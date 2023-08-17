Yorkshire vs Hampshire Match Prediction
YOR
42%
Chance of Winning
HAM
58%
List a
Yorkshire Gentlemen Cricket Club Ground
Facts
- Yorkshire is one of the two teams in the group who had two games called off due to rain.
- A win for Hampshire would see them book a place in the playoffs this season.
Yorkshire vs Hampshire Chance of Winning
Yorkshire and Hampshire have played their way into the top three on the table and have had a solid campaign thus far. With both teams so evenly matched and considering only two points separate them in the current standing, this makes this upcoming fixture a potential four pointer as a win for either team would see them place one foot in the knockout rounds. As per our calculations, Hampshire hold a slight edge heading into the game and are favourites to bag maximum points come Aug 17.
- Yorkshire’s chances of winning - 42%
- Hampshire’s chances of winning - 58%
Yorkshire vs Hampshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Yorkshire have done well in the powerplay overs apart from the game against Essex where they conceded 103 runs and still managed to win the game. In other fixtures, Yorkshire have managed to score 52 and 62 and have conceded 38 and 27 in those games. Hampshire have been slow starters but they used to concede far less in the game which used to balance out. But in the last two games they have conceded far more in the first 10 overs which makes us believe Yorkshire would score more than Hampshire in powerplay overs.
Yorkshire vs Hampshire Match Toss Prediction
The last two games at the York Cricket Ground have seen teams successfully chase in each of the games. With weather not seeming to impact the proceedings, we believe both sides would prefer to chase at the venue.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of thunderstorms we don't expect weather to create any hindrance in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.
Yorkshire News & Player List
Yorkshire Player List
Finlay Bean (Wk), James Wharton, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Will Fraine, William Luxton, Yash Vagadia, Ben Mike, George Hill, Matthew Revis, Harry Duke (Wk), Jonathan Tattersall (c) & (Wk), Ryan Rickelton (Wk), Shai Hope (Wk), Ben Coad, Benjamin Cliff, Daniel Moriarty, Dom Bess, Dominic Leech, Jack Shutt, Jafer Chohan, Mark Steketee, Matt Milnes, Mickey Edwards, Neil Wagner
Predicted Playing XI
|
Finlay Bean
|
Batter
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Shan Masood
|
Batter
|
George Hill
|
Batter
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Will Fraine
|
Batter
|
Harry Duke
|
Wicket-keeper
|
James Wharton
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Mike
|
Batter
|
Matthew Revis
|
All-rounder
|
Dom Bess
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All-rounder
|
Ben Coad
|
Bowler
|
Dominic Leech
|
Bowler
Yorkshire Team Form
After dropping points due to weather in two of the three games, Yorkshire have managed to recover well as they have constituted two wins in last two games and with six points are third on the table, two points off Hampshire who are second on the table.
Hampshire News & Player List
Hampshire Player List
Fletcha Middleton, Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Toby Albert, Tom Prest, Felix Organ, Ian Holland, Keith Barker, Aneurin Donald (Wk), Ben Brown (Wk), Ben McDermott (Wk), Joseph Eckland (Wk), Harry Petrie, Jack Campbell, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Mohammad Abbas, Scott Currie, Dominic Kelly, Edward Jack, Brad Wheal
Predicted Playing XI
|
Nick Gubbins
|
Batter
|
Tom Prest
|
Batter
|
Keith Barker
|
Batter
|
Fletcha Middleton
|
Batter
|
Ben Brown
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Felix Organ
|
All-rounder
|
Toby Albert
|
Batter
|
Ian Holland
|
All-rounder
|
Scott Currie
|
All-rounder
|
Dominic Kelly
|
Bowler
|
Edward Jack
|
Bowler
Hampshire Team Form
Hampshire started off in emphatic fashion with three wins in three games. But their momentum was surrendered against table topper Leicestershire, Hampshire were able to put the result on the back burner and registered a narrow victory against Lancashire in the last game.
Yorkshire vs Hampshire Head to Head
In the last head to head meetings between these two historic counties, one stands heads and shoulders above the other. Dating back to September 2006, Hampshire have won four games out of five. The only time Yorkshire came out on top was in 2014, when an Adil Rashid fifer was followed by a half century by Adam Lees to seal the win
Last five Games
Yorkshire Wins : 1
Hampshire wins : 4
No Results : 0
Yorkshire vs Hampshire Betting Odds
Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Yorkshire
We just have a feeling Hampshire openers would never disappoint us ever again which is probably why we are always sitting on their bandwagon and it shouldn’t be a surprise we are banking on them to excel in the upcoming fixture. It seems odd to think Hampshire only had a opening partnership of one run against Nottinghamshire which is unheard of as in the rest of the games they have managed an opening stand of 74, 51, 89 and 131, averaging 69.2 runs in the tournament. On the other hand Yorkshire seems to have struggled in this department averaging 31.66 which includes a 80 run partnership against Essex. What makes this stand out is the fact every time Hampshire openers have done well they have constituted a better opening stand than their opponent which makes this a great tip to encash upon.
Yorkshire vs Hampshire Top Team Batters
Harry Duke to be Yorkshire’s top batter
Harry Duke has been key in the resurgence of Yorkshire this season. In the three games thus far, Duke has managed to score 31,42 and 93 and has resulted in back to back wins in the last two games which makes him our top pick for the upcoming fixture.
Nick Gubbins to be Hampshire’s top batter
We cannot come up with one reason why we should not go with Nick Gubbins once again in the upcoming fixture. Gubbins was sensational once again against Lancashire as he scored 66 and took his overall run tally to 330. Gubbins continues to impress for Hampshire this season and is our top pick for the game.
Yorkshire vs Hampshire Top Team Bowlers
Matthew Revis to be Yorkshire’s top bowler
Matthew Revis has had a phenomenal tournament thus far and with nine wickets in three games is the top wicket taker for Yorkshire this season. Revis has impressed is all not just with his wickets but with the consistency that he has show thus far which makes him our top pick for the game.
Scot Currie to be Hampshire’s top bowler
Scot Currie was able to put his performance against Leicestershire aside and returned with yet another dominant display as he ended up with 2/41 taking his wicket tally to seven and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick for the game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Hampshire
Yorkshire seems to be off the few teams whose campaign looked abrupted by bad weather as two of the first three games were washed out. If not for shared points in those games, Yorkshire could have been favourites to top the group but credit to them for not dropping off the intensity and salvaging their season after back to back wins against Essex and Surrey and are now well placed to make the playoffs this season.
Hampshire could be considered as the favourites in the tournament regardless of their defeat against high flying Leicestershire as they surrendered their 100% record in the tournament. Hampshire responded to the defeat as they defeated Lancashire in what was a low scoring affair. Once again Hampshire top order was the star of the show with a 131 runs opening stand which took them to 234 and won the game by 11 runs.
Both teams feel so similar in terms of personal and form as we have seen both teams respond to adversity which is a true hallmark of the champions. Even though bookmakers have sided with Hampshire, it does feel like bookies are sitting on the edge on this one. Even though Yorkshire are viewed as underdogs on this won but the odds of 1.96 seems a bit low which makes us believe this would be a very tight game. But we believe Hampshire would edge it and take home crucial points.
- Yorkshire to win @ 1.96 (PariMatch)
- Hampshire to win @ 1.72 (PariMatch)