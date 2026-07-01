On This Day in Cricket - July 1

Starting the month of July with a flashback to some of the best cricketing moments, July 1, 2025 saw the Indian Women’s team defeating the England Women’s team by 24 runs in the 2nd T20I of the series. In the 2019 ODI World Cup, the Sri Lankan team defeated the West Indies team by 23 runs and claimed the crucial points. In 2022, the Australian team defeated the Sri Lankan team by 10 wickets as Cameron Green made 77 runs in the first innings of the match.

On This Day - July 1, 2025 - India Women defeats England Women by 24 Runs

Playing the 2nd T20I on 1st July 2025 at the County Ground, Bristol, the Indian Women’s team met the England Women’s team in the series. With the England Women’s team winning the toss and electing to field first, the Indian Women’s team started poorly with the bat. The innings of 63 runs from 41 balls by Jemimah Rodrigues while Amanjot’s Kaur 63 runs from 40 balls helped the team to reach a total of 181 runs with the loss of 4 wickets in their 20 overs.

(India Women defeated England Women by 24 runs)

Coming to the chase by the England Women’s team, the innings relied on Tammy Beaumont who made 54 runs from 35 balls with a strike rate of 154.28 along with Sophie Ecclestone who got 35 runs from 23 balls for the team. Despite these efforts from the team, they were able to reach only 157 runs with the loss of 7 wickets from their 20 overs as India Women won the match by 24 runs.

On This Day - July 1, 2019 - Sri Lanka defeats West Indies by 23 Run

The 39th League match of the 2019 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup was played on 1st July between Sri Lanka and West Indies at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. With the West Indies electing to field first, the Sri Lankan team maximised the decision as they went on to score 338 runs with the loss of 6 wickets in the 50 overs. Avishka Fernando scored 104 runs from 103 balls while Kusal Perera made 64 runs from 51 balls in the match.

(Sri Lanka defeated West Indies by 23 runs)

While chasing such a big target, the West Indies team got the support of Nicholas Pooran, who made 118 runs from 103 balls at a strike rate of 114.56 while Fabian Alllen made 51 runs from just 32 balls for the team. Despite such a big effort, the West Indies team reached only 315 runs with the loss of 9 wickets in their 50 overs as Sri Lanka won the match by 23 runs.

On This Day - July 1, 2022 - Australia defeats Sri Lanka by 10 Wickets

In the first Test at Galle, Australia produced a dominant all round performance to defeat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets and take a 1 nil lead in the 2 match series. After choosing to bat first, Sri Lanka were dismissed for 212. Niroshan Dickwella top scored with 58, while Nathan Lyon starred with the ball, claiming 5 for 90.

(Australia defeated Sri Lanka by 10 wickets)

Australia replied with 321, taking a 109 run lead. Cameron Green played a superb knock of 77 to earn the Player of the Match award, while Usman Khawaja added 71 and Alex Carey contributed 45. Ramesh Mendis picked up 4 wickets for Sri Lanka. Chasing the deficit, Sri Lanka collapsed for just 113 as Travis Head claimed 4 wickets and Lyon added another 4. Australia needed only 5 runs to win, with David Warner finishing unbeaten on 10 from just 4 balls.

On This Day - July 1, 2015 - New Zealand Women defeats India Women by 3 Wickets

For the 2nd ODI of the ICC Women's Championship on 1 July 2015 in Bengaluru, New Zealand Women defeated India Women by 3 wickets with 34 balls to spare and leveled the 5 match series 1-1. After choosing to bat, India were bowled out for 163 in 49.3 overs. Thirush Kamini top scored with 61, while Harmanpreet Kaur added 31. Suzie Bates starred with the ball, taking 3 wickets, while Leigh Kasperek and Lea Tahuhu claimed 2 each. In reply, New Zealand reached 164 for 7 in 44.2 overs.

(New Zealand women defeats India Women by 3 wickets)

Sophie Devine scored 33, Katie Perkins made 30, and Anna Peterson remained unbeaten on 23 to guide the chase. Jhulan Goswami impressed with 2 for 14, while Ekta Bisht and Rajeshwari Gayakwad also picked up 2 wickets each. India's total proved too small despite a disciplined bowling effort.