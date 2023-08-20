Surrey vs Hampshire Match Prediction SUR 37 % Chance of Winning HAM 63 % Bet Now! Surrey take on Hampshire in the 59nd game of the 2023 Royal London Cup at the Woodbridge Road, Guildford. Hampshire head into this game needing a point to seal a playoff berth. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 20 at 3:30 PM IST.

Surrey vs Hampshire Chance of Winning

Both teams have remained in either ends of the form table throughout the season and have had a contrasting season thus far. One on hand, Surrey had experienced yet another disappointing end to the season and are out of the contention to make the playoffs. On other hand, Hampshire have been almost flawless in all departments in every shape and form and could end up at the summit for the second time in as many tournaments. As per our calculations, this game is a mismatch and Hampshire would take home maximum points in the upcoming fixture.

Surrey’s chances of winning - 37%

Hampshire’s chances of winning - 63%

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Surrey vs Hampshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Hampshire seems to be slow starters in the game but have managed to outscore their opponents in the powerplay in four of the six games this season. Hampshire averaged 49 runs in the first ten overs this season and have conceded just 44.5 runs in those games. On the other hand, Surrey have averaged 44.2 runs in powerplay and have been outscored in four of the five games which makes us believe Hampshire would outscore Surrey in powerplay.

Surrey vs Hampshire Match Toss Prediction

The last two games at the Woodbridge Road have seen teams successfully chase down the total with ease. With weather not seeming to impact the proceedings, we believe both sides would prefer to chase at the venue.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of thunderstorms we don't expect weather to create any hindrance in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Surrey News & Player List

Surrey Player List

Cameron Steel, Dominic Sibley, Josh Blake (Wk), Nico Reifer, Ollie Pope, Rory Burns ©, Ryan Patel, Will Jacks, Jordan Clark, Thomas Lawes, Ben Foakes (Wk), Tom Latham (Wk), Amar Virdi, Conor McKerr, James Taylor, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Nicholas Kimber, Sean Abbott, Yousef Majid, Ben Geddes, Luke Griffiths, Daniel Moriarty

Predicted Playing XI

Ryan Patel Batter Dominic Sibley Batter Rory Burns Batter Ben Geddes Batter Josh Blake Wicket-keeper Cameron Steel All-rounder Thomas Lawes Batter Conor McKerr All-rounder Luke Griffiths All-rounder Daniel Moriarty Bowler Amar Virdi Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey are done and dusted in the tournament. With one win in six games they languish at the bottom of the table with the worst NRR in Group A. Surrey head into this game with two defeats in a row which makes them an underdog against in-form Hampshire.

Hampshire News & Player List

Hampshire Player List

Fletcha Middleton, Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Toby Albert, Tom Prest, Felix Organ, Ian Holland, Keith Barker, Aneurin Donald (Wk), Ben Brown (Wk), Ben McDermott (Wk), Joseph Eckland (Wk), Harry Petrie, Jack Campbell, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Mohammad Abbas, Scott Currie, Dominic Kelly, Edward Jack, Brad Wheal

Predicted Playing XI

Nick Gubbins Batter Tom Prest Batter Keith Barker Batter Fletcha Middleton Batter Ben Brown Wicket-keeper Felix Organ All-rounder Toby Albert Batter Ian Holland All-rounder Scott Currie All-rounder Dominic Kelly Bowler Edward Jack Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire started off in emphatic fashion with three wins in three games. But they surrendered their winning momentum against Leicestershire who are arguably one the best teams in the tournament. Since then Hampshire have registered back to back wins against Lancashire and Yorkshire and need a point in the next two games to seal the playoff spot this season.

Surrey vs Hampshire Head to Head

Hampshire have absolutely dominated this head to head match up in the recent past. In the last five games played between the two sides, Hampshire hold an 80% win rate.

Last five Games

Surrey Wins : 1

Hampshire wins : 4

No Results : 0

Surrey vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Surrey

This seems to be an absolute mismatch which is good news for you as it's a great opportunity to make some returns as this seems to be a low risk and high reward tip. Hampshire have one of the most threatening top order lineups in the tournament and they go against one of the teams who has one of the worst opening partnership stats in the tournament. Surrey’s opening stand in the tournament has been 24, 7, 1, 0 and 23. They have failed to cross the 30 runs mark thus far. On the other hand, Hampshire has registered a century and three half century opening stands in the tournament averaging 61.66 which is one of the highest averages in the tournament which makes us believe they would have a better opening partnership than Surrey in the game.

Surrey vs Hampshire Top Team Batters

Dominic Sibley to be Surrey’s top batter

Surrey’s struggles in batting has been pretty evident throughout the season which makes it even harder to make the pick as no Surrey batsman has had a good campaign which is one of the reasons why they have been eliminated. Dominic Sibley has shown some good signs in the last couple of games scoring 30 and 18 which makes him our top pick for the game.

Nick Gubbins to be Hampshire’s top batter

We are going to go with Nick Gubbins once again even though the Hampshire opener had an underwhelming game against Yorkshire considering the bar is so high for the Hampshire opener. Even though Gubbins had an underwhelming game he still managed to score 30 off 46 balls and is still one of the best batsmen in the tournament thus far and would be our top pick in the upcoming game.

Surrey vs Hampshire Top Team Bowlers

Cameron Steel to be Surrey’s top bowler

Cameron Steel has been one of the consistent performers for Surrey and with nine wickets is the leading wicket taker for Surrey this season. It would be hard to evaluate bowlers based on last game as Surrey bowlers only had 153 runs to defend but Steel was instrumental in the previous game against Yorkshire as he ended up with 3/49 which makes him our top pick for the game.

Ian Holland to be Hampshire’s top bowler

Even though we have not selected Ian Holland as our top pick for Hampshire games, that does not mean he has had a substandard campaign. Holland has been one of the consistent bowlers for Hampshire so far but his performance against Yorkshire just elevated him to a different level as he ended up with 3/12 and would be our top pick for the upcoming fixture.