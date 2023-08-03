Surrey vs Leicestershire Match Prediction SUR 55 % Chance of Winning LEI 45 % Bet Now! Surrey will take on Leicestershire in the brand new One-Day Cup 2023 at Kennington Oval, London. The game is scheduled to take place on August 3 and will commence from 3:30 PM IST.

Surrey vs Leicestershire Chances of Winning

Surrey had a horrible time in the previous season of the One-Day Cup. They finished at the seventh place of the Group A standings with 2 wins and 5 losses. They had 5 points by the end of the league stage and could not make it to the play-offs. In their last List-A game, they faced Nottinghamshire and bundled out for 181 after they chose to bat first. This was a cakewalk for NOT as they conquered the target and beat Surrey by 8 wickets. Tom Lawes’ innings of 75 runs was the only thing that went right for Surrey in the game.

On the other hand, Leicestershire did pretty decently in their campaign last year. They competed in the same group as the former and finished second in the group standings with 6 wins and 2 losses. They had 12 points and reached the quarterfinals of the tournament. However, they could not make it past it as they lost the quarter finals against Kent by a huge margin of 81 runs. Kent went in to bat first in the game and scored 325 runs in the game only to bundle out LEI at 244 to win the game comfortably. Wiaan Mulder scored 81 runs in the game, the highest from LEI’s side. Things are different this season. Surrey is doing pretty well in other formats while the same cannot be said for Leicestershire. This game is going to be an eye opener for the viewers across the globe.

Surrey chance of winning - 55%

Leicestershire chance of winning - 45%

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Surrey vs Leicestershire Betting Tips

Surrey's last season was a big disappointment. Although they brought in some new faces in the team, their absence due to the Hundred will certainly affect the team’s performance in the upcoming game. However, other names in the team will be ecstatic to make their mark and utilise this opportunity.

Leicestershire will have more options in the team to play in the forthcoming fixture. However, having finished among the bottom places in the Vitality Blast and the ongoing County Championship, they look in an abysmal form. They will have to outperform Surrey in the upcoming match to replicate their campaign from last season.

Surrey vs Leicestershire Toss Prediction

The cricket pitch at The Oval is usually good for batters at the beginning of the game, but later on, it can assist bowlers. Usually, the team winning the toss decides to bat first, but if the weather is cloudy, they might choose differently, and it will be advantageous for the bowlers.

Weather Report

The pitch at the venue is excellent for batting. However, the weather conditions might interrupt the game as there is a 50% chance of precipitation. The temperature is expected to be around 19 degrees Celsius.

Surrey Player List

Rory Burns, Ben Foakes, Laurie Evans, Conor McKerr, Jordan Clark, Dominic Sibley, Cameron Steel, Tom Curran, Sam Curran, Ryan Patel, Ollie Pope, Jason Roy, Nico Reifer, Matt Dunn, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Reece Topley, Nicholas Kimber, Tom Latham, Daniel Worrall, Chris Jordan, Thomas Lawes, Josh Blake, Yousef Majid, Amar Virdi, Gus Atkinson, Nathan Barnwell, James Taylor, Kemar Roach, Sunil Narine, Sean Abbott

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Latham Batter Tom Lawes All-rounder Dominic Sibley Batter Daniel Worrall Bowler Ben Foakes Wicket-keeper Sean Abbott All-rounder Rory Burns Batter Cameron Steel All-rounder Yousef Majid Bowler Gus Atkinson Bowler Rishi Patel Batter

Surrey Team Form

Surrey will be hoping their depth can carry them in the absence of so much quality, but there has to be an improvement with the bat if they are to make progress from last season’s seventh-place finish.

Leicestershire Player List

Lewis Hill, Chris Wright, Arron Lilley, Rishi Patel, Harry Swindells, Colin Ackermann, Louis Kimber, Sol Budinger, Peter Handscomb, Callum Parkinson, Ed Barnes, Matt Salisbury, Tom Scriven, Nick Welch, Scott Steel, Wiaan Mulder, Will Davis, Rehan Ahmed, Roman Walker, Sam Evans, Michael Finan, Ajinkya Rahane, Naveen-ul-Haq, Josh Hull, Uttam Ramji

Predicted Playing XI

Sol Budinger Batter Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Lewis Hill (c ) Wicket-keeper Peter Handscomb Batter Rishi Patel Batter Colin Ackerman All-rounder Tom Scriven All-rounder Josh Hull Bowler Michael Finan Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Nick Welch Batter

Leicestershire Team Form

The start of the One-Day Cup gives Leicestershire a chance to begin anew and focus on their cricket despite their behind-the-scenes problems. Whether they can seize this opportunity is uncertain, but with only two players lost to The Hundred, they should believe in their ability to compete in a tough group.

Surrey vs Leicestershire Head-to-Head

In the last five head-to-head matches between the sides, Surrey won four of their five meetings.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Surrey - 4

Leicestershire- 1

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Surrey vs Leicestershire Betting Odds

Leicestershire to score low before their 1st dismissal

Leicestershire did surprisingly well in their previous year’s campaign of the competition. LEI had Rishi Patel and Nick Welch opening for the team. The team won the majority of their games but the opening pair had very little to do with it. The pair could not establish a consistent opening partnership in the competition and posted the scores of 34, 1, 0, 0 & 43 runs for the 1st wicket in their last five fixtures of the competition. They faced Surrey once in the competition and could only manage 2 runs before Rishi Patel gave away his wicket. Looking at Surrey’s bowling order, we can assume for LEI to lose their first wicket pretty early in the match.

Surrey vs Leicestershire Best Batters

Dominic Sibley to be Surrey’s Best Batter

Dominic Sibley was acquired from Warwickshire due to his excellence in the batting department. He scored 347 runs in 7 games last season at an average of 57.83. He scored 2 centuries and a half century. His heroics are not limited to limited overs format. He is one of the top scorers from Surrey in the County Championship with 580 runs in 20 games to his name, averaging at 38.66.

Wiaan Mulder to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter

Wiaan Mulder is an exciting player in the ranks of Leicestershire. He scored 533 runs in 9 games last season at an average of 88.53, striking over 100. He mustered a century and five impressive half-centuries. He maintained his batting form in the recently concluded Vitality Blast where he amassed 306 runs in 12 games at an average of 30.60.

Surrey vs Leicestershire Best Bowlers

Sean Abbott to be Surrey’s Best Bowler

The Australian pacer will bring a lot of experience in the upcoming game for Surrey. He has picked 123 wickets in his 77 List-A appearances. He picked 10 wickets for Surrey in the Vitality Blast 2023 and is one of the leading wicket takers for his team in the county championship as well with 37 scalps.

Tom Scrivens to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler

Tom Scrivens is a young bowler from Leicestershire. He picked 6 wickets for the team in the previous edition of the competition. However, the bowler has evolved this year as he is doing pretty well for the team across all formats. He picked 9 wickets for his team in the Vitality Blast. Also, he picked 7 wickets in his last two county fixtures. This could pose a threat to the Surrey batting line-up.