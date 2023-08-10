Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction WOR 56 % Chance of Winning GLO 44 % Bet Now! Gloucestershire and Worcestershire will square off against each other in the next Group B fixture of the One Day Cup 2023. The fixture is scheduled to be hosted at Grace Road, Leicester on August 10 at 3:30 pm IST.

Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire Chance of Winning

Worcestershire and Gloucestershire are having a similar campaign in this year’s edition of the One-Day Cup.

Worcestershire had a terrific start to their campaign with two consecutive wins but lost in their latest outing against Somerset. With 2 wins and a loss, they are placed second in the table standings of their respective group. They have 4 points and a net run rate of 0.355.

On the other hand, Gloucestershire also won two games and lost one in their three games in the competition so far. They have as many wins and losses as the former but are placed third in the Group B standings with a lower net run rate of -0.509.

Despite both teams losing their previous matches, Worcestershire demonstrated better performances in both batting and bowling, while Gloucestershire struggled with only 120 runs against Warwickshire. Based on squad strength, our prediction favours Worcestershire to come out on top in this match.

Gloucestershire's chance of winning: 46%

Worcestershire’s chance of winning: 56%

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Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire Betting Tips

Both teams come into this game with similar forties. Both teams have got off to a fantastic start with great wins in their first two games but with a loss in the last one, they will want to get back to winning ways. WOR and GLO are placed right next to each other in the standings. So, the result of this clash may alter their standings in the table.

Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire Toss Prediction

Given the nature of the ground and the pitch, the team who wins the toss will look to win the toss and bowl first. The last game held here was played between Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire wherein the latter chased the target successfully with 4 wickets remaining. The ground is not famous for producing high-scoring pitches but will remain true throughout. With rain around the corner, batting second will be a great choice.

Weather Report

There is a high possibility of rain on the match day. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be in the 25°C - 12°C range.

Worcestershire Player List

Usama Mir, Azhar Ali, Pat Brown, Jack Haynes, Ben Cox, Matthew Waite, Gareth Roderick, Joe Leach, Josh Tongue, Brett D'Oliveira, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Jake Libby, Mitchell Stanley, Adam Finch, Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Josh Baker, Henry Cullen, Taylor Cornall, Kashif Ali, Ben Gibbon, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Jones Batter Joe Leach All-rounder Azhar Ali Batter Kashif Ali Batter Jake Libby Batter Brett de Olivera All-rounder Josh Baker Bowler Cameron Jones Bowler Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Ben Gibbon Bowler Dillon Pennington Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire had a fresh start to their campaign this season and registered two wins in their first two games. However, they faced an unfortunate loss in their third game where the batters went out cheaply in the game. They will have to work better with the bat.

Gloucestershire Player List

Chris Dent, Miles Hammond, Graeme van Buuren, Luke Charlesworth, Tom Price, Ben Wells (wk), Zafar Gohar, M de Lange, Tom Smith (C), Josh Shaw, Ajeet Dale, Ben Charlesworth, Tom Lace, Joe Phillips, Oliver Price, MS Harris, G Roelofsen, James Bracey, Jack Taylor, Matt Taylor, William Naish, Zaman Akhter, Jared Warner, PA van Meekeren, Dominic Goodman, David Payne

Predicted Playing XI

Chris Dent Batter Graeme van Buuren All-rounder Jack Taylor Batter Ajeet Dale Bowler James Bracey (c ) Wicket-keeper Oliver Price All-rounder Tom Price All-rounder Zafar Gohar All-rounder Paul van Meekeren Bowler Anwar Ali Bowler Ben Wells Batter

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire have been on an incredible run since the end of the last season. Starting the season with 2 dominating wins, things looked really good for Gloucestershire, but they suffered a huge loss in the last game. Their batting line-up looked helpless in their last outing that bundled out for 120 runs in the game.

Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, Gloucestershire won four games whereas Worcestershire could only win one.

Gloucestershire Won: 4

Worcestershire Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds

Worcestershire to have a higher opening partnership

Worcestershire have been consistent with their batting performances. Their opening pair, Brett D’Oliviera and Azhar Ali gave the team the start they needed in their innings. They posted scores of 58. 36 & 24 runs before their first dismissal in the past three games. But the same cannot be said about Gloucestershire. GLO are experimenting and could not fixate on a permanent opener alongside Chris Dent. GLO scored 15, 35 & 0 before they faced their first dismissal in three past games. With Ali and D’Oliviera averaging at 44.33 & 23.00 respectively, they are expected to deliver a promising batting performance in the upcoming game.

Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire Top Batters

Oliver Price to be the top batter for Gloucestershire

Oliver Price, 22, played an exceptional 116* run knock in the first game of the season. However, he faced cheap dismissals in the next two games. He has 146 runs in the competition and averages at 73.00.

Azhar Ali to be the top batter for Worcestershire

Azhar Ali is the top batter from the team this season. He knocked 41, 78 and 14 runs respectively in the last three outings. With a total of 133 runs, he averages at 44.33 in the competition. He will surely be a threat to the GLO bowling attack.

Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire Top Bowlers

Tom Price to be the top bowler for Gloucestershire

Tom Price is shining with the ball whereas his brother is doing the same with the bat. He has picked 5 wickets in three games so far for the team. What’s more impressive is his economic spells. He averages at 9.20 with an economy rate of 2.84.

Brett D’Oliviera to be the top bowler for Worcestershire

Brett D’Oliviera opens for the team and also delivers cut-throat bowling spells. He picked 3 wickets each in the first two games followed by a scalp in his latest game against Somerset. With 7 wickets, he is the top wicket-taker of the team so far, averaging at 20.28 with an economy rate of 5.60.