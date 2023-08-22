Sussex vs Warwickshire Match Prediction SUS 32 % Chance of Winning WAR 68 % Bet Now! Sussex and Warwickshire will be facing each other at Hove, Sussex’s home ground, on August 22, 2023. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 P.M IST.

Sussex vs Warwickshire Chances of Winning

Warwickshire, despite their impressive season form, approach this match fresh from their inaugural defeat of the season to Durham. Opting to bowl after winning the toss, Warwickshire allowed Durham to establish the target, resulting in a formidable total of 338/8 over 50 overs. In a thrilling contest, Warwickshire came tantalisingly close but ultimately fell short by a mere one run.

In contrast, Sussex has encountered persistent challenges throughout the season. Their recent confrontation against Worcestershire saw them suffer a significant loss. After winning the toss and electing to bat, Sussex struggled to muster a total of 190 runs. Worcestershire then secured a comfortable victory, triumphing by eight wickets with 140 balls to spare.

Although Warwickshire faced a setback in their prior clash, their overall position remains favourable, setting the stage for a strong opportunity to emerge victorious in their upcoming fixture.

Warwickshire chance of winning - 68%

Sussex chance of winning - 32%

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Sussex vs Warwickshire Betting Tips

Sussex's squad has been grappling with form issues across the board, except for standout performances from Cheteshwar Pujara and captain Tom Haines, who have notched up 361 and 263 runs respectively. Following closely is James Coles with 195 runs, closely pursued by Fynn Hudson-Prentice with 190 runs.

Conversely, Warwickshire currently enjoys peak form. Their opener, Ed Barnard, commands the highest run tally in the tournament, having accumulated an impressive 490 runs over seven matches. Captain Will Rhodes follows suit with a total of 282 runs. In the realm of bowling, Oliver Hannon-Dalby spearheads the attack, boasting an impressive 23 wickets in the tournament.

Sussex vs Warwickshire Toss Prediction

The scheduled game will take place at County Ground, Hove, which serves as the home ground for Sussex. Historically, the average score for the team batting first at this venue in the 50-over format has been 217. Notably, there seems to be an advantage for teams batting first, as five out of the eight One Day International matches held here were won by the team batting first. However, the most recent One Day Cup match at this ground featured Sussex and Glamorgan. In that match, Glamorgan, despite being relegated to bat first, emerged victorious. Given this recent outcome, it's plausible that in the upcoming match, teams winning the coin toss might lean towards opting to field first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts sunshine and clear skies in Sussex on the day of the match, with a minimal 10% chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to hover around 23 degrees Celsius.

Sussex Player List

Tom Haines (c), Tom Aslop, Tom Clark, Ali Orr, Cheteshwar Pujara, Steven Smith, Harrison Ward, Ravi Bopara, James Coles, George Garton, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Danial Ibrahim, Delray Rawlins, Shadab Khan, Aaron Thomason, Jofra Archer, Jamie Atkins, George Burrows, Jack Carson, Henry Crocombe, Steven Finn, Sean Hunt, Aristedes Karvelas, Archie Lenham, Nathan McAndrew, Tymal Mills, Ollie Robinson, Oli Carter, Bradley Currie, Tom Hinley, Joe Pocklington, Joseph Sarro, Charlie Tear, Zach Lion-Cachet, Bertie Foreman.

Predicted Playing XI

Harrison Ward Batter Tom Haines (C) Batter Tom Aslop Batter Zach Lion-Cachet Batter James Coles All-rounder Danial Ibrahim All-rounder Charlie Tear Wicket-keeper Bertie Foreman Bowler Sean Hunt Bowler Jamie Atkins Bowler Bradley Currie Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex has been in terrible form from the start of the season, with the exception of one victory against Somerset.

Warwickshire Player List

Will Rhodes (c), Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess, Alex Davies, Sam Hain, George Maddy, Rob Yates, Moeen Ali, Ed Barnard, Jacob Bethell, Carlos Brathwaite, Ethan Brookes, Glenn Maxwell, Dan Mousley, Paul Stirling, Chris Woakes, Danny Briggs, Henry Brookes, George Garrett, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Hasan Ali, Manraj Johal, Jake Lintott, Craig Miles, Liam Norwell, Chris Rushworth, Amir Khan, Ashish Chakrapani, Daniyal Khan, George Furrer, Hamza Shaikh, Rory Haydon, Che Simmons, Kai Smith.

Predicted Playing XI

Ed Barnard All-rounder Rob Yates Batter Will Rhodes (C) Batter Alex Davies Batter Jacob Bethell Batter Michael Burgess Wicket-keeper Ethan Brookes Batter Jake Lintott Bowler Henry Brookes Bowler Craig Miles Bowler Oliver Hannon-Dalby Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire is in brilliant shape at the moment, with only one loss in seven matches. Their last match against Durham was the only dent in their flawless six-win streak.

Sussex vs Warwickshire Head-to-Head

Warwickshire has been dominant in their past few encounters against Sussex, winning all of their matches in the past decade.

Head-to-Head Encounters - Last Five Matches

Sussex - 0

Warwickshire - 4

No Result/Abandoned - 1

Sussex vs Warwickshire Betting Odds

Warwickshire to have a better opening partnership than Sussex

In prior matchups, Warwickshire managed stronger opening partnerships than Sussex. In their recent game against Durham, Warwickshire's opening pair, Ed Barnard and Rob Yates, secured a 17-run partnership before losing a wicket. While not exceptionally high, this partnership outperformed Sussex's showing. Sussex's opening batsmen, Harrison Ward and captain Tom Haines, only managed a five-run partnership before losing their first wicket. Given this performance disparity, it's likely that Warwickshire will maintain a more formidable opening partnership compared to Sussex.

Sussex vs Warwickshire Best Batters

Tom Haines to be Sussex’s Best Batter

Sussex's captain, Tom Haines, stands as their second-leading run-scorer with a tally of 263 runs across seven matches. While his recent performance against Worcestershire was underwhelming, contributing only six runs in 14 deliveries, it's worth highlighting his remarkable achievement of reaching a score as high as 94 earlier in the season. Despite his recent form slump, there's a reasonable expectation for him to reclaim his role as their standout batsman in the forthcoming match.

Ed Barnard to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

At present, Ed Barnard holds the distinction of being the top run-scorer in the tournament, amassing an impressive total of 490 runs across seven matches. His performance against Durham was nothing short of spectacular, as he achieved a remarkable 161 runs from 152 deliveries. Given the extraordinary consistency he has demonstrated, there is a high level of certainty that he will continue to be the linchpin of their batting lineup in the upcoming match.

Sussex vs Warwickshire Best Bowlers

Danial Ibrahim to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

Danial Ibrahim has participated in two matches so far this season, and has managed to claim wickets in both matches. He has two wickets in two matches, and he was the top bowler in their last match against Worcestershire. He claimed one wicket and conceded just 19 runs in four overs, resulting in an economy rate of 4.75. He can be expected to be their top bowler once again.

Oliver Hannon-Dalby to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

Oliver Hannon-Dalby is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament so far with 23 wickets in just seven matches. Against Durham, he claimed three wickets and conceded 54 runs in ten overs, giving him an economy rate of 5.40. There is a good possibility he will be their top bowler once again.