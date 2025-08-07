On This Day in Cricket - August 7

When the date shifts to August 7, cricket history unfolds with unforgettable moments. In 2005, England clinched a thrilling two-run victory over Australia at Edgbaston, with Andrew Flintoff consoling a heroic Brett Lee. In 1948, Greg Chappell, a masterful Australian batter, was born, later scoring 7110 Test runs. Dominic Cork, born in 1971, debuted with 7 for 43 in 1995. Jack Gregory, who died in 1973, set Test records with a 70-minute century. In 2010, VVS Laxman’s unbeaten century secured India’s 257 chase against Sri Lanka. In 2017, Moeen Ali’s all-round brilliance led England to a 3-1 series win over South Africa.

On This Day - August 7, 2012 - Umesh Yadav Makes his T20 Debut for India

On a balmy evening in Pallekele, August 7, 2012, Umesh Yadav burst onto the T20I scene for India against Sri Lanka. India batted first, piling on 155/3 in 20 overs, thanks to Virat Kohli’s electrifying 68 off 48 balls, smashing 11 fours and a towering six. Suresh Raina’s unbeaten 34 and MS Dhoni’s quick 16 not out kept the scoreboard ticking. Sri Lanka’s chase of 156 crumbled early, Tillakaratne Dilshan bagged a duck, and Mahela Jayawardene’s 26 couldn’t spark a revival.

(Umesh Yadav made his T20 Debut on August 7, 2012)

Irfan Pathan’s fiery 3/27 earned him Player of the Match, while Ashok Dinda’s 4/19 ripped through the hosts, bowling them out for 116 in 18 overs. Angelo Mathews’ 31 was a lone fight. Yadav, in his debut, bowled three tight overs, snaring 1/24 with his raw pace. Kohli’s blazing knock clinched him the Player of the Series in the one-off clash. Despite Shaminda Eranga’s 2/30, Sri Lanka’s bowlers couldn’t tame India’s batting might. The 39-run victory showcased India’s flair and depth, with Yadav’s first step on the big stage hinting at his potential as a fiery fast bowler.

On This Day - August 7, 2024 - Riyan Parag Makes his ODI Debut

On August 7, 2024, young gun Riyan Parag debuted for India in the 3rd ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo, a match that turned sour for the visitors. Sri Lanka posted a solid 248/7 in 50 overs, with Avishka Fernando’s 96 and Kusal Mendis’ 59 setting a tough target. Parag shone with the ball, grabbing 3/54, including the scalps of Fernando and Charith Asalanka, showing nerves of steel. But India’s chase of 249 imploded. Rohit Sharma’s blazing 35 off 20 raised hopes, but Dunith Wellalage’s 5/27, dismissing Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, triggered a collapse.

(Riyan Parag made his ODI Debut on August 7, 2024)

Maheesh Theekshana (2/45) and Jeffrey Vandersay (2/34) choked the middle order, bowling India out for 138 in 26.1 overs. Parag’s 15 off 13 showed grit, but Washington Sundar’s 30 was the next best. Sri Lanka’s spinners ruled, sealing a 110-run win and a 2-0 series victory, India’s first against them in 27 years. Fernando earned Player of the Match, and Wellalage earned the series award. Parag’s debut sparkled, but as Rohit later rued, India’s batting wilted against spin, marking a rare low.

On This Day - August 7, 1948 - Greg Chappell Was Born Today in Australia

Born on August 7, 1948, in Adelaide, Greg Chappell became a cricketing icon, his bat carving poetry on the field from 1970 to 1984. With 7110 Test runs in 87 matches at a stellar 53.86 average, he notched 24 centuries, including a colossal 247*. In ODIs, he scored 2331 runs in 74 games at 40.18, with three tons. His elegant on-drive was a bowler’s nightmare, blending grace with dominance. Debuting with a century against England, he later eclipsed Don Bradman’s Australian Test run record. Chappell’s medium pace fetched 47 Test and 72 ODI wickets, adding versatility.

(Greg Chappell was born on August 7, 1948)

As captain, he led Australia in 48 Tests, winning 21, and made history with twin centuries on his leadership debut. His 620 runs in the 1978-79 World Series Cricket Super Tests against a ferocious West Indian attack remain legendary. Post-retirement, he coached India and served as a selector, though the underarm incident involving his brother Trevor sparked controversy. Chappell’s legacy as a stylish batsman and cool-headed leader endures, his artistry inspiring generations, a true giant of the game whose name echoes through cricket’s storied halls.

On This Day - August 7, 1992 - Deepak Chahar Was Born Today

Deepak Chahar, born on August 7, 1992, in Agra, has swung his way into India’s cricketing spotlight since his 2018 debut. In 13 ODIs, he’s taken 16 wickets at 30.56, while in 25 T20Is, he’s snagged 31, including a jaw-dropping 6/7 against Bangladesh in 2019. His first-class tally of 149 wickets in 52 matches includes a stunning 8/10 on debut for Rajasthan in 2010. Chahar’s IPL journey, starting with Rising Pune Supergiants, soared with Chennai Super Kings, where he claimed 76 wickets in 76 games, peaking with 22 in 2019. Mumbai Indians snapped him up for INR 9.25 crore in 2024.

