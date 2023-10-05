ENG (England) vs NEW (New Zealand) Match Prediction
ENG
69%
Chance of Winning
NEW
31%
Odi
Narendra Modi Stadium
Facts:
- With 15 wickets, Adil Rashid has taken the most wicket in ODIs for England in 2023.
- In ODI format, England and New Zealand are tied with 44 wins.
England vs New Zealand Chance of Winning
England and New Zealand go head to head in what seems to be the rematch of 2019 World Cup finals where New Zealand suffered a heartbreaking defeat as both sides went toe to toe and remained inseparable after super over, New Zealand eventually lost the game on boundary count which is probably the most gruesome way to lose a World Cup finals. England won their Maiden ODI World Cup in 2019 and will have their eyes set on defending the championship which has only been accomplished by West Indies and Australia in the past. As per our calculations, England are clear favourites in the upcoming game against New Zealand.
- England’s chances of winning - 69%
- New Zealand’s chances of winning - 31%
England vs New Zealand Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
One of the down sides for England in the World Cup is the fact they haven’t played much ODI cricket in 2023. In the games they have played they have shuffled the side quite often. Johnny Bairstow has struggled to score runs in ODI cricket which could be down to not getting run in ODI format. Bairstow played three games in 2023 against New Zealand and managed to score 6,0 and 13. Even though Ahmedabad wickets have been fun for the batters but form does matter in these tournaments hence we believe Bairstow would struggle to score well against New Zealand in the opening game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Total Runs scored in the match Over 577.5 runs
England Opening Partnership Over 34.5 runs
New Zealand Opening Partnership Over 26.5 runs
England vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction
In two of the last three games at the venue, the team bowling first has won the game. Regardless, historically Ahmedabad wicket has favoured the team batting first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.
England News & Player List
England Player List
Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jonny Bairstow
|
Batter
|
Dawid Malan
|
Batter
|
Joe Root
|
Batter
|
Ben Stokes
|
Batter
|
Jos Buttler
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sam Curran
|
All-rounder
|
Moeen Ali
|
Batter
|
Adil Rashid
|
All-rounder
|
Liam Livingstone
|
All-rounder
|
Mark Wood
|
Bowler
|
Chris Woakes
|
Bowler
England Team Form
England played 12 ODI games in 2023 and have a winning record of 7-4. In the last bilateral series they dismantled New Zealand and won the series 3-1
New Zealand News & Player List
New Zealand Player List
Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young
Predicted Playing XI
|
Will Young
|
Batter
|
Rachin Ravindra
|
Batter
|
Tom Latham
|
Batter
|
Daryl Mitchell
|
Batter
|
Devon Conway
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mark Chapman
|
All-rounder
|
Ish Sodhi
|
Bowler
|
Mitch Santner
|
All-rounder
|
Jimmy Neesham
|
All-rounder
|
Lockie Ferguson
|
Bowler
|
Trent Boult
|
Bowler
New Zealand Team Form
New Zealand hasn't had a great 2023 thus far. In 20 games this year, New Zealand are 8-11. After their recent drubbing against England, New Zealand travelled to bangladesh and won the series 2-0.
England vs New Zealand Head to Head
Just like the 2019 World Cup finals, both sides are inseparable in ODI cricket with both sides winning 44 games thus far. In the recent past, England dominated the bilateral series against New Zealand as they won the series 3-1
Head to Head:
England Win: 44
New Zealand win: 44
Tied/NR: 7
England vs New Zealand Betting Odds
England to score more than New Zealand in powerplay
With the introduction of Bazball cricket it's fair to say England seems to have changed as cricket was perceived with their aggressive approach in all three formats of the game. Both teams went head to head in a four game bilateral series which was played in England. Even though New Zealand outscored England in the first two games, England dominated the powerplay overs in each of the last two fixtures and eventually won the series 4-1. It's hard not to back England in powerplay especially considering the fact in each of the last four games, New Zealand has conceded more runs in the first ten overs which includes last two games against England and two ODI games against Bangladesh prior to the World Cup. We believe England are one of the safest bets in the competition when it comes to outscoring the opponents hence this is a great opportunity to make some quick buck.
England vs New Zealand
Odi
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
England vs New Zealand Top Team Batters
Dawid Malan to be England’s top batter
Dawid Malan has been in scintillating form in 2023. In nine ODI games, Malan has scored 591 runs which includes 54, 96 and 127 in the last three ODI games against New Zealand. Considering the fact, Ahmedabad wicket is a batting paradise we believe Malan would score well and is our top pick for the upcoming fixture.
Daryl Mitchell to be New Zealand’s top batter
Daryl Mitchell had a great series against England prior to the world cup scoring a century and a half century in four games. Mitchell has had a brilliant 2023 in ODI cricket, in eight games, Mitchell has scored 493 which includes three centuries and one half century which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
England vs New Zealand Top Team Bowlers
Adil Rashid to be England’s top bowler
Adil Rashid has been one of the top picks for England in 2023. In seven ODI games, Rashid managed to bag 15 wickets which includes three games against Bangladesh in subcontinent were he managed to take eight wickets which is pretty decent. Considering his form in 2023 he is our top pick for the upcoming fixture.
Trent Boult to be New Zealand’s top bowler
Trent Boult was lethal against England in the bilateral series as he played two matches and ended up with eight wickets. Yes the Ahmedabad wickets seems to be a toxic wicket to bowl on and we expect both sides to score heavily but with the class of Trent Boult in your ranks he is bound to deliver once again which makes him our top pick for the game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
England
New Zealand haven't had a great year in ODI cricket. In 2023 New Zealand played 20 games and are 8-11. Prior to travelling to the subcontinent, New Zealand played a bilateral series against England and even though they took the first game, New Zealand were outplayed in the final three games as they were outclassed and outfoxed by England in all departments. New Zealand managed to turn things around as in the last series as they beat Bangladesh at their home 2-0.
Considering the fact England recently dominated against New Zealand, the bookmakers have sided with England in this game giving them odds as low as 1.44. New Zealand are viewed as underdogs in this game with the Pari Match offering odds as high as 2.76. With the game being played out in Ahmedabad, the English batting lineup is far superior than New Zealand hence we believe England will take home maximum points and would register their first points in the tournament.
- England to win @ 1.44 (PariMatch)
- New Zealand to win @ 2.76 (PariMatch)
Parimatch