England vs Bangladesh Match Prediction
ENG
85%
Chance of Winning
BANG
15%
Odi
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium
Facts:
- With 15 wickets, Adil Rashid has taken the most wicket in ODIs for England in 2023.
- In the ODI World Cup, England and Bangladesh have shared the spoils with two wins each.
England vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning
The defending champions had a shocking start to the World Cup as they got outplayed and outclassed by New Zealand. England were put into bat and could only manage a par score of 282. The England bowlers failed to show-up as New Zealand managed to chase the target with ease and eventually won the game with nine wickets to spare.
Bangladesh had a great start to the tournament. Afghanistan batsmen had no answers to Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, both ended up with three wickets as Afghanistan were bowled out for 156. Bangladesh managed to put up first points on the table as they eventually won the game with six wickets to spare.
As per our calculations, England are expected to respond after an early shocker and are firm favourites to post their first win of the tournament.
- England’s chances of winning - 85%
- Bangladesh’s chances of winning - 15%
England vs Bangladesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Bangladesh haven’t had a good start in the last few games. In the last five games, Bangladesh has managed an opening stand of 19, 6, 19, 13 and 55 averaging 22.4 runs and in each of the last two games they have been outscored by their opponent. On the other hand, England averages 25.8 runs and in four of the five games they have had a better opening stand than their opponents which makes us believe England would have a better opening stand than Bangladesh in the upcoming game.
Harry Brook hasn’t had a great start to his ODI career. In seven games Brook averages 21.14 and his scores in the last five games are 6, 25, 2, 10 and 25 averaging 13.5 runs. We believe Dharamsala isn’t a great batting wicket like some of the other venues and Brook’s struggles would continue in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
England Opening Partnership Over 35.5
Bangladesh Opening Partnership Over 23.5
Highest Opening Partnership: England
England vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction
Dharamsala hosted its first ODI game since 2017 and it turned out to be a low scoring game. In the five games played at the venue on four occasions the team bowling first has won the game. Looking into this underline stat we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With a 40% chance of disruptions we expect light showers during the game but it might not have much of an impact. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.
England News & Player List
England Player List
Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jonny Bairstow
|
Batter
|
Dawid Malan
|
Batter
|
Joe Root
|
Batter
|
Ben Stokes
|
Batter
|
Jos Buttler
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sam Curran
|
All-rounder
|
Moeen Ali
|
Batter
|
Adil Rashid
|
All-rounder
|
Liam Livingstone
|
All-rounder
|
Mark Wood
|
Bowler
|
Chris Woakes
|
Bowler
England Team Form
England kicked off the tournament with a comprehensive defeat against New Zealand. In the last five ODI games, England are 4-1 heading into this fixture.
Bangladesh News & Player List
Bangladesh Player List
Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
Predicted Playing XI
|
Litton Kumer Das
|
Batter
|
Najmul Hossain Shanto
|
Batter
|
Tawhid Hridoy
|
Batter
|
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|
Batter
|
Mushfiqur Rahim
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shakib Al Hasan
|
All-rounder
|
Mahmudullah Riyad
|
Batter
|
Mustafizur Rahman
|
Bowler
|
Hasan Mahmud
|
Bowler
|
Shoriful Islam
|
Bowler
|
Taskin Ahmed
|
Bowler
Bangladesh Team Form
Bangladesh had an underwhelming year prior to the World Cup. But they managed to turn things around and were impressive in the last game against Afghanistan as they won the game with six wickets to spare.
England vs Bangladesh Head to Head
England have edged Bangladesh in ODI cricket 19-5. In the last game between the two sides, Bangladesh registered a comprehensive victory as they bowled out England for 196 and won the game by 50 runs.
Head to Head:
England Win: 19
Bangladesh win: 05
Tied/NR: 0
England vs Bangladesh Betting Odds
England to score more sixes than Bangladesh
England would enter this game as a wounded animal who would want to right the wrong as soon as possible and a game against Bangladesh seems to be a perfect platform to do so. No matter what happens, England would not forgo Bazball cricket. In the last five games, the defending champions have scored 6, 6, 8, 11 and 5 sixes averaging 7.2 sixes a game. On the other hand, Bangladesh has scored 1, 2, 3, 7 and 3 sixes averaging 3.2 sixes a game. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact England have only conceded 4.8 sixes a game and with all the negativity after a diabolical display by the England bowlers, we expect them to bounce back and make a statement against Bangladesh. This is a great betting tip to act upon as historically, Dharamsala has been a free scoring venue and with the quality of bowlers that England have in the locker this tip seems to be a sure shot thing.
England vs Bangladesh
Odi
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
England vs Bangladesh Top Team Batters
Joe Root to be England’s top batter
Joe Root hasn’t been great leading up to the World Cup. But great players tend to find their footing when it matters the most. Even though England got destroyed in the opening fixture, Root was exceptional as he scored 77 and helped England put up a decent score against New Zealand which is why we have picked him as our top pick for the upcoming game.
Najmul Hossain Shanto to be Bangladesh’s top batter
Najmil Hossain Shanto has been playing exceptionally well prior to the World Cup and is one of the key figures for Bangladesh heading into this tournament. As expected Shanto showcased his brilliance with a half century as they dismantled Afghanistan in the opening game which makes him our top pick for the upcoming fixture.
England vs Bangladesh Top Team Bowlers
Mark Wood to be England’s top bowler
Mark Wood had a disappointing outing against New Zealand but that doesn’t change the fact Wood is one of the most feared bowlers in the World Cup and it's just a matter of time before he explodes and makes his mark in the tournament. Dharamsala isn’t renowned to be a high scoring venue and could have some assistance for fast bowlers which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Shakib Al Hasan to be Bangladesh’s top bowler
This isn’t a tough pick to be completely honest. Bangladesh played their opening game at the same venue and Shakib Al Hasan had a good day with the bowl as he ended up with 3/30 as Afghanistan was bowled out for 156. Shakib remains one of the most consistent bowlers for Bangladesh which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
England
- England to win @ 1.18 (PariMatch)
- Bangladesh to win @ 4.85 (PariMatch)
Parimatch