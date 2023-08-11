Surrey vs Kent Match Prediction SUR 60 % Chance of Winning KEN 40 % Bet Now! Surrey will be at loggerheads with Kent in the match number 28 of the Metro Bank One Day Cup 2023. The iconic Oval Cricket Ground in London will be the hosts for this Group A contest which is scheduled to take place on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 3:30 pm IST.

Surrey vs Kent Chance of Winning

Surrey tasted defeat in their opening game of the One-Day Cup. They lost to Leicestershire by 5 wickets with 46 balls to spare and their following game against Middlesex was washed out due to rain. Surrey posted a massive total of 325 runs on the board in their first game. Ben Foakes was their star performer in the game, scoring 106 runs off 107 balls. His innings was laced with 9 fours and 2 sixes. Cameron Steel and Ben Geddes both scored fifties and helped Surrey reach a respectable total. Their bowlers leaked runs mercilessly as the opposition chased down the total inside 42.2 overs. Cameron Steel picked up two while Matt Dunn and Conor McKerr chipped in with a wicket each.

Kent, the 2022 One Day Cup Champions, kicked off their season with a close DLS win over Yorkshire but nosedived down with two big defeats in the next two matches. Despite that, the Jack Leaning led side sits 5th in the Group A table standings, two points and a net run rate of -3.308 besides their name. Two huge losses have impacted their net run rate massively. While chasing down the massive total of 330 runs, Kent were bundled out for only 203 runs in their last game against Lancashire. Daniel Bell Drummond, Harry Finch, and Joey Evinson all got starts and played 30+ cameos but failed to convert into a big score. Their bowlers had a bad day yet again as they conceded 325+ runs for the second time in a row this season. James Bazley was lethal with the leather in hand, picking up two wickets and conceding 46 runs in his quota of 10 overs. Grant Stewart was economical in his spell of 6-0-17-0 while Jaskaran Singh picked up three for 74 runs.

Surrey's chance of winning: 60%

Kent’s chance of winning: 40%

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Surrey vs Kent Betting Tips

Ben Foakes scored his first List A hundred in Surrey’s opening game of the season. His 106 run knock off 107 balls was laced with 9 fours and 2 sixes. The 30-year-old has been in phenomenal form in this year’s County Championship as well. He has accumulated 535 runs thus far in only 15 innings at an average of 38.21. Therefore, we have backed Ben Foakes to score high against Kent in this game. Ben Compton smashed his 3rd List A hundred in Kent’s opening game of the season against Yorkshire. He has hammered 120 runs thus far at an average of 40.00. The batter is just toying with the bowlers in the County Championship. He has scored 609 runs in only 20 innings at an average of 32.05. He is Kent’s top run-getter in the competition. Hence, betting on Ben Compton to score high against Surrey will be a no brainer for you punters.

Surrey vs Kent Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Kennington Oval in London usually favours the batters. The pitch is expected to be a batting paradise at the beginning of the game but at the later stages it might assist the bowlers. The average first innings score here in the last five games is 291 runs and the teams batting second emerged victorious on three out of five occasions. This season only a single game has been played here and the team batting second turned out to be the one winning the contest. Hence, the winning skipper should elect to bowl first here.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Kennington Oval in London on Friday is expected to be around 25 degree Celsius and 63% humidity, 20% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 21 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Surrey Player List

Rory Burns, Ben Foakes, Laurie Evans, Conor McKerr, Jordan Clark, Dominic Sibley, Cameron Steel, Tom Curran, Sam Curran, Ryan Patel, Ollie Pope, Jason Roy, Nico Reifer, Matt Dunn, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Reece Topley, Nicholas Kimber, Tom Latham, Daniel Worrall, Chris Jordan, Thomas Lawes, Josh Blake, Yousef Majid, Amar Virdi, Gus Atkinson, Nathan Barnwell, James Taylor, Kemar Roach, Sunil Narine, Sean Abbott

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Ryan Patel Batter Dominic Sibley Batter Rory Burns Batter Ben Foakes Wicket-keeper Jordan Clark All-rounder Cameron Steel All-rounder Ben Geddes Batter Conor McKerr Bowler Yousef Majid Bowler Dan Moriarty Bowler Matt Dunn Bowler

Surrey Recent Form

Surrey’s batting department impressed in their first game but the same cannot be said about their bowling unit. There has to be improvement in their bowling department if they wish to qualify for the knockouts.

