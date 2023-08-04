Somerset vs Warwickshire Match Prediction SOM 46 % Chance of Winning WAR 54 % Bet Now! Somerset will meet Warwickshire in the match number 12 of the 2023 edition of the Royal London One-Day Cup. This Group A contest is scheduled to take place on Friday, August 4, 2023, at 6:30 pm IST. The sides will collide at the Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton.

Somerset vs Warwickshire Chance of Winning

The 2019 One-Day Cup champions, Somerset had an awful season last time around. They only managed to pick up a single win in eight outings. Hence, they finished 2nd last in the table with only 2 points and a terrible net run rate of -1.636. This is their worst finish across all the eight seasons. The 27-year-old Australian batsman Matt Renshaw and youngster James Rew were the pillars of Somerset’s batting unit. They scored 271 and 307 runs respectively last season. Kasey Aldridge and Jack Brooks were Somerset’s top two wicket-takers last season. These two picked up 13 and 10 wickets respectively.

With four wins and three defeats in eight fixtures, Warwickshire finished 6th last season in the Royal London One-Day Cup. They picked up as many as 9 points but that wasn’t enough for them to qualify for the knockouts. They had a topsy turvy campaign last season and were unable to pick up any momentum. Warwickshire had one of the best batting units last season. Will Rhoades, Rob Yates and Dom Sibley hammered 404, 412 and 347 runs respectively last season. Oliver Hannon-Dalby and Liam Norwell picked up 16 & 10 wickets respectively last season.

Somerset's chance of winning - 46%

Warwickshire’s chance of winning - 54%

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Somerset vs Warwickshire Betting Tips

Rob Yates, Warwickshire’s top run-getter last season scored 412 runs at an average of 51.50 in 8 outings. The 23-year-old smashed 3 fifties and a century. We predict Yates to start off well again and get a good score against Somerset in their season opener. James Rew scored the most number of runs for Somerset last season with 307 runs at an average of 38.37. We predict James Rew to continue his good run in the One-Day Cup and put up yet another good score in the match against Warwickshire.

Somerset vs Warwickshire Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Cooper Associates County Ground is a pretty balanced one which provides enough assistance to both batters and bowlers. Especially the spinners get enough movement off the pitch. Since the dimensions of the ground are small, a high scoring encounter is expected. Out of the five ODIs that have been hosted here, the teams batting first and the teams batting second won three times each. The average first innings score here is 289 runs.

Weather Report

As per Accuweather, the temperature at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on Friday is expected to be around 19 degree Celsius and 03% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 20 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Somerset Players List

Andrew Umeed, Cameron Bancroft, George Bartlett, George Thomas, Imam-ul Haq, James Hildreth, JT Langridge, Matt Renshaw, Sean Dickson(c), Tom Abell, Tom Banton(wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Ben Green, Curtis Campher, Josh Davey, Joshua Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Lewis Gregory, Ned Leonard, Roelof van der Merwe, James Rew(wk), Steven Davies(wk), Alfie Ogborne, Craig Overton, Jack Brooks, Jack Leach, Matt Henry, Peter Siddle, Sajid Khan, Shoaib Bashir, Sonny Baker.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Andrew Umeed Batsman James Rew Wicket-keeper Matt Renshaw Batsman Lewis Goldsworthy All-rounder George Bartlett Batsman Steven Davies Wicket-keeper Joshua Thomas Batsman Jack Leach Bowler Alfie Ogborne Bowler Kasey Aldridge Bowler Jack Brooks Bowler

Somerset Recent Form

Somerset had a disastrous campaign last time around. They only managed to win one out of eight games and finished at the second place from the bottom of the table. They won all the seven games in a row and picked up their maiden win in their last league stage encounter. They have four defeats and only a single win in their last five One Day games.

Warwickshire Players List

Amir Khan, Dan Mousley, Hamza Shaikh, Paul Stirling, Rob Yates, Sam Hain, Chris Woakes, Glenn Maxwell, Jacob Bethell, Moeen Ali, Will Rhodes(c), Alex Davies(wk), Chris Benjamin(wk), Michael Burgess(wk), Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Ed Barnard, Ethan Brookes, George Garrett, Hasan Ali, Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Manraj Johal, Mir Hamza, Oliver Hannon-Dalby.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Rob Yates Batsman Dom Sibley Batsman Will Rhodes All-rounder Michael Burgess Wicket Keeper Sam Hain Batsman Ethan Brookes All-rounder Hasan Ali Bowler George Garrett Bowler Liam Norwell Bowler George Garrett Bowler Oliver Hannon-Dalby Bowler

Warwickshire Recent Form

Warwickshire’s campaign did not go as planned last season. They only managed to win four games and two of them came in their last five fixtures. Even though they did better than Somerset, they will be pretty unsatisfied with their performance as they fell a point short of making it to the playoffs.

Somerset vs Warwickshire Head-to-Head Record

In the last five One Day games between Somerset and Warwickshire, the latter holds a superior record, winning three games. Somerset, on the other hand, won the remaining two contests.

Somerset vs Warwickshire Betting Odds

Michael Burgess to score over 25.5 runs

Michael Burgess, 29, played only six games last season in the Royal London One Day Cup but managed to score 215 runs at an average of 43.00. Burgess smashed two fifties in six games. He averages almost 29.41 in the format, which ranks above our target. In the 2023 season of the Vitality T20 Blast, Burgess scored 300 runs at an average of 27.27. Hence, we predict Michael Burgess to score over 25.5 runs against Somerset.

Somerset vs Warwickshire Top Batters

James Rew to be the top batter for Somerset

Although Somerset did not have a great season, the 19-year-old wicket-keeper batsman James Rew did not disappoint. He scored 307 runs in eight games for Somerset last season at an average of 38.37. He smashed a hundred and a fifty in this period. The youngster scored 96 runs against Warwickshire when the sides met previously in 2022. Hence, we predict Rew to continue his good run of form in the brand new season of the Royal London One-Day cup as well. We predict James Rew to be the top batter for Somerset in this game.

Rob Yates to be the top batter for Warwickshire

Rob Yates, 23, has been in sensational form lately. In Somerset’s title winning season this year, he scored 447 runs, the most for Somerset after Sam Hain. He managed to do this in only 12 games. Last season in the One-Day Cup, Yates hammered 412 runs in 8 outings at an average of 51.50. Yates came out to be their top run-scorer last season. We predict Rob Yates to be Warwickshire’s top batter.

Somerset vs Warwickshire Top Bowlers

Kasey Aldridge to be the top bowler for Somerset

Kasey Aldridge, 22, emerged as Somerset’s top wicket-taker last season. He managed to pick up 13 wickets in only 8 games at an average of 29.30 and at an economy of 6.04. Infact, he was very economical in Somerset’s last head-to-head game against Warwickshire. He picked up a wicket and conceded only 37 runs. We predict Kasey Aldridge to be the top bowler for Somerset in the last game.

Oliver Hannon-Dalby to be the top bowler for Warwickshire

Oliver Hannon-Dalby, hailing from Yorkshire was lethal with the ball last season. The 34-year-old picked up 16 wickets in 8 games for Warwickshire at an average of 27.75 and at an economy of 5.92. Hence, we predict Oliver Hannon-Dalby to be Warwickshire’s top bowler in this game.