Somerset vs Worcestershire Match Prediction
SOM
33%
Chance of Winning
WOR
67%
List a
Cooper Associates County Ground
Facts
- With six wickets, Brett D’ Oliviera is one wicket shy off Liam Trevaskis who is the top wicket taker of the tournament.
- Somerset were the only team last year who bagged just one win in eight games last season.
Somerset vs Worcestershire Chance of Winning
Both teams have had a contrasting start to the season. On one hand we saw Worcestershire were able to scrap the memories of the miserable season they had last year and have started off with two wins in the first two games of the season. On other hand, Somerset suffered a setback in the opening game and fans expect them to bounce back in the upcoming fixture. As per our calculations, Worcestershire looks to be clear favourites as they head into this game
- Somerset’s chances of winning - 33%
- Worcestershire’s chances of winning - 67%
Somerset vs Worcestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Last Year, Worcestershire was on of the better teams in the powerplay as they managed to score well in powerplay even though they could not convert good starts into wins, in five of the last seven games in the competition they have managed to score more than 50 in powerplay and have conceded over 50 only twice in those games which was in the season opener against Durham and in the last game against Glamorgan. Somerset struggled to score well in powerplay throughout the last season and has continued this season as they were outscored by Warwickshire in the opening game. We believe Worcestershire would score more than Somerset in powerplay.
Somerset vs Worcestershire Match Toss Prediction
The team bowling first held a slight edge at the venue in the last five fixtures but with that stat and weather conditions, we believe both teams would prefer to bowl first at the venue but it's highly unlikely the toss would play a significant role in the result.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of thunderstorms during the game we expect some disruptions during the match but it's highly unlikely the game would be called off or overs would be reduced. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.
Somerset News & Player List
Somerset Player List
Andrew Umeed, Cameron Bancroft, George Bartlett, George Thomas, Imam-ul-Haq, James Hildreth, JT Langridge, Matt Renshaw, Sean Dickson ©, Curtis Campher, Josh Davey, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Ned Leonard, James Rew (Wk), Steven Davies (Wk), Danny Lamb, Jack Brooks, Shoaib Bashir
Predicted Playing XI
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George Thomas
|
Batter
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Andrew Umeed
|
Batter
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Lewis Goldsworthy
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Batter
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Sean Dickson
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Batter
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James Rew
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Wicket-keeper
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George Bartlett
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All-rounder
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Curtis Campher
|
Batter
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Danny Lamb
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All-rounder
|
Ned Leonard
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All-rounder
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Jack Brooks
|
Bowler
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Shoaib Bashir
|
Bowler
Somerset Team Form
Somerset head into this campaign after one of the worst campaigns last year where they managed just one win in eight games and ended last on the points table. But we see no signs of improvement as they have started this campaign with a defeat against Warwickshire in the season opener.
Worcestershire News & Player List
Worcestershire Player List
Azhar Ali, Ed Pollock, Jack Haynes, Jake Libby, Kashif Ali, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Brett D'Oliveira ©, Joe Leach, Matthew Waite, Taylor Cornall, Ben Cox (Wk), Gareth Roderick (Wk), Henry Cullen (Wk), Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Josh Baker, Navdeep Saini, Pat Brown, Rob Jones
Predicted Playing XI
|
Brett D'Oliveira
|
Batter
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Azhar Ali
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Batter
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Rob Jones
|
Batter
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Jake Libby
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Batter
|
Ben Cox
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Wicket-keeper
|
Kashif Ali
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Waite
|
Batter
|
Joe Leach
|
All-rounder
|
Josh Baker
|
All-rounder
|
Dillon Pennington
|
Bowler
|
Ben Gibbon
|
Bowler
Worcestershire Team Form
Worcestershire seems to have found a spark and are flying high at the moment. With two wins against Durham and Glamorgan in two games thus far, Worcestershire sit at the top of the table level on points with Gloucestershire but have a better NRR.
Somerset vs Worcestershire Head to Head
Somerset have edged Worcestershire 4-1 in the last five games. The last time these two teams met was in the Quarterfinals in 2019 where Somerset destroyed Worcestershire and won the game by 147 runs
Last five Games:
Somerset Win: 4
Worcestershire win: 1
Somerset vs Worcestershire Betting Odds
Worcestershire to have a better opening partnership than Somerset
Even with all the failures from last season, Worcestershire managed to do well in certain aspects of the game, one of those areas was their opening partnership in games, they managed to do well throughout the campaign. In the last five games of last season they managed to bag 48, 5, 138, 50 and 31 as opening stand and managed to outscore their opponents in that area in four of the five games. Even this season in the first two games, they have managed to do well and in both games either they have matched the opening partnership or scored more than their opponents. Somerset’s struggles continued into the first game of the season as their opener George Thomas scored a duck against Warwickshire. We believe Worcestershire openers have found consistency in the early part of the tournament and would outscore Somerset in the upcoming game.
Somerset vs Worcestershire Top Team Batters
Lewis Goldsworthy to be Somerset’s top batter
Lewis Goldsworthy is one of the few players who had a solid season for the team and has continued his form in the season opener against Warwickshire. Even though Somerset lost the opening fixture, Goldsworthy’s innings of 78 off 99 balls was the highlights of Somerset game in the opening fixture and would be our top pick in the upcoming game.
Azhar Ali to be Worcestershire’s top batter
Azhar Ali has showcased his brilliance so far this season and is one of the key components in the winning start in the first two games of the tournament. In the first two games, Ali has managed to score 41 and 78 and is the leading run scorer for Worcestershire this year and is without doubt the top pick for the upcoming game.
Somerset vs Worcestershire Top Team Bowlers
Jack Brooks to be Somerset’s top bowler
Jack Brooks ended last season with 10 wickets and was one of the main bowlers for Somerset last season. This year even though Somerset lost the opening game, Brooks was sensational as he ended up with 2/33 in 10 overs and is without doubt our top pick in the upcoming fixture
Brett Louis D’ Oliveira to be Worcestershire’s top bowler
Brett Louis D’ Oliveira has continued his good form in the opening game to the last game against Glamorgan as he once again ended up with three wicket howl and has made a strong case of being one of the best all rounders in the tournament. We believe he would be a cause of concern for Somerset in the upcoming game and hence is our top pick for the game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Worcestershire
Somerset went into this campaign after one of the worst showing in the last season. It was the season filled with pain and frustration as they only managed to win one game and finished at the bottom of the table. They did not enjoy a great start to this campaign as they registered a loss in the season opener as Somerset batting collapsed with 230 runs on the scoreboard. Warwickshire eventually won the game with four wickets to spare.
Worcestershire had been won of the stories so far as they have started this campaign with a banger as they have registered two wins in as many games as they sit at the summit on the points table. After an impressive performance in the opening day against Durham, they backed that win with yet another comprehensive victory against Glamorgan as the visitors were bowled out for 199 and Worcestershire made the chase a formality as they managed to chase down the target in 42nd over and won the game with four wickets to spare.
Considering how poor both teams fared last year, it seems like only one of the teams have managed to turn things around this season and it's not a surprise that bookmakers have heavily backed Worcestershire in the upcoming fixture. We believe bookies are right on this won and you should side with the bookmakers as we feel Worcestershire to have a comfortable outing and should bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
- Somerset to win @ 2.48(PariMatch)
- Worcestershire to win @ 1.50 (PariMatch)