Sussex vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction

SUS

37%

Chance of Winning

GLO

63%

Bet Now!

List a

County Cricket Ground

Gloucestershire takes on Sussex in the 54th game of the 2023 Metro Bank ODI Cup at the County Cricket Ground, Hove with the fate of both sides already sealed. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 18 at 3:30 PM IST.

Facts

  • Cheteshwar Pujara and Oliver Price are two of the four batsmen who have scored two centuries in the tournament.
  • Gloucestershire’s 454 runs against Somerset is the highest team score of the tournament.

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Chance of Winning

Both teams head into this fixture in contrasting form and expectations. On one hand, Gloucestershire seems to be in the mix to make the playoffs this season. On other hand, Sussex are out of contention to make the postseason. The six point gap between the two sides does indicate the gulf in class and form between the two sides which makes this upcoming fixture a bit of a mis-match. As per our calculations, Gloucestershire are clear favourites to take home maximum points in the upcoming fixture.

  • Sussex’s chances of winning - 37%
  • Gloucestershire’s chances of winning - 63%

#1

Stake.com

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#2

4rabet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS

Promo code

MOSTIN

Review

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Sussex have failed to get a good start in games especially when it comes to opening partnerships. One of many things that have gone wrong this season for Sussex has been the form of their opener Tom Alsop who has struggled to get going throughout the season. Apart from his half century against Somerset, Alsop’s scores in five games has been 1, 6, 26, 60 and 1 averaging 18.8 runs which is below par. We reckon Alsop’s struggles would continue in the upcoming fixture and could provide you a quick monetary return.

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Match Toss Prediction

The County Cricket Ground has been a paradise for teams batting first as in five of the seven games at the venue, the team batting first has been victorious. Weather could have an impact on the game which could result in both sides opting to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 70% chances of thunderstorms during the game we expect some disruptions during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Sussex News & Player List

Sussex Player List

Ali Orr, Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Harrison Ward, Steven Smith, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Delray Rawlins, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Shipley, James Coles, Charlie Tear, Oliver Carter (Wk), Tom Alsop (c) & (Wk), Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jamie Atkins, Nathan McAndrew, Sean Hunt, Steven Finn

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Clark

Batter

Tom Haines

Batter

Tom Alsop

Batter

Cheteshwar Pujara

Batter

Oliver Carter

Wicket-keeper

James Coles

All-rounder

Fynn Hudson-Prentice

Batter

Jack Carson

All-rounder

Henry Crocombe

All-rounder

Archie Lenham

Bowler

Sean Hunt

Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex’s troubles have continued thus far as they have failed to handle expectations and have faltered in every step of the way. With one win in five games, Sussex are logically out of the contention to make the playoffs even though mathematically they still have a chance.

Gloucestershire News & Player List

Gloucestershire Player List

Ben Charlesworth, Chris Dent, Jack Taylor, Joe Phillips, Marcus Harris, Ed Middleton, Graeme van Buuren, Oliver Price, Tom Price, William Naish, Zafar Gohar, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells (Wk), Grant Roelofsen (Wk), James Bracey (c) & (Wk), Tom Lace (Wk), Ajeet Dale, Dominic Goodman, Jared Warner, Josh Shaw, Luke Charlesworth, Marchant de Lange, Matt Taylor, Paul van Meekeren, Tom Smith, Harry Tector, Anwar Ali

Predicted Playing XI

Chris Dent

Batter

Oliver Price

Batter

Ben Wells

Batter

Graeme van Buuren

Batter

James Bracey

Wicket-keeper

Jack Taylor

All-rounder

Tom Price

Batter

Zafar Gohar

All-rounder

Anwar Ali

All-rounder

Tom Smith

Bowler

Paul van Meekeren

Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

After two wins in the first two games, Gloucestershire lost their way as they registered back to back defeats against Warwickshire and Worcestershire. But they were able to handle the rut and returned to winning ways in the last two fixtures and are on the brink of making the playoffs this season.

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Head to Head

In the last five head to head matchups between the two sides, only three games have provided a result with two games being washed out from ball one. In the games that were played out Gloucestershire came out on top twice while Sussex succeeding in pinching one game owing to the DLS method.

Last Five Meetings

Sussex wins - 1

Gloucestershire wins - 2

No Results - 2

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds

Gloucestershire to score more than Sussex in powerplay

Gloucestershire has fared well in recent weeks but the batting has been consistent throughout the season. Even though they have managed to win four of the six games this term, they have slow starters in games and have failed to capitalise the field restrictions in the first 10 overs. Only twice in six games they have managed to score more than 50 runs in the first 10 overs but only once have they conceded more runs in powerplay. On the other hand, even though Sussex have scored well in the powerplay, in four of the five games they have conceded more runs than they have scored which makes us believe Gloucestershire will outperform Sussex in the powerplay and this tip could provide a great financial boost.

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Top Team Batters

Cheteshwar Pujara to be Sussex’s top batter

Cheteshwar Pujara has been the shining light for Sussex in what has been an underwhelming season so far. With two centuries and one half century in five games, he is the leading run scorer for his side and without doubt our top pick for the game.

Oliver Price to be Gloucestershire’s top batter

After a couple of defeats, Gloucestershire was looking for a spark and guess what Oliver Price answered the calling and was sensational in the last two games against Somerset and Glamorgan as he scored 77 and 109 and without a shadow of doubt is our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Top Team Bowlers

Jack Carson to be Sussex’s top bowler

Like his fellow compatriot Chateshwar Pujara, Jack Carson has been the standout bowler for Sussex and with 10 wickets is the leading wicket taker for Sussex this term. Apart from the wicket taking ability, Carson has showcased tremendous consistency and has been relied upon most by his captain which makes him our top pick in the game.

Paul Van Meekeren to be Gloucestershire’s top bowler

Paul Van Meekeren came clutch when it was required as he has ended up with 2/40 and 3/34 in the last two games and with 11 wickets is the top wicket taker for Gloucestershire thus far. We believe Meekeren would continue his good form and would excel in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win: Gloucestershire

Nothing has gone as planned for Sussex this season. It's a team that has failed to deal with pressure and expectation which was sky high prior to the tournament especially after topping the group last year. Sussex have managed just one win in five games thus far and with one of the worst NRR, chances of them making the play-off is zero even though mathematically they can bag a max of eight points.

Unlike their opponent, Gloucestershire seems to have responded to the disappointments of last season as they have bagged four wins in six games and are second on the table behind Warwickshire who have been sublime this season. Gloucestershire head into this fixture as they try to bag three wins in a row which would give a great lift before the play-offs.

With only one team needing a victory and the fact they head into this game in better form, its shouldnt be a surprise that bookmakers have sided with Gloucestershire giving them odds as low as 1.58. Even though Sussex would prefer to bow out of the tournament with some good results in the remaining fixture, we believe Gloucestershire would just be too strong to handle and should get the job done away from home.

  • Sussex to win @ 2.19 (PariMatch)
  • Gloucestershire to win @ 1.58 (PariMatch)
logo

Shankar Shekh

Sportscafe's author

Bet Now!