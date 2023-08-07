Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction WAR 56 % Chance of Winning GLO 44 % Bet Now! Warwickshire take on Gloucestershire in the 2023 Royal London Cup at Edgbaston, Birmingham.Both teams head into this tie as they try to stamp their mark even further in the group. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 07 at 3:30 PM IST.

Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire Chance of Winning

Warwickshire and Gloucestershire are unbeaten in the group with Worcestershire the only other team who has taken maximum points thus far. With both teams having an identical form and start to the current campaign, this makes this game even more enticing as both teams have an opportunity to bag a statement win in the upcoming fixture which could have a significant impact on the points table in later stages. As per our calculation, Warwickshire are slight favourites as they head into this fixture.

Warwickshire’s chances of winning - 56%

Gloucestershire’s chances of winning - 44%

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Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Even though Warwickshire won the opening game, there were a lot of question marks especially in the batting department as they only managed to score 233 in the game. One of the key differences between the two team has been the controlled explosiveness that Gloucestershire has showcased in first two games resulting in them bagging 13 sixes in first two games which has been missing in Warwickshire’s locker in the first game as they only managed to score two sixes in the game. We believe Gloucestershire would score more sixes than Warwickshire in the game.

Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire Match Toss Prediction

This is the first game at the venue. Last year, all of the four games were won by team batting first which could have a significant impact on the upcoming game. We believe both teams would prefer to bat first on this wicket.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of thunderstorms it's highly unlikely weather would cause any disruption in the game which is good news for cricket fans. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Warwickshire News & Player List

Warwickshire Player List

Amir Khan, Hamza Shaikh, Paul Stirling, Robert Yates, Glenn Maxwell, Will Rhodes ©, Michael Burgess (Wk), Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Ed Barnard, Ethan Brookes, George Garrett, Hasan Ali, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Manraj Johal, Mir Hamza, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Kai Smith

Predicted Playing XI

Robert Yates Batter Ed Barnard Batter Will Rhodes Batter Ethan Brookes Batter Michael Burgess Wicket-keeper Hamza Shaikh All-rounder Kai Smith Batter Jake Lintott All-rounder Craig Miles All-rounder Oliver Hannon-Dalby Bowler George Garrett Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire kickstarted the campaign with a win against Somerset. Somerset were bowled out for 230 and Warwickshire managed to chase the target in 44th over and won the game with four wickets to spare.

Gloucestershire News & Player List

Gloucestershire Player List

Ben Charlesworth, Chris Dent, Jack Taylor, Joe Phillips, Marcus Harris, Ed Middleton, Graeme van Buuren, Oliver Price, Tom Price, William Naish, Zafar Gohar, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells (Wk), Grant Roelofsen (Wk), James Bracey (c) & (Wk), Tom Lace (Wk), Ajeet Dale, Dominic Goodman, Jared Warner, Josh Shaw, Luke Charlesworth, Marchant de Lange, Matt Taylor, Paul van Meekeren, Tom Smith, Harry Tector

Predicted Playing XI

Chris Dent Batter Ben Charlesworth Batter Oliver Price Batter Harry Tector Batter James Bracey Wicket-keeper Jack Taylor All-rounder Zafar Gohar Batter Josh Shaw All-rounder Ajeet Dale All-rounder Zaman Akhter Bowler Paul van Meekeren Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire have been high flying in the early part of the tournament as they have taken maximum points in the first two games against Derbyshire and Northamptonshire and are second behind Worcestershire in the points table.

Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire Head to Head

Gloucestershire have edged Warwickshire 3-1 in the last five games. But in the last game between these two teams, Warwickshire registered a comprehensive victory as as they won the game with eight wickets and 68 balls to spare

Last five Games:

Warwickshire Win: 1

Gloucestershire win: 3

No Result: 1

Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds

Gloucestershire to score more runs in powerplay than Warwickshire

One of the positives about Gloucestershire this season has been their efficiency and effective approach in powerplay. In two games thus far they have managed to score 67 and 48 in first ten overs but the key fact over here is they have conceded just 66 and 30 in those games which makes this bet even more enticing is the fact in both games they have managed to overpower their opponents in the powerplay. Even though Warwickshire managed to out score their opponent in the first 10 overs but they only managed to score 40 runs in powerplay. We believe this is a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains in the upcoming fixture

Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire Top Team Batters

Will Rhodes to be Warwickshire’s top batter

After a solid campaign last term, Will Rhodes has showcased his form in the opening day victory against Somerset. Even though he could not capitalise on the start he still showed enough in his innings of 38 off 41 balls which makes us believe he would have a great game and is our top pick for the upcoming fixture.

Oliver Price to be Gloucestershire’s top batter

Oliver Price is the reason for Gloucestershire’s great start to the season. His century in the opening game against Derbyshire seals maximum points for his side which was followed by a steady 23 off 37 balls before he was run out in the last game. We believe Price would come good against Warwickshire and is our top pick for the game.

Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire Top Team Bowlers

Oliver Hannon -Dalby to be Warwickshire’s top bowler

Oliver Hannon Dalby was the top wicket taker for Warwickshire last year and in the opening game ended up with 2/39 in ten overs as Somerset were restricted to 230 runs. We believe Dalby would have a great game and is our top pick for the game.

Paul Van Meekeren to be Gloucestershire’s top bowler

Paul Van Meekeren was one of the bright spots for Gloucestershire last year who has continued his form in the opening fixtures this term. Meekeren ended up with 4/66 in the opening fixture and even though he could not reignite the spark in the last game we would still go ahead and pick him as our top pick for the game.