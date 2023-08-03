Yorkshire vs Lancashire Match Prediction
YOR
43%
Chance of Winning
LAN
57%
List a
North Marine Road Ground
Facts
- Josh Bohannon scored a brilliant half century against Yorkshire last season.
- Ben Coad is the only bowler who had an economy of 1.9 in the opening fixtures.
Yorkshire vs Lancashire Chance of Winning
Yorkshire and Lancashire resume their rivalry this season after a contrasting campaign last season. On one hand, Lancashire ended up with five wins in eight games and ended up second on the table and made the playoffs. On other hand, Yorkshire failed to enter knockout rounds after bagging eight points in eight games and ended up fifth on the table. The Battle Of The Roses has never failed to disappoint us and we expect a close and gritty affair in the upcoming fixture between the two teams. As per our calculations, Lancashire head into this game as slight favourites and are expected to get the job done against their nemesis.
- Yorkshire’s chances of winning - 43%
- Lancashire’s chances of winning - 57%
Yorkshire vs Lancashire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Even though Josh Bohannon wasn’t the standout performer last year, he definitely was one of the consistent scorers for Lancashire last season. This season, Bohannon had a solid start in the season opener against Essex as he scored 35 off 42 balls and built a solid foundation after Keaton Jennings' early wicket in the game. Last season Bohannon scored a brilliant half century in this fixture and we believe he would score well once again in the upcoming fixture.
Yorkshire vs Lancashire Match Toss Prediction
Regardless of what the stats state, on similar conditions we saw the last game at the venue disrupted with rain and eventually the winner was decided by D&L. We believe both teams would look into it and with chances of disruption they would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 30% chances of thunderstorms during the game we expect some disruptions during the match but it's highly unlikely the game would be called off. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.
Yorkshire News & Player List
Yorkshire Player List
Finlay Bean (Wk), James Wharton, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Will Fraine, William Luxton, Yash Vagadia, Ben Mike, George Hill, Matthew Revis, Harry Duke (Wk), Jonathan Tattersall (c) & (Wk), Ryan Rickelton (Wk), Shai Hope (Wk), Ben Coad, Benjamin Cliff, Daniel Moriarty, Dom Bess, Dominic Leech, Jack Shutt, Jafer Chohan, Mark Steketee, Matt Milnes, Mickey Edwards, Neil Wagner
Predicted Playing XI
|
Finlay Bean
|
Batter
|
Shan Masood
|
Batter
|
George Hill
|
Batter
|
Will Fraine
|
Batter
|
Harry Duke
|
Wicket-keeper
|
James Wharton
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Mike
|
Batter
|
Matthew Revis
|
All-rounder
|
Dom Bess
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Coad
|
Bowler
|
Dominic Leech
|
Bowler
Yorkshire Team Form
Yorkshire had an underwhelming campaign last year as they missed the playoff after finishing fifth on the table. This year, in the season opener they suffered a narrow defeat against Kent as the game was called off and Yorkshire were three runs short as per D&L.
Lancashire News & Player List
Lancashire Player List
Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Keaton Jennings, Rob Jones, Steven Croft, Colin de Grandhomme, Danny Lamb, George Balderson, Liam Livingstone, Tom Aspinwall, Dane Vilas (c) & (Wk), George Bell (Wk), George Lavelle (Wk), Matthew Hurst (Wk), Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Joshua Boyden, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Will Williams
Predicted Playing XI
|
George Bell
|
Batter
|
Keaton Jennings
|
Batter
|
Josh Bohannon
|
Batter
|
Dane Vilas
|
Batter
|
Matthew Hurst
|
Wicket-keeper
|
George Balderson
|
All-rounder
|
George Lavelle
|
Batter
|
Tom Aspinwall
|
All-rounder
|
Jack Blatherwick
|
All-rounder
|
Will Williams
|
Bowler
|
Jack Morley
|
Bowler
Lancashire Team Form
With five wins in eight games, Lancashire finished second on the table last year but fell short against Kent in the finals. Rain disrupted their season opener against Essex as the spoils were shared by both teams.
