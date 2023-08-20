Warwickshire vs Durham Match Prediction WAR 60 % Chance of Winning DUR 40 % Bet Now! Warwickshire will be at loggerheads with Durham in the match number 64 of the Metro Bank One Day Cup 2023. The fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at 3:30 pm IST.

Warwickshire vs Durham Chances of Winning

In a game that got reduced to 10-overs per side, Warwickshire emerged victorious over Northamptonshire, propelled by outstanding displays by Ed Barnard, Will Rhodes, Michael Burgess, and Oliver Hannon-Dalby. This outcome has further widened Warwickshire's advantage as the leaders in Group B standings. They managed to keep their unbeaten record in the competition intact with six wins in six outings. In terms of batting, the team will look to players such as Robert Yates, Ed Barnard, Will Rhodes, Jacob Bethell, and Michael Burgess to contribute significantly to the run-scoring. In a match shortened due to rain, Ed Barnard demonstrated impressive batting prowess, securing the highest score of 32 from 14 deliveries, which included three fours and two sixes. Apart from Barnard's performance, Michael Burgess remained unbeaten, achieving 26 runs off 19 balls with the inclusion of two fours and a six. Additionally, Will Rhodes added 23 runs from 15 balls. Regarding the bowling aspect, the team will depend on individuals like Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Ed Barnard, and Jake Lintott to make crucial breakthroughs. In the rain-affected game, Warwickshire's standout bowler was Will Rhodes, who achieved figures of 3 for 22 in a span of two overs. In addition to Rhodes' contribution, Oliver Hannon-Dalby sustained his exceptional bowling form, securing 2 for 10 in just two overs.

Conversely, Durham faced a decisive loss against Somerset, a defeat that has placed them in the lower segment of the league standings with a total of five points. Captain Alex Lees remains optimistic about the team's ability to rectify their performance and deliver an enhanced display in the upcoming match. In terms of batting responsibilities, the emphasis will rest on the shoulders of captain Alex Lees, opening batsman Graham Clark, David Bedingham, Scott Borthwick, and Bas De Leede to carry the bulk of the scoring load. In the preceding game, it was captain Alex Lees who stood out with the bat for Yorkshire, concluding the innings as the highest scorer with 63 runs off 89 balls. His innings featured six fours and one six. He received valuable support from Bedingham, contributing 35 runs from 35 deliveries, including one four and two sixes. Turning to the bowling facet, the team will rely on the abilities of Liam Trevaskis, Paul Coughlin, Bas De Leede, George Drissell, and Luke Robinson to secure crucial breakthroughs. In the earlier match, Liam Trevaskis emerged as the standout bowler for Durham, registering figures of 3 for 43 from his nine-over spell.

Warwickshire's chance of winning: 60%

Durham’s chance of winning: 40%

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Warwickshire vs Durham Betting Tips

Will Rhoades, the captain of Warwickshire's cricket team, has displayed exceptional performance. With 216 runs scored across five innings, the 28-year-old stands as the second leading run-scorer for Warwickshire this season. Notably, he boasts the highest average among his teammates, currently at 72.00. Anticipations are high that Rhoades will maintain his impressive batting form and score over 27.5 runs at odds of 1.87 offered by Pari Match against Durham in the upcoming match.

Alex Lees, the Durham skipper scored as many as 315 runs for his side this season. With a century and two half-one, Lees remains to be Durham’s leading run-getter this term and is averaging close to 63.00 currently. His scores this season read 12, 144, 62, 34 & 63 runs respectively. This signifies that the 30-year-old has managed to score above 31 runs in each of these six innings except one. Therefore, it is a no brainer to bet on Alex Lees to score over 31.5 runs at odds of 1.87 offered by Pari Match.

Warwickshire vs Durham Toss Prediction

The pitch at Edgbaston in Birmingham has been favourable for batsmen thus far. The last game was won by the side batting first. Hence, both sides will be keen to win the toss and opt to bat first at the Edgbaston Cricket Stadium in Birmingham. The average first innings score here in the last five completed One-Day games is 287.60 runs and the side batting first won three out of five matches.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Edgbaston Cricket Stadium in Birmingham on Sunday is expected to be around 23 degree Celsius and 61% humidity, 50% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 19 km/h. It is expected to rain tomorrow at this venue and hence the wicket is surely going to offer some assistance to the new ball bowlers.

Warwickshire Player List

Amir Khan, Hamza Shaikh, Paul Stirling, Robert Yates, Glenn Maxwell, Will Rhodes ©, Michael Burgess (Wk), Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Ed Barnard, Ethan Brookes, George Garrett, Hasan Ali, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Manraj Johal, Mir Hamza, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Kai Smith, Michael Booth

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Robert Yates Batter Ed Barnard Batter Will Rhodes Batter Ethan Brookes Batter Michael Burgess Wicket-keeper Kai Smith Batter Jacob Bethell All-rounder Jake Lintott All-rounder Henry Brookes Bowler Oliver Hannon-Dalby Bowler Craig Miles Bowler

Warwickshire Recent Form

With 12 points, Warwickshire sit at the top of the table and have a two point cushion over the rest of the pack. Warwickshire has been the team to beat this season. As they seem to be firing in all cylinders and have taken maximum points in the first five games. They are the only team to have maintained a 100% record this term.

