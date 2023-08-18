Sussex vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction
SUS
37%
Chance of Winning
GLO
63%
List a
County Cricket Ground
Facts
- Cheteshwar Pujara and Oliver Price are two of the four batsmen who have scored two centuries in the tournament.
- Gloucestershire’s 454 runs against Somerset is the highest team score of the tournament.
Sussex vs Gloucestershire Chance of Winning
Both teams head into this fixture in contrasting form and expectations. On one hand, Gloucestershire seems to be in the mix to make the playoffs this season. On other hand, Sussex are out of contention to make the postseason. The six point gap between the two sides does indicate the gulf in class and form between the two sides which makes this upcoming fixture a bit of a mis-match. As per our calculations, Gloucestershire are clear favourites to take home maximum points in the upcoming fixture.
- Sussex’s chances of winning - 37%
- Gloucestershire’s chances of winning - 63%
Sussex vs Gloucestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Sussex have failed to get a good start in games especially when it comes to opening partnerships. One of many things that have gone wrong this season for Sussex has been the form of their opener Tom Alsop who has struggled to get going throughout the season. Apart from his half century against Somerset, Alsop’s scores in five games has been 1, 6, 26, 60 and 1 averaging 18.8 runs which is below par. We reckon Alsop’s struggles would continue in the upcoming fixture and could provide you a quick monetary return.
Sussex vs Gloucestershire Match Toss Prediction
The County Cricket Ground has been a paradise for teams batting first as in five of the seven games at the venue, the team batting first has been victorious. Weather could have an impact on the game which could result in both sides opting to bowl first.
Weather Report
With 70% chances of thunderstorms during the game we expect some disruptions during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.
Sussex News & Player List
Sussex Player List
Ali Orr, Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Harrison Ward, Steven Smith, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Delray Rawlins, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Shipley, James Coles, Charlie Tear, Oliver Carter (Wk), Tom Alsop (c) & (Wk), Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jamie Atkins, Nathan McAndrew, Sean Hunt, Steven Finn
Predicted Playing XI
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Tom Clark
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Batter
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Tom Haines
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Batter
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Tom Alsop
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Batter
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Cheteshwar Pujara
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Batter
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Oliver Carter
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Wicket-keeper
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James Coles
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All-rounder
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Fynn Hudson-Prentice
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Batter
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Jack Carson
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All-rounder
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Henry Crocombe
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All-rounder
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Archie Lenham
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Bowler
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Sean Hunt
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Bowler
Sussex Team Form
Sussex’s troubles have continued thus far as they have failed to handle expectations and have faltered in every step of the way. With one win in five games, Sussex are logically out of the contention to make the playoffs even though mathematically they still have a chance.
Gloucestershire News & Player List
Gloucestershire Player List
Ben Charlesworth, Chris Dent, Jack Taylor, Joe Phillips, Marcus Harris, Ed Middleton, Graeme van Buuren, Oliver Price, Tom Price, William Naish, Zafar Gohar, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells (Wk), Grant Roelofsen (Wk), James Bracey (c) & (Wk), Tom Lace (Wk), Ajeet Dale, Dominic Goodman, Jared Warner, Josh Shaw, Luke Charlesworth, Marchant de Lange, Matt Taylor, Paul van Meekeren, Tom Smith, Harry Tector, Anwar Ali
Predicted Playing XI
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Chris Dent
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Batter
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Oliver Price
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Batter
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Ben Wells
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Batter
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Graeme van Buuren
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Batter
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James Bracey
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Wicket-keeper
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Jack Taylor
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All-rounder
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Tom Price
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Batter
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Zafar Gohar
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All-rounder
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Anwar Ali
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All-rounder
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Tom Smith
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Bowler
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Paul van Meekeren
|
Bowler
Gloucestershire Team Form
After two wins in the first two games, Gloucestershire lost their way as they registered back to back defeats against Warwickshire and Worcestershire. But they were able to handle the rut and returned to winning ways in the last two fixtures and are on the brink of making the playoffs this season.
Sussex vs Gloucestershire Head to Head
In the last five head to head matchups between the two sides, only three games have provided a result with two games being washed out from ball one. In the games that were played out Gloucestershire came out on top twice while Sussex succeeding in pinching one game owing to the DLS method.
Last Five Meetings
Sussex wins - 1
Gloucestershire wins - 2
No Results - 2
Sussex vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds
Gloucestershire to score more than Sussex in powerplay
Gloucestershire has fared well in recent weeks but the batting has been consistent throughout the season. Even though they have managed to win four of the six games this term, they have slow starters in games and have failed to capitalise the field restrictions in the first 10 overs. Only twice in six games they have managed to score more than 50 runs in the first 10 overs but only once have they conceded more runs in powerplay. On the other hand, even though Sussex have scored well in the powerplay, in four of the five games they have conceded more runs than they have scored which makes us believe Gloucestershire will outperform Sussex in the powerplay and this tip could provide a great financial boost.
Sussex vs Gloucestershire Top Team Batters
Cheteshwar Pujara to be Sussex’s top batter
Cheteshwar Pujara has been the shining light for Sussex in what has been an underwhelming season so far. With two centuries and one half century in five games, he is the leading run scorer for his side and without doubt our top pick for the game.
Oliver Price to be Gloucestershire’s top batter
After a couple of defeats, Gloucestershire was looking for a spark and guess what Oliver Price answered the calling and was sensational in the last two games against Somerset and Glamorgan as he scored 77 and 109 and without a shadow of doubt is our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sussex vs Gloucestershire Top Team Bowlers
Jack Carson to be Sussex’s top bowler
Like his fellow compatriot Chateshwar Pujara, Jack Carson has been the standout bowler for Sussex and with 10 wickets is the leading wicket taker for Sussex this term. Apart from the wicket taking ability, Carson has showcased tremendous consistency and has been relied upon most by his captain which makes him our top pick in the game.
Paul Van Meekeren to be Gloucestershire’s top bowler
Paul Van Meekeren came clutch when it was required as he has ended up with 2/40 and 3/34 in the last two games and with 11 wickets is the top wicket taker for Gloucestershire thus far. We believe Meekeren would continue his good form and would excel in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Gloucestershire
Nothing has gone as planned for Sussex this season. It's a team that has failed to deal with pressure and expectation which was sky high prior to the tournament especially after topping the group last year. Sussex have managed just one win in five games thus far and with one of the worst NRR, chances of them making the play-off is zero even though mathematically they can bag a max of eight points.
Unlike their opponent, Gloucestershire seems to have responded to the disappointments of last season as they have bagged four wins in six games and are second on the table behind Warwickshire who have been sublime this season. Gloucestershire head into this fixture as they try to bag three wins in a row which would give a great lift before the play-offs.
With only one team needing a victory and the fact they head into this game in better form, its shouldnt be a surprise that bookmakers have sided with Gloucestershire giving them odds as low as 1.58. Even though Sussex would prefer to bow out of the tournament with some good results in the remaining fixture, we believe Gloucestershire would just be too strong to handle and should get the job done away from home.
- Sussex to win @ 2.19 (PariMatch)
- Gloucestershire to win @ 1.58 (PariMatch)