Worcestershire vs Glamorgan Match Prediction WOR 57 % Chance of Winning GLAM 43 % Bet Now! Glamorgan takes on Worcestershire in their season opener in the 2023 Royal London Cup at the New Road Stadium, Worcester. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 04 at 3:30 PM IST.

Worcestershire vs Glamorgan Chance of Winning

Last season both teams ended up missing the playoffs, Glamorgan with four wins in four games ended up with eight points and finished fourth on the table a point shy of Kent who sealed the final playoff spot. On other hand, Worcestershire had a season to forget as they ended up with two wins in eight games and finished last on the table. Unlike last season Worcestershire has kicked off their campaign with a win and as per calculation are favourites and should register their second win in as many games which would be an unexpected turn around considering how they fared last term.

Worcestershire’s chances of winning - 57%

Glamorgan’s chances of winning - 43%

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Worcestershire vs Glamorgan Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Worcestershire have managed to score well in powerplay even though they could not convert good starts into wins last year in four of the last five games they have managed to score more than 50 in powerplay and have conceded over 50 just once in those games which was in the season opener against Durham. In the head to head game last year, Worcestershire outscored Glamorgan 58-27 which makes me believe this is a great tip to ponder upon.

Worcestershire vs Glamorgan Match Toss Prediction

Worcester hosted four games last season and stats are fairly even for both batting first and second in the game. But weather can play a key role and teams wouldn’t want to take any chances with the weather hence would prefer to bowl first as D&L can come into picture which would be an advantage for team batting second.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of thunderstorms during the game we expect the weather to be cloudy throughout the game and it wouldn’t surprise us to see some showers during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Worcestershire News & Player List

Worcestershire Player List

Azhar Ali, Ed Pollock, Jack Haynes, Jake Libby, Kashif Ali, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Brett D'Oliveira ©, Joe Leach, Matthew Waite, Taylor Cornall, Ben Cox (Wk), Gareth Roderick (Wk), Henry Cullen (Wk), Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Josh Baker, Navdeep Saini, Pat Brown, Rob Jones

Predicted Playing XI

Brett D'Oliveira Batter Azhar Ali Batter Rob Jones Batter Jake Libby Batter Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Kashif Ali All-rounder Matthew Waite Batter Joe Leach All-rounder Josh Baker All-rounder Dillon Pennington Bowler Ben Gibbon Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

After a disappointing campaign last term where they finished bottom of the table, Worcestershire kicked off their season with a convincing win over Durham. Worcestershire managed to defend 318 runs and won the tie by 42 runs.

Glamorgan News & Player List

Glamorgan Player List

Billy Root, Callum Taylor, Colin Ingram, David Lloyd ©, Eddie Byrom, Kiran Carlson, Marnus Labuschagne, Sam Northeast, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, James Harris, Michael Neser, Rhodri Lewis, Alex Horton (Wk), Andrew Salter, Ben Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Mitchell Swepson, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan

Predicted Playing XI

Thomas Bevan Batter Sam Northeast Batter Kiran Carlson Batter Billy Root Batter Alex Horton Wicket-keeper Jamie McIlroy All-rounder Zain-ul-Hassan Batter Mitchell Swepson All-rounder Timm van der Gugten All-rounder Andy Gorvin Bowler Prem Sisodiya Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan ended the last season with eight points and finished fourth in the group, a point shy of the playoff spot. Glamorgan’s losing streak of four games ended up being the deciding factor as they ended the campaign in disappointment.

Worcestershire vs Glamorgan Head to Head

Both teams have gone head to head once since 2010 which was in the final group game of last season. Glamorgan ended up scoring a mammoth 356/3 in 50 overs and managed to defend well as they eventually won the game by 19 runs

Worcestershire vs Glamorgan Betting Odds

Worcestershire to have a better opening partnership than Glamorgan

Even though Worcestershire had a season to forget last year, they still managed to put in some great opening partnerships throughout the season. Worcestershire’s opening stand in the last five games was 48, 5, 138, 50 and 31, what's more interesting is the fact they have outscored their opponents in each of the last three games which includes a head to head tie against Glamorgan where they had a better opening stand. The return of Brett Louis D’ Oliveira in the ODI team makes our case even stronger as they have continued their form in the first game of the season against Durham as once again they managed to outscore their opponent. In the last three games Glamorgan has conceded more runs in the opening stand and we believe this is a great chance to make some good financial gains.

Worcestershire vs Glamorgan Top Team Batters

Jake Libby to be Worcestershire’s top batter

Worcestershire underperformed in all departments which resulted in a horrendous season last year. Jake Libby was the shining light as even in all the adversities he managed to score 332 and was the leading run scorer for his team and has started well this season as he managed to score 45 off 61 balls in season opener and is the top pick for the game.

Sam Northeast to be Glamorgan’s top batter

Even though Colin Ingram outscored Sam Northeast in the last tournament. Northeast was one of the shining lights of the campaign as he performed beyond expectation especially in the head to head game last term. Northeast scored a brilliant century as Glamorgan defeated Worcestershire which makes him our top pick for the game.

Worcestershire vs Glamorgan Top Team Bowlers

Brett Louis D’ Oliveira to be Worcestershire’s top bowler

Brett Louis D’ Oliveira was a big miss last season as he only played one game last year. The veteran all rounder has shown his prowess with bat and bowl in the opening game and will play a key role for Worcestershire this season. He ended up with 3/55 in the first game and would be our top pick in the upcoming game.

Prem Sisodiya to be Glamorgan’s top bowler

Prem Sisodiya played a bit part role last season as he only appeared for half the game last year. But his influence in those games was pretty relevant especially in the game against Worcestershire were he ended up with 3/76 and was the leading wicket taker for Glamorgan in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming fixture.