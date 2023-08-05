Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire Match Prediction NOT 61 % Chance of Winning YOR 39 % Bet Now! Nottinghamshire will welcome Yorkshire in a clash of the brand new One-Day Cup 2023 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The game is scheduled to take place on August 5 and will commence from 3:30 PM IST.

Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning

Yorkshire failed to enter knockout rounds after bagging eight points in eight games and ended up fifth on the table with 4 wins and as many losses. They are yet to make an impact in the ongoing season after a loss in the first game followed by an abandoned game against Lancashire. On the other hand, Nottinghamshire did pretty decently in their campaign last year. Nottinghamshire finished third in the Group A table with 5 wins and 3 losses in the competition. They met Lancashire in the quarter finals and were knocked out of the competition with a 3 wickets defeat in the game. They had an ecstatic start to their campaign this year. They registered a dominant victory in their first game against Essex by 168 runs.

The optics of the season so far suggest for Nottinghamshire to pick a comfortable victory. NOT possesses a great batting line-up and a far more impressive bowling order than the latter.

Yorkshire chance of winning - 39%

Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 61%

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Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Tips

Yorkshire will have hoped to put on a better performance, but with just 2 games played so far, they were unable to cash in a chunk of points this season so far. After losing their opener, their last game was abandoned due to rain. However, their bowling unit looks promising with the likes of Ben Coad and Matthew Revis in the squad.

Nottinghamshire had an incredible run in the previous edition and they started this season in a similar fashion. They posted a 168 run victory in their opening game with impressive innings from Ben Slater (79) and Benjamin Martingale (55). Dane Paterson and Brett Huton destroyed the Essex batting line-up with a combined number of 7 wickets. Both teams come into this game looking to win this tie. Nottinghamshire have got on to a fantastic start with a huge win in their first game and will be going in as a stronger unit.

Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire Toss Prediction

The ground is not famous for producing high-scoring pitches but batting gets easier as the match progresses. The pitch is a fairly high-scoring ground and with teams having a better record of winning the game batting second. With the expectancy of rain during the game, batting second would be the better option.

Weather Report

The maximum and minimum temperatures will be in the 25°C - 12°C range with a high possibility of precipitation.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Imad Wasim, Stuart Broad, Olly Stone, Alex Hales, Dane Paterson, Samit Patel, Tom Moores, Dane Schadendorf, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Tom Loten, Brett Hutton, Haseeb Hameed, Jake Ball, Ben Slater, Steven Mullaney, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Liam Patterson-White, Lyndon James, Calvin Harrison, Toby Pettman, Matthew Montgomery, Sam King, Fateh Singh, James Hayes, Benjamin Martindale

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Slater Batter Benjamin Martindale Batter Haseeb Hameed (c ) Batter Matthew Montgomery Batter Tom Loten All-rounder Dane Schadendorf Wicket-keeper Calvin Harrison All-rounder Dane Paterson Bowler Liam Patterson White All-rounder Brett Hutton Bowler Lyndon James Batter

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire are a strong team that can challenge any opponent. They were impressive in their opening game of the season against Essex. The openers gave the team an ecstatic start but the bowlers were more impressive and restricted Essex to a two-digit total.

Yorkshire Player List

Yorkshire Player List

Finlay Bean (Wk), James Wharton, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Will Fraine, William Luxton, Yash Vagadia, Ben Mike, George Hill, Matthew Revis, Harry Duke (Wk), Jonathan Tattersall (c) & (Wk), Ryan Rickelton (Wk), Shai Hope (Wk), Ben Coad, Benjamin Cliff, Daniel Moriarty, Dom Bess, Dominic Leech, Jack Shutt, Jafer Chohan, Mark Steketee, Matt Milnes, Mickey Edwards, Neil Wagner

Predicted Playing XI

Finlay Bean Batter Matthew Revis All-rounder George Hill Batter Ben Coad Bowler Dom Leech Bowler Dom Bess All-rounder Harry Duke wicket-keeper Shan Masood (c ) Batter Will Fraine Batter James Wharton All-rounder Ben Mike Batter

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire don't look good with their form. They finished fifth last season and did not have a pretty start to their campaign this year. In their first game against Kent, the batting department had quite an easy target after the game was shortened due to bad weather. But with batsmen not being able to get into any sort of rhythm, they lost the game by 2 runs.

Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire Head-to-Head

In the last five head-to-head matches between the sides, both sides have won two games each.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Yorkshire - 2

Nottinghamshire- 2

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds

Nottinghamshire to score over 26.5 runs before their 1st dismissal (1.85 @ Parimatch)

Nottinghamshire did surprisingly well in their previous year’s campaign of the competition, especially in the batting department. Ben Slater and Sol Budinger opened for the team and posted the score of 12, 42, 22, 46 & 98 runs before either of them lost their wicket in their last five games of the competition. Sol Budinger was replaced with Benjamin Martindale this season who provided the support Slater needed for the opening partnership. They scored 107 runs together against Essex before Martindale lost his wicket in the 20th over. Evidently, the batters are accustomed with the pace bowling and will have a home advantage as a bonus.

Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire Best Batters

Harry Duke to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

Harry Duke scored 330 runs last season in 8 games, averaging 41.25 in the competition. He also scored a century and two fifties in those innings. Although the Yorkshire batters could not do much in the only game they played this season, Duke was able to gather 31 off 37 runs in the game.

Ben Slater to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter

Ben Slater is, without any doubt, the best pick from the NOT’s batting line-up. Last season, he struck 432 runs in 9 games for the team at an average of 61.67, striking at 91.91. He began this season with a knock of 79 runs in their season opener against Essex.

Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire Best Bowlers

Ben Coad to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler

In the previous clash of Yorkshire against Kent, Ben Coad turned out to be a special sight in the game. He picked up 3 wickets in his spell of 10 overs. Moreover, he only leaked 10 runs in the game which was quite economical (1.60).

Brett Hutton to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler

Brett Hutton was the star of the team last season who managed to wrap in 22 wickets with a stunning economy rate of 4.51. He bowled his magic in his opening clash against Essex where he was able to pick 3 important wickets for 17 runs in 8 overs (economy rate of 2.12).