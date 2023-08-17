Surrey vs Lancashire Match Prediction SUR 48 % Chance of Winning LAN 52 % Bet Now! Surrey and Lancashire are set to lock horns in the match number 49 of 2023 season of the Metro Bank One Day Cup. The fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Woodbridge Road, Guildford on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at 3:30 pm IST.

Surrey vs Lancashire Chances of Winning

Surrey were depleted by unavailability and injury in their previous encounter as a result of which they suffered a narrow one wicket defeat at the hands of Yorkshire. After being put to bat first, Surrey lost their first two wickets quite early in the innings. Dom Sibley got the start but failed to convert it to a big score. Ben Geddes hit a List A career best 92 off 90 to recover Surrey to 241 runs at the Clifton Park Ground. Harry Duke’s measured 93* run knock was the backbone of Yorkshire’s chase and they did it with 9 balls to spare. Cameron Steel picked up three in his ten over spell and Amar Virdi picked up two. As it stands, Surrey sit 8th in the table with one win, two losses and one abandoned match due to rain. With only three matches to go, Surrey’s chances of qualifying for the knockouts look slim.

Last season’s runners-up Lancashire fell short of 11 runs while chasing a target of 223 runs against Hampshire. With this defeat, they have fallen to the 6th spot in the table standings. Lancashire have played five matches out of which they won one, lost two and their remaining two games were abandoned due to rain.

Lancashire's chance of winning: 52%

Surrey’s chance of winning: 48%

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Surrey vs Lancashire Betting Tips

Josh Bohannon has been on a rampage this season in the County Championship. He has racked up 888 runs in only 10 matches at an astonishing average of 52.23, inclusive of two centuries and four half-ones. He has continued his fine display with the bat in the One-Day Cup as well, scoring 178 runs in four games. Bohannon is his side’s top run-scorer in the One-Day Cup as well and we have backed him to score high against Surrey in the forthcoming contest.

Coming to Surrey, their wicket-keeper batsman Ben Foakes currently claims the title of their top scorer, having impressively gathered 206 runs within just four matches, inclusive of a century and a half-century. His scores in the current season read 106, 7, 68 & 25 runs respectively. The Englishman is averaging 51.50 this term and we predict him to score high against Lancashire in the upcoming game.

Surrey vs Lancashire Toss Prediction

The Woodbridge Road Cricket Ground, Guildford was established in 1911 and is used by Surrey Cricket Club. We don't have much past data about this venue. This ground is yet to feature a Men’s international game. Only a single Royal London One Day game has been played here last season. The team batting first scored 246 runs here in that game and the team batting second chased the target with ease. Hence, we predict that the skipper winning the toss must elect to bowl first here.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Woodbridge Road, Guildford on Thursday is expected to be around 26 degree Celsius and 65% humidity, 50% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 19 km/h. During the match,scattered showers are expected as per the weather forecast.

Surrey Player List

Rory Burns (c), Laurie Evans, Ben Foakes, Ben Geddes, Tom Latham, Ollie Pope, Jason Roy, Dom Sibley, Jamie Smith, Cameron Steel, Sean Abbott, Jordan Clark, Tom Curran, Sam Curran, Aaron Hardie, Will Jacks, Tom Lawes, Sunil Narine, Jamie Overton, Ryan Patel, Nico Reifer, Gus Atkinson, Matt Dunn, Chris Jordan, Yousef Majid, Connor McKerr, Dan Moriarty, Kemar Roach, James Taylor, Reece Topley, Amar Virdi, Daniel Worral, Nathan Barnwell, Josh Blake, Sheridan Gumbs, Nick Kimber, Timothy Lloyd, Sam Smith, Luke Griffiths.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Ryan Patel Batter Dom Sibley Batter Rory Burns (C) Batter Ben Foakes Wicket-keeper Cameron Steel All-rounder Ben Geddes Batter Conor McKerr All-rounder Luke Griffiths Bowler Dan Moriarty Bowler Amar Virdi Bowler Josh Blake Wicket-keeper

Surrey Recent Form

Surrey lost their last game narrowly by one wicket against Yorkshire. The Rory Burns led side tasted defeat for the third time in the season and are lying at the second last position in the league table.

