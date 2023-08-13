Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Match Prediction WOR 46 % Chance of Winning WAR 54 % Bet Now! Worcestershire and Warwickshire will lock horns in Match 35 of the 2023 Royal London One Day Cup 2023. The much-awaited Group B match is scheduled to be played at the County Ground, New Road, Worcester on Sunday, August 13, with the scheduled start time being 3:30 PM IST.

Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Chance of Winning

Warwickshire are off to a good start to their campaign in the One Day Cup winning all the three matches they played in the season. In their last match against Glamorgan at Sophia Garden at Cardiff, batting first Warwickshire smashed 331/7 in 50 0vers on the back of a classical hundred from Robert Yates (102 runs off 114 balls), half century from Ed Barnard (79 runs off 88 balls) and a quick fire cameo from Ethan Brookes in the end powered Warwickshire past 300 runs. In reply, Glamorgan were in touching distance for most part of the game but a four wicket haul from Oliver Hanno-Dalby and three wicket haul from Ed Barnard resulted in Warwickshire winning the match by 24 runs.

Worcestershire are coming off another win in their last match against Gloucestershire. Batting first Worcestershire scored 375/7 in 50 overs on the back of a magnificent hundred from Gareth Roderick (137 runs off 114 balls), Jake Libby fiery half century (86 runs off 75 balls) and a cameo at the end from Logan van Beek (41 runs off 19 balls) powered Worcestershire past the 350 run mark. Worcestershire then bowled out Gloucestershire for 290 runs in 48.3 overs. Logan van Beek was the stand out performer with the ball with four wickets.

Worcestershire chance of winning: 46%

Warwickshire chance of winning: 54%

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Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Betting Tips

Warwickshires top order batter Ed Barnard scored 72 runs in his last outing and scored runs on a consistent basis in the tournament so far. Barnard has garnered 213 runs in three matches smashing two half centuries at an average of 69.97 striking at 88.92. Considering his good run of form, we believe Ed Barnard to be one of the safest players to bet on to score over 26.5 runs @ 1.87 (Melbet).

Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Toss Prediction

The surface at County Ground, New Road, Worcester is a balanced track with assistance to both batsman and bowlers. Fast bowlers get extra bounce and the surface stays true throughout the game. With the short square boundaries on one side the ground has been a high scoring venue. In the last six domestic matches played at this venue the team batting first won three matches, while the team batting second won three matches. The average first innings score in the last six matches is 312 runs.

In the 2023 season out of the two matches played at this venue the team batting first won one match, while the team batting second won one match with the average score being 287 runs. Worcestershire won two matches batting first and one match batting second, while Warwickshire won two matches bowling first and one match batting first. Considering the recent results and stats, we back the team winning the toss to bowl first at this venue.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at the County Ground, New Road, Worcester on Sunday is expected to be around 21 degree Celsius and 63% humidity, 20% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 19 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Worcestershire Players List

Adam Hose, Azhar Ali, Ed Pollock, Jack Haynes, Jake Libby, Kashif Ali, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Rob Jones, Brett D’Oliveira, Joe Leach, Matthew Wade, Taylor Cornall, Ben Cox, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Cameron William Jones, Charlie Morris, Dillion Pennington, Harry Darley, Josh Baker, Josh Tongue, Mitchell Stanley, Navdeep Saini, Patrick Brown, Usama Mir.

Player Name Role Ed Pollock Batsman Gareth Roderick Batsman Rob Jones Batsman Jake Libby All-rounder Kashif Ali Bastman Ben Cox Wicket Keeper Matthew Waite Bowler Josh Baker Bowler Ben Gibbon Bowler Logan van Beek Bowler Patrick Brown Bowler

Worcestershire Recent Form

Worcesterhsire played four matches and won three, losing one match in the tournament so far and are positioned second in Group B with six points in four matches.

Warwickshire Players List

Amir Khan, Dan Mousley, Hamza Shaikh, Paul Stirling, Rob Yates, Sam Hain, Theo Owen White, Chris Woakes, Glenn Maxwell, Jacob Bethell, Michael Booth, Moeen Ali, Will Rhoades, Alex Davies, Chris Benjamin, Kai Smith, Michael Burgess, Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Ed Barnard, Ethan Brookes, George Garrett, Hasan Ali, Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Manraj Johal, Mir Hamza and Oliver Hannon-Dalby

Player Name Role Robert Yates Batsman Ed Barnard All-rounder Michael Burgess Wicket Keeper Will Rhodes All-rounder Hamza Shaikh Batsman Kai Smith Batsman Ethan Brookes All-rounder Michael Booth Bowler Craig Miles Bowler Jake Lintott Bowler Oliver Hannon Dalby Bowler

Warwickshire Recent Form

Warwickshire are off to a phenomenal start to their season winning all the three matches they played in the tournament and are positioned at the top of the table in Group B with six points in three matches.

Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Head-to-Head Record

Both Worcestershire and Warwickshire clashed in eight One day matches. Worcestershire holds a record of 5-3 against Warwickshire. Out of the three wins against Warwickshire, Worcestershire won three games batting first and two matches batting 2nd, While Warwickshire won one match batting first and two matches batting second.

Total Matches Played: 8 matches

Worcestershire Won: 5 matches

Warwickshire Won: 3 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 matches

Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Betting Odds

Warwickshire to score under 77.5 runs in the first 15 overs @ 1.87 (Melbet)

Warwickshire on average scored 66 runs in the first 15 overs and never scored over 75 runs in the first 15 overs in their last three matches in the tournament. Considering these, we back Warwickshire to score under 77.5 runs @ 1.87 (Melbet) in the first 15 overs.

Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Top Batters

Jake Libby to be the top batter for Worcestershire @ 4.30 (Melbet)

Jake Libby scored 79 runs in his last innings against Gloucestershire on a winning cause. In the absence of Brett D'oliveira, Libby has the additional responsibility of holding the teams batting unit together. Libby has scored 169 runs in four innings and has been in good touch over the last two matches. We back Libby to be the top batter for Worcestershire against Warwickshire.

Ed Barnard to be the top batter for Warwickshire @ 4.50 (Melbet)

Ed Barnard has been the stand out performer for Warwickshire in the 2023 ODI cup smashing 209 runs in three matches at an average of 69.97. In his last outing Barnard scored 79 runs off 88 balls on a winning cause. We back Barnard to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for Warwickshire against Worcestershire.

Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Top Bowlers

Logan van Beek to be the top bowler for Worcestershire @ 3.35 (Melbet)

Logan van Beek bowled a fiery spell in his first game of the season against Gloucestershire picking up four wickets for 58 runs. Van Beek has been phenomenal with his pace and accuracy and is one of the most reliable bowlers in the death overs. We back Logan van Beek to be the top bowler for Worcestershire against Warwickshire.

Oliver Hannon Dalby to be the top bowler for Warwickshire @ 3.55 (Melbet)

Oliver Hannon Dalby has been the stand out performer with the ball for Warwickshire in the 2023 ODI Cup picking up 9 wickets in three matches and is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. COnsidering how good Dalby has been, we back him to be the top bowler for Warwickshire against Worcestershire.