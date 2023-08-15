Yorkshire vs Surrey Match Prediction YOR 52 % Chance of Winning SUR 48 % Bet Now! Yorkshire and Surrey are set to lock horns for the first time since 2021 in York Cricket Club, York on August 15, 2023. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 P.M IST.

Yorkshire vs Surrey Chances of Winning

Yorkshire emerged triumphant in their preceding match against Essex, securing a commanding victory. Despite losing the toss and being relegated to field first, Essex set a score of 221 runs. Nevertheless, Yorkshire outperformed them by clinching a five-wicket win with 25 balls to spare. This win marked their first of the season.

Similarly, Surrey achieved success in their most recent game, competing against Nottinghamshire. Despite losing the toss and being tasked with setting a target, Surrey managed to post a respectable score of 244/7. Nottinghamshire's attempt to chase it down fell short, resulting in a loss by three runs according to the D/L method. This victory also marked Surrey's first of the season.

Considering recent performances, Yorkshire appears to hold a more favourable position for the upcoming match. They have secured a win and suffered a loss, which contrasts with Surrey's two losses.

Yorkshire chance of winning - 52%

Surrey chance of winning - 48%

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Yorkshire vs Surrey Betting Tips

Shan Masood, Yorkshire's captain, is presently leading their run charts with an accumulation of 85 runs across two matches. He achieved a half-century in their previous encounter against Essex. A close contender is Harry Duke, who has amassed 73 runs over two matches, while James Wharton follows suit with 55 runs. Transitioning to the bowling aspect, Matthew Revis emerges as a standout performer, having clinched seven wickets so far, while Dom Bess has also been effective with five wickets.

Turning to Surrey, their wicket-keeper batsman Ben Foakes currently claims the title of their top scorer, having impressively gathered 181 runs within just three matches, inclusive of a century. Following closely is the versatile all-rounder Cameron Steel, who showcases his skills with both bat and ball, contributing 142 runs and securing six wickets across three matches. Ryan Patel follows with a notable 125 runs to his name.

Yorkshire vs Surrey Toss Prediction

The upcoming fixture will take place at Clifton Park Ground, also recognized as York Cricket Club, situated in York, which serves as the home ground for Yorkshire. On average, the first innings score at this venue is around 195 runs. In the 2022 season, the most recent match held here was a clash between Yorkshire and Lancashire. In that game, Lancashire won the coin toss, chose to field first, and secured a victory by seven wickets with 54 balls left to spare. It's probable that the team winning the toss in the upcoming match will choose to field first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for the day of the match in York appears to be quite sombre. There is a 60% possibility of precipitation, with scattered thunderstorms anticipated. The temperature is projected to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

Yorkshire Player List

Shan Masood (c), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Harry Duke, Shai Hope, Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Matthew Revis, Joe Root, Saud Shakeel, Jonathan Tattersall, James Wharton, Dom Bess, Will Fraine, George Hill, Ben Mike, Jordan Thompson, David Wiese, Ben Coad, Mickey Edwards, Matthew Fisher, Matt Milnes, Adil Rashid, Jack Shutt, Neil Wagner, Finlay Bean, Ben Birkhead, Jafer Chohan, Ben Clifford, Dominic Leech, William Luxton, James Mukherjee.

Predicted Playing XI

Finlay Bean Batter Harry Duke Wicket-keeper Shan Masood (C) Batter George Hill All-rounder Will Fraine Batter James Wharton Batter Matthew Revis Bowler Jack Shutt Bowler Dom Bess Bowler Ben Coad Bowler Dominic Leech Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire's true potential remains untapped due to unfortunate circumstances, with their matches against Nottinghamshire and Lancashire being abandoned without a single ball being bowled. While they faced defeat in their inaugural match against Kent, their latest engagement against Essex marked a triumph. Displaying a commendable performance, they secured victory by a margin of five wickets with 25 balls left to spare.