(Deepak Chahar was born on August 7, 1992)

His batting flair, an unbeaten 69 in an ODI chase in 2021 and a T20 strike rate of 135.88 add depth. Despite injuries sidelining him for the 2022 IPL and T20 World Cup, Chahar’s swing under MS Dhoni’s guidance and death-bowling mastery shine. From a raw talent to a T20 all-round force, his resilience and skill make him a vital cog in India’s pace attack, a bowler who thrives under pressure.

On This Day - August 7, 2022 - India Defeats West Indies by 88 Runs

On August 7, 2022, India steamrolled West Indies by 88 runs in the 5th T20I at Lauderhill, clinching a 4-1 series triumph. Batting first, India posted a robust 188/7, powered by Shreyas Iyer’s sparkling 64 off 40, laced with eight fours and two sixes. Deepak Hooda’s 38 and Hardik Pandya’s 28 kept the runs flowing. Odean Smith’s 3/33 was West Indies’ best effort. Chasing 189, West Indies imploded to 100 in 15.4 overs, with Shimron Hetmyer’s 56 a lone spark.

(India defeated West Indies by 88 runs)

India’s spinners ran riot as Axar Patel’s 3/15 earned him Player of the Match, Kuldeep Yadav grabbed 3/12, and Ravi Bishnoi’s 4/16 crushed the opposition. West Indies limped to 38/3 in the powerplay, dwarfed by India’s 53/1. Played under Florida’s scorching sun, the match highlighted India’s spin wizardry and batting depth. Arshdeep Singh’s series-long brilliance won him Player of the Series. Despite visa hiccups, India’s clinical display outclassed a West Indies side struggling for consistency, as their coach admitted, cementing India’s T20 dominance with a performance full of flair.

On This Day - August 7, 2014 - Stuart Broad Takes a 6-Fer Against India on Day 1

On August 7, 2014, India’s batters faced a nightmare on Day 1 of the 4th Investec Test at Manchester. Opting to bat, India collapsed to 152 in 46.4 overs, with Stuart Broad’s searing 6/25 tearing through the lineup. James Anderson’s 3/46 added to the carnage. India’s top order crumbled to 8/4, with Murali Vijay, Gautam Gambhir, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Virat Kohli falling for peanuts. MS Dhoni’s gritty 71 off 133 and Ravichandran Ashwin’s 40 off 42 showed fight, but the rest folded.

(Stuart Broad took a six wicket haul on the first day of the match)

England replied with 113/3 in 35 overs by stumps, led by Ian Bell’s unbeaten 45 and Gary Ballance’s 37. Varun Aaron’s 2/36, including Alastair Cook’s wicket, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s 1/22 offered India faint hope. England’s 17 extras didn’t hurt them much. Broad’s fiery spell exploited the seaming track, leaving India shell-shocked. Dhoni’s defiance was a silver lining, but England’s steady batting and disciplined bowling put them in the driver’s seat, setting the stage for a tough battle ahead for India.

On This Day - August 7, 2010 - VVS Laxman Helps India Defeat Sri Lanka by 5 Wickets

From August 3-7, 2010, VVS Laxman’s magic lit up Colombo as India chased down a tricky 257 to beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets in the 3rd Test, levelling the series 1-1. Sri Lanka’s first innings yielded 425, with Thilan Samaraweera’s unbeaten 137 and Kumar Sangakkara’s 75. Pragyan Ojha took 4/115. India matched them with 436, led by Virender Sehwag’s 109 and Suresh Raina’s 62. Suraj Randiv claimed 4/80. Sri Lanka’s second innings made 267, with Samaraweera’s 83 and Ajantha Mendis’ 78.

(India defeated Sri Lanka by 5 wickets)

Ojha and Amit Mishra grabbed three wickets each. India’s chase stumbled to 62/4, but Laxman’s unbeaten 103 off 149, studded with 12 fours, and Raina’s 41 not out sealed the deal in 68.3 overs. Randiv’s 5/82 tested them, but Laxman’s poise, despite back pain, earned him Player of the Match. Sehwag’s 348 runs and seven wickets won him the Player of the Series. Laxman’s ice-cool heroics under pressure showcased India’s grit, turning a tense chase into a memorable triumph.

On This Day - August 7, 2009 - Peter Siddle’s 5 Wicket Haul Allows Australia to Dominate England on Day 1

On August 7, 2009, Australia ran rampant on Day 1 of the 4th Test at Leeds, bowling England out for a measly 102 in 33.5 overs. Peter Siddle’s blistering 5/21, backed by Stuart Clark’s 3/18, demolished England’s batting. Only Matt Prior’s 37 not out and Alastair Cook’s 30 showed resistance, as Andrew Strauss (3) and Ravi Bopara (1) fell early. Australia’s reply was commanding, reaching 196/4 in 47 overs by stumps. Ricky Ponting’s fluent 78 and Shane Watson’s 51 set the tone, with Michael Clarke (34 not out) and Marcus North (7 not out) digging in.

(Peter Siddle took a 5 wicket haul on the day 1 of the Test Match)

Stuart Broad’s 2/57 was England’s best effort, but their bowlers toiled against Australia’s aggression. England’s 17 extras didn’t help. Siddle’s fiery spell made the ball talk, while Ponting’s classy knock steered Australia to control. England’s collapse, slammed by coach Andy Flower, left them dazed. Australia’s disciplined bowling and confident batting turned the day into a one-sided affair, setting up a dominant position in a match that promised more Aussie fireworks.