Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Match Prediction WAR 66 % Chance of Winning NOR 34 % Bet Now! Warwickshire and Northamptonshire will square off against each other in the next Group B fixture of the Metro Bank One Day Cup 2023. The fixture is scheduled to be hosted at Edgbaston, Birmingham on August 18 at 3:30 pm IST.

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Chances of Winning

Warwickshire are the only team in the competition to have won all the matches they played. They played five matches and won all of them. They sit at the top of the table right now with 10 points and a net run rate of +1.652. Warwickshire registered a four wicket win over Derbyshire in their previous encounter. Contributions from skipper Will Rhodes, Michael Burgess and Jacob Bethell helped Warwickshire chase down the total of 248 runs with absolute ease. Oliver Hannon-Dalby was their top bowler in the last game. He managed to pick 4 wickets, conceding only 49 runs in his 9 over spell. Besides Hannon-Dalby, Henry Brookes claimed 3 for 44.

Northamptonshire, on the other hand, lost to Worcestershire in their previous encounter by 7 wickets. Skipper Lewis McManus will be hoping that his side can learn from the mistakes and put in a disciplined performance against Warwickshire in the forthcoming match. Prithvi Shaw’s absence affected their top-order in the last game. Tom Taylor smashed a century but that could only take Northamptonshire to 252 runs. Prithvi Shaw has been in fantastic form with the bat and Northamptonshire will be hoping that he can deliver in the next game. The side will be relying on the likes of James Sales, Simon Kerrigan, Jack White and Justin Broad to deliver crucial breakthroughs with the ball. In the last game, Tom Taylor was the standout player for Northamptonshire. He claimed two for 34.

Warwickshire's chance of winning: 66%

Northamptonshire’s chance of winning: 34%

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Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Betting Tips

Will Rhoades, the Warwickshire skipper has been in phenomenal form this season. The 28-year-old played a match winning 75 run knock in the last game vs Derbyshire. With 193 runs in four innings, Rhoades is Warwickshire’s 2nd highest run-scorer this term. We expect the Englishman to continue his fine form with the bat and score high against Northamptonshire in the forthcoming contest.

Prithvi Shaw has single handedly won matches for Northamptonshire this year. His absence was felt in the last game as they lost to Worcestershire by 7 wickets. The 23-year-old has scored as many as 429 runs in four matches at an astonishing average of 143.00. He’s posted scores of 244 & 125* in back-to-back games and hence we back him to score high against Warwickshire in the upcoming game.

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Toss Prediction

Both sides will be keen to win the toss and opt to bowl first at the Edgbaston Cricket Stadium in Birmingham. So far this season two matches have been played here and both of them have been won by the team batting second.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Edgbaston, Birmingham on Friday is expected to be around 22 degree Celsius and 81% humidity, 80% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 18 km/h. The weather forecast does not seem to be that great on Friday as thundery showers are going to take place throughout the course of the game.

Warwickshire Player List

Amir Khan, Hamza Shaikh, Paul Stirling, Robert Yates, Glenn Maxwell, Will Rhodes ©, Michael Burgess (Wk), Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Ed Barnard, Ethan Brookes, George Garrett, Hasan Ali, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Manraj Johal, Mir Hamza, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Kai Smith, Michael Booth

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Robert Yates Batter Ed Barnard Batter Will Rhodes Batter Ethan Brookes Batter Michael Burgess Wicket-keeper Hamza Shaikh All-rounder Jacob Bethell All-rounder Jake Lintott All-rounder Henry Brookes Bowler Oliver Hannon-Dalby Bowler Tazeem Ali Bowler

Warwickshire Recent Form

With ten points, Warwickshire sit at the top of the table and have a two point cushion over the rest of the pack. Warwickshire has been the team to beat this season. As they seem to be firing in all cylinders and have taken maximum points in the first five games. They are the only team to have maintained a 100% record this term.

Northamptonshire Players List

Chris Lynn, Emilio Gay, Hassan Azad, James Sales, Prithvi Shaw, David Willey, Gareth Berg, Angus Miller, Joshua Cobb, Justin Broad, Luke Procter, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Tom Taylor, Harry Gouldstone, Lewis McManus, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Sam Whiteman, Alex Russell, Andrew Tye, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Gowler, George Weldon, Graeme White, Jack White, Jordan Buckingham, Ollie Sale, Simon Kerrigan.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Prithvi Shaw Batter Luke Procter All-rounder Emilio Gay Batter Sam Whiteman Batter Rob Keogh All-rounder Lewis McManus All-rounder Tom Taylor All-rounder Justin Broad Bowler James Sales All-rounder Simon Kerrigan Bowler Jack White Bowler

Northamptonshire Recent Form

Northamptonshire have been exceptional thus far and all the credit goes to Prithvi Shaw who has been firing in all the games. Northamptonshire missed Prithvi Shaw badly in the last game and lost it to Worcestershire by 7 wickets. With three wins and two defeats, they sit 4th in the table.

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Head-to-Head Record

In the last five head to head matchups between the clubs, it is Warwickshire that hold the upper hand. They have won three and lost one of their last five matches with one game ending in a no result.

Warwickshire Won: 3 matches

Northamptonshire Won: 1 match

No Result/ Abandoned: 1 match

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds

Warwickshire to score high before their 1st dismissal

Warwickshire are blessed with the in-form opening duo of Ed Barnard and Rob Yates. These two have consistently performed well for their side and are averaging close to 74.25 & 38.40 respectively. Warwickshire’s scores this season before their first fall read 33, 46, 108, 103 & 34 runs respectively. Hence, their average opening run partnership stands at a whooping 64.80 this season. All that said, Warwickshire are expected to score high before losing their first wicket in the game against Northamptonshire.

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Top Batters

Ed Barnard to be Warwickshire’s top batter

Ed Barnard is in the form of his life, scoring three half-centuries in the first five games. With 297 runs in five games at 74.25, Barnard is Warwickshire’s top run-getter at the moment. His scores in this term read 94, 36, 79, 65* & 23 runs respectively in the five games he’s played. Barnard has been a consistent performer for Warwickshire this season and without doubt is our top pick for the game.

Prithvi Shaw to be Northamptonshire’s top batter

Prithvi Shaw is in an incredible form and averages at 143.00 in the competition. He scored 34, 26, 244 & 125* runs in four games. He will be the top pick in their batting order, considering his explosive form.

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Top Bowlers

Oliver Hannon -Dalby to be Warwickshire’s top bowler

Oliver Hannon Dalby had been in his scintillating best in the tournament and with 18 wickets is the leading wicket taker of the tournament. In the last game, Dalby mesmerised Worcestershire batters as he ended up with 4/49 as Derbyshire were restricted to 247 runs at the cost of 9. He has turned out to be Warwickshire’s top bowler in four out of five matches this season. This makes him our top pick for the game.

Rob Keogh to be Northamptonshire’s top bowler

Rob Keogh has delivered promising bowling spells for his team in the competition. He has picked at least 2 wickets in all the games he has played except one in the tournament. With 10 wickets to his name, he averages at 19.70 and possesses an economy rate of 5.71 in the competition. Therefore, he will be a top contender for Northamptonshire’s bowling lineup in the next game.