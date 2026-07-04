ECB One Day Cup Women Predictions and Tips 2026

The England Women's One Day Cup 2026, contested from 19 April to 21 September, is the most exciting of the domestic cricket tournaments. Played in the traditional 50-over format, it brings together the best county and regional sides with a combination of seasoned England internationals and up-and-coming stars eager to make an impact on a bigger stage. Every year, the tournament offers exciting, high-stakes games where batting talent, bowling variety, and wise tactical choices often decide the champions. The One Day Cup is also a proving ground for England's future international stars. With women's cricket growing in popularity and profile year by year, 2025 has to be the most competitive and fun to date, offering spectators heart-stopping drama and individual heroics throughout the summer. Here at Sportscafe, we are committed to bringing fans and punters the most accurate predictions and analysis for this championship. Our analysts examine player performance, pitch conditions, head-to-head statistics, and team dynamics in their quest to develop clear-cut, reliable tips. Whatever your spectatorship or betting commitment level, our analysis puts you ahead of the game throughout the tournament. Your wins begin with Sportscafe!

Today`s ECB One Day Cup Women Predictions

You've come to the right place if you want accurate and fast predictions for today's England One Day Women Cup women's matches. Every match is carefully examined by our cricket specialists, who provide thoughtful advice and precise predictions for every game that is planned within the next 24 hours.

Predictions for this tournament will be here soon! No matches right now!

Schedule of Upcoming Matches for ECB One Day Cup Women

We release thorough predictions and analysis at least 24 hours before every game to assist you in being ready for every one that is coming up. All of the games are included in our extensive calendar, which also offers professional analysis on player pairings, team form, and weather. This cutting-edge data gives you the ability to make wise wagers during the competition, increasing your chances of winning and having fun as the season progresses.

Essex vs Somerset One-Day Cup, Women ESS VS SOM Prediction Coming Soon Surrey vs Hampshire One-Day Cup, Women SUR VS HAM Prediction Coming Soon The Blaze vs Durham One-Day Cup, Women BLA VS DUR Prediction Coming Soon Warwickshire vs Yorkshire One-Day Cup, Women WAR VS YOR Prediction Coming Soon Yorkshire vs Surrey One-Day Cup, Women YOR VS SUR Prediction Coming Soon Warwickshire vs The Blaze One-Day Cup, Women WAR VS BLA Prediction Coming Soon Hampshire vs Lancashire Thunder One-Day Cup, Women HAM VS LAT Prediction Coming Soon Somerset vs Durham One-Day Cup, Women SOM VS DUR Prediction Coming Soon Lancashire Thunder vs Surrey One-Day Cup, Women LAT VS SUR Prediction Coming Soon

ECB One Day Cup Women Brief 2026

The 2025 Metro Bank Women's One-Day Cup, or ECB Women's One-Day Cup, is England and Wales's top 50-over List A competition for women's county sides. New this year, it takes the place of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and divides into two leagues: a high-level League 1 with eight top counties and a League 2 with ten teams. The ECB-hosted tournament is between April and September 2025 and offers exciting county cricket action prior to international summer fixtures. Accurate ECBEWODC cricket predictions require analyzing a lot of data, but luckily, we’ve already done it all for you. We’ve gathered all the crucial information about the tournament below:

Full Name of Championship ECB One Day Cup Women Host Country England & Wales Administrator England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) ECB One Day Cup Women Schedule 2025 19 April – 21 September 2025 ECB One Day Cup Women 2025 Start Date 19 April Format of the matches League 1: Double round-robin + knockout; League 2: Round-robin + knockout Teams Durham, Essex, Hampshire, Lancashire, Somerset, Surrey, Warwickshire, The Blaze (Nottinghamshire) Matches 107 Last Champion Inaugural season ECB One Day Cup Women 2025 Match Venues Edgbaston, Sophia Gardens, Utilita Bowl, Headingley, Trent Bridge, Seat Unique Stadium, Emirates Old Trafford (Manchester), Ambassador Cruise Line Ground (Chelmsford), Riverside Ground (Chester-le-Street), Cooper Associates County Ground (Taunton), The County Ground (Beckenham), The Rose Bowl (Southampton), New Road (Worcester)

