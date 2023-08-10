Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction
WOR
56%
Chance of Winning
GLO
44%
List a
New Road
Facts
- Gloucestershire leads the tally by 4-1 against Worcestershire in their last five meetings.
- Both the sides have won 2 games and lost one.
Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire Chance of Winning
Worcestershire and Gloucestershire are having a similar campaign in this year’s edition of the One-Day Cup.
Worcestershire had a terrific start to their campaign with two consecutive wins but lost in their latest outing against Somerset. With 2 wins and a loss, they are placed second in the table standings of their respective group. They have 4 points and a net run rate of 0.355.
On the other hand, Gloucestershire also won two games and lost one in their three games in the competition so far. They have as many wins and losses as the former but are placed third in the Group B standings with a lower net run rate of -0.509.
Despite both teams losing their previous matches, Worcestershire demonstrated better performances in both batting and bowling, while Gloucestershire struggled with only 120 runs against Warwickshire. Based on squad strength, our prediction favours Worcestershire to come out on top in this match.
Gloucestershire's chance of winning: 46%
Worcestershire’s chance of winning: 56%
Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire Betting Tips
Both teams come into this game with similar forties. Both teams have got off to a fantastic start with great wins in their first two games but with a loss in the last one, they will want to get back to winning ways. WOR and GLO are placed right next to each other in the standings. So, the result of this clash may alter their standings in the table.
Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire Toss Prediction
Given the nature of the ground and the pitch, the team who wins the toss will look to win the toss and bowl first. The last game held here was played between Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire wherein the latter chased the target successfully with 4 wickets remaining. The ground is not famous for producing high-scoring pitches but will remain true throughout. With rain around the corner, batting second will be a great choice.
Weather Report
There is a high possibility of rain on the match day. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be in the 25°C - 12°C range.
Worcestershire Player List
Usama Mir, Azhar Ali, Pat Brown, Jack Haynes, Ben Cox, Matthew Waite, Gareth Roderick, Joe Leach, Josh Tongue, Brett D'Oliveira, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Jake Libby, Mitchell Stanley, Adam Finch, Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Josh Baker, Henry Cullen, Taylor Cornall, Kashif Ali, Ben Gibbon, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rob Jones
|
Batter
|
Joe Leach
|
All-rounder
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Azhar Ali
|
Batter
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Kashif Ali
|
Batter
|
Jake Libby
|
Batter
|
Brett de Olivera
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All-rounder
|
Josh Baker
|
Bowler
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Cameron Jones
|
Bowler
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Ben Cox
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Wicket-keeper
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Ben Gibbon
|
Bowler
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Dillon Pennington
|
Bowler
Worcestershire Team Form
Worcestershire had a fresh start to their campaign this season and registered two wins in their first two games. However, they faced an unfortunate loss in their third game where the batters went out cheaply in the game. They will have to work better with the bat.
Gloucestershire Player List
Chris Dent, Miles Hammond, Graeme van Buuren, Luke Charlesworth, Tom Price, Ben Wells (wk), Zafar Gohar, M de Lange, Tom Smith (C), Josh Shaw, Ajeet Dale, Ben Charlesworth, Tom Lace, Joe Phillips, Oliver Price, MS Harris, G Roelofsen, James Bracey, Jack Taylor, Matt Taylor, William Naish, Zaman Akhter, Jared Warner, PA van Meekeren, Dominic Goodman, David Payne
Predicted Playing XI
|
Chris Dent
|
Batter
|
Graeme van Buuren
|
All-rounder
|
Jack Taylor
|
Batter
|
Ajeet Dale
|
Bowler
|
James Bracey (c )
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Oliver Price
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Price
|
All-rounder
|
Zafar Gohar
|
All-rounder
|
Paul van Meekeren
|
Bowler
|
Anwar Ali
|
Bowler
|
Ben Wells
|
Batter
Gloucestershire Team Form
Gloucestershire have been on an incredible run since the end of the last season. Starting the season with 2 dominating wins, things looked really good for Gloucestershire, but they suffered a huge loss in the last game. Their batting line-up looked helpless in their last outing that bundled out for 120 runs in the game.
Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire Head-to-Head Record
In the last five meetings between the two sides, Gloucestershire won four games whereas Worcestershire could only win one.
Gloucestershire Won: 4
Worcestershire Won: 1
No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds
Worcestershire to have a higher opening partnership
Worcestershire have been consistent with their batting performances. Their opening pair, Brett D’Oliviera and Azhar Ali gave the team the start they needed in their innings. They posted scores of 58. 36 & 24 runs before their first dismissal in the past three games. But the same cannot be said about Gloucestershire. GLO are experimenting and could not fixate on a permanent opener alongside Chris Dent. GLO scored 15, 35 & 0 before they faced their first dismissal in three past games. With Ali and D’Oliviera averaging at 44.33 & 23.00 respectively, they are expected to deliver a promising batting performance in the upcoming game.
Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire Top Batters
Oliver Price to be the top batter for Gloucestershire
Oliver Price, 22, played an exceptional 116* run knock in the first game of the season. However, he faced cheap dismissals in the next two games. He has 146 runs in the competition and averages at 73.00.
Azhar Ali to be the top batter for Worcestershire
Azhar Ali is the top batter from the team this season. He knocked 41, 78 and 14 runs respectively in the last three outings. With a total of 133 runs, he averages at 44.33 in the competition. He will surely be a threat to the GLO bowling attack.
Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire Top Bowlers
Tom Price to be the top bowler for Gloucestershire
Tom Price is shining with the ball whereas his brother is doing the same with the bat. He has picked 5 wickets in three games so far for the team. What’s more impressive is his economic spells. He averages at 9.20 with an economy rate of 2.84.
Brett D’Oliviera to be the top bowler for Worcestershire
Brett D’Oliviera opens for the team and also delivers cut-throat bowling spells. He picked 3 wickets each in the first two games followed by a scalp in his latest game against Somerset. With 7 wickets, he is the top wicket-taker of the team so far, averaging at 20.28 with an economy rate of 5.60.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Worcestershire
In their last fixture, Worcestershire faced Somerset and conceded 287 runs bowling first. Ben Gibbon managed to pick 3 scalps for WOR. While chasing the target, the batting line-up were not very impressive despite few impressive knocks. Ben Cox scored the highest, 58, for the team but it was not enough as WOR lost the game by 36 runs. The two wins before this match definitely put in a safety net for WOR who still reside at the second place of the points table in their group.
Gloucestershire registered two victories in their first two fixtures but succumbed to a loss in their third fixture against Warwickshire. In that game, GLO could not perform well in their batting department and fell one by one until all their batters were out at a total score of 120 runs in their innings. Jack Taylore scored 55 runs which was the only impactful innings from his team. They could not restrict Warwickshire under 120 and lost the game by 8 wickets with 145 balls to spare.
In their last five meetings, Gloucestershire have won on four occasions whereas Worcestershire won the previous clash between the sides. This fixture is going to test both the teams and will turn out to be an exciting clash since the teams are almost equal based on their squad. WOR will be slight favourites due to their brave outing in the previous match.
Gloucestershire to win the match @ 2.04 (Parimatch)
Worcestershire to win the match @ 1.78 (Parimatch)Bet Now!