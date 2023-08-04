Sussex vs Durham Match Prediction SUS 57 % Chance of Winning DUR 43 % Bet Now! Durham will meet Sussex in a Group A clash of the brand new season of the One-Day Cup. The game is scheduled to be played at County Ground, Hove on August 4. The game will begin from 3:30 PM IST.

Durham vs Sussex Chances of Winning

Both the sides had contrasting results in the previous season of the tournament. Both the sides were placed in the same group but ended at the extreme ends of the standings after the group stage ended. Durham had a disappointing run in the tournament, finishing at the bottom of the table with a single win and 7 losses. In their last game of that season, Durham met Leicestershire and bundled out for 197 runs in the game. Durham tried their best to sway the match in their favour but had to taste defeat by 2 wickets. Coming into this competition, Durham played their first game against Worcestershire and lost the game by 42 runs.

On the other hand, Sussex attracted many eyes after leading an ecstatic campaign in the last season. They topped their group with 6 wins and 2 losses in 8 games. With 12 points, they were the first team to enter the play-offs. Their run lasted till the semi finals where they faced Lancashire who scored 319 batting first. Sussex made a failed attempt at chasing and fell short by 65 runs in the game. Durham will look to restore their campaign after a defeat while Sussex will aim at starting their campaign with a win in the upcoming game.

Durham chance of winning - 43%

Sussex chance of winning - 57%

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Durham vs Sussex Betting Tips

Sussex outperformed last year with the likes of C Pujara, Ali Orr and Tom Alsop in the squad. Pujara finished as the second highest run-scorer in the competition, averaging at almost 90! Their solid batting line-up was backed by equally talented bowlers in the team. Some fresh faces in the team can also make an impact for the team. James Coles picked up nine wickets last year and his off spin has improved since while he also offers the promise of quick runs in the middle order.

Durham do not have a diverse range of players in the team. Graham Clark was their top scorer, who averaged at 34.62 last season. Whereas their hopes will rely on their bowling order. Liam Trevaskis could be a game changer for them as he picked a great number of wickets last season followed by a 4-wicket haul in his previous game against Worcestershire.

Durham vs Sussex Toss Prediction

The County Ground in Hove is one of the oldest cricket grounds in England. The pitch at the County Ground is a decent one. The new-ball bowlers may get some lateral movement off the surface. There is a slight slope towards the sea and the bowlers can make use of it while bowling. Also, the breeze helps them in swinging the ball both ways. The green wicket aids the bowlers but it is expected to help the batters as the season progresses. The batters enjoy batting here in the latter stages of the season as there is no such movement off the surface. Considering these facts, the teams will look to bowl first upon winning the toss.

Weather Report

The temperature at Hove is expected to be around 20 degrees Celsius during the game. There will be sunny intervals, accompanied by breeze and scattered showers.

Durham Player List

Ollie Robinson, Tomas Mackintosh, Graham Clark, Ashton Turner, Alex Lees, Michael Jones, David Bedingham, Jonathan Bushnell, Ben Mckinney, Luke Doneathy, Ben Stokes, Bas de Leede, Brydon Carse, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick, Liam Trevaskis, Harry Crawshaw, Luke Robinson, Mark Wood, Wayne Parnell, Matty Potts, Nathan Sowter, Matthew Kuhnemann, Brandon Glover, Ben Raine, Oliver Gibson, Stanley McAlindon, George Drissell

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Lees (c ) Batter Paul Coughlin All-rounder Michael Jones Batter David Bedingham Batter Graham Clark Wicket-keeper Jonathan Bushnell All-rounder Ben McKinney All-rounder Oliver Gibson Bowler George Drissell Bowler Migael Pretorius Bowler Liam Trevaskis Bowler

Durham Team Form

After their first game in the competition, Durham could not do very well in their bowling line-up. They were expensive and failed to pick quick wickets against Worcestershire. Whereas, their batting was not impressive either. Leaving a few players, the entire squad bundled out cheaply.

Sussex Player List

Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Steven Finn, Tom Hinley, Tom Alsop, Tom Haines, Jamie Atkins, Will Beer, Jack Carson, Oli Carter, Tom Clark, James Coles, Henry Crocombe, Sean Hunt, Cheteshwar Pujara, Dan Ibrahim, Archie Lenham, Ali Orr, Delray Rawlins, Harrison Ward, Aristides Karvelas

Predicted Playing XI

Cheteshwar Pujara (c ) Batter Fynn Hudson-Prentice All-rounder Tom Haines Batter Tom Clark Batter Harrison Ward Batter James Coles All-rounder Henry Crocombe Bowler Ali Orr Batter Tom Alsop Wicket-keeper Aristides Karvelas Bowler Steven Finn Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex has a good chance of making it to the semi-finals again, especially with Ali Orr, who achieved a remarkable double hundred in last year's 50 overs match, and Steve Finn, who is back after recovering from injury, adding to their selection options. Keep an eye on Ari Karvelas and Brad Currie as well, as they can make a significant impact with their bowling skills. Additionally, Sussex has the flexibility to bring in a second overseas player if needed, which gives them more options for strengthening their team.

Durham vs Sussex Head-to-Head

Sussex has dominated every game they played against Durham. In their last five meetings, Durham failed to win a single game whereas Sussex won four of them

T20 Head-to-Head Records (last 5)

Durham - 0

Sussex- 4

No Result/Abandoned - 1

Durham vs Sussex Betting Odds

Sussex to win ( 1.77 @ Parimatch)

It is no secret that Sussex is a far better squad in terms of batting and bowling than Durham in this 50 over format competition. Last season, Durham won a single game and finished at the bottom of the table. Sussex contested in the same group and topped it with flying colours. Their head-to-head record supports Sussex, who leads the tally by 4-0 in their last five encounters. Durham look in poor form, considering their loss in the first game of the competition against Worcestershire.

Durham vs Sussex Best Batters

Cheteshwar Pujara to be Sussex’s Best Batter

Cheteshwar Pujara will be leading his team in this season with his bat. He was the top scorer for the team and scored 624 runs in 9 innings at an average of almost 90. His excellency in his skill and talent will certainly make him the batter to look out for in the upcoming game.

Graham Clark to be Durham’s Best Batter

Durham’s last game was pretty disappointing but there were a few highlights from the players in the team. Graham Clark averaged at 34.62 in the previous season of the competition. He was also the top run-scorer in the first game of the competition with 79 runs at a strike rate of 112. He struck 14 fours in the game as well.

Durham vs Sussex Best Bowlers

Aristides Karvelas to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

Aristides Karvelas is expected to be the best bowler for Sussex in their first game of the One-Day Cup 2023. He has been their top wicket-taker over the last year with 20 wickets from 9 innings and has maintained a bowling average of 19..

Matthew Potts to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Liam Trevaskis was fantastic for Durham and picked 9 wickets last season, maintaining an economy rate of 4.74. He came through in the first game this season as he picked up 4 wickets while bowling against Worcestershire in the first game at an average of 12 and an economy rate of 5.00.