Durham Player List

Alex Lees (c), David Bedingham, Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Tomas Mackintosh, Ollie Robinson, Scott Borthwick, Paul Coughlin, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Brydon Carse, Brandon Glover, Matthew Kuhnemann, Stanley McAlindon, Matt Parkinson, Ajaz Patel, Matthew Potts, Liam Trevaskis, Mark Wood, Jonathan Bushnell, Harry Crawshaw, Luke Doneathy, George Drissell, Oliver Gibson, Mitchell Killeen, Ben McKinney, Ross Whitfield, Migael Pretorius.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Tomas Mackintosh Batter Alex Lees (c) Batter David Bedingham Batter Michael Jones Batter Bas de Leede Batter Jonathan Bushnell All-rounder Scott Borthwick All-rounder Liam Trevaskis Bowler Paul Coughlin Bowler Luke Robinson Bowler George Drissell Bowler

Durham Recent Form

After winning two out of their first three games and losing none, Durham’s season has gone completely downhill since then. They have lost back-to-back matches and have fallen to the 6th spot in the ladder with only 5 points. With only two games left, Durham will certainly have to improve their performances and get their side to winning ways.

Warwickshire vs Durham Head-to-Head Record

In the last five head to head matchups between the clubs, it is Durham that hold the upper hand. They have won three and lost two of their last five matches with no game ending in a no result.

Durham Won: 3 matches

Warwickshire Won: 2 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Warwickshire vs Durham Betting Odds

Warwickshire to score over 29.5 runs before their 1st dismissal @ 1.85 (Pari Match)

Warwickshire are blessed with the in-form opening duo of Ed Barnard and Rob Yates. These two have consistently performed well for their side and are averaging close to 65.80 & 34.16 respectively. Warwickshire’s scores this season before their first fall read 33, 46, 108, 103, 34 & 40 runs respectively. Hence, their average opening run partnership stands at a whooping 60.66 this season. Plus, Durham conceded 48 runs on an average this season before picking up the first wicket against the ones they played. All that said, Warwickshire are expected to score over 29 runs before losing their first wicket in the game against Durham. Pari Match has offered the odds of 1.85 in Warwickshire’s favour and you should definitely pick it for a profitable outcome.

Warwickshire vs Durham Top Batters

Ed Barnard to be Warwickshire’s top batter

Ed Barnard is currently experiencing a peak performance phase, achieving three half-centuries within the initial five matches. With a total of 329 runs garnered from six games, his average stands at an impressive 65.80. Barnard has emerged as the leading run-scorer for Warwickshire in the ongoing period. His scores this season read 94, 36, 79, 65*, 23 & 32 runs respectively. In the previous game, he held the top-scoring position. Demonstrating consistent excellence for Warwickshire this season, Barnard undoubtedly holds the spotlight as our preferred choice for the upcoming match.

Alex Lees to be Durham’s top batter

Currently, the captain of Durham leads the team as the highest run-scorer, accumulating 315 runs across five matches. In the recent showdown against Somerset, he notably added 63 runs from 89 balls. Impressively, he has achieved a century and two half-centuries in the ongoing season. His scores throughout this season have been 12, 144, 62, 34, and 63 runs respectively, emerging as Durham's top scorer in three of these matches. With his sustained and dependable form, it's anticipated that Lees will continue to establish himself as the premier batsman for Durham in the forthcoming match.

Warwickshire vs Durham Top Bowlers

Oliver Hannon-Dalby to be Warwickshire’s top bowler

Oliver Hannon-Dalby has displayed his remarkable prowess throughout the tournament, emerging as the standout performer with 20 wickets, thereby leading the wicket-taking charts. In the recent match, Dalby exhibited his captivating skills, confounding the Northamptonshire batsmen and concluding with impressive figures of 2/10. This skillful display significantly contributed to limiting Northants to a mere 80 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. He held the distinction of being the most economical bowler for his team in the preceding game. Notably, in four out of the six matches played this season, he has consistently been Warwickshire's top bowler. Given his remarkable consistency and impactful performances, Dalby comes out to be a top bowling prospect for Warwickshire in the next game.

Liam Trevaskis to be Durham’s top bowler

Liam Trevaskis, aged 24, secured 9 wickets in the previous season across 8 games, maintaining an economy rate of 4.74. This ongoing season has seen further improvement for the left-arm bowler, as he has already claimed an impressive 11 wickets in just five matches. Consequently, he holds the top position among the leading wicket-takers this season for Durham. Notably, he stands out as the most economical bowler for Durham, conceding a mere 6.18 runs per over. With consistent performances, he has emerged as Durham's primary bowling asset in three out of the five games. Therefore, we anticipate him to be Durham’s best bowler against Warwickshire as well.