Nottinghamshire vs Hampshire Match Prediction
NOT
55%
Chance of Winning
HAM
45%
List a
Welbeck Abbey Cricket Ground
Facts
- Hampshire remain the only team in group A that has taken maximum points thus far.
- With six wickets, Brett Hutton in two wickets shy of Rob Keogh as the top wicket taker in the tournament.
Nottinghamshire vs Hampshire Chance of Winning
Nottinghamshire and Hampshire have been one of the best teams in the competition as both remain unbeaten and are one of the favourites to make the playoffs this season. On one hand, with three games in, Nottinghamshire have bagged five points and sit at the summit on other hand, Hampshire have been perfect so far and have bagged four points in the first two games which makes this fixture a potential four pointer. As per our calculations, Nottinghamshire are slight favourites in this pivotal game in Group A.
- Nottinghamshire’s chances of winning - 55%
- Hampshire’s chances of winning - 45%
Nottinghamshire vs Hampshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Fletcha Middleton and Nick Gubbins have had a great start to the tournament for Hampshire as Hampshire openers have stacked opening partnership of 74 and 51 in first two games and in both games have outscored their opponents when it comes to opening stand. Even though Nottinghamshire bagged 107 runs opening stand in the season opener, we believe Hampshire would have a better opening partnership in this fixture.
Nottinghamshire vs Hampshire Match Toss Prediction
As we don't have past data about the venue which makes this a new venue for county cricket. Considering the fact both teams have won the games while chasing and batting first. We believe the toss would be that relevant and it wouldn’t surprise us if both teams decide to bat first.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of thunderstorms during the game we expect clear weather during the game which any chances of disruption down to bare minimum. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.
Nottinghamshire News & Player List
Nottinghamshire Player List
Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Haseeb Hameed, Matthew Montgomery, Sam King, Will Young, Brett Hutton, Imad Wasim, Liam Patterson-White, Lyndon James, Steven Mullaney ©, Tom Loten, Dane Schadendorf (Wk), Calvin Harrison, Dane Paterson, Fateh Singh, James Hayes, Luke Fletcher, Olly Stone, Stuart Broad, Toby Pettman
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ben Slater
|
Batter
|
Lyndon James
|
Batter
|
Benjamin Martindale
|
Batter
|
Haseeb Hameed
|
Batter
|
Dane Schadendorf
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Matthew Montgomery
|
All-rounder
|
Liam Patterson-White
|
Batter
|
Calvin Harrison
|
All-rounder
|
Brett Hutton
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Loten
|
Bowler
|
Dane Paterson
|
Bowler
Nottinghamshire Team Form
Nottinghamshire have had a flying start to the season. Apart from the game against Yorkshire which was washed out, Nottinghamshire have been perfect this season and with seven points are top of the table.
Hampshire News & Player List
Hampshire Player List
Fletcha Middleton, Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Toby Albert, Tom Prest, Felix Organ, Ian Holland, Keith Barker, Aneurin Donald (Wk), Ben Brown (Wk), Ben McDermott (Wk), Joseph Eckland (Wk), Harry Petrie, Jack Campbell, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Mohammad Abbas, Scott Currie, Dominic Kelly, Edward Jack
Predicted Playing XI
|
Nick Gubbins
|
Batter
|
Tom Prest
|
Batter
|
Joseph Eckland
|
Batter
|
Fletcha Middleton
|
Batter
|
Ben Brown
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Felix Organ
|
All-rounder
|
Toby Albert
|
Batter
|
Ian Holland
|
All-rounder
|
Scott Currie
|
All-rounder
|
Dominic Kelly
|
Bowler
|
Edward Jack
|
Bowler
Hampshire Team Form
Hampshire remain the only side in the group that has been perfect so far, due to the fact they have a game in hand, Hampshire trail Nottinghamshire by one point. Hampshire batting has overpowered both MIddlesex and Essex in the two games thus far.
Nottinghamshire vs Hampshire Head to Head
In the last five meetings between the two sides, dating back to 2010, Nottinghamshire have won four of the five games. The other game was a no result.
Last five Games:
Nottinghamshire Wins : 4
Hampshire wins : 0
No Results : 1
Nottinghamshire vs Hampshire Betting Odds
Hampshire to score more than Nottinghamshire in powerplay
After the opening round of fixtures it is fair to say Hampshire’s openers have been the star of the show thus far. Hampshire’s top order had shown their aggressive and efficient style which has been one of the main factors for their flawless start to the season. In the two games thus far, Hampshire have scored 62 and 60 runs in the first 10 overs but has conceded just 55 and 33 in those games which makes this a very a very lucrative tip to bet upon. On the other hand, Nottingham averages 46 runs in powerplay this season and in the last game was outscored by their opponent. We believe Hampshire top order would prevail again and would provide you with huge financial gains.
Nottinghamshire vs Hampshire Top Team Batters
Lyndon James to be Nottinghamshire’s top batter
After a disappointing campaign last season, Lyndon James has started off really well this season. In the two games thus far, James has scored 32 and 82 and is the top scorer for Nottinghamshire this season. We believe James would continue his good start to the season to the upcoming game which makes him our top pick for the game.
Fletcha Middleton to be Hampshire’s top batter
The young England sensation was vested with the job to open the innings this season and Fletcha Middleton has not disappointed. He has grabbed the opportunity with both hands as he smashed a century in the season opener against Middlesex and scored 36 as Hampshire beat Essex at home. Without a doubt Middleton would be our top pick for the upcoming game.
Nottinghamshire vs Hampshire Top Team Bowlers
Brett Hutton to be Nottinghamshire’s top bowler
If you want to make a list of top three bowlers in the tournament thus far, Brett Hutton definitely makes the list. Brett Hutton has bagged six wickets in two games thus far and without doubt he has been one of the key performers for his side. It would be interesting to see how he prevails against Hampshire openers as he would be our top pick for the game.
Scott Currie to be Hampshire’s top bowler
We would stick with our pick once again as after his opening day heroics, Scott Currie bowled well in the second game as well and ended up with 1/21 in five overs. We believe Scott Currie would have a monstrous game in the upcoming fixture and is our top pick for the game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Nottinghamshire
After finishing third last season, Nottinghamshire are in route to achieve similar feet once again this season and have been just perfect apart from the game against Yorkshire which saw them share the points but apart from that they rolled past Essex in the season opener and were victorious in the last game against Leicestershire. The upcoming game would be the first big test for the table toppers as it could have a big impact on the rest of the season.
Hampshire were the best team in the group stage last season as they won seven of the eight games. They could not have fathomed a better start as they have been perfect thus far in this campaign. But their season would not be judged by this as the expectation to go all the way is huge and it wouldn’t be a surprise if they top the group once again this season. In the last game, Hampshire openers did all the talking as they chased down 239 with four wickets to spare.
Games like these are always a tough call, the bookmakers have sided with Nottinghamshire on this one giving them odds as low as 1.80. This is one game where I would disagree with the bookmakers and would side with Hampshire on this one. Yes the win against Leicestershire was significant for Nottinghamshire but on paper Hampshire are a different beast altogether and we do not believe Nottinghamshire have enough in the locker to take maximum points in the upcoming fixture.
- Nottinghamshire to win @ 1.80 (PariMatch)
- Hampshire to win @ 2.00 (PariMatch)