Somerset vs Glamorgan Match Prediction SOM 42 % Chance of Winning GLAM 58 % Bet Now! Somerset and Glamorgan will lock horns in Match 60 of the 2023 Royal London One Day Cup 2023. The much-awaited Group B match is scheduled to be played at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton on Sunday, August 20, with the scheduled start time being 3:30 PM IST.

Somerset vs Glamorgan Chance of Winning

Somerset ended their three match winning streak with a win over Durham in their last match. Bowling first in overcast conditions, Somerset bowlers set the tone with the ball as they bowled out Durham to a below par total (181/10) in 45 overs on the back off top notch bowling performances Danny Lamb (3/25), Joshua F Thomas (3/40) and George Thomas (2/42). Somerset openers Andrew Umeed (36 runs off 45 balls) and Goerge Thomas (33 runs off 30 balls) laid the perfect platform for the chase and George Bartlett finished the match by scoring a quick fire half century (55 runs off 38 balls) as Somerset chase down the target in 26.5 overs.

Glamorgan lost their last match against Gloucestershire on their home turf. Batting first Glamorgan struggled to score runs with the bat after a good start from both their openers Eddie Byrom (60 runs off 92 balls) and Sam Northeast (32 runs off 42 balls) and an handy half century fro Kiran Carlson (59 runs off 56 balls) propelled Glamorgan’s score to 217 runs. Gloucestershire then chased down the target in 46.1 overs and won the match by five-wickets.

Somerset chance of winning: 42%

Glamorgan chance of winning: 58%

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Somerset vs Glamorgan Betting Tips

Colin Ingram has scored 201 runs in four matches in the competition smashing one hundred and one fifty. Ingram is a big match player and in a do or die match for Glamorgan to keep their qualification hopes alive, we believe Colin Ingram to make an impact with the bat and score over 37.5 runs @ 1.87 (Parimatch) against Somerset.

Somerset vs Glamorgan Toss Prediction

The Surface at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton is a balanced track with assistance to both batsman and bowlers. In the last five One day matches played at this venue the team batting first won two matches, while the team batting second won three matches, with the average 1st innings score being 260 runs.

In the last match played at this venue between Somerset and Sussex the team batting second chased down 300-run plus score comfortably. Considering the recent outcomes and stats at this venue, we predict the team winning the toss to bowl first as chasing at Taunton has been easier than batting first as it becomes easier to bat on as the game progresses.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton on Sunday is expected to be around 23 degree Celsius and 72% humidity, 50% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 19 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with a high chance of rain.

Somerset Players List

Andrew Umeed, George Thomas, Tom Abell, Tom Lammonby, JT Langridge, Curtis Campher, Joshua Thomas, Lewis Gregory, James Rew, Craig Overton, Matt Henry, Shoiab Bashir, Cameron Bancroft, Imam ul Haq, Matt Renshaw, Tom Banton, Will Smeed, Danny Lamb, Kasey Aldridge, Ned Leonard, Steven Davies, Jack Brooks, Peter Siddle, Sonny Baker, George Bartlett, James Hildreth, Sean Dickson, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Ben Green, Josh Davey, Lewis Goldsworthy, Roelf van der Merwe, Alfie Ogborne, Jack Leach, Sajid Khan

Somerset Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role George Thomas All-rounder Andrew Umeed Batsman George Bartlett All-rounder James Rew Wicket-Keeper Sean Dickson Batsman Finley Hill Batsman Joshua F Thomas All-rounder Danny Lamb All-rounder Ned Leonard Bowler Jack Brooks Bowler Shoaib Bashir Bowler

Recent Form

Somerset played six matches, won two and lost four matches and are positioned seventh in the points table with four points in six matches. They won their last match against Durham by six wickets.

Glamorgan Players List

Billy Root, Callum Taylor, Colin Ingram, Eddie Byrom, Kiran Carlson, Marnus Labuschagne, Sam Northeast, Thomas Rhys Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Dan Douthwaite, James Harris, Michael Neser, Rhodri J Lewis, Alex Horton, Cam Fletcher, Chris Cooke, William Smale, Andrew Salter, Benjamin James Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie Mcllroy, Mitchell Swepson, Prem Sisodiya, Ruaidhri Smith, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hasaan.

Glamorgan Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Eddie Byrom Batsman Colin Ingram Batsman Sam Northeast Batsman Kiran Carlson Batsman Ben Kellaway All-rounder Alex Horton Wicket Keeper Daniel Douthwaite All-rounder Zain-ul-Hasan All-rounder Timm van der Gugten Bowler Prem Sisodiya Bowler Jamie Mcllroy Bowler

Recent Form

Glamorgan played six matches, won two, lost three and one match was abandoned due to rain and are positioned fifth in the points table with five points in six matches.

Somerset vs Glamorgan Head to Head Record

Both Somerset and Glamorgan clashed in six One day matches. Somerset holds a record of 5- 1 against Glamorgan. Out of the five wins against Glamorgan, Somerset won five games batting first, while Glamorgan won one match batting first. In their last head to head encounter Glamorgan defeated Somerset by 95 runs.

Total Matches Played: 06 matches

Somerset Won: 05 matches

Glamorgan Won: 01 match

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 matches

Somerset vs Glamorgan Betting Odds

Glamorgan to score over 79.5 runs in the first 15 overs @ 1.91 (Parimatch)

Glamorgan on average scored 84 runs in the first 15 overs in their last three matches. Their top order batters are in form and the average score in the first 15 overs at Taunton is 82 runs. Considering the form of Glamorgan top order, we back Glamorgan to score over 79 runs in the first 15 overs @ 1.91(Parimatch) against Somerset.

Somerset vs Glamorgan Top Batters

Andrew Umeed to be the top batter for Somerset

Andrew Umeed is amongst the leading run-scorers for Somerset this summer in the One Day cup amassing 325 runs in six matches at an average of 54.17 smashing one century and two half centuries. We Predict Andrew Umeed to be the top batter for Somerset against Glamorgan.

Kiran Carlson to be the top batter for Glamorgan

Kiran Carlson has been the most reliable batsman for Glamorgan in the One Day Cup and he has amassed 225 runs in five matches smashing three half centuries. Carlson would like to replicate his performance in the all important matchup against Somerset and we predict Carlson to come good and be the top batter for Glamorgan against Somerset.

Somerset vs Glamorgan Top Bowlers

Jack Brooks to be the top bowler for Somerset

Jack Books has raw pace and can rattle up the opponent batsman with his inswingers and has picked up seven wickets in five matches. The conditions are expected to be cloudy at Taunton with some swing on offer early in the innings and we predict Brooks to strike early and be the top bowler for Somerset against Glamorgan.

Ben Kellaway to be the top bowler for Glamorgan

Ben Kellaway has been the stand out performer with the ball for Glamorgan picking up nine wickets in five matches and is the leading wicket taker for Glamorgan in the tournament. Kellaway bowls in the death overs and has the high probability of picking up wickets. We predict Kellaway to be the top bowler for Glamorgan against Somerset.