Kent Player List

Alex Blake, Ben Compton, Ben Geddes, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, George Linde, Jack Leaning ©, James Bazley, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Harry Finch (Wk), Arafat Bhuiyan, Arshdeep Singh, Fred Klaassen, Grant Stewart, Hamidullah Qadri, James Logan, Jaskaran Singh, Kane Richardson, Matt Parkinson, Matthew Quinn, Michael Hogan, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Ben Compton Batter Daniel Bell-Drummond Batter Jack Leaning Batter Alex Blake Batter Harry Finch Wicket-keeper Joey Evison All-rounder James Bazley Batter Grant Stewart All-rounder Hamidullah Qadri All-rounder Matt Quinn Bowler Jaskaran Singh Bowler

Kent Recent Form

The title holders have had a sluggish start to their season. Following their two run win over Yorkshire in a rain affected game, the reigning champions lost two in a row and that too by massive margins. They are joining this fixture after being beaten by Lancashire in their last game by 125 runs. There needs to be an improvement in all three departments if they wish to dismantle this Surrey side.

Surrey vs Kent Head-to-Head Record

Since 2015, Surrey and Kent have engaged in five One Day games. Kent holds the upper hand with three wins in their last five meetings with Surrey.

Kent Won: 3 matches

Surrey Won: 2 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Surrey vs Kent Betting Odds

Kent to score under 28.5 runs before their first dismissal @ 1.85 (Pari Match)

The title holders, Kent switched their opening duo twice in three games. Marcus O'Riordan opened the innings alongside Ben Compton in the first two games but was replaced by Daniel Bell-Drummond in the last game. Despite that the side is averaging only 6.33 runs before their first dismissal this season. Kent posted the scores of 5, 8 & 6 runs respectively in their last five games before their first dismissal. Although Compton has been performing well, Bell-Drummond and O'Riordan are averaging 38.00 & 4.50 respectively. Last time these two sides met, Kent managed to score only 29 runs before losing their first wicket. All that said, Kent are expected to score under 28.5 runs before losing their first wicket against Surrey.

Surrey vs Kent Top Batters

Dominic Sibley to be Surrey’s Best Batter

Dominic Sibley was acquired from Warwickshire due to his excellence in the batting department. He scored 347 runs in 7 games last season at an average of 57.83. He scored 2 centuries and a half century. His heroics are not limited to limited overs format. He is one of the top scorers from Surrey in the County Championship with 580 runs in 20 games to his name, averaging at 38.66. Therefore, we have backed Dominic Sibley to be the top batter for Surrey in the game.

Joey Evison to be Kent’s Best Batter

The 21-year-old Kent batter Joey Evison continued his fine form with the bat from the previous season. He is Kent’s top run-scorer this season with 166 runs in three games at 55.33. The Englishman posted the scores of 136, 0 & 30 runs respectively. He is also Kent’s top batter in the County Championship this term with 533 runs in 11 matches at 33.31. Hence, we predict Joey Evison to be the top batter for Kent in the game.

Kent vs Middlesex Top Bowlers

Conor McKerr to be Surrey’s Best Bowler

The 25-year-old South African bowler, Conor McKerr was Surrey’s top wicket-taker last season with 10 wickets in eight outings. He conceded runs at an economy of 5.84. In the current season, McKerr only played a single game so far and picked up a wicket, conceding only 48 runs in his quota of 10 overs. Considering his past performances, we have backed Conor McKerr to be the top bowler for Surrey in the game.

James Bazley to be Kent’s Best Bowler

Kent bowlers have struggled to get going so far in the tournament. But James Bazley has been an exception as in three games he has ended up with figures of 2/46, 2/83 and 2/20 and is the top wicket taker for Kent this term which makes him our top pick for the game.