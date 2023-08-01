Yorkshire vs Kent Match Prediction
YOR
45%
Chance of Winning
KEN
55%
List a
North Marine Road Ground
Facts
- Kent leads the tally by 4-1 in the last five contests between the sides.
- In their last clash, Kent won the game by 3 wickets.
Yorkshire vs Kent Chances of Winning
Kent won the previous edition of the competition. They faced Lancashire in the finals and defeated them by a margin of 21 runs. Kent raised 306 runs in their innings and were successful in limiting Lancashire to 285 to win the game. Joey Evison scored 97 off 111 balls to help Kent score the mammoth total. Nathan Gilchrist and Grant Stewart picked three scalps each to bring Lancashire to their knees and therefore, enabling Kent to lift the trophy after winning the game.
On the other hand, Yorkshire had a season to forget in the previous edition of the competition. They finished fifth in their group table with as many wins and losses as the team above them, but possessed a lower net run rate that dropped them to fifth place. They could not compete in the play-offs and will certainly try to run past it this season. As both teams prepare to face each other, be prepared for a thrilling encounter between the two.
Yorkshire chance of winning - 45%
Kent chance of winning - 55%
Yorkshire vs Kent Betting Tips
Kent will be loaded with key players like Alex Blake, Joe Denly & Daniel Bell-Drummond in the team. Joe Denly proved to be an excellent all-rounder in the previous season, averaging 41.85 in the tournament and picking 8 wickets as well. The team will be led by Sam Northeast.
Yorkshire had Harry Duke and Will Fraine doing their batting bid in the previous season. However, the team acquired a few batters to boost their batting in the league like David Wiese, Jonny Bairstow and Shan Masood. However, the team relies more on their bowling strength with the likes of Matthew Revis and Adil Rashid in the team. Having said that, it is expected to witness an exciting clash between the sides in the upcoming fixture.
Yorkshire vs Kent Toss Prediction
In the past games held at the venue, it was observed that the team going in to bat first managed to register more wins than the latter which is why the team winning the toss should elect to bat first.
Weather Report
The stadium is notable for its high-scoring outfield and a pitch that is typically responsive to spin. The temperatures will be around 18 degrees Celsius with chances of rainfall during the match.
Yorkshire Player List
Matthew Revis, Adil Rashid, David Wiese, Gary Balance, Dom Leech, Dom Bess, Matt Milnes, Shan Masood, James Wharton, Jack Shutt, Harry Duke, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Azeem Rafik, Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Matthew Fisher, Jordan Thompson
Predicted Playing XI
|
Gary Balance (c )
|
Batter
|
Matthew Revis
|
All-rounder
|
David Wiese
|
All-rounder
|
Adil Rashid
|
Bowler
|
Dom Leech
|
Bowler
|
Dom Bess
|
Bowler
|
Harry Duke
|
wicket-keeper
|
Shan Masood
|
Batter
|
Matt Milnes
|
Bowler
|
James Wharton
|
Batter
|
Jack Schutt
|
Bowler
Yorkshire Team Form
Yorkshire will host all of their home matches away from their usual home of Headingley in the north of the county, playing two each in Scarborough and York. They will have to hope the loss of home comforts does not put their batters off their game, with a desperate need to improve on their indifferent form from last season in that area.
Kent Player List
Sam Northeast (Captain), Mitchell Clayton, James Tredwell, Matt Coles, Adam Rouse, Joey Evison, Will Gidman, Alex Blake, Joe Denly, Daniel Bell-Drummond, James Harris, Sean Dickson, Fred Klaassen, Sam Billings, Zak Crawley, Jordan Cox, Tawanda Muyeye
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sam Northeast ( c)
|
Batter
|
Sean Dickson
|
Batter
|
Matt Coles
|
All-rounder
|
Will Gidman
|
All-rounder
|
Joey Evison
|
All-rounder
|
Adam Rouse
|
Wicket-keeper
|
James Tredwell
|
Bowler
|
Alex Blake
|
All-rounder
|
Nathan Gilchrist
|
Bowler
|
Jordon Cox
|
Batter
|
Joe Denly
|
All-rounder
Kent Team Form
Kent face an uphill battle to retain their trophy after the impactful losses of Robinson and Stevens, though there is still hope if the likes of Denly and Evison have good tournaments. They must have a stronger start than they did last season as well, but if they can do that, the possibility of another good showing is there.
