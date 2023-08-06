Somerset vs Worcestershire Match Prediction SOM 33 % Chance of Winning WOR 67 % Bet Now! Somerset take on Worcestershire in the 2023 Royal London Cup at the Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton.Both teams head into this tie with contrasting expectation which makes this an intriguing contest. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 06 at 3:30 PM IST.

Somerset vs Worcestershire Chance of Winning

Both teams have had a contrasting start to the season. On one hand we saw Worcestershire were able to scrap the memories of the miserable season they had last year and have started off with two wins in the first two games of the season. On other hand, Somerset suffered a setback in the opening game and fans expect them to bounce back in the upcoming fixture. As per our calculations, Worcestershire looks to be clear favourites as they head into this game

Somerset’s chances of winning - 33%

Worcestershire’s chances of winning - 67%

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Somerset vs Worcestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Last Year, Worcestershire was on of the better teams in the powerplay as they managed to score well in powerplay even though they could not convert good starts into wins, in five of the last seven games in the competition they have managed to score more than 50 in powerplay and have conceded over 50 only twice in those games which was in the season opener against Durham and in the last game against Glamorgan. Somerset struggled to score well in powerplay throughout the last season and has continued this season as they were outscored by Warwickshire in the opening game. We believe Worcestershire would score more than Somerset in powerplay.

Somerset vs Worcestershire Match Toss Prediction

The team bowling first held a slight edge at the venue in the last five fixtures but with that stat and weather conditions, we believe both teams would prefer to bowl first at the venue but it's highly unlikely the toss would play a significant role in the result.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of thunderstorms during the game we expect some disruptions during the match but it's highly unlikely the game would be called off or overs would be reduced. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Somerset News & Player List

Somerset Player List

Andrew Umeed, Cameron Bancroft, George Bartlett, George Thomas, Imam-ul-Haq, James Hildreth, JT Langridge, Matt Renshaw, Sean Dickson ©, Curtis Campher, Josh Davey, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Ned Leonard, James Rew (Wk), Steven Davies (Wk), Danny Lamb, Jack Brooks, Shoaib Bashir

Predicted Playing XI

George Thomas Batter Andrew Umeed Batter Lewis Goldsworthy Batter Sean Dickson Batter James Rew Wicket-keeper George Bartlett All-rounder Curtis Campher Batter Danny Lamb All-rounder Ned Leonard All-rounder Jack Brooks Bowler Shoaib Bashir Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset head into this campaign after one of the worst campaigns last year where they managed just one win in eight games and ended last on the points table. But we see no signs of improvement as they have started this campaign with a defeat against Warwickshire in the season opener.

Worcestershire News & Player List

Worcestershire Player List

Azhar Ali, Ed Pollock, Jack Haynes, Jake Libby, Kashif Ali, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Brett D'Oliveira ©, Joe Leach, Matthew Waite, Taylor Cornall, Ben Cox (Wk), Gareth Roderick (Wk), Henry Cullen (Wk), Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Josh Baker, Navdeep Saini, Pat Brown, Rob Jones

Predicted Playing XI

Brett D'Oliveira Batter Azhar Ali Batter Rob Jones Batter Jake Libby Batter Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Kashif Ali All-rounder Matthew Waite Batter Joe Leach All-rounder Josh Baker All-rounder Dillon Pennington Bowler Ben Gibbon Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire seems to have found a spark and are flying high at the moment. With two wins against Durham and Glamorgan in two games thus far, Worcestershire sit at the top of the table level on points with Gloucestershire but have a better NRR.

Somerset vs Worcestershire Head to Head

Somerset have edged Worcestershire 4-1 in the last five games. The last time these two teams met was in the Quarterfinals in 2019 where Somerset destroyed Worcestershire and won the game by 147 runs

Last five Games:

Somerset Win: 4

Worcestershire win: 1

Somerset vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Worcestershire to have a better opening partnership than Somerset

Even with all the failures from last season, Worcestershire managed to do well in certain aspects of the game, one of those areas was their opening partnership in games, they managed to do well throughout the campaign. In the last five games of last season they managed to bag 48, 5, 138, 50 and 31 as opening stand and managed to outscore their opponents in that area in four of the five games. Even this season in the first two games, they have managed to do well and in both games either they have matched the opening partnership or scored more than their opponents. Somerset’s struggles continued into the first game of the season as their opener George Thomas scored a duck against Warwickshire. We believe Worcestershire openers have found consistency in the early part of the tournament and would outscore Somerset in the upcoming game.

Somerset vs Worcestershire Top Team Batters

Lewis Goldsworthy to be Somerset’s top batter

Lewis Goldsworthy is one of the few players who had a solid season for the team and has continued his form in the season opener against Warwickshire. Even though Somerset lost the opening fixture, Goldsworthy’s innings of 78 off 99 balls was the highlights of Somerset game in the opening fixture and would be our top pick in the upcoming game.

Azhar Ali to be Worcestershire’s top batter

Azhar Ali has showcased his brilliance so far this season and is one of the key components in the winning start in the first two games of the tournament. In the first two games, Ali has managed to score 41 and 78 and is the leading run scorer for Worcestershire this year and is without doubt the top pick for the upcoming game.

Somerset vs Worcestershire Top Team Bowlers

Jack Brooks to be Somerset’s top bowler

Jack Brooks ended last season with 10 wickets and was one of the main bowlers for Somerset last season. This year even though Somerset lost the opening game, Brooks was sensational as he ended up with 2/33 in 10 overs and is without doubt our top pick in the upcoming fixture

Brett Louis D’ Oliveira to be Worcestershire’s top bowler

Brett Louis D’ Oliveira has continued his good form in the opening game to the last game against Glamorgan as he once again ended up with three wicket howl and has made a strong case of being one of the best all rounders in the tournament. We believe he would be a cause of concern for Somerset in the upcoming game and hence is our top pick for the game.