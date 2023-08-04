Sussex vs Durham Match Prediction
SUS
57%
Chance of Winning
DUR
43%
List a
County Cricket Ground
Facts
- Sussex leads the tally by 4-0 in the last five contests between the sides.
- In their last clash in 2021, Sussex beat Durham by 4 wickets.
Durham vs Sussex Chances of Winning
Both the sides had contrasting results in the previous season of the tournament. Both the sides were placed in the same group but ended at the extreme ends of the standings after the group stage ended. Durham had a disappointing run in the tournament, finishing at the bottom of the table with a single win and 7 losses. In their last game of that season, Durham met Leicestershire and bundled out for 197 runs in the game. Durham tried their best to sway the match in their favour but had to taste defeat by 2 wickets. Coming into this competition, Durham played their first game against Worcestershire and lost the game by 42 runs.
On the other hand, Sussex attracted many eyes after leading an ecstatic campaign in the last season. They topped their group with 6 wins and 2 losses in 8 games. With 12 points, they were the first team to enter the play-offs. Their run lasted till the semi finals where they faced Lancashire who scored 319 batting first. Sussex made a failed attempt at chasing and fell short by 65 runs in the game. Durham will look to restore their campaign after a defeat while Sussex will aim at starting their campaign with a win in the upcoming game.
Durham chance of winning - 43%
Sussex chance of winning - 57%
Durham vs Sussex Betting Tips
Sussex outperformed last year with the likes of C Pujara, Ali Orr and Tom Alsop in the squad. Pujara finished as the second highest run-scorer in the competition, averaging at almost 90! Their solid batting line-up was backed by equally talented bowlers in the team. Some fresh faces in the team can also make an impact for the team. James Coles picked up nine wickets last year and his off spin has improved since while he also offers the promise of quick runs in the middle order.
Durham do not have a diverse range of players in the team. Graham Clark was their top scorer, who averaged at 34.62 last season. Whereas their hopes will rely on their bowling order. Liam Trevaskis could be a game changer for them as he picked a great number of wickets last season followed by a 4-wicket haul in his previous game against Worcestershire.
Durham vs Sussex Toss Prediction
The County Ground in Hove is one of the oldest cricket grounds in England. The pitch at the County Ground is a decent one. The new-ball bowlers may get some lateral movement off the surface. There is a slight slope towards the sea and the bowlers can make use of it while bowling. Also, the breeze helps them in swinging the ball both ways. The green wicket aids the bowlers but it is expected to help the batters as the season progresses. The batters enjoy batting here in the latter stages of the season as there is no such movement off the surface. Considering these facts, the teams will look to bowl first upon winning the toss.
Weather Report
The temperature at Hove is expected to be around 20 degrees Celsius during the game. There will be sunny intervals, accompanied by breeze and scattered showers.
Durham Player List
Ollie Robinson, Tomas Mackintosh, Graham Clark, Ashton Turner, Alex Lees, Michael Jones, David Bedingham, Jonathan Bushnell, Ben Mckinney, Luke Doneathy, Ben Stokes, Bas de Leede, Brydon Carse, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick, Liam Trevaskis, Harry Crawshaw, Luke Robinson, Mark Wood, Wayne Parnell, Matty Potts, Nathan Sowter, Matthew Kuhnemann, Brandon Glover, Ben Raine, Oliver Gibson, Stanley McAlindon, George Drissell
Predicted Playing XI
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Alex Lees (c )
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Batter
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Paul Coughlin
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All-rounder
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Michael Jones
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Batter
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David Bedingham
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Batter
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Graham Clark
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Wicket-keeper
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Jonathan Bushnell
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All-rounder
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Ben McKinney
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All-rounder
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Oliver Gibson
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Bowler
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George Drissell
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Bowler
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Migael Pretorius
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Bowler
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Liam Trevaskis
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Bowler
Durham Team Form
After their first game in the competition, Durham could not do very well in their bowling line-up. They were expensive and failed to pick quick wickets against Worcestershire. Whereas, their batting was not impressive either. Leaving a few players, the entire squad bundled out cheaply.