Yorkshire vs Kent Head-to-Head
In the last five head-to-head matches between the sides, Kent has dominated in most of those games, leading the tally by 4-1.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
Yorkshire - 1
Kent- 4
No Result/Abandoned - 0
Yorkshire vs Kent Betting Odds
Kent to face an early first dismissal
Kent may have won the previous season but nevertheless, they have not been blessed with consistent openers in the competition. Ben Compton and Joey Evison opened their innings and posted the scores of 0 (vs YOR), 6, 95, 1 & 0 before losing their first wicket in their last five List-A games. Not only was their score less, they could not score a single run on two occasions, including an encounter against Yorkshire. With their majority of the key players involved in the Hundred, Kent may not have many options for openers in the team.
Yorkshire vs Kent Best Batters
Sam Northeast to be Kent’s Best Batter
Sam Northeast played for Glamorgan in the previous season and scored 291 runs in 7 games at an average of 48.50. His innings involved a century and a fifty. He is ready to lead Kent with his bat this season.
Harry Duke to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter
The sensational young talent, Harry Duke wrapped in 330 runs last season in 8 games, averaging 41.25 in the competition. He also scored a century and two fifties in those innings. He smashed 85 runs against Kent in his last meeting with them.
Yorkshire vs Kent Best Bowlers
Nathan Gilchrist to be Kent’s Best Bowler
Young bowler Nathan Gilchrist picked up 14 wickets in last season’s successful campaign, and hopes will be high that he can play with the same maturity beyond his years again this time around. He is a strike bowler, willing to trade at a higher-than-average economy rate in exchange for a plentiful haul of wickets.
Matthew Revis to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler
On the bowling front, all-rounder Matthew Revis was second only to Waite in terms of wickets taken, though with the departure of the latter, Revis has an opportunity to take centre stage. He averaged at 27.66 last season and possessed an economy rate of 6.03. He also picked 3 Kent wickets in his last meeting with them.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Kent
The upcoming match between Yorkshire & Kent promises to be an exhilarating contest. Kent are the defending champions of the cup. They finished third in their respective group table with 4 wins and 3 losses. But that was enough for them to make it to the play-offs. They were relentless going forward and won every game by huge margins to eventually win the trophy. Kent won the match against Lancashire by 21 runs in the finals of the 2022 edition of this competition. On the other hand, the same cannot be said about Yorkshire. They failed to qualify in the knockout phase of the tournament last year and will look to do better in this year’s edition. They finished fifth with 4 wins and as many losses in the group stage and had a low net run rate that threw them out of the competition. Yorkshire lost their last match against Hampshire by 72 runs. Bowling first they conceded 313 runs in the first innings. Matthew Revis was the star bowler in that match for Yorkshire as he picked up 4 wickets in his 9 overs. In the chase, the Yorkshire batters could manage only 241 runs as they were bowled out. Tom Loten was the top scorer as he scored an unbeaten 43 runs in 42 balls. He was assisted by Revis who scored 41 runs in the innings.
The sides have met once in the previous season of the tournament. Yorkshire put up a total of 282 in the game in 45 overs. Due to bad weather, the game was shortened by 5 overs. However, that did not matter to Kent as they secured 297 runs and won the game by 3 wickets (D/L method). Ben Compton was the hero for Kent, scoring 81, accompanied by Ollie Robinson and Joe Denly who posted 59 & 61 runs respectively. The first match of any tournament is always tricky however due to past form and squad strength we predict that Kent will defeat Yorkshire in this match.
Yorkshire to win - 1.97 (Parimatch)
Kent to win - 1.78 (Parimatch)Bet Now!