Yorkshire vs Lancashire Head to Head
In the Battle Of the Roses, Yorkshire have edged Lancashire 4-2 since 2014. But in the last fixture, Lancashire registered a convincing victory as Yorkshire were bowled out with 224 in the scoreboard and eventually lost the game with seven wickets to spare.
Last Six Games:
Yorkshire Win: 4
Lancashire win: 2
Yorkshire vs Lancashire Betting Odds
Lancashire to have a better opening partnership than Yorkshire
One of the main reasons why Yorkshire failed to make the playoffs last season was their inconsistencies at the top which has resulted in sub-par opening partnerships throughout the season and their issues in regards to opening stand and continued this season as well in the opening game. In four of the last five group games last season, Yorkshire conceded more runs in the opening stand and in their opening game this year they only managed a two run opening stand. On the other hand, Lancashire have managed to get two half century and a century partnership in the last five games and even in the first game this term even though it was washed out they still managed to get a better opening partnership than Essex in the game which makes this a great tip to act upon.
Yorkshire vs Lancashire Top Team Batters
Harry Duke to be Yorkshire’s top batter
Harry Duke had a solid campaign last year and with 330 runs was the leading scorer for Yorkshire last season. Duke has managed to carry his form into this campaign as scored 31 off 37 balls before rain impacted the proceedings and Yorkshire lost the game on D&L. We believe Duke would come good in the upcoming fixture and is our top pick for the game.
Josh Bohannon to be Lancashire’s top batter
Even though Keaton Jennings and Luke Wells had a better campaign last year, Josh Bohannon had been mister reliable at no. three. In the last fixture against Yorkshire, Bohannon scored a brilliant half century and has started well this season as he scored 35 off 42 balls which makes him our top pick for the game.
Yorkshire vs Lancashire Top Team Bowlers
Ben Coad to be Yorkshire’s top bowler
Even though Ben Coad had an average campaign last season he was the only bowler who showed a will to fight in the last fixture against Lancashire as they were comprehensively beaten by seven wickets. Coad ended up with 1/19 in 10 overs and has had a great start to the campaign as he ended up with 3/16 against Kent in the season opener which makes him our top pick for the game.
Jack Blatherwick to be Lancashire’s top bowler
Jack Blatherwick struggled for game time last season as he only ended up playing three games last season and ended up with five wickets. This would be the year where Lancashire have trusted the 26 year old to lead the line and expectations are high for him to do well this season. In the opening game against Essex which was washed out he showed glimpses of his potential and he bowled three overs and ended up with 1/9 and last season against Yorkshire he ended up 2/61 which makes him our top pick for the game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Lancashire
Yorkshire head into this game after a heartbreaking loss against the defending champions Kent in the season opener. After restricting Kent to 282/9 before a trio of rain delays revised the target to 261 in 43 overs, 235 in 35 overs and 181 in 24 overs. Kent won the game due to the late drama, game resumed after third stoppage as Yorkshire were 53/2 after 11 overs and raced to 117/4 in 17 overs, only for more rain to leave them three runs short of target and eventually handing over the spoils to Kent based on DLS.
Lancashire and Essex had to settle for a point after rain brought an early end to their 36 over match. After the delay, Lancashire prospered against an inexperienced bowling attack as they managed to score 270 in 36 overs. An early end to the game was tough on Lancashire as they looked all set for maximum points in the opening game as Essex lost both their openers in the opening exchange.
Lancashire claimed the bragging rights in the last fixture as they managed to chase down a sub-par score of 224 and won the game with seven wickets to spare. The bookmakers have considered this and have sided with the Lancs in the upcoming fixture giving them odds as low as 1.76. We believe this would be a close game as in games like these past records and forms go out of the window. On paper, Lancashire does look a bit more balanced than Yorkshire and should come home with maximum points on board.
- Yorkshire to win @ 2.00(PariMatch)
- Lancashire to win @ 1.76 (PariMatch)