Surrey Player List

Rory Burns (c), Laurie Evans, Ben Foakes, Ben Geddes, Tom Latham, Ollie Pope, Jason Roy, Dom Sibley, Jamie Smith, Cameron Steel, Sean Abbott, Jordan Clark, Tom Curran, Sam Curran, Aaron Hardie, Will Jacks, Tom Lawes, Sunil Narine, Jamie Overton, Ryan Patel, Nico Reifer, Gus Atkinson, Matt Dunn, Chris Jordan, Yousef Majid, Connor McKerr, Dan Moriarty, Kemar Roach, James Taylor, Reece Topley, Amar Virdi, Daniel Worral, Nathan Barnwell, Josh Blake, Sheridan Gumbs, Nick Kimber, Timothy Lloyd, Sam Smith, Luke Griffiths.

Predicted Playing XI

Ryan Patel Batter Dom Sibley Batter Rory Burns (C) Batter Ben Foakes Wicket-keeper Cameron Steel All-rounder Ben Geddes Batter Conor McKerr All-rounder Luke Griffiths Bowler Dan Moriarty Bowler Yousef Majid Bowler Matt Dunn Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey seems to be in decent form at the moment. Their predicament is somewhat similar to Yorkshire, as they also started their campaign with a loss against Leicestershire. Their next match against Middlesex was abandoned but they faced yet another loss against Kent. Their fortune took a turn against Nottinghamshire, as they emerged victorious.

Yorkshire vs Surrey Head-to-Head

Surrey appears to hold the upper hand in their upcoming clash, given their higher number of victories over Yorkshire, which even includes their latest showdown in 2021. Yorkshire, on the other hand, has faced defeat against Surrey in four consecutive encounters.

Head-to-Head Encounters - Last Five Matches

Yorkshire - 1

Surrey - 4

No Result - 0

Yorkshire vs Surrey Betting Odds

Yorkshire to have a better opening partnership than Surrey

Surrey faced a challenging beginning in their previous encounter with Nottinghamshire, yet they managed to secure victory eventually. Their opening partnership was a mere one run, with their first wicket falling in the third ball of the initial over. In contrast, Yorkshire showcased a notably stronger partnership in their match against Essex. Their first wicket was claimed in the seventeenth over after accumulating a total of 80 runs. Given this significant contrast in their scoring capabilities, it's reasonable to anticipate that Yorkshire will display a better opening partnership in their upcoming match.

Yorkshire vs Surrey Best Batters

Shan Masood to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

Currently leading the run charts for Yorkshire, their captain Shan Masood has notched an impressive 85 runs across two matches. In their recent face-off with Essex, Masood shared the position of the highest scorer as he garnered 54 runs from 66 deliveries. With his ongoing reliability, it's expected that he will continue to stand out as their top batsman in the upcoming match.

Ben Foakes to be Surrey’s Best Batter

Ben Foakes, Surrey's wicket-keeper batsman, currently leads their run charts with an impressive 185 runs across three matches. He has already achieved the milestone of a century. In the game against Nottinghamshire, he stood out as the highest run-scorer of the match, accumulating 68 runs from 64 deliveries. Considering his trajectory, it's highly likely that he will once again take the lead as their top batsman in the upcoming match.

Yorkshire vs Surrey Best Bowlers

Dom Bess to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler

During their recent encounter with Essex, Bess delivered an astonishing performance on the bowling front. Over the course of 7.4 overs, he managed to seize five wickets while conceding just 37 runs, leading to an outstanding economy rate of 4.82. With a cumulative tally of five wickets spread across two innings, it's reasonable to anticipate that he will continue to excel as their standout bowler.

Cameron Steel to be Surrey’s Best Bowler

Cameron Steel has taken the helm as Surrey's primary wicket-taker, amassing a total of six wickets spread across three matches. His performance against Nottinghamshire showcased his skill, as he completed a commendable eight-over spell, capturing three wickets while conceding only 41 runs, resulting in an economy rate of 5.12. Given his proficiency, it's likely that he will continue to shine as their standout bowler.