Sussex Player List
Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Steven Finn, Tom Hinley, Tom Alsop, Tom Haines, Jamie Atkins, Will Beer, Jack Carson, Oli Carter, Tom Clark, James Coles, Henry Crocombe, Sean Hunt, Cheteshwar Pujara, Dan Ibrahim, Archie Lenham, Ali Orr, Delray Rawlins, Harrison Ward, Aristides Karvelas
Predicted Playing XI
|
Cheteshwar Pujara (c )
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Batter
|
Fynn Hudson-Prentice
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All-rounder
|
Tom Haines
|
Batter
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Tom Clark
|
Batter
|
Harrison Ward
|
Batter
|
James Coles
|
All-rounder
|
Henry Crocombe
|
Bowler
|
Ali Orr
|
Batter
|
Tom Alsop
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Wicket-keeper
|
Aristides Karvelas
|
Bowler
|
Steven Finn
|
Bowler
Sussex Team Form
Sussex has a good chance of making it to the semi-finals again, especially with Ali Orr, who achieved a remarkable double hundred in last year's 50 overs match, and Steve Finn, who is back after recovering from injury, adding to their selection options. Keep an eye on Ari Karvelas and Brad Currie as well, as they can make a significant impact with their bowling skills. Additionally, Sussex has the flexibility to bring in a second overseas player if needed, which gives them more options for strengthening their team.
Durham vs Sussex Head-to-Head
Sussex has dominated every game they played against Durham. In their last five meetings, Durham failed to win a single game whereas Sussex won four of them
T20 Head-to-Head Records (last 5)
Durham - 0
Sussex- 4
No Result/Abandoned - 1
Durham vs Sussex Betting Odds
Sussex to win ( 1.77 @ Parimatch)
It is no secret that Sussex is a far better squad in terms of batting and bowling than Durham in this 50 over format competition. Last season, Durham won a single game and finished at the bottom of the table. Sussex contested in the same group and topped it with flying colours. Their head-to-head record supports Sussex, who leads the tally by 4-0 in their last five encounters. Durham look in poor form, considering their loss in the first game of the competition against Worcestershire.
Durham vs Sussex Best Batters
Cheteshwar Pujara to be Sussex’s Best Batter
Cheteshwar Pujara will be leading his team in this season with his bat. He was the top scorer for the team and scored 624 runs in 9 innings at an average of almost 90. His excellency in his skill and talent will certainly make him the batter to look out for in the upcoming game.
Graham Clark to be Durham’s Best Batter
Durham’s last game was pretty disappointing but there were a few highlights from the players in the team. Graham Clark averaged at 34.62 in the previous season of the competition. He was also the top run-scorer in the first game of the competition with 79 runs at a strike rate of 112. He struck 14 fours in the game as well.
Durham vs Sussex Best Bowlers
Aristides Karvelas to be Sussex’s Best Bowler
Aristides Karvelas is expected to be the best bowler for Sussex in their first game of the One-Day Cup 2023. He has been their top wicket-taker over the last year with 20 wickets from 9 innings and has maintained a bowling average of 19..
Matthew Potts to be Durham’s Best Bowler
Liam Trevaskis was fantastic for Durham and picked 9 wickets last season, maintaining an economy rate of 4.74. He came through in the first game this season as he picked up 4 wickets while bowling against Worcestershire in the first game at an average of 12 and an economy rate of 5.00.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Sussex
In 2014, Durham clinched the title as the first champions of the Royal London Cup. However, their fortunes have dwindled since then, as they failed to qualify for finals in subsequent seasons. Durham has already played a game in the ongoing competition where they failed to register a victory against Worcestershire. WOR went in to bat first and scored 318 runs only to bundle out Durham at 276 to win the game by 42 runs. Liam Trevaskis was the only impactful batter from Durham and picked 4 wickets in the game. Graham Clark scored 79 runs and was supported by Bushnell’s innings of 60 runs. However, the other squad members could not make a difference in the game that led to Durham’s loss in the game.
On the other hand, Sussex will play their first game of the season in the upcoming clash. Sussex had a phenomenal season last year and only took an exit after the semi-finals. Cheteshwar Pujara was fantastic last season and will look to make an impact leading the team this season.
This game is going to be a one-sided affair. Sussex’s batting and bowling strength in the limited overs cricket is unmatched. Durham will be overwhelmed, especially after their recent loss in the tournament. In the last five encounters between the sides, Sussex managed to claim victory on four occasions whereas one of those fixtures was left abandoned. Going into this game, choosing Sussex as winners would be a wise decision.
Sussex to win @ 1.77 (Parimatch)
Durham to win @ 1.98 (Parimatch)Bet Now!