England vs Bangladesh Match Prediction ENG 85 % Chance of Winning BANG 15 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.18 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.2 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.216 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR England and Bangladesh take centre stage in the seventh game of the 2023 World Cup at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 10 at 10:30 AM IST.

England vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning

The defending champions had a shocking start to the World Cup as they got outplayed and outclassed by New Zealand. England were put into bat and could only manage a par score of 282. The England bowlers failed to show-up as New Zealand managed to chase the target with ease and eventually won the game with nine wickets to spare.

Bangladesh had a great start to the tournament. Afghanistan batsmen had no answers to Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, both ended up with three wickets as Afghanistan were bowled out for 156. Bangladesh managed to put up first points on the table as they eventually won the game with six wickets to spare.

As per our calculations, England are expected to respond after an early shocker and are firm favourites to post their first win of the tournament.

England’s chances of winning - 85%

Bangladesh’s chances of winning - 15%

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England vs Bangladesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Bangladesh haven’t had a good start in the last few games. In the last five games, Bangladesh has managed an opening stand of 19, 6, 19, 13 and 55 averaging 22.4 runs and in each of the last two games they have been outscored by their opponent. On the other hand, England averages 25.8 runs and in four of the five games they have had a better opening stand than their opponents which makes us believe England would have a better opening stand than Bangladesh in the upcoming game.

Harry Brook hasn’t had a great start to his ODI career. In seven games Brook averages 21.14 and his scores in the last five games are 6, 25, 2, 10 and 25 averaging 13.5 runs. We believe Dharamsala isn’t a great batting wicket like some of the other venues and Brook’s struggles would continue in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds England Opening Partnership Over 35.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Bangladesh Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: England 1.57 Bet on Parimatch

England vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction

Dharamsala hosted its first ODI game since 2017 and it turned out to be a low scoring game. In the five games played at the venue on four occasions the team bowling first has won the game. Looking into this underline stat we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With a 40% chance of disruptions we expect light showers during the game but it might not have much of an impact. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

England News & Player List

England Player List

Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes

Predicted Playing XI

Jonny Bairstow Batter Dawid Malan Batter Joe Root Batter Ben Stokes Batter Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Sam Curran All-rounder Moeen Ali Batter Adil Rashid All-rounder Liam Livingstone All-rounder Mark Wood Bowler Chris Woakes Bowler

England Team Form

England kicked off the tournament with a comprehensive defeat against New Zealand. In the last five ODI games, England are 4-1 heading into this fixture.

Bangladesh News & Player List

Bangladesh Player List

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Predicted Playing XI

Litton Kumer Das Batter Najmul Hossain Shanto Batter Tawhid Hridoy Batter Mehidy Hasan Miraz Batter Mushfiqur Rahim Wicket-keeper Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad Batter Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Hasan Mahmud Bowler Shoriful Islam Bowler Taskin Ahmed Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh had an underwhelming year prior to the World Cup. But they managed to turn things around and were impressive in the last game against Afghanistan as they won the game with six wickets to spare.

England vs Bangladesh Head to Head

England have edged Bangladesh in ODI cricket 19-5. In the last game between the two sides, Bangladesh registered a comprehensive victory as they bowled out England for 196 and won the game by 50 runs.

Head to Head:

England Win: 19

Bangladesh win: 05

Tied/NR: 0

England vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

England to score more sixes than Bangladesh

England would enter this game as a wounded animal who would want to right the wrong as soon as possible and a game against Bangladesh seems to be a perfect platform to do so. No matter what happens, England would not forgo Bazball cricket. In the last five games, the defending champions have scored 6, 6, 8, 11 and 5 sixes averaging 7.2 sixes a game. On the other hand, Bangladesh has scored 1, 2, 3, 7 and 3 sixes averaging 3.2 sixes a game. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact England have only conceded 4.8 sixes a game and with all the negativity after a diabolical display by the England bowlers, we expect them to bounce back and make a statement against Bangladesh. This is a great betting tip to act upon as historically, Dharamsala has been a free scoring venue and with the quality of bowlers that England have in the locker this tip seems to be a sure shot thing.

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England vs Bangladesh Top Team Batters

Joe Root to be England’s top batter

Joe Root hasn’t been great leading up to the World Cup. But great players tend to find their footing when it matters the most. Even though England got destroyed in the opening fixture, Root was exceptional as he scored 77 and helped England put up a decent score against New Zealand which is why we have picked him as our top pick for the upcoming game.

Najmul Hossain Shanto to be Bangladesh’s top batter

Najmil Hossain Shanto has been playing exceptionally well prior to the World Cup and is one of the key figures for Bangladesh heading into this tournament. As expected Shanto showcased his brilliance with a half century as they dismantled Afghanistan in the opening game which makes him our top pick for the upcoming fixture.

England vs Bangladesh Top Team Bowlers

Mark Wood to be England’s top bowler

Mark Wood had a disappointing outing against New Zealand but that doesn’t change the fact Wood is one of the most feared bowlers in the World Cup and it's just a matter of time before he explodes and makes his mark in the tournament. Dharamsala isn’t renowned to be a high scoring venue and could have some assistance for fast bowlers which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Shakib Al Hasan to be Bangladesh’s top bowler

This isn’t a tough pick to be completely honest. Bangladesh played their opening game at the same venue and Shakib Al Hasan had a good day with the bowl as he ended up with 3/30 as Afghanistan was bowled out for 156. Shakib remains one of the most consistent bowlers for Bangladesh which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.