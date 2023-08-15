Warwickshire vs Derbyshire Match Prediction WAR 63 % Chance of Winning DER 37 % Bet Now! Warwickshire take on Derbyshire in the 43rd match of the 2023 Royal London Cup at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Both teams seem to be on the opposite end of the spectrum in regards to their form as they head into this fixture. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 15 at 3:30 PM IST.

Warwickshire vs Derbyshire Chance of Winning

Warwickshire and Derbyshire head into the business end of the season with contrasting expectations. On one hand, a win for Warwickshire would all but seal a playoff berth on other hand, Derbyshire seems to have their face planted in the first half of the campaign and would probably need to be perfect in the remaining fixtures if they aspire to remain in the competition. This game seems to be a mismatch and as per our calculations, Warwickshire are run away favourites in the upcoming fixture.

Warwickshire’s chances of winning - 63%

Derbyshire’s chances of winning - 37%

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Warwickshire vs Derbyshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Even with all the domination and ridiculous form of their openers, surprisingly Warwickshire have failed to score well in powerplay which probably defines the style of play this season. Warwickshire have failed to cross the fifty run mark in each of the first four games. On the flip side, Derbyshire have scored well in the first 10 overs and in three of the four games they have managed to score over 50. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact Derbyshire has outscored their opponent in the last two games which makes us believe they would do it again in the upcoming fixture.

Warwickshire vs Derbyshire Match Toss Prediction

Even though the first game at the venue was won by team bowling first. Historically, the venue has favoured the team batting first as we saw last year. We believe both teams would prefer to bat first on this wicket.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of thunderstorms it's highly unlikely weather would cause any disruption in the game which is good news for cricket fans. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Warwickshire News & Player List

Warwickshire Player List

Amir Khan, Hamza Shaikh, Paul Stirling, Robert Yates, Glenn Maxwell, Will Rhodes ©, Michael Burgess (Wk), Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Ed Barnard, Ethan Brookes, George Garrett, Hasan Ali, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Manraj Johal, Mir Hamza, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Kai Smith, Michael Booth

Predicted Playing XI

Robert Yates Batter Ed Barnard Batter Will Rhodes Batter Ethan Brookes Batter Michael Burgess Wicket-keeper Hamza Shaikh All-rounder Kai Smith Batter Jake Lintott All-rounder Craig Miles All-rounder Oliver Hannon-Dalby Bowler Michael Booth Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire has been the team to beat this season. As they seem to be firing in all cylinders and have taken maximum points in the first four games. With eight points, Warwickshire sit at the top of the table and have a two point cushion over the rest of the pack.

Derbyshire News & Player List

Derbyshire Player List

Billy Godleman, Haider Ali, Harry Came, Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Tom Wood, Alex Thomson, Anuj Dal, Archie Harrison, Luis Reece, Brooke Guest (Wk), Ben Aitchison, Mark Watt, Mattie McKiernan, Nick Potts, Samuel Conners, Suranga Lakmal, David Lloyd, Wayne Madsen

Predicted Playing XI

Harry Came Batter Luis Reece Batter David Lloyd Batter Wayne Madsen Batter Brooke Guest Wicket-keeper Haider Ali All-rounder Mattie McKiernan Batter Alex Thomson All-rounder Mark Watt All-rounder Samuel Conners Bowler Suranga Lakmal Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire struggles have continued in this tournament. With one win in four games, Derbyshire are staring at elimination and need a perfect run to have any chance of making the playoffs this season.

Warwickshire vs Derbyshire Head to Head

In the last five head to head matchups between the clubs, it is Derbyshire that hold the upper hand. Dating back to 2017, Derbyshire have won three of their last five matches with one game ending in a no result.

Last five Games:

Warwickshire Win: 1

Derbyshire win: 3

No Result: 1

Warwickshire vs Derbyshire Betting Odds

Warwickshire to have a better opening partnership than Derbyshire

Warwickshire have overpowered their opponents in all departments thus far. But when you deep dive into their games one stat that we just cannot ignore is their opening stand in the first four games and how dominant they have been in that area when you compare the stats. In the first four games, Warwickshire have managed an opening stand of 33, 46, 188 and 103 and have conceded 0, 0, 8 and 5 in those games which itself proves how dominant they are at the start of the inning in both batting and bowling department. Even though Derbyshire have fared well in this area we just find it hard not to back Warwickshire as it provides you with great opportunity to make quick returns.

Warwickshire vs Derbyshire Top Team Batters

Ed Barnard to be Warwickshire’s top batter

Ed Barnard is in the form of his life, scoring three have centuries in first four games which includes an unbeaten 65 in the last game against Worcestershire. Barnard has been a consistent performer for Warwickshire this season and without doubt is our top pick for the game.

Harry Came to be Derbyshire’s top batter

Harry Came has been the shining light in what has been a disastrous season for Derbyshire as they are on a brink of elimination. Came has been consistent in all four games scoring 40, 73, 94 and 44 and is the top scorer for Derbyshire this term which makes him our top pick for the game.

Warwickshire vs Derbyshire Top Team Bowlers

Oliver Hannon -Dalby to be Warwickshire’s top bowler

Oliver Hannon Dalby had been in his scintillating best in the tournament and with 14 wickets is the leading wicket taker of the tournament. In the last game, Dalby mesmerised Worcestershire batters as he ended up with 5/31 as Worcestershire was bowled out for 108 which makes him our top pick for the game.

Alex Thomson to be Derbyshire’s top bowler

Alex Thomson has been one of the bright sparks in the Derbyshire bowling attack. They haven’t been a standout bowler for Derbyshire this season but with six wickets Alex Thomson is the leading wicket taker for his team and with 3/53, was the top performer in the last game against Durham which makes him our top pick for the game.