The 2026 ECB One Day Cup Women Auction: Highlights

Unlike most modern franchise competitions such as the EWODC or the IPL, the ECB Women's One-Day Cup is still in the traditional county format. Therefore, no auction or draft of players for the 2025 tournament. Instead, each of the participating counties—Durham, Essex, Hampshire, Lancashire, Somerset, Surrey, Warwickshire, and The Blaze—builds and runs its team with direct contracts, county academies, and internal development schemes. Players are retained year after year, often going up the ranks from regional academies into first teams, instead of being bought and sold on open bids. When new signings do have to be made, these are done quietly through county transactions, short-term loans, or cross-county registrations, as opposed to franchise cricket's much-hyped auctions. For you as a bettor who wants precise ECB One Day Cup Women win predictions, this absence of an auction has a big impact. Since counties are not relying on showy signings or foreign stars signed up at deadline hour, the strength of the team reduces to forward planning, young talent development, and coexistence between experienced county professionals and newcomers. This produces a quite unique betting situation compared to there being with franchise tournaments, in which team balance can dramatically shift following auctions. You should really pay attention to our ECBEWODC tips in order to get the most meaningful context for this type of competition.

Teams List and Captains

The tournament will feature 6 extremely competitive teams that will battle each other through a long-form championship. It’s crucial to learn as much as you can about current squad, recent auction, captains, key players, as well as team form to make more accurate betting decisions. To make things easier for you, we’ve thoroughly reviewed each 2025 squad as follows:

Lancashire Women

Lancashire Women are at the forefront of the 2025 campaign, leading the league table with 31 points collected from 8 victories and 1 no result. They have talented players such as Sophie Ecclestone, Emma Lamb, and overseas batter Katie Mack who have been playing outstanding cricket so far. Our experts have placed them as winners this season with confidence. Our EWODC win prediction says that this team has all the chances to win.

Home Ground: Beaconsfield Road in Widnes

Captain: Ellie Threlkeld

Coach: Chris Read

Titles: 0

Prediction: 1st place, according to the cricket betting experts

Hampshire Women

Hampshire Women picked up 31 points with 8 wins and 1 no result, showcasing a balanced and robust side. With their captain Georgia Adams at the helm, they have shown resilience and strategic acumen in the entire tournament. Their consistent performances and strategic cricket make them serious title contenders.

Home Ground: Rose Bowl, Arundel Castle, and Falkland CC

Captain: Georgia Adams

Coach: Charlotte Edwards

Titles: 0

Prediction: 2nd place, according to the cricket betting experts

The Blaze (Nottinghamshire)

The Blaze, once Nottinghamshire, have been a steady team in the 2025 tournament, with 31 points gained from 6 wins, 1 tie, and 1 no result. Kirstie Gordon has been at the forefront with a competitive advantage, and overall performers are players like Kathryn Bryce and even Kirstie Gordon herself. With experience and depth, they are formidable opponents for the tournament.

Home Ground: Nottinghamshire

Captain: Kirstie Gordon

Coach: N/A

Titles: 0

Prediction: 3rd place, according to the cricket betting experts

Surrey Women

Surrey Women scored 27 points with 5 wins, 1 draw, and 1 no result, which shows that the season has been competitive. The team does have players such as Alice Clarke, Danielle Collins, and Mahika Gaur who have contributed significantly to their games. While they have been impressive, consistency will be the key to proceeding further in the competition.

Home Ground: N/A

Captain: N/A

Coach: N/A

Titles: 0

Prediction: 4th place, according to the cricket betting experts

Durham Women

Durham Women had 26 points, 5 wins and 1 no result, indicating them to have had a fine season. Captain Hollie Armitage and top wicket-taker Phoebe Turner have been amongst their most important players. Fine leadership and the ability to perform under pressure provide them a foundation for success at the tournament.

Home Ground: N/A

Captain: Hollie Armitage

Coach: N/A

Titles: 0

Prediction: 5th place, according to the cricket betting experts

Somerset Women

Somerset Women had 24 points from 5 wins and 1 no result, showing their competitiveness. The team, with Georgia Davis at the helm, includes promising players like Em Arlott and Issy Wong. Their combination of experience and youth brings a balanced strategy, but what they lack is consistency.

