Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Match Prediction NOT 40 % Chance of Winning LAN 60 % Bet Now! Nottinghamshire take on Lancashire in the 2023 Royal London Cup at the John Fretwell Sporting Complex, Nettleworth. As we approach the final game of the season, both teams are still in the mix to clinch the final playoff spot. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 22 at 3:30 PM IST.

Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Chance of Winning

As we enter the final set of fixtures, Nottinghamshire and Lancashire have everything to play for as they hope of making the playoffs clinches on this penultimate game. A win for Lancashire would see them qualify for knockouts. On the other hand, Nottinghamshire need a win and a favour from Hampshire against Kent for them to seal a place in the knockout rounds. As per our calculations, Lancashire are run away favourites in the upcoming game and should get the job done come Aug 22.

Nottinghamshire’s chances of winning - 40%

Lancashire’s chances of winning - 60%

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Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Haseeb Hameed’s struggles have continued throughout the season as he has failed to capitalise on the opportunity given to him this season. Even though Hameed has managed to get decent starts in the last few games he has failed to convert it into a big match winning performance. So far this season Hameed has scored 5, 4, 13, 15, 15 and 27 averaging just 13.16 in the tournament. We believe Hameed would struggle to score well in the game of this magnitude against Lancashire.

Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Match Toss Prediction

Nettleworth has hosted two games in this tournament and both games were won by teams batting first which makes us believe the pitch is not ideal in the second innings. We believe both teams would prefer to bat first on this wicket.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of thunderstorms during the game we expect clear weather during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Nottinghamshire News & Player List

Nottinghamshire Player List

Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Haseeb Hameed, Matthew Montgomery, Sam King, Will Young, Brett Hutton, Imad Wasim, Liam Patterson-White, Lyndon James, Steven Mullaney ©, Tom Loten, Dane Schadendorf (Wk), Calvin Harrison, Dane Paterson, Fateh Singh, James Hayes, Luke Fletcher, Olly Stone, Stuart Broad, Toby Pettman

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Slater Batter Benjamin Martindale Batter Lyndon James Batter Haseeb Hameed Batter Dane Schadendorf Wicket-keeper Matthew Montgomery All-rounder Liam Patterson-White Batter Sam King All-rounder Calvin Harrison All-rounder Tom Loten Bowler Dane Paterson Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire head into this fixture with one win in four games and are currently fifth on the table a point shy of Lancashire who currently hold the last playoff spot.

Lancashire News & Player List

Lancashire Player List

Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Keaton Jennings, Rob Jones, Steven Croft, Colin de Grandhomme, Danny Lamb, George Balderson, Liam Livingstone, Tom Aspinwall, Dane Vilas (c) & (Wk), George Bell (Wk), George Lavelle (Wk), Matthew Hurst (Wk), Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Joshua Boyden, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Will Williams

Predicted Playing XI

George Bell Batter Keaton Jennings Batter Josh Bohannon Batter Dane Vilas Batter Matthew Hurst Wicket-keeper George Balderson All-rounder George Lavelle Batter Tom Aspinwall All-rounder Jack Blatherwick All-rounder Will Williams Bowler Jack Morley Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire head into this all important game after back to back wins against Surrey and Middlesex. Lancashire remains the only side in the tournament to win the game (vs Surrey) with 10 wickets to spare. With three wins thus far, Lancashire are third on the table level on points with Kent.

Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Head to Head

Nottinghamshire have edged Lancashire in this fixture 3-1 in the last five games. But in the last game, Lancashire managed to chase down 338 runs in the 48th over and won the game with three wickets to spare.

Last Five Games:

Nottinghamshire Win: 3

Lancashire win: 1

No Result : 1

Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Betting Odds

Lancashire to score more than Nottinghamshire in powerplay

One of the key factors for Lancashire’s change in fortune has been their effectiveness in the first 10 overs. Lancashire have managed to score well in powerplay this season scoring 74, 55, 76 and 53 in the last four matches averaging 58.4 runs throughout the campaign. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact they have outscored their opponent in powerplay in each of the last three games. On the other hand, Nottinghamshire have only once crossed the 50 runs mark in the last five games as they average 43.8 runs in the first ten overs in the tournament. Nottinghamshire have been outscored in the last two games which makes us believe this is a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Top Team Batters

Mathew Montgomery to be Nottinghamshire’s top batter

Mathew Montgomery has showcased great form for Nottinghamshire this season and is their top run scorer this term. More importantly Montgomery has been the most consistent batter for his side scoring 12, 35, 42, 62, 40 and 92 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire’s top batter

Even though Keaton Jennings failed to perform in the last game we are still going to stick with him as regardless of his last performance, he has been sensational for Lancashire this season scoring 127, 24 and 76 in the previous three games. Jennings has always come to light in big games and it doesn’t get any bigger than the next fixture which makes him our top pick for the game.

Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Top Team Bowlers

Lyndon James to be Nottinghamshire’s top bowler

Lyndon James has showcased great form in the last three games due to which he is right up there as the best bowler as per current form for Nottinghamshire. In the last three games Lyndon James has managed to get 1/39, 3/82 and 4/45 which makes us believe he would continue his great form in the upcoming game as is our top pick in the next fixture.

Will Williams to be Lancashire’s top bowler

Will Williams has showcased great form in clutch moments for Lancashire this season and has outshined Jack Blathewick in the last few games who is the leading wicket taker for Lancashire this season. Even though Willaims had an underwhelming performance especially in the death overs in the last game, he has continued to impress us this term and would be our top pick in the upcoming fixture.