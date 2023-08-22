Worcestershire vs Sussex Match Prediction SUS 46 % Chance of Winning WAR 54 % Bet Now! Worcestershire and Sussex will lock horns in Match 57 of the 2023 Royal London One Day Cup 2023. The much-awaited Group B match is scheduled to be played at the County Ground, New Road, Worcester on Sunday, August 20, with the scheduled start time being 3:30 PM IST.

Worcestershire vs Sussex Chance of Winning

Worcestershire won their previous match against Derbyshire by a huge margin in a rain-affected clash. Worcestershire batting lineup set the tone with the bat scoring 254/5 in 30 overs on the back of some good batting performances from Rob Jones (53 runs off 48 balls), Jake Libby (73 runs off 60 balls) and Kashif Ali (88 runs off 36 balls). The bowling attack of Worcestershire backed their batting unit by bundling out Derbyshire for 192 runs in 25.1 overs. Patrick Brown (4/51), Josh Baker (3/29) and Matthew Waite (2/47) were the stand out performers with the ball.

Sussex lost their last match against Gloucestershire by a huge margin and are eliminated from the tournament. The lack of discipline in bowling from Sussex bowlers cost them heavily as Glocuestershire finished at 311/10 in 50 overs. In reply, Sussex's batting unit struggled to chase down the total and were bowled out for 145 runs in 25.1 overs as none of the top five batsmen failed to score big runs. With the loss against Gloucestershire, Sussex dropped down to ninth position in Group B with two points in six matches.

Worcestershire Chance of Winning: 54%

Sussex Chance of Winning: 46%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Worcestershire vs Sussex Betting Tips

Ed Pollock is having a horrendous time in the tournament and has struggled to score runs. He failed to score over 20 runs in three of his last four innings and we predict Ed Pollock to score under 23.5 runs @ 1.83 (Parimatch) against Sussex.

Worcestershire vs Sussex Toss Prediction

The surface at County Ground, New Road, Worcester is a balanced track with assistance to both batsman and bowlers. Fast bowlers get extra bounce and the surface stays true throughout the game. With the short square boundaries on one side the ground has been a high scoring venue. In the last six domestic matches played at this venue the team batting first won four matches, while the team batting second won two matches. The average first innings score in the last six matches is 285 runs.

In the 2023 season out of the three matches played at this venue the team batting first won two matches, while the team batting second won one match with the average score being 228 runs. Worcestershire won three matches batting first and two matches batting second, while Sussex won one match batting second. Considering the recent results and stats, we back the team winning the toss to bowl first at this venue.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at the County Ground, New Road, Worcester on Sunday is expected to be around 28 degree Celsius and 50% humidity, 0% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 18 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Worcestershire Players List

Adam Hose, Azhar Ali, Ed Pollock, Jack Haynes, Jake Libby, Kashif Ali, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Rob Jones, Brett D’Oliveira, Joe Leach, Matthew Wade, Taylor Cornall, Ben Cox, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Cameron William Jones, Charlie Morris, Dillion Pennington, Harry Darley, Josh Baker, Josh Tongue, Mitchell Stanley, Navdeep Saini, Patrick Brown, Usama Mir.

Worcestershire Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Ed Pollock Batsman Gareth Roderick Batsman Rob Jones Batsman Jake Libby All-rounder Kashif Ali Bastman Ben Cox Wicket Keeper Matthew Waite Bowler Josh Baker Bowler Jack Leach Bowler Dillion Pennington Bowler Patrick Brown Bowler

Recent Form

Worcestershire played seven matches, won five matches and lost two and are positioned third in Group B.

Sussex Players List

Ali Orr, Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Harrison Ward, Steve Smith, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Zach Benjamin Lion-Cachet, Bertie Foreman, Delray Rawlins,Fynn Hudson Prentice, Henry Shipley,James Coles, Ravi Bopara, Shadab Khan, Charlie Tear, Oli Carter, Tom Alsop, Archie Lenham, Ari Karvelas, Bradley Curie, George Garton, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jamie Atkins, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Ollie Robinson, Sean Hunt, Steven Finn, Tymal Mills.

Player Name Role Harrison Ward Batsman Tom Haines Batsman Tom Alsop Batsman Cheteswar Pujara Batsman Daniel Ibhrahim All-rounder James Coles All-rounder FJ Hudson-Prentice All-rounder Charlie Tear Wicket Keeper Jack Carson Bowler Henry Crocombe Bowler Sean Hunt Bowler

Recent Form

Sussex played six matches, won one and lost five matches, they are positioned at the bottom of the table in Group B.

Worcestershire vs Sussex Head to Head Record

Both Worcestershire and Sussex clashed in seven One day matches. Worcestershire holds a record of 2-5 against Sussex. Out of the two wins against Sussex, Worcestershire won one game batting first and one game batting 2nd, While Sussex won three matches batting first and two matches batting second.

Total Matches Played: 07 matches

Worcestershire Won: 02 matches

Sussex Won: 05 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 matches

Worcestershire vs Sussex Betting Odds

Worcestershire to score over 74.5 runs in the first 15 overs @ 1.58 (Parimatch)

Worcestershire on average scored 79 runs in the first 15 overs in their last two matches. With their top order batsman in form and a good batting surface at Worcester favours batting and we believe Worcestershire to score over 74 runs in the first 15 overs @ 1.58 (Parimatch) against Sussex.

Worcestershire vs Sussex Top Batter

Jake Libby to be the top batter for Worcestershire

Worcestershire captain Jake Libby has been exceptional with the bat scoring 327 runs in 7 matches at an average of 65.40, smashing three fifties. Libby’s consistency with the bat has propelled Worcestershire at the top half of the table and we back him to continue his good form and be the top batter for Worcestershire against Sussex.

Cheteswar Pujara to be the top batter for Sussex

Pujara has had a great tournament despite his team failing to qualify for the knockout stages. He has scored 361 runs in six matches at an average of 90.25 smashing two hundreds and he would like to finish the tournament on a high and has a chance to reach the 400-500 run mark against Worcestershire. We believe Puajara to step up and be the top batter for Sussex against Worcestershire.

Worcestershire vs Sussex Top Bowler

Josh Baker to be the top bowler for Worcestershire

Josh Baker has been the stand out performer with the ball for Worcestershire in the tournament picking up 12 wickets in seven matches at an average of 25.58. He picked up three wickets in his last outing against Derbyshire. We back Worcestershire to continue his good run of form with the ball and be the top bowler for Worcestershire against Sussex.

Jack Carson to be the top bowler for Sussex

Jack Carson is having a great time in the One Day Cup and is the leading wicket taker for Sussex in the competition. Carson has picked up 12 wickets in six matches at an average of 29.75. Considering his exploits with the ball, we predict Jack Carson to be the top bowler for Sussex against Worcestershire.