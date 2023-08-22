Worcestershire vs Sussex Match Prediction
SUS
46%
Chance of Winning
WAR
54%
List a
County Cricket Ground
Facts
- Cheteshawar Puajara has scored 361 runs in six matches in the 2023 One Day Cup.
- Jake Libby has scored 327 runs in seven matches in the 2023 One Day Cup.
- Josh Baker has picked up 12 wickets in seven matches in the 2023 One Day Cup.
Worcestershire vs Sussex Chance of Winning
Worcestershire won their previous match against Derbyshire by a huge margin in a rain-affected clash. Worcestershire batting lineup set the tone with the bat scoring 254/5 in 30 overs on the back of some good batting performances from Rob Jones (53 runs off 48 balls), Jake Libby (73 runs off 60 balls) and Kashif Ali (88 runs off 36 balls). The bowling attack of Worcestershire backed their batting unit by bundling out Derbyshire for 192 runs in 25.1 overs. Patrick Brown (4/51), Josh Baker (3/29) and Matthew Waite (2/47) were the stand out performers with the ball.
Sussex lost their last match against Gloucestershire by a huge margin and are eliminated from the tournament. The lack of discipline in bowling from Sussex bowlers cost them heavily as Glocuestershire finished at 311/10 in 50 overs. In reply, Sussex's batting unit struggled to chase down the total and were bowled out for 145 runs in 25.1 overs as none of the top five batsmen failed to score big runs. With the loss against Gloucestershire, Sussex dropped down to ninth position in Group B with two points in six matches.
- Worcestershire Chance of Winning: 54%
- Sussex Chance of Winning: 46%
Worcestershire vs Sussex Betting Tips
Ed Pollock is having a horrendous time in the tournament and has struggled to score runs. He failed to score over 20 runs in three of his last four innings and we predict Ed Pollock to score under 23.5 runs @ 1.83 (Parimatch) against Sussex.
Worcestershire vs Sussex Toss Prediction
The surface at County Ground, New Road, Worcester is a balanced track with assistance to both batsman and bowlers. Fast bowlers get extra bounce and the surface stays true throughout the game. With the short square boundaries on one side the ground has been a high scoring venue. In the last six domestic matches played at this venue the team batting first won four matches, while the team batting second won two matches. The average first innings score in the last six matches is 285 runs.
In the 2023 season out of the three matches played at this venue the team batting first won two matches, while the team batting second won one match with the average score being 228 runs. Worcestershire won three matches batting first and two matches batting second, while Sussex won one match batting second. Considering the recent results and stats, we back the team winning the toss to bowl first at this venue.
Weather Conditions
The temperature at the County Ground, New Road, Worcester on Sunday is expected to be around 28 degree Celsius and 50% humidity, 0% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 18 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.
Worcestershire Players List
Adam Hose, Azhar Ali, Ed Pollock, Jack Haynes, Jake Libby, Kashif Ali, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Rob Jones, Brett D’Oliveira, Joe Leach, Matthew Wade, Taylor Cornall, Ben Cox, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Cameron William Jones, Charlie Morris, Dillion Pennington, Harry Darley, Josh Baker, Josh Tongue, Mitchell Stanley, Navdeep Saini, Patrick Brown, Usama Mir.
Worcestershire Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Ed Pollock
|
Batsman
|
Gareth Roderick
|
Batsman
|
Rob Jones
|
Batsman
|
Jake Libby
|
All-rounder
|
Kashif Ali
|
Bastman
|
Ben Cox
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Matthew Waite
|
Bowler
|
Josh Baker
|
Bowler
|
Jack Leach
|
Bowler
|
Dillion Pennington
|
Bowler
|
Patrick Brown
|
Bowler
Recent Form
Worcestershire played seven matches, won five matches and lost two and are positioned third in Group B.
Sussex Players List
Ali Orr, Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Harrison Ward, Steve Smith, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Zach Benjamin Lion-Cachet, Bertie Foreman, Delray Rawlins,Fynn Hudson Prentice, Henry Shipley,James Coles, Ravi Bopara, Shadab Khan, Charlie Tear, Oli Carter, Tom Alsop, Archie Lenham, Ari Karvelas, Bradley Curie, George Garton, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jamie Atkins, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Ollie Robinson, Sean Hunt, Steven Finn, Tymal Mills.
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Harrison Ward
|
Batsman
|
Tom Haines
|
Batsman
|
Tom Alsop
|
Batsman
|
Cheteswar Pujara
|
Batsman
|
Daniel Ibhrahim
|
All-rounder
|
James Coles
|
All-rounder
|
FJ Hudson-Prentice
|
All-rounder
|
Charlie Tear
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Jack Carson
|
Bowler
|
Henry Crocombe
|
Bowler
|
Sean Hunt
|
Bowler
Recent Form
Sussex played six matches, won one and lost five matches, they are positioned at the bottom of the table in Group B.
Worcestershire vs Sussex Head to Head Record
Both Worcestershire and Sussex clashed in seven One day matches. Worcestershire holds a record of 2-5 against Sussex. Out of the two wins against Sussex, Worcestershire won one game batting first and one game batting 2nd, While Sussex won three matches batting first and two matches batting second.
- Total Matches Played: 07 matches
- Worcestershire Won: 02 matches
- Sussex Won: 05 matches
- No Result/ Abandoned: 0 matches
Worcestershire vs Sussex Betting Odds
Worcestershire to score over 74.5 runs in the first 15 overs @ 1.58 (Parimatch)
Worcestershire on average scored 79 runs in the first 15 overs in their last two matches. With their top order batsman in form and a good batting surface at Worcester favours batting and we believe Worcestershire to score over 74 runs in the first 15 overs @ 1.58 (Parimatch) against Sussex.
Worcestershire vs Sussex Top Batter
Jake Libby to be the top batter for Worcestershire
Worcestershire captain Jake Libby has been exceptional with the bat scoring 327 runs in 7 matches at an average of 65.40, smashing three fifties. Libby’s consistency with the bat has propelled Worcestershire at the top half of the table and we back him to continue his good form and be the top batter for Worcestershire against Sussex.
Cheteswar Pujara to be the top batter for Sussex
Pujara has had a great tournament despite his team failing to qualify for the knockout stages. He has scored 361 runs in six matches at an average of 90.25 smashing two hundreds and he would like to finish the tournament on a high and has a chance to reach the 400-500 run mark against Worcestershire. We believe Puajara to step up and be the top batter for Sussex against Worcestershire.
Worcestershire vs Sussex Top Bowler
Josh Baker to be the top bowler for Worcestershire
Josh Baker has been the stand out performer with the ball for Worcestershire in the tournament picking up 12 wickets in seven matches at an average of 25.58. He picked up three wickets in his last outing against Derbyshire. We back Worcestershire to continue his good run of form with the ball and be the top bowler for Worcestershire against Sussex.
Jack Carson to be the top bowler for Sussex
Jack Carson is having a great time in the One Day Cup and is the leading wicket taker for Sussex in the competition. Carson has picked up 12 wickets in six matches at an average of 29.75. Considering his exploits with the ball, we predict Jack Carson to be the top bowler for Sussex against Worcestershire.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Worcestershire
The odds in favour of Worcestershire winning the match are 1.69, while in favour of Sussex winning the match at 2.00. Worcestershire enters the contest as favourites to win the match against Sussex as they are the inform team in the tournament and with the top three finish on the line, we predict Worcestershire to win the match against Sussex.
- Worcestershire to win the match @ 1.69
- Sussex to win the match @ 2.00