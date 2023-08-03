Yorkshire vs Lancashire Match Prediction YOR 43 % Chance of Winning LAN 57 % Bet Now! Yorkshire take on Lancashire in the 2023 Royal London Cup at the North Marine Road Ground, Scarborough. Both teams enter this game after registering their first point of the season in the opening fixture. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 03 at 3:30 PM IST.

Yorkshire vs Lancashire Chance of Winning

Yorkshire and Lancashire resume their rivalry this season after a contrasting campaign last season. On one hand, Lancashire ended up with five wins in eight games and ended up second on the table and made the playoffs. On other hand, Yorkshire failed to enter knockout rounds after bagging eight points in eight games and ended up fifth on the table. The Battle Of The Roses has never failed to disappoint us and we expect a close and gritty affair in the upcoming fixture between the two teams. As per our calculations, Lancashire head into this game as slight favourites and are expected to get the job done against their nemesis.

Yorkshire’s chances of winning - 43%

Lancashire’s chances of winning - 57%

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Yorkshire vs Lancashire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Even though Josh Bohannon wasn’t the standout performer last year, he definitely was one of the consistent scorers for Lancashire last season. This season, Bohannon had a solid start in the season opener against Essex as he scored 35 off 42 balls and built a solid foundation after Keaton Jennings' early wicket in the game. Last season Bohannon scored a brilliant half century in this fixture and we believe he would score well once again in the upcoming fixture.

Yorkshire vs Lancashire Match Toss Prediction

Regardless of what the stats state, on similar conditions we saw the last game at the venue disrupted with rain and eventually the winner was decided by D&L. We believe both teams would look into it and with chances of disruption they would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 30% chances of thunderstorms during the game we expect some disruptions during the match but it's highly unlikely the game would be called off. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Yorkshire News & Player List

Yorkshire Player List

Finlay Bean (Wk), James Wharton, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Will Fraine, William Luxton, Yash Vagadia, Ben Mike, George Hill, Matthew Revis, Harry Duke (Wk), Jonathan Tattersall (c) & (Wk), Ryan Rickelton (Wk), Shai Hope (Wk), Ben Coad, Benjamin Cliff, Daniel Moriarty, Dom Bess, Dominic Leech, Jack Shutt, Jafer Chohan, Mark Steketee, Matt Milnes, Mickey Edwards, Neil Wagner

Predicted Playing XI

Finlay Bean Batter Shan Masood Batter George Hill Batter Will Fraine Batter Harry Duke Wicket-keeper James Wharton All-rounder Ben Mike Batter Matthew Revis All-rounder Dom Bess All-rounder Ben Coad Bowler Dominic Leech Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire had an underwhelming campaign last year as they missed the playoff after finishing fifth on the table. This year, in the season opener they suffered a narrow defeat against Kent as the game was called off and Yorkshire were three runs short as per D&L.

Lancashire News & Player List

Lancashire Player List

Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Keaton Jennings, Rob Jones, Steven Croft, Colin de Grandhomme, Danny Lamb, George Balderson, Liam Livingstone, Tom Aspinwall, Dane Vilas (c) & (Wk), George Bell (Wk), George Lavelle (Wk), Matthew Hurst (Wk), Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Joshua Boyden, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Will Williams

Predicted Playing XI

George Bell Batter Keaton Jennings Batter Josh Bohannon Batter Dane Vilas Batter Matthew Hurst Wicket-keeper George Balderson All-rounder George Lavelle Batter Tom Aspinwall All-rounder Jack Blatherwick All-rounder Will Williams Bowler Jack Morley Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

With five wins in eight games, Lancashire finished second on the table last year but fell short against Kent in the finals. Rain disrupted their season opener against Essex as the spoils were shared by both teams.

Yorkshire vs Lancashire Head to Head

In the Battle Of the Roses, Yorkshire have edged Lancashire 4-2 since 2014. But in the last fixture, Lancashire registered a convincing victory as Yorkshire were bowled out with 224 in the scoreboard and eventually lost the game with seven wickets to spare.

Last Six Games:

Yorkshire Win: 4

Lancashire win: 2

Yorkshire vs Lancashire Betting Odds

Lancashire to have a better opening partnership than Yorkshire

One of the main reasons why Yorkshire failed to make the playoffs last season was their inconsistencies at the top which has resulted in sub-par opening partnerships throughout the season and their issues in regards to opening stand and continued this season as well in the opening game. In four of the last five group games last season, Yorkshire conceded more runs in the opening stand and in their opening game this year they only managed a two run opening stand. On the other hand, Lancashire have managed to get two half century and a century partnership in the last five games and even in the first game this term even though it was washed out they still managed to get a better opening partnership than Essex in the game which makes this a great tip to act upon.

Yorkshire vs Lancashire Top Team Batters

Harry Duke to be Yorkshire’s top batter

Harry Duke had a solid campaign last year and with 330 runs was the leading scorer for Yorkshire last season. Duke has managed to carry his form into this campaign as scored 31 off 37 balls before rain impacted the proceedings and Yorkshire lost the game on D&L. We believe Duke would come good in the upcoming fixture and is our top pick for the game.

Josh Bohannon to be Lancashire’s top batter

Even though Keaton Jennings and Luke Wells had a better campaign last year, Josh Bohannon had been mister reliable at no. three. In the last fixture against Yorkshire, Bohannon scored a brilliant half century and has started well this season as he scored 35 off 42 balls which makes him our top pick for the game.

Yorkshire vs Lancashire Top Team Bowlers

Ben Coad to be Yorkshire’s top bowler

Even though Ben Coad had an average campaign last season he was the only bowler who showed a will to fight in the last fixture against Lancashire as they were comprehensively beaten by seven wickets. Coad ended up with 1/19 in 10 overs and has had a great start to the campaign as he ended up with 3/16 against Kent in the season opener which makes him our top pick for the game.

Jack Blatherwick to be Lancashire’s top bowler

Jack Blatherwick struggled for game time last season as he only ended up playing three games last season and ended up with five wickets. This would be the year where Lancashire have trusted the 26 year old to lead the line and expectations are high for him to do well this season. In the opening game against Essex which was washed out he showed glimpses of his potential and he bowled three overs and ended up with 1/9 and last season against Yorkshire he ended up 2/61 which makes him our top pick for the game.