Lancashire Player List

Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Keaton Jennings, Rob Jones, Steven Croft, Colin de Grandhomme, Danny Lamb, George Balderson, Liam Livingstone, Tom Aspinwall, Dane Vilas (c) & (Wk), George Bell (Wk), George Lavelle (Wk), Matthew Hurst (Wk), Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Joshua Boyden, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Will Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role George Bell Batter Keaton Jennings(c) Batter Josh Bohannon Batter Dane Vilas Batter Matthew Hurst Wicket-keeper George Balderson All-rounder George Lavelle Wicket-keeper Tom Aspinwall All-rounder Jack Blatherwick All-rounder Will Williams Bowler Jack Morley Bowler

Lancashire Recent Form

Lancashire are arriving here on the back of two straight defeats in their last two encounters. They only fell 11 runs short of the target in the last game against Hampshire. They sit 6th in the table currently, two points off the playoff spot.

Surrey vs Lancashire Head-to-Head Record

Since 2009, Surrey and Lancashire have played five head to head games. Lancashire hold the upper hand with three wins as compared to Surrey’s two.

Lancashire Won: 3 matches

Surrey Won: 2 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Surrey vs Lancashire Betting Odds

Surrey to score low before their first dismissal

Surrey’s opening duo have lost their first wicket early in all the four games they played this term. Dom Sibley and Ryan Patel opened for the team in all these matches and they average at only 17.25 & 31.25 respectively this term. This season, Surrey posted the totals of 24, 7, 1 & 0 runs before losing their first wicket. They failed to post scores in double digits in three out of these four games and are averaging only 8.00 runs per game for the first wicket. Hence, it's reasonable to anticipate that Surrey will maintain their scoring pattern and will lose their first wicket early against Lancashire in the game.

Surrey vs Lancashire Top Batters

Ben Foakes to be Surrey’s Best Batter

Ben Foakes, Surrey's wicket-keeper batsman, currently leads their run charts with an impressive 206 runs across four matches. He has scored a century and a fifty thus far. In Surrey’s win against Nottinghamshire, he stood out as the highest run-scorer of the match, accumulating 68 runs from 64 deliveries. He has emerged as Surrey’s top-scorer in two out of four games this season. Considering his trajectory, it's highly likely that he will once again take the lead as their top batsman in the upcoming match.

Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire’s Best Batter

Keaton Jennings started slow with scores of 19 & 1 runs in the first two games. But the Lancashire skipper smashed a century in the third game and is now amongst the leading run-getters for Lancashire this term. He has accumulated 171 runs in only four outings at an average of 42.75. Last season, he was their top-scorer with 390 runs in 9 matches. All that said, the Lancashire skipper Keaton Jennings remains to be a top batting prospect against Surrey in the upcoming contest.

Surrey vs Lancashire Top Bowlers

Cameron Steel to be Surrey’s Best Bowler

Cameron Steel has taken the helm as Surrey's primary wicket-taker, amassing a total of nine wickets spread across four matches. His performance against Yorkshire showcased his skill, as he completed a commendable ten-over spell, capturing three wickets while conceding only 49 runs, resulting in an economy rate of 4.90. Steel has emerged to be Surrey’s best bowler in three out of four matches this term. Given his proficiency, it's likely that he will continue to shine as their standout bowler.

Jack Blatherwick to be Lancashire’s Best Bowler

Jack Blatherwick has had a phenomenal campaign thus far. In three games, Blatherwick has bagged nine wickets and is the leading wicket taker for Lancashire thus far. He has been Lancashire’s standout bowler in three out of four games this season. This makes him our top pick for the game.