Home Ground: N/A

Captain: Sophie Luff

Coach: Trevor Griffin

Titles: N/A

Prediction: 6th place, according to the cricket betting experts

Warwickshire Women

Warwickshire Women collected 13 points from 2 wins and 1 no result, reflecting a losing battle. Individual stars such as Issy Wong, Charis Pavely, and Davina Perrin have shown potential. While promising on an individual basis, they have failed to deliver performances into consistent victories.

Home Ground: N/A

Captain: Georgia Davis

Coach: N/A

Titles: 0

Prediction: 7th place, according to the cricket betting experts

Essex Women

Essex Women finished bottom of the table on 6 points from 1 win and 1 no result, which is reflective of an unlucky season. They have struggled during the captaincy of Grace Scrivens but continue to develop their team. Although they have potential to improve, their commitment to development is still evident.

Home Ground: N/A

Captain: Grace Scrivens

Coach: N/A

Titles: 0

Prediction: 8th place, according to the cricket betting experts

Pre-Tournament Predictions and Tips

The 2025 edition of the England Women's One Day Cup (EWODC) offers an exciting betting market, with odds fluctuating quickly as team news and early results shape the picture. Early previews and odds analysis see Lancashire Women start as tournament favourites. With match-winners like Sophie Ecclestone and Emma Lamb, alongside overseas power in Katie Mack, they combine depth, form, and consistency, giving them the highest probability of lifting the trophy. For bettors seeking a secure EWODC final match prediction, Lancashire appears the safest choice. Another strong team is the Hampshire Women led by Georgia Adams. Based on the current betting market trends, The Blaze (formerly Nottinghamshire) are the competition's dark horse. Surrey and Durham fall into the "average" bracket—teams that have talent, yet not quite the depth in all areas to dominate regularly. Somerset are not much different: good enough to win on their day but prone to collapses under pressure. Warwickshire and Essex are further down the prediction tree. While Warwickshire have young stars like Issy Wong and Charis Pavely, they lack the consistency to go deep into the competition. Essex are still in developmental stages, highly reliant on Grace Scrivens, and rank lowest in outright winning chance. One of the best prediction tips is to focus on the market leaders—Lancashire and Hampshire—while The Blaze is a high-upside outsider to keep an eye on. Betting markets show sharp early money arriving for the top two, with professional bettors showing confidence. Combine our EWODC tips with the EWODC prediction today match analysis below:

Team Weaknesses Strong sides Probability of winning Lancashire Women Too reliant on Sophie Ecclestone and Emma Lamb; batting depth under strain if early wickets fall. World-class attack led by Ecclestone, top order potent, overseas batter Katie Mack adds firepower, good recent form High Hampshire Women Batting can be brittle if Georgia Adams fails to fire; vulnerable to top-class spin attacks. Well-balanced squad across departments, led by coach Charlotte Edwards, tactical flexibility, good consistent record across formats. Higher than average The Blaze Middle order inconsistency; over-reliance on Bryce sisters and Kirstie Gordon for breakthroughs. Mature core with Kathryn Bryce and Kirstie Gordon, disciplined bowling attack, good leadership. Average Surrey Women Limited depth outside the main XI; risk of collapse in pressure games; young players still finding consistency. Quality batters in Alice Capsey and Danielle Gregory, good pace option in Mahika Gaur, can upset more fancied teams. Average Durham Women Shortage of international star quality, thin bench strength; fragile batting versus stronger bowling attacks. Competitive attitude keeps them in matches, consistent leadership from Hollie Armitage, decent seam options. Average Somerset Women Inconsistency in the middle order, tendency to lose momentum during run chases, inexperienced lower order. Young energy coupled with experience, bowling potency with Georgia Davis, potential to upset top teams on their day. Average Warwickshire Women Inconsistent bowling attack, limited experience in crunch games, struggles to finish games off. Promising young players in the form of Issy Wong and Davina Perrin, explosive pace when firing, development-focused approach. Lower than average Essex Women Shallow batting and bowling depth, limited senior experience, still in the process of being rebuilt. Young talent led by captain Grace Scrivens, lots of room for long-term improvement, competitive spirit regardless of results. Low

Main clashes in EWODC 2026

The 2025 England Women's One Day Cup features an inaugural season, but it doesn't mean that there are no historic rivalries. Some of the teams participating in the competition have already met before, forming team clashes fans are obsessed about. The EWODC tips suggest that such rivalry matches are a hidden treasure of the league. Intense battles that can influence the whole game feature different odds and therefore, are much more profitable for you as a bettor. With our EWODC live predictions and EWODC cricket predictions you can place accurate bets for such intense battles, increasing your profits.

