Warwickshire vs Hampshire Match Prediction WAR 56 % Chance of Winning HAM 44 % Bet Now! Warwickshire and Hampshire will clash in the 1st Semi final of the One-Day Cup 2023. The game is scheduled to take place at Edgbaston, Birmingham on August 29. It is set to start from 3:30 PM IST.

Warwickshire vs Hampshire Chance of Winning

The game has reached near its end. Warwickshire were already in the semi finals by virtue of their standings in the points table. Whereas Hampshire made their way through the quarter final to reach here.

Warwickshire are having their best season since 2016 this year. They have only lost one game while winning in their remaining seven fixtures. Their ecstatic run in the competition put them at the top of the Group B standings. It was imminent for them to reach the semis.

On the other hand, Hampshire Hampshire only lost a game against the table toppers but managed to register wins in every other game in their campaign. With 7 wins and a loss, Hampshire finished second in the Group A table with 14 points and a net run rate of +1.105. This led them into the quarter finals where they clashed against Worcestershire to reach the semis.

It has been a while since the sides clashed in the format. However, Warwickshire will go into the contest with a stronger squad. Although they both have a talented batting line-up, Warwickshire’s bowlers have managed to impress everyone and cash in the victories efficiently. Having said that, Warwickshire will go in as match favourites.

Warwickshire’s chance of winning: 56 %

Hampshire's chance of winning: 44 %

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Warwickshire vs Hampshire Betting Tips

Ed Barnard's recent century and partnership with Robert Yates will be key to Warwickshire's strong start, while Will Rhodes, Sam Hain, and Alex Davies need to perform well in the middle order. Kai Smith, Ethan Brookes, and Jake Lintott are reliable finishers. The bowling unit, led by Craig Miles and Oliver Hannon-Dalby, faces a tough challenge against the opposition.

Fletcha Middleton, a top scorer this season, joins James Vince for a solid opening for Hampshire. Aneurin Donald's excellent form, with consecutive hundreds, adds strength to the middle order alongside Ben Brown and Gubbins. Keith Barker and Holland's recent strong performances make them crucial for early wickets. Brad Wheal, following his 4-wicket haul, will play a pivotal role with Dawson in the middle overs.

Warwickshire vs Hampshire Toss Prediction

As the season concludes, the pitches have slowed down, making scoring a formidable task. Additionally, unfavourable weather predictions further complicate matters for the batsmen. Given these conditions, the team winning the toss is likely to opt for bowling first to gain an advantage.

Weather Report

Birmingham will have cloudy skies. The pitch is even but sluggish, causing the ball to slow down and making it hard to hit. Bowlers will find some help from the pitch, so scoring around 300 runs would be considered good in this situation.

Hampshire Player List

Fletcha Middleton, Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Toby Albert, Tom Prest, Felix Organ, Ian Holland, Keith Barker, Aneurin Donald (Wk), Ben Brown (Wk), Ben McDermott (Wk), Joseph Eckland (Wk), Harry Petrie, Jack Campbell, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Mohammad Abbas, Scott Currie, Dominic Kelly, Edward Jack

Predicted Playing XI

Nick Gubbins Batter Tom Prest Batter Tony Albert Batter Fletcha Middleton Batter Ben Brown (c ) Wicket-keeper Liam Dawson All-rounder Aneurin Donald Batter Ian Holland All-rounder Keith Barker Bowler Mason Crane Bowler Brad Wheal Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire’s batters were in form and scored a high target of 306 runs in the previous game.

Warwickshire Players List

Amir Khan, Dan Mousley, Hamza Shaikh, Paul Stirling, Rob Yates, Sam Hain, Chris Woakes, Glenn Maxwell, Jacob Bethell, Moeen Ali, Will Rhodes(c), Alex Davies(wk), Chris Benjamin(wk), Michael Burgess(wk), Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Ed Barnard, Ethan Brookes, George Garrett, Hasan Ali, Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Manraj Johal, Mir Hamza, Oliver Hannon-Dalby.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Rob Yates Batsman Alex Davies Batsman Will Rhodes All-rounder Kai Smith Wicket Keeper Jacob Bethell Batsman Ethan Brookes All-rounder Jake Lintott Bowler Danny Briggs Bowler Henry Brookes Bowler Ed Barnard All-rounder Oliver Hannon-Dalby Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire's batting lineup appears formidable, while their bowlers have displayed aggression in their recent pair of matches. The bowlers played a pivotal role in their latest win, skillfully dismissing Sussex for 275 runs.

Warwickshire vs Hampshire Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, Hampshire won four games whereas Warwickshire have won a single fixture.

Hampshire Won: 4

Warwickshire Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Warwickshire vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Hampshire to score high before their first dismissal

Hampshire has one of the strongest batting line-up in the entire league. Their opening order revolves around Fletcha Middleton and Nick Gubbins who led incredible opening partnerships. HAM scored 89, 131, 24, 163, 41 & 49 runs before losing their first wickets in their last six outings. Hampshire look consistent and will be relied upon to deliver a clinical performance at their home ground. Gubbins and Middleton average at 53.67 & 45.66 respectively in the competition and expected to score high in the next game.

Warwickshire vs Hampshire Top Batters

Fletcha Middleton to be Hampshire’s top batter

Fletcha Middleton has scored most runs from his team. He mustered 411 runs in 9 games at an average of 45.66. Fletcha Middleton smashed 41 runs in his previous outing and is in terrific form.

Ed Barnard to be the top batter for Warwickshire

Ed Barnard is a talented batter from Warwickshire and has raised 590 runs in 8 games in totality. He averages at 84.28 and strikes at 100.68 in the tournament. He racked 2 centuries and 3 half-centuries. He smashed 161 runs and 100 runs respectively in his last two outings. Considering his form, Barnard should score high in the upcoming fixture.

Warwickshire vs Hampshire Top Bowlers

Brad Wheal to be Hampshire’s top bowler

Brad Wheal took over by a storm and displayed his bowling prowess since he entered the competition. In 3 games, he has picked a total of ten wickets in the competition. He picked four wickets in his last outing, giving off 48 runs in 7 overs.

Oliver Hannon Dalby to be the top bowler for Warwickshire

Oliver Hannon Dalby is the highest wicket-taker in the competition with 24 wickets to his name. He picked a single wicket in the previous game but is expected to bowl efficiently in the upcoming game.