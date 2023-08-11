Somerset vs Sussex Match Prediction SOM 54 % Chance of Winning SUS 46 % Bet Now! In the next Group B clash of the One-Day Cup 2023, Somerset will meet Sussex in a 50 over brawl. The game is scheduled to be played at the Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton on August 11. The game will begin from 3:30 PM IST.

Somerset vs Sussex Chances of Winning

Sussex attracted many eyes after leading an ecstatic campaign in the last season. But the same cannot be said for their campaign this season. After three games in the tournament, they could not register a single victory. With three losses, they are slammed at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -1.417.

On the other hand, Somerset are not doing too well for themselves. They lost their first game but retaliated in the next game with a victory over Worcestershire. But their joy did not last long as they lost their next game again against Northamptonshire. With 2 losses and a win, they are placed 8th in the group B standings with 2 points and a net run rate of -0.624.

Both teams are placed one upon another in the standings. Somerset registered a single victory while Sussex lost on all occasions so far.

Somerset chance of winning - 54%

Sussex chance of winning - 46%

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Somerset vs Sussex Betting Tips

Somerset has a talented pool of batters in the team. Lewis Goldsworthy is a top notch batter in their squad with the support of Andrew Umeed and Sean Dickson in the team. They are coming off a defeat and will be keen climbing up the points table.

Sussex has batters like Cheteshwar Pujara and Tom Haines to carry their batting bid in the forthcoming fixture. However, they will need to work better with their bowlers. Jack Carson is the top wicket-taker of the team but the other bowlers in the team are not doing as well as him.

Somerset vs Sussex Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Cooper Associates County Ground offers a balanced playing field for both batsmen and bowlers. In the recent low-scoring match, the pitch initially posed challenges for the batters. This could influence the toss decision, with the winning captain likely opting to invite the opposition to bat first.

Weather Report

The County Ground pitch offers an advantageous setting for batting, as the ball comes onto the bat smoothly. Bowlers need to maintain precision in their deliveries due to the nature of the pitch. Expect the match to take place in approximately 23-degree Celsius weather, with minimal chances of rain. The humidity level is anticipated to be around 68 percent.

Somerset Players List

Andrew Umeed, Cameron Bancroft, George Bartlett, George Thomas, Imam-ul Haq, James Hildreth, JT Langridge, Matt Renshaw, Sean Dickson(c), Tom Abell, Tom Banton(wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Ben Green, Curtis Campher, Josh Davey, Joshua Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Lewis Gregory, Ned Leonard, Roelof van der Merwe, James Rew(wk), Steven Davies(wk), Alfie Ogborne, Craig Overton, Jack Brooks, Jack Leach, Matt Henry, Peter Siddle, Sajid Khan, Shoaib Bashir, Sonny Baker.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Andrew Umeed Batsman James Rew Wicket-keeper Matt Renshaw Batsman Lewis Goldsworthy All-rounder George Bartlett Batsman Steven Davies Wicket-keeper Joshua Thomas Batsman Jack Leach Bowler Alfie Ogborne Bowler Kasey Aldridge Bowler Jack Brooks Bowler

Somerset Recent Form

Somerset had a disastrous campaign last time around. They have a decent batting order this season but lack majorly in their bowling order. They conceded 415 runs in their previous game.

Sussex Player List

Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Steven Finn, Tom Hinley, Tom Alsop, Tom Haines, Jamie Atkins, Will Beer, Jack Carson, Oli Carter, Tom Clark, James Coles, Henry Crocombe, Sean Hunt, Cheteshwar Pujara, Dan Ibrahim, Archie Lenham, Ali Orr, Delray Rawlins, Harrison Ward, Aristides Karvelas

Predicted Playing XI

Cheteshwar Pujara (c ) Batter Fynn Hudson-Prentice All-rounder Tom Haines Batter Tom Clark Batter Oli Carter Wicket-keeper James Coles All-rounder Henry Crocombe Bowler Jack Carson Bowler Tom Alsop Batter Aristides Karvelas Bowler Bradley Currie Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex lost their previous match by 8 wickets to remain in the bottom of the pile. They have only a few batters in the team performing well while the others need to step up. Their bowling line-up has been pretty expensive in the three games and failed to cash in the wickets.

Somerset vs Sussex Head-to-Head

In their last five clashes in the format, Somerset managed to win three games whereas Sussex won two.

T20 Head-to-Head Records (last 5)

Somerset - 3

Sussex- 2

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Somerset vs Sussex Betting Odds

Cheteshwar Pujara to score high

Cheteshwar Pujara was the top scorer of the team in the previous season of the competition, scoring 624 runs in 9 innings at an average close to 90. Pujara posted 23, 106 and 56 runs in the three games he has played. Last season in the clash against Somerset, Pujara scored 66 runs in the game. This should cater an opportunity for Pujara to score high in the upcoming game.

Somerset vs Sussex Best Batters

Cheteshwar Pujara to be Sussex’s Best Batter

Cheteshwar Pujara has posted 23, 106 and 56 runs in the three games. He has scored a total of 185 runs in three outings at an average of 92.50. He is in fantastic batting form and expected to bat similarly in the upcoming game.

Lewis Goldsworthy to be the top batter for Somerset

Lewis Goldsworthy has been consistently knocking runs for Somerset in the three games. He posted the scores of 78, 47 & 47 runs respectively in his three outings so far. This sums up to 172 runs, averaging at 57.33.

Somerset vs Sussex Best Bowlers

Jack Carson to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

Sussex has not been the best with their bowling in their tournament. However, Jack Carson is doing his part in the bowling department. He picked 6 wickets in three games, averaging 29.50 and possessing an economy rate of 6.89.

Jack Brooks to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

Brooks has picked 6 wickets for the team so far and possesses an economy rate of 5.50. He was the only impactful batter in their match against NOR where he picked 3 wickets.