Lancashire Women v Hampshire Women

Lancashire v Hampshire is one of the fiercest rivalries of the competition, with the two sides frequently fighting it out at the top of the standings. In their recent match, Hampshire breezed past Lancashire's 292 with an attacking innings spearheaded by Ella McCaughan and sturdy contributions from the middle order, exposing weaknesses in Lancashire's depth of batting in crisis situations. These matches are crucial when it comes to determining momentum within the tournament, with both teams able to surprise on the day, and bookmakers can discover how first-order form, spin dominance, and in-game decision-making influence potential outcomes in high-pressure encounters. Follow our EWODC final predictions to check who will win this rivalry.

Surrey Women vs The Blaze

Surrey and The Blaze have developed a growing rivalry typified by narrow margins and high-scoring games. In their most recent meeting, both teams pounded runs, with the sides finishing level as Surrey's Alice Capsey produced a top-class hundred and The Blaze responded with measured, attacking batting from their all-rounders. The ambiguity of this match, combined with both teams' attacking styles, makes it a crucial match to analyze to enjoy pressure management, tactical adaptation, and player influence in clutch situations, offering bookmakers certain indicators of direction of performance and match-winning abilities.

Durham Women v Somerset Women

Both Durham and Somerset have traditionally played very tough games, with both sides trying to get into the top of the table. In the last game, Durham had a resilient total of 315, with their top order batting tightly, as the Somerset pursuit was unravelled by incessant bowling pressure, going down by 105 runs. This contest illustrates the importance of batting depth, steady bowling application, and pressure leadership, and viewing these games offers valuable lessons on how teams approach high-pressure situations, and as such, is a valuable benchmark on which to measure projected outcomes and strategy for future games. See who wins in our EWODC winner prediction.

Venues

There are a lot of grounds that will be featuring the 2025 ECB Women's One-Day Cup. This year's grand final will be held at the Utilita Bowl in Southampton, a new ground that is highly spoken of for having superb facilities and atmosphere. It offers the competition an apt venue for its culmination and has a surface that can offer something to everybody, be it bowlers or batters. Trent Bridge in Nottingham is also a highlight, a venue where the ball tends to travel around early but levels off later, challenging teams' ability to adjust. Edgbaston in Birmingham has its own tradition and rebound, so it is a venue where fast bowlers can occasionally control the pace. The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton is renowned for high-scoring games, which of course delights fans and bettors. Other reasons behind counties such as Chelmsford, Chester-le-Street, and Beckenham also have a place in the schedule. They may be small, but they are important to the competition, giving local fans a chance to watch top-level women's cricket and giving teams the benefit of support from home crowds. If your goal is to place more accurate predictions, you have to consider many factors about each venue. Our pre-made expert predictions for the ECBEWODC include pitch conditions, home ground status, and other crucial details. Take a look at the crucial information about venues:

City Stadium Name Capacity Established What Is Known For Host for ECB One Day Cup Women matches Southampton Utilita Bowl (Rose Bowl) 25,000 2001 Modern facilities, consistent pitch conditions, and hosting major domestic finals. Inaugural season Nottingham Trent Bridge 17,000 1838 Classic ground with a history of swing bowling and hard-fought games. Inaugural season Birmingham Edgbaston 25,000 1886 Known for possessing an exciting crowd and bounce-friendly pitches. Inaugural season Taunton Cooper Associates County Ground 8,500 1990 Batsman-friendly pitch with a tendency to produce high-scoring matches. Inaugural season Chelmsford Cloud County Ground 6,500 1968 Small ground with a history of spin-friendly conditions. Inaugural season Chester-le-Street Seat Unique Riverside 18,000 1995 Pace-friendly pitch, providing support to fast bowlers. Inaugural season Beckenham Kent County Ground 5,000 1842 Pioneering ground with tradition of swing bowling weather. Inaugural season Bristol Seat Unique Stadium 17,000 1889 Balanced pitch conditions, with opportunities for both the batters and bowlers. Inaugural season Headingley Headingley 18,000 1890 Renowned for its lively crowd and bounce-friendly pitches. Inaugural season Radlett Radlett Cricket Club 2,000 1875 Smaller ground with a reputation for spin-friendly conditions. Inaugural season Loughborough Loughborough University 1,500 1960 University ground due to its excellent pitch conditions. Inaugural season

