Sussex vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction SUS 37 % Chance of Winning GLO 63 % Bet Now! Gloucestershire takes on Sussex in the 54th game of the 2023 Metro Bank ODI Cup at the County Cricket Ground, Hove with the fate of both sides already sealed. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 18 at 3:30 PM IST.

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Chance of Winning

Both teams head into this fixture in contrasting form and expectations. On one hand, Gloucestershire seems to be in the mix to make the playoffs this season. On other hand, Sussex are out of contention to make the postseason. The six point gap between the two sides does indicate the gulf in class and form between the two sides which makes this upcoming fixture a bit of a mis-match. As per our calculations, Gloucestershire are clear favourites to take home maximum points in the upcoming fixture.

Sussex’s chances of winning - 37%

Gloucestershire’s chances of winning - 63%

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Sussex vs Gloucestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Sussex have failed to get a good start in games especially when it comes to opening partnerships. One of many things that have gone wrong this season for Sussex has been the form of their opener Tom Alsop who has struggled to get going throughout the season. Apart from his half century against Somerset, Alsop’s scores in five games has been 1, 6, 26, 60 and 1 averaging 18.8 runs which is below par. We reckon Alsop’s struggles would continue in the upcoming fixture and could provide you a quick monetary return.

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Match Toss Prediction

The County Cricket Ground has been a paradise for teams batting first as in five of the seven games at the venue, the team batting first has been victorious. Weather could have an impact on the game which could result in both sides opting to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 70% chances of thunderstorms during the game we expect some disruptions during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Sussex News & Player List

Sussex Player List

Ali Orr, Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Harrison Ward, Steven Smith, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Delray Rawlins, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Shipley, James Coles, Charlie Tear, Oliver Carter (Wk), Tom Alsop (c) & (Wk), Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jamie Atkins, Nathan McAndrew, Sean Hunt, Steven Finn

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Clark Batter Tom Haines Batter Tom Alsop Batter Cheteshwar Pujara Batter Oliver Carter Wicket-keeper James Coles All-rounder Fynn Hudson-Prentice Batter Jack Carson All-rounder Henry Crocombe All-rounder Archie Lenham Bowler Sean Hunt Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex’s troubles have continued thus far as they have failed to handle expectations and have faltered in every step of the way. With one win in five games, Sussex are logically out of the contention to make the playoffs even though mathematically they still have a chance.

Gloucestershire News & Player List

Gloucestershire Player List

Ben Charlesworth, Chris Dent, Jack Taylor, Joe Phillips, Marcus Harris, Ed Middleton, Graeme van Buuren, Oliver Price, Tom Price, William Naish, Zafar Gohar, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells (Wk), Grant Roelofsen (Wk), James Bracey (c) & (Wk), Tom Lace (Wk), Ajeet Dale, Dominic Goodman, Jared Warner, Josh Shaw, Luke Charlesworth, Marchant de Lange, Matt Taylor, Paul van Meekeren, Tom Smith, Harry Tector, Anwar Ali

Predicted Playing XI

Chris Dent Batter Oliver Price Batter Ben Wells Batter Graeme van Buuren Batter James Bracey Wicket-keeper Jack Taylor All-rounder Tom Price Batter Zafar Gohar All-rounder Anwar Ali All-rounder Tom Smith Bowler Paul van Meekeren Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

After two wins in the first two games, Gloucestershire lost their way as they registered back to back defeats against Warwickshire and Worcestershire. But they were able to handle the rut and returned to winning ways in the last two fixtures and are on the brink of making the playoffs this season.

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Head to Head

In the last five head to head matchups between the two sides, only three games have provided a result with two games being washed out from ball one. In the games that were played out Gloucestershire came out on top twice while Sussex succeeding in pinching one game owing to the DLS method.

Last Five Meetings

Sussex wins - 1

Gloucestershire wins - 2

No Results - 2

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds

Gloucestershire to score more than Sussex in powerplay

Gloucestershire has fared well in recent weeks but the batting has been consistent throughout the season. Even though they have managed to win four of the six games this term, they have slow starters in games and have failed to capitalise the field restrictions in the first 10 overs. Only twice in six games they have managed to score more than 50 runs in the first 10 overs but only once have they conceded more runs in powerplay. On the other hand, even though Sussex have scored well in the powerplay, in four of the five games they have conceded more runs than they have scored which makes us believe Gloucestershire will outperform Sussex in the powerplay and this tip could provide a great financial boost.

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Top Team Batters

Cheteshwar Pujara to be Sussex’s top batter

Cheteshwar Pujara has been the shining light for Sussex in what has been an underwhelming season so far. With two centuries and one half century in five games, he is the leading run scorer for his side and without doubt our top pick for the game.

Oliver Price to be Gloucestershire’s top batter

After a couple of defeats, Gloucestershire was looking for a spark and guess what Oliver Price answered the calling and was sensational in the last two games against Somerset and Glamorgan as he scored 77 and 109 and without a shadow of doubt is our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Top Team Bowlers

Jack Carson to be Sussex’s top bowler

Like his fellow compatriot Chateshwar Pujara, Jack Carson has been the standout bowler for Sussex and with 10 wickets is the leading wicket taker for Sussex this term. Apart from the wicket taking ability, Carson has showcased tremendous consistency and has been relied upon most by his captain which makes him our top pick in the game.

Paul Van Meekeren to be Gloucestershire’s top bowler

Paul Van Meekeren came clutch when it was required as he has ended up with 2/40 and 3/34 in the last two games and with 11 wickets is the top wicket taker for Gloucestershire thus far. We believe Meekeren would continue his good form and would excel in the upcoming game.