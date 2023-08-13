Sussex vs Glamorgan Match Prediction SUS 45 % Chance of Winning GLAM 55 % Bet Now! Glamorgan takes on Sussex in the 37th game of the 2023 Metro Bank ODI Cup at the County Cricket Ground, Hove as both teams fight for sheer existence. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 13 at 3:30 PM IST.

Sussex vs Glamorgan Chance of Winning

Sussex and Glamorgan have failed to live up to the billing this season. With both teams staring at the elimination, the season has been nothing short of disappointment for the supporters. Mathematically, yes they still have a chance as outside Warwickshire and Worcestershire no other team has showcased consistency to take command of the final playoff spot. With seven teams competing for the final spot this game feels like a must win for either side. As per our calculation, Glamorgan are slight favourites heading into this much win game.

Sussex’s chances of winning - 45%

Glamorgan’s chances of winning - 55%

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Sussex vs Glamorgan Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Both teams have conceded high opening partnerships this season as they have allowed a couple of 100 run partnerships in the opening fixtures this term. Glamorgan averages 41.66 runs opening stand in the tournament and on other hand Sussex averages 31.66 thus far which makes us believe Glamorgan would outscore Sussex and would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Sussex vs Glamorgan Match Toss Prediction

The County Cricket Ground has been a paradise for teams batting first as in five of the six games at the venue, the team batting first has been victorious. Even though weather would be a cause of concern for both teams still we believe both teams would prefer to bat first on the wicket.

Weather Report

With 60% chances of thunderstorms during the game we expect some disruptions during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Sussex News & Player List

Sussex Player List

Ali Orr, Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Harrison Ward, Steven Smith, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Delray Rawlins, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Shipley, James Coles, Charlie Tear, Oliver Carter (Wk), Tom Alsop (c) & (Wk), Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jamie Atkins, Nathan McAndrew, Sean Hunt, Steven Finn

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Clark Batter Tom Haines Batter Tom Alsop Batter Cheteshwar Pujara Batter Oliver Carter Wicket-keeper James Coles All-rounder Fynn Hudson-Prentice Batter Jack Carson All-rounder Henry Crocombe All-rounder Archie Lenham Bowler Sean Hunt Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex had one of the worst starts to the season as they lost each of the first three games in the tournament. But Sussex were able to fight through the adversities and registered an impressive victory against Somerset as they bagged their first points of the season.

Glamorgan News & Player List

Glamorgan Player List

Billy Root, Callum Taylor, Colin Ingram, David Lloyd ©, Eddie Byrom, Kiran Carlson, Marnus Labuschagne, Sam Northeast, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, James Harris, Michael Neser, Rhodri Lewis, Alex Horton (Wk), Andrew Salter, Ben Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Mitchell Swepson, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan, Ben Kellaway

Predicted Playing XI

Thomas Bevan Batter Sam Northeast Batter Kiran Carlson Batter Billy Root Batter Alex Horton Wicket-keeper Eddie Byrom All-rounder Zain-ul-Hassan Batter Ben Kellaway All-rounder Timm van der Gugten All-rounder Andy Gorvin Bowler Harry Podmore Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan ended up with their second loss in the last fixture against Warwickshire, with one win in four, Glamorgan are sixth on the table two points off the playoff spot.

Sussex vs Glamorgan Head to Head

Since 2015, the two sides have clashed five times. In those meetings, Glamorgan have come out on top three times while Sussex have sealed the win once.

Last Five Meetings

Sussex wins - 1

Glamorgan wins - 3

No Results - 1

Sussex vs Glamorgan Betting Odds

Glamorgan to score more than Sussex in powerplay

Even though Sussex have faltered in the first three games they have scored a decent amount of runs in powerplay overs, averaging 52.5 in first 10 overs. But in three of the four games they have been outscored by their opponent in powerplay which makes us believe it's more about the conditions than skill that has allowed Sussex to score well in initial overs. On the other hand, Glamorgan averages 54 runs in powerplay overs and in each of the three games thus far have managed to outscore their opponent. Looking into these underlined stats we believe this is a great opportunity to make some quick money as there is a high chance Glamorgan would outscore Sussex in powerplay in the upcoming fixture.

Sussex vs Glamorgan Top Team Batters

Cheteshwar Pujara to be Sussex’s top batter

Cheteshwar Pujara has been outstanding thus far and with 302 runs have been the top batter for Sussex in the tournament. Pujara has scored two centuries and one half century and is two runs shy of Prithvi Shaw who is the leading run scorer in the tournament. We believe Pujara would come clutch against and is our top pick for the game.

Kiran Carlson to be Glamorgan’s top batter

Kiran Carlson has led the way for Glamorgan this season and with 152 runs is the leading run scorer for his team in the season. Carlson has managed back to back half centuries in each of the last two fixtures which makes us believe he would do well once again which makes him our top pick for the upcoming fixture.

Sussex vs Glamorgan Top Team Bowlers

Jack Carson to be Sussex’s top bowler

Like his fellow Compatriots, Jack Carson was expensive in the last game but still ended up with 2/61 in the win against Somerset. Apart from that Carson has been consistent for Sussex and with eight wickets is the leading wicket taker for his team which makes him our top pick for the match.

Ben Kellaway to be Glamorgan’s top bowler

Glamorgan's struggles in the bowling department has been evident this season as they haven’t been a standout performer. Ben Kellaway has come into the fold in the last couple of games as he has ended up with 3/56 and 3/41 which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.