EWODC 2026 Sponsors

Such a big women’s cricket event as the 2025 Metro Bank Women's One-Day Cup has attracted a powerful line of sponsors. Its very existence as a tournament is made possible by its title sponsor, Metro Bank. They are hailed as the ECB's very first "Champion of Women's and Girls' Cricket". Metro Bank's commitment comes to fruition in two groundbreaking steps. The first is the "Seeing is Believing" campaign, launched in immediate response to their research that 68% of girls and women believe more visual representation would lead them to try a new sport. To address this gap in visibility, Metro Bank and the ECB, in partnership with Getty Images, have created a high-quality, comprehensive photo bank of women's and girls' cricket available for use by local clubs to help with recruitment and promotion purposes. The other is the Metro Bank Girls in Cricket Fund, jointly created and sponsored by the ECB, set specifically to triple the number of girls' teams by financing volunteer development, coach qualification, and club support systems. This title sponsorship is complemented by the tie-up with Vitality, a traditional ECB backer. There is also a huge financial institution IG, who are nurturing young talent and expanding opportunities for cricket programs across communities around the nation. KP Snacks is another means through which commercial brands are embedded in the English cricket ethos. Though not an official One-Day Cup sponsor, Rothesay is significant to the welfare of the domestic environment as a whole. The professional reputation of the teams is boosted by Castore, which provided new training and playing kits that will give the players a unified and professional appearance on the field. The ECB's wider commercial partners include a roster of other sponsors such as Sky Sports, BBC, Toyota, Chapel Down, Cognizant, Initial, Rado, SunGod, and Zoopla. While none of these are directly related to the Women's One-Day Cup, together they generate much of the ECB's commercial revenue. This funding is distributed to fund the entire cricket pyramid, from grass-roots initiatives to top tournaments, and makes possible the first Women's One-Day Cup. Such a lineup of partnerships allows the tournament to develop into a really well-funded and competitive cricket competition, offering great perspective for both players and bettors in women’s cricket.

Why SportsCafe is the Best EWODC Cricket Prediction Site?

SportsCafe is the best resource for predictions on the England Women's One Day Cup. In addition to team form and pitch/weather circumstances, we also monitor player mental state, fitness, statistics, team strategy, and captaincy choices. Everything, including injuries, tactical adjustments, and changes in the odds, is updated in real time. We cover top scorers, player combinations, strike rate trends, and victory probability in our meticulously analyzed and precise projections. Thousands of gamblers depend on our data to help them make wise choices. We offer accurate, fast data that captures the real situation on the field.

Exceptional Accuracy Rate (Over 85%)

We take seriously the role of providing the England Women's One Day Cup 2025 predictions that thousands of bettors depend on at SportsCafe. It is because we include every factor that might influence a game, including player workloads and fitness, tactical choices, pitch conditions, and weather, our predictions are more than 85% accurate. Our crew thoroughly reviews each forecast and updates it in real time with team news, training reports, and injuries, providing our users with trustworthy, actionable information to rely on when placing bets.

Online Updates and Live Notifications

One of the most important benefits for in-play betting and match monitoring is SportsCafe's live updates and alerts, which provide customers with real-time access to match information, changes in odds, and key events. All the alerts, from partnerships and wickets to weather interruptions and captaincy choices, inform customers not only what has transpired but why it matters. Fans and gamblers alike are able to remain ahead of the market shifts, make better-informed choices, and remain completely involved with the game in process through the aid of this timely, convenient information.

