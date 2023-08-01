Yorkshire vs Kent Match Prediction YOR 45 % Chance of Winning KEN 55 % Bet Now! In the brand new season of the One-Day Cup, Yorkshire will meet Kent in the 3rd game of the tournament. The game will be played at North Marine Road Ground, Scarborough on August 3.

Yorkshire vs Kent Chances of Winning

Kent won the previous edition of the competition. They faced Lancashire in the finals and defeated them by a margin of 21 runs. Kent raised 306 runs in their innings and were successful in limiting Lancashire to 285 to win the game. Joey Evison scored 97 off 111 balls to help Kent score the mammoth total. Nathan Gilchrist and Grant Stewart picked three scalps each to bring Lancashire to their knees and therefore, enabling Kent to lift the trophy after winning the game.

On the other hand, Yorkshire had a season to forget in the previous edition of the competition. They finished fifth in their group table with as many wins and losses as the team above them, but possessed a lower net run rate that dropped them to fifth place. They could not compete in the play-offs and will certainly try to run past it this season. As both teams prepare to face each other, be prepared for a thrilling encounter between the two.

Yorkshire chance of winning - 45%

Kent chance of winning - 55%

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Yorkshire vs Kent Betting Tips

Kent will be loaded with key players like Alex Blake, Joe Denly & Daniel Bell-Drummond in the team. Joe Denly proved to be an excellent all-rounder in the previous season, averaging 41.85 in the tournament and picking 8 wickets as well. The team will be led by Sam Northeast.

Yorkshire had Harry Duke and Will Fraine doing their batting bid in the previous season. However, the team acquired a few batters to boost their batting in the league like David Wiese, Jonny Bairstow and Shan Masood. However, the team relies more on their bowling strength with the likes of Matthew Revis and Adil Rashid in the team. Having said that, it is expected to witness an exciting clash between the sides in the upcoming fixture.

Yorkshire vs Kent Toss Prediction

In the past games held at the venue, it was observed that the team going in to bat first managed to register more wins than the latter which is why the team winning the toss should elect to bat first.

Weather Report

The stadium is notable for its high-scoring outfield and a pitch that is typically responsive to spin. The temperatures will be around 18 degrees Celsius with chances of rainfall during the match.

Yorkshire Player List

Matthew Revis, Adil Rashid, David Wiese, Gary Balance, Dom Leech, Dom Bess, Matt Milnes, Shan Masood, James Wharton, Jack Shutt, Harry Duke, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Azeem Rafik, Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Matthew Fisher, Jordan Thompson

Predicted Playing XI

Gary Balance (c ) Batter Matthew Revis All-rounder David Wiese All-rounder Adil Rashid Bowler Dom Leech Bowler Dom Bess Bowler Harry Duke wicket-keeper Shan Masood Batter Matt Milnes Bowler James Wharton Batter Jack Schutt Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire will host all of their home matches away from their usual home of Headingley in the north of the county, playing two each in Scarborough and York. They will have to hope the loss of home comforts does not put their batters off their game, with a desperate need to improve on their indifferent form from last season in that area.

Kent Player List

Sam Northeast (Captain), Mitchell Clayton, James Tredwell, Matt Coles, Adam Rouse, Joey Evison, Will Gidman, Alex Blake, Joe Denly, Daniel Bell-Drummond, James Harris, Sean Dickson, Fred Klaassen, Sam Billings, Zak Crawley, Jordan Cox, Tawanda Muyeye

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Northeast ( c) Batter Sean Dickson Batter Matt Coles All-rounder Will Gidman All-rounder Joey Evison All-rounder Adam Rouse Wicket-keeper James Tredwell Bowler Alex Blake All-rounder Nathan Gilchrist Bowler Jordon Cox Batter Joe Denly All-rounder

Kent Team Form

Kent face an uphill battle to retain their trophy after the impactful losses of Robinson and Stevens, though there is still hope if the likes of Denly and Evison have good tournaments. They must have a stronger start than they did last season as well, but if they can do that, the possibility of another good showing is there.

Yorkshire vs Kent Head-to-Head

In the last five head-to-head matches between the sides, Kent has dominated in most of those games, leading the tally by 4-1.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Yorkshire - 1

Kent- 4

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Yorkshire vs Kent Betting Odds

Kent to face an early first dismissal

Kent may have won the previous season but nevertheless, they have not been blessed with consistent openers in the competition. Ben Compton and Joey Evison opened their innings and posted the scores of 0 (vs YOR), 6, 95, 1 & 0 before losing their first wicket in their last five List-A games. Not only was their score less, they could not score a single run on two occasions, including an encounter against Yorkshire. With their majority of the key players involved in the Hundred, Kent may not have many options for openers in the team.

Yorkshire vs Kent Best Batters

Sam Northeast to be Kent’s Best Batter

Sam Northeast played for Glamorgan in the previous season and scored 291 runs in 7 games at an average of 48.50. His innings involved a century and a fifty. He is ready to lead Kent with his bat this season.

Harry Duke to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

The sensational young talent, Harry Duke wrapped in 330 runs last season in 8 games, averaging 41.25 in the competition. He also scored a century and two fifties in those innings. He smashed 85 runs against Kent in his last meeting with them.

Yorkshire vs Kent Best Bowlers

Nathan Gilchrist to be Kent’s Best Bowler

Young bowler Nathan Gilchrist picked up 14 wickets in last season’s successful campaign, and hopes will be high that he can play with the same maturity beyond his years again this time around. He is a strike bowler, willing to trade at a higher-than-average economy rate in exchange for a plentiful haul of wickets.

Matthew Revis to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler

On the bowling front, all-rounder Matthew Revis was second only to Waite in terms of wickets taken, though with the departure of the latter, Revis has an opportunity to take centre stage. He averaged at 27.66 last season and possessed an economy rate of 6.03. He also picked 3 Kent wickets in his last meeting with them.