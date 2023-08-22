Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Match Prediction
NOT
40%
Chance of Winning
LAN
60%
List a
Welbeck Abbey Cricket Ground
Facts
- Lancashire are the only team to win a game with 10 wickets to spare.
- No Lancashire or Nottinghamshire bowler is ranked in top ten wicket takers in this tournament.
Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Chance of Winning
As we enter the final set of fixtures, Nottinghamshire and Lancashire have everything to play for as they hope of making the playoffs clinches on this penultimate game. A win for Lancashire would see them qualify for knockouts. On the other hand, Nottinghamshire need a win and a favour from Hampshire against Kent for them to seal a place in the knockout rounds. As per our calculations, Lancashire are run away favourites in the upcoming game and should get the job done come Aug 22.
- Nottinghamshire’s chances of winning - 40%
- Lancashire’s chances of winning - 60%
Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Haseeb Hameed’s struggles have continued throughout the season as he has failed to capitalise on the opportunity given to him this season. Even though Hameed has managed to get decent starts in the last few games he has failed to convert it into a big match winning performance. So far this season Hameed has scored 5, 4, 13, 15, 15 and 27 averaging just 13.16 in the tournament. We believe Hameed would struggle to score well in the game of this magnitude against Lancashire.
Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Match Toss Prediction
Nettleworth has hosted two games in this tournament and both games were won by teams batting first which makes us believe the pitch is not ideal in the second innings. We believe both teams would prefer to bat first on this wicket.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of thunderstorms during the game we expect clear weather during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.
Nottinghamshire News & Player List
Nottinghamshire Player List
Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Haseeb Hameed, Matthew Montgomery, Sam King, Will Young, Brett Hutton, Imad Wasim, Liam Patterson-White, Lyndon James, Steven Mullaney ©, Tom Loten, Dane Schadendorf (Wk), Calvin Harrison, Dane Paterson, Fateh Singh, James Hayes, Luke Fletcher, Olly Stone, Stuart Broad, Toby Pettman
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ben Slater
|
Batter
|
Benjamin Martindale
|
Batter
|
Lyndon James
|
Batter
|
Haseeb Hameed
|
Batter
|
Dane Schadendorf
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Matthew Montgomery
|
All-rounder
|
Liam Patterson-White
|
Batter
|
Sam King
|
All-rounder
|
Calvin Harrison
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Loten
|
Bowler
|
Dane Paterson
|
Bowler
Nottinghamshire Team Form
Nottinghamshire head into this fixture with one win in four games and are currently fifth on the table a point shy of Lancashire who currently hold the last playoff spot.
Lancashire News & Player List
Lancashire Player List
Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Keaton Jennings, Rob Jones, Steven Croft, Colin de Grandhomme, Danny Lamb, George Balderson, Liam Livingstone, Tom Aspinwall, Dane Vilas (c) & (Wk), George Bell (Wk), George Lavelle (Wk), Matthew Hurst (Wk), Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Joshua Boyden, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Will Williams
Predicted Playing XI
|
George Bell
|
Batter
|
Keaton Jennings
|
Batter
|
Josh Bohannon
|
Batter
|
Dane Vilas
|
Batter
|
Matthew Hurst
|
Wicket-keeper
|
George Balderson
|
All-rounder
|
George Lavelle
|
Batter
|
Tom Aspinwall
|
All-rounder
|
Jack Blatherwick
|
All-rounder
|
Will Williams
|
Bowler
|
Jack Morley
|
Bowler
Lancashire Team Form
Lancashire head into this all important game after back to back wins against Surrey and Middlesex. Lancashire remains the only side in the tournament to win the game (vs Surrey) with 10 wickets to spare. With three wins thus far, Lancashire are third on the table level on points with Kent.
Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Head to Head
Nottinghamshire have edged Lancashire in this fixture 3-1 in the last five games. But in the last game, Lancashire managed to chase down 338 runs in the 48th over and won the game with three wickets to spare.
Last Five Games:
Nottinghamshire Win: 3
Lancashire win: 1
No Result : 1
Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Betting Odds
Lancashire to score more than Nottinghamshire in powerplay
One of the key factors for Lancashire’s change in fortune has been their effectiveness in the first 10 overs. Lancashire have managed to score well in powerplay this season scoring 74, 55, 76 and 53 in the last four matches averaging 58.4 runs throughout the campaign. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact they have outscored their opponent in powerplay in each of the last three games. On the other hand, Nottinghamshire have only once crossed the 50 runs mark in the last five games as they average 43.8 runs in the first ten overs in the tournament. Nottinghamshire have been outscored in the last two games which makes us believe this is a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.
Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Top Team Batters
Mathew Montgomery to be Nottinghamshire’s top batter
Mathew Montgomery has showcased great form for Nottinghamshire this season and is their top run scorer this term. More importantly Montgomery has been the most consistent batter for his side scoring 12, 35, 42, 62, 40 and 92 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire’s top batter
Even though Keaton Jennings failed to perform in the last game we are still going to stick with him as regardless of his last performance, he has been sensational for Lancashire this season scoring 127, 24 and 76 in the previous three games. Jennings has always come to light in big games and it doesn’t get any bigger than the next fixture which makes him our top pick for the game.
Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Top Team Bowlers
Lyndon James to be Nottinghamshire’s top bowler
Lyndon James has showcased great form in the last three games due to which he is right up there as the best bowler as per current form for Nottinghamshire. In the last three games Lyndon James has managed to get 1/39, 3/82 and 4/45 which makes us believe he would continue his great form in the upcoming game as is our top pick in the next fixture.
Will Williams to be Lancashire’s top bowler
Will Williams has showcased great form in clutch moments for Lancashire this season and has outshined Jack Blathewick in the last few games who is the leading wicket taker for Lancashire this season. Even though Willaims had an underwhelming performance especially in the death overs in the last game, he has continued to impress us this term and would be our top pick in the upcoming fixture.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Lancashire
After two wins and a washed out game in first three fixtures, Nottinghamshire were odds-on favourites to make the playoffs this year. But three back to back defeats against Hampshire, Surrey and Middlesex saw them slip down on the points table. In the last game, Nottinghamshire were able to stop the rut as they registered a narrow win in what was a potential four pointer against Kent keeping their playoff hopes alive as we enter the final round fixtures in the One Day Cup.
Lancashire had a dismal start to the campaign as they bagged just one win in five games. Lancs were unlucky this season as the first two games were washed out but they managed to pull up their socks in the last two games as they defeated Surrey and Middlesex and are now odds-on favourites to clinch the third spot in Group A.
The bookmakers have gone with Lancashire on this one giving them odds as low as 1.67. But we believe this would be a close and cagey affair. Considering the fact, Lancashire head into this fixture with all the momentum after back to back wins under their belt, we reckon Lancs would prevail at the end.
- Nottinghamshire to win @ 2.10(PariMatch)
- Lancashire to win @ 1.67 (PariMatch)