In-Depth Statistical Analysis

We analyze huge amounts of data that make a real impact. We evaluate the powerplay, middle overs, and death overs separately, focusing on who performs best under duress with the bat or ball. We also profile each location, recognizing that weather, pitch conditions, and even microclimates may influence how a game unfolds. Add to that our constant monitoring of leadership decisions, player weariness, travel itineraries, and recuperation, and you have a picture that goes much beyond mere metrics. Our machine learning models sift through massive amounts of data to detect hidden patterns, but they never operate alone; everything is checked and polished by seasoned cricket specialists who understand the game's rhythm and strategy.

Worldwide Recognition and Trusted Community

SportsCafe has evolved from a specialized site focusing on research-based cricket forecasts to a global platform that serves millions of fans, bettors, and experts. Our data-driven forecasts for important competitions such as the England Women's One Day Cup have earned us a reputation for precision and reliability. Along with accurate predictions, we offer live news, thorough match previews, and rankings of reputable betting companies to help readers make sound decisions. We provide insights for beginners and experts by combining powerful statistical modeling with skilled human judgment. We help players bet better by using our diverse network of experts and bettors.

Detailed Player and Team Performance Insights

We examine every element that our experts deem essential, including player fitness, mental toughness, leadership effect, and team strengths, weaknesses, and historical performance. Every match, each player's abilities—such as flexibility, reliability, and poise under duress—are evaluated. We monitor home advantage, which influences pitch knowledge, weather, and strategy, as well as form, recent lineups, and cross-format success. Combining all of this information allows us to provide succinct, data-driven forecasts that keep bettors informed and ahead of the game by highlighting subtleties that casual viewers might overlook.

Top Cricket Betting Sites to Test Our EWODC Predictions

Selecting a trustworthy betting service that offers fair odds, safe transactions, and a large selection of markets is just as crucial as making correct predictions for the 2025 England Women's One Day Cup. To assist you increase your profits with EWODC cricket predictions, our specialists have thoroughly examined and chosen the finest licensed sportsbooks that provide the greatest EWODC odds, player props, in-play, and outright winner bets:

Stake.com;

4rabet;

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Batery;

Betandyou.

FAQ

Is It Possible to Predict the Winner of England Women's One Day Cup 2026?

The England Women's One Day Cup 2025 winner may be predicted using player form, team balance, venue circumstances, odds, and past performance. Professional forecasts like ours, which offer pre-made predictions for the final, are the greatest option for accuracy and ease.

Who Will Win England Women's One Day Cup 2026?

Lancashire Women are the most likely to win the 2025 England Women's One Day Cup, considering their current form, squad depth, and match-winners Sophie Ecclestone and Emma Lamb. Hampshire Women remain a close contender, thanks to balanced performances and good leadership from Georgia Adams.

How to Determine the Winner of England Women's One Day Cup 2026 Using a Prediction?

It is necessary to examine individual statistics, team form, fitness, head-to-head records, and recent performances in order to predict the England Women's One Day Cup 2025 winner. Our predictions, which are updated in real time with professional interpretation, use data algorithms, tactical evaluations, pitch and weather conditions, and in-game dynamics to assist bettors in making well-informed choices.

Who Is Considered the Favorite to Win the 2026 England Women's One Day Cup 2026?

Lancashire Women are largely regarded as the favorites to win the 2025 England Women's One Day Cup, since they lead the standings with regular performances and the strongest all-round group. With players like Sophie Ecclestone, Emma Lamb, and foreign hitter Katie Mack, they have the firepower and balance to dominate both the batting and bowling departments.

Who Won the 2024 England Women's One Day Cup?

This season of the EWODC is going to be inaugural, so there are no winners yet. Our experts believe that the first ever champions of the tournament will be Lancashire Women.

How Do You Make Predictions for EWODC Matches?

SportsCafe predicts EWODC games by examining team dynamics, player form, historical performance, pitch conditions, and tactical adjustments. Using reliable data patterns rather than conjecture, we also take into account bowling rotations, batting lineups, and player tiredness.

How Often EWODC Predictions are Updated?

EWODC predictions are updated by SportsCafe anytime important new information is available, such as lineup changes, injuries, weather, or pitch conditions. By doing this, bettors may be sure they have the most accurate and current information to keep ahead of the competition.