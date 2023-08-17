Yorkshire vs Hampshire Match Prediction YOR 42 % Chance of Winning HAM 58 % Bet Now! Yorkshire take on Hampshire in the 52nd game of the 2023 Royal London Cup at the York Cricket Ground, York. Both teams are favourites to seal a playoff spot which makes this game an enticing proposition. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 17 at 3:30 PM IST.

Yorkshire vs Hampshire Chance of Winning

Yorkshire and Hampshire have played their way into the top three on the table and have had a solid campaign thus far. With both teams so evenly matched and considering only two points separate them in the current standing, this makes this upcoming fixture a potential four pointer as a win for either team would see them place one foot in the knockout rounds. As per our calculations, Hampshire hold a slight edge heading into the game and are favourites to bag maximum points come Aug 17.

Yorkshire’s chances of winning - 42%

Hampshire’s chances of winning - 58%

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Yorkshire vs Hampshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Yorkshire have done well in the powerplay overs apart from the game against Essex where they conceded 103 runs and still managed to win the game. In other fixtures, Yorkshire have managed to score 52 and 62 and have conceded 38 and 27 in those games. Hampshire have been slow starters but they used to concede far less in the game which used to balance out. But in the last two games they have conceded far more in the first 10 overs which makes us believe Yorkshire would score more than Hampshire in powerplay overs.

Yorkshire vs Hampshire Match Toss Prediction

The last two games at the York Cricket Ground have seen teams successfully chase in each of the games. With weather not seeming to impact the proceedings, we believe both sides would prefer to chase at the venue.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of thunderstorms we don't expect weather to create any hindrance in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Yorkshire News & Player List

Yorkshire Player List

Finlay Bean (Wk), James Wharton, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Will Fraine, William Luxton, Yash Vagadia, Ben Mike, George Hill, Matthew Revis, Harry Duke (Wk), Jonathan Tattersall (c) & (Wk), Ryan Rickelton (Wk), Shai Hope (Wk), Ben Coad, Benjamin Cliff, Daniel Moriarty, Dom Bess, Dominic Leech, Jack Shutt, Jafer Chohan, Mark Steketee, Matt Milnes, Mickey Edwards, Neil Wagner

Predicted Playing XI

Finlay Bean Batter Shan Masood Batter George Hill Batter Will Fraine Batter Harry Duke Wicket-keeper James Wharton All-rounder Ben Mike Batter Matthew Revis All-rounder Dom Bess All-rounder Ben Coad Bowler Dominic Leech Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

After dropping points due to weather in two of the three games, Yorkshire have managed to recover well as they have constituted two wins in last two games and with six points are third on the table, two points off Hampshire who are second on the table.

Hampshire News & Player List

Hampshire Player List

Fletcha Middleton, Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Toby Albert, Tom Prest, Felix Organ, Ian Holland, Keith Barker, Aneurin Donald (Wk), Ben Brown (Wk), Ben McDermott (Wk), Joseph Eckland (Wk), Harry Petrie, Jack Campbell, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Mohammad Abbas, Scott Currie, Dominic Kelly, Edward Jack, Brad Wheal

Predicted Playing XI

Nick Gubbins Batter Tom Prest Batter Keith Barker Batter Fletcha Middleton Batter Ben Brown Wicket-keeper Felix Organ All-rounder Toby Albert Batter Ian Holland All-rounder Scott Currie All-rounder Dominic Kelly Bowler Edward Jack Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire started off in emphatic fashion with three wins in three games. But their momentum was surrendered against table topper Leicestershire, Hampshire were able to put the result on the back burner and registered a narrow victory against Lancashire in the last game.

Yorkshire vs Hampshire Head to Head

In the last head to head meetings between these two historic counties, one stands heads and shoulders above the other. Dating back to September 2006, Hampshire have won four games out of five. The only time Yorkshire came out on top was in 2014, when an Adil Rashid fifer was followed by a half century by Adam Lees to seal the win

Last five Games

Yorkshire Wins : 1

Hampshire wins : 4

No Results : 0

Yorkshire vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Yorkshire

We just have a feeling Hampshire openers would never disappoint us ever again which is probably why we are always sitting on their bandwagon and it shouldn’t be a surprise we are banking on them to excel in the upcoming fixture. It seems odd to think Hampshire only had a opening partnership of one run against Nottinghamshire which is unheard of as in the rest of the games they have managed an opening stand of 74, 51, 89 and 131, averaging 69.2 runs in the tournament. On the other hand Yorkshire seems to have struggled in this department averaging 31.66 which includes a 80 run partnership against Essex. What makes this stand out is the fact every time Hampshire openers have done well they have constituted a better opening stand than their opponent which makes this a great tip to encash upon.

Yorkshire vs Hampshire Top Team Batters

Harry Duke to be Yorkshire’s top batter

Harry Duke has been key in the resurgence of Yorkshire this season. In the three games thus far, Duke has managed to score 31,42 and 93 and has resulted in back to back wins in the last two games which makes him our top pick for the upcoming fixture.

Nick Gubbins to be Hampshire’s top batter

We cannot come up with one reason why we should not go with Nick Gubbins once again in the upcoming fixture. Gubbins was sensational once again against Lancashire as he scored 66 and took his overall run tally to 330. Gubbins continues to impress for Hampshire this season and is our top pick for the game.

Yorkshire vs Hampshire Top Team Bowlers

Matthew Revis to be Yorkshire’s top bowler

Matthew Revis has had a phenomenal tournament thus far and with nine wickets in three games is the top wicket taker for Yorkshire this season. Revis has impressed is all not just with his wickets but with the consistency that he has show thus far which makes him our top pick for the game.

Scot Currie to be Hampshire’s top bowler

Scot Currie was able to put his performance against Leicestershire aside and returned with yet another dominant display as he ended up with 2/41 taking his wicket tally to seven and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick for the game.