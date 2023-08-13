Nottinghamshire vs Surrey Match Prediction NOT 62 % Chance of Winning SUR 38 % Bet Now! Nottinghamshire will be at loggerheads with Surrey in the match number 41 of the 2023 edition of the Metro Bank One Day Cup. The fixture is scheduled to be hosted at The John Fretwell Sporting Complex in Sookholme on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at 3:30 pm IST.

Nottinghamshire vs Surrey Chances of Winning

Nottinghamshire are joining this contest on the back of a 91 run defeat at the hands of Hampshire. They played four matches and won two, lost one and one match was abandoned due to rain. Nottinghamshire have got 5 points besides their name with a net run rate of +0.601. Their batting was poor in the last game as they were bundled out for only 163 runs, failing to chase down a total of 254 runs. Matthew Montgomery top-scored with the bat, scoring 42 off 45 balls. Their bowlers did not disappoint. Infact, they did a brilliant job. Dane Paterson and Liam Patterson-White picked up four and three wickets respectively in the last game.

Surrey, on the other hand, are yet to taste victory this season in the Metro Bank One Day Cup. They played three games and lost two and one match was abandoned due to rain. They are languishing at the bottom of the table right now with only one point and a net run rate of -1.457. Ryan Patel, skipper Rory Burns and Jordan Clark contributed with the bat in the previous game, scoring 68, 43 & 55 runs respectively. Clark picked up two in the last game while Matt Dunn, Dan Moriarty, Conor McKerr & Cameron Steel picked up a wicket each.

Nottinghamshire's chance of winning: 62%

Surrey’s chance of winning: 38%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Nottinghamshire vs Surrey Betting Tips

Lyndon James has scored 118 runs in three games this term at an average of 39.33. James posted the scores of 32, 82 & 4 runs respectively. The 24-year-old scored a fifty against Surrey in his previous meeting. His current run of form suggests that he will score high against Surrey in the game.

The 25-year-old England all-rounder Ryan Patel scored 68 runs for Surrey in the last game. His 67 ball stay at the crease was laced with 7 fours and 2 sixes. With 85 runs in two matches, Patel is Surrey’s 2nd highest run-scorer at the moment. He has been in phenomenal form in the 2nd XI Championship this season as well, scoring 399 runs in only four matches at an average of 79.80. He is arriving here after scoring three centuries in his last three First-Class innings. All that said, Patel is expected to put up a nice show with the bat against Nottinghamshire.

Nottinghamshire vs Surrey Toss Prediction

The John Fretwell Sporting Complex in Nettleworth is a relatively new ground and is used by Nottinghamshire Cricket Club. We don't have much past data about this venue. Only a single game has been played here this season. The team batting first scored 254 runs here in that game and also defended the total with ease. Hence, we predict that the skipper winning the toss must elect to bat first here.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the The John Fretwell Sporting Complex, Nettleworth on Sunday is expected to be around 20 degree Celsius and 66% humidity, 20% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 24 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Haseeb Hameed, Matthew Montgomery, Sam King, Will Young, Brett Hutton, Imad Wasim, Liam Patterson-White, Lyndon James, Steven Mullaney ©, Tom Loten, Dane Schadendorf (Wk), Calvin Harrison, Dane Paterson, Fateh Singh, James Hayes, Luke Fletcher, Olly Stone, Stuart Broad, Toby Pettman

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Ben Slater Batter Lyndon James Batter Benjamin Martindale Batter Haseeb Hameed Batter Dane Schadendorf Wicket-keeper Matthew Montgomery All-rounder Liam Patterson-White Batter Calvin Harrison All-rounder Brett Hutton All-rounder Tom Loten Bowler Dane Paterson Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire started well with two wins in their first two completed matches but tasted defeat in their last game against Hampshire. Skipper Burns will be pretty disappointed with the performance his batters put in the last game. Nottinghamshire failed to chase a target of 254 runs. They will need to work on their batting if they wish to dismantle this Surrey side.

Surrey Player List

Rory Burns, Ben Foakes, Laurie Evans, Conor McKerr, Jordan Clark, Dominic Sibley, Cameron Steel, Tom Curran, Sam Curran, Ryan Patel, Ollie Pope, Jason Roy, Nico Reifer, Matt Dunn, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Reece Topley, Nicholas Kimber, Tom Latham, Daniel Worrall, Chris Jordan, Thomas Lawes, Josh Blake, Yousef Majid, Amar Virdi, Gus Atkinson, Nathan Barnwell, James Taylor, Kemar Roach, Sunil Narine, Sean Abbott

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Ryan Patel Batter Dominic Sibley Batter Rory Burns Batter Ben Foakes Wicket-keeper Jordan Clark All-rounder Cameron Steel All-rounder Ben Geddes Batter Conor McKerr Bowler Yousef Majid Bowler Dan Moriarty Bowler Matt Dunn Bowler

Surrey Recent Form

Surrey’s batting department impressed in their first game but the same cannot be said about their bowling unit. Their bowling unit conceded 325+ runs in both the matches they played this season. There has to be improvement in their bowling department if they wish to qualify for the knockouts.

Nottinghamshire vs Surrey Head-to-Head Record

Since 2014, Nottinghamshire and Surrey have played five head to head games. Both sides picked up two wins each in these five meetings.

Nottinghamshire Won: 2 matches

Surrey Won: 2 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 1 match

Nottinghamshire vs Surrey Betting Odds

Haseeb Hameed to score low

Haseeb Hameed was in fantastic touch for Nottinghamshire last season, scoring 309 runs at 51.50. However, the 26-year-old is struggling to accumulate runs recently. In the three games, Hameed posted the scores of 5, 4 & 13 runs respectively. He has failed to put up a nice show with the bat in each of the three games and is averaging only 7.33 in the competition this term. Hameed has been struggling to score runs recently and we should definitely take advantage of this by betting on him to score low against Surrey in the game.

Nottinghamshire vs Surrey Top Batters

Lyndon James to be Nottinghamshire’s top batter

After a disappointing campaign last season, Lyndon James has started off really well this season. In the three games thus far, James has accumulated 118 runs and is his side’s top run-scorer at the moment. His scores this season read 32, 82 & 4 runs. We believe James would continue his good start to the season to the upcoming game which makes him our top pick for the game.

Ben Foakes to be Surrey’s top batter

Ben Foakes, Surrey’s top-scorer in the first game is their top run-getter this season at the moment. He has hammered 113 runs at an average of 56.50 in two matches. The 30-year-old has been in top notch form in the County Championship this year, scoring 535 runs at an average of 38.21. Without a doubt Foakes would be our top pick for the upcoming game.

Kent vs Middlesex Top Bowlers

Dane Paterson to be Nottinghamshire’s top bowler

Dane Paterson has come out to be Nottinghamshire’s top bowler in two out of the three completed games this season. He has picked 9 wickets at an average of 13.55 and conceded runs at an economy of just 4.38. His figures this season read 4/30, 1/51 and 4/41 respectively. Paterson has been lethal with the leather in hand and we predict him to be the top bowling prospect for Nottinghamshire in the game.

Jordan Clark to be Surrey’s top bowler

The 32-year-old English all-rounder Jordan Clark was Surrey’s best bowler in the last game. Against Kent, Clark picked up two wickets for 54 runs. Clark picked up as many as 41 wickets for Surrey this season in the County Championship. He is the 6th highest wicket-taker in the competition and has been a menace to the opposition batters. We predict Clark to be the top bowler for Surrey against Nottinghamshire.