ENG (England) vs NEW (New Zealand) Match Prediction ENG 69 % Chance of Winning NEW 31 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.44 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR England and New Zealand take centre stage in the inaugural game of the 2023 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 05 at 2:00 PM IST.

England vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

England and New Zealand go head to head in what seems to be the rematch of 2019 World Cup finals where New Zealand suffered a heartbreaking defeat as both sides went toe to toe and remained inseparable after super over, New Zealand eventually lost the game on boundary count which is probably the most gruesome way to lose a World Cup finals. England won their Maiden ODI World Cup in 2019 and will have their eyes set on defending the championship which has only been accomplished by West Indies and Australia in the past. As per our calculations, England are clear favourites in the upcoming game against New Zealand.

England’s chances of winning - 69%

New Zealand’s chances of winning - 31%

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England vs New Zealand Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

One of the down sides for England in the World Cup is the fact they haven’t played much ODI cricket in 2023. In the games they have played they have shuffled the side quite often. Johnny Bairstow has struggled to score runs in ODI cricket which could be down to not getting run in ODI format. Bairstow played three games in 2023 against New Zealand and managed to score 6,0 and 13. Even though Ahmedabad wickets have been fun for the batters but form does matter in these tournaments hence we believe Bairstow would struggle to score well against New Zealand in the opening game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Runs scored in the match Over 577.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch England Opening Partnership Over 34.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Parimatch New Zealand Opening Partnership Over 26.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

England vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

In two of the last three games at the venue, the team bowling first has won the game. Regardless, historically Ahmedabad wicket has favoured the team batting first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

England News & Player List

England Player List

Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes

Predicted Playing XI

Jonny Bairstow Batter Dawid Malan Batter Joe Root Batter Ben Stokes Batter Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Sam Curran All-rounder Moeen Ali Batter Adil Rashid All-rounder Liam Livingstone All-rounder Mark Wood Bowler Chris Woakes Bowler

England Team Form

England played 12 ODI games in 2023 and have a winning record of 7-4. In the last bilateral series they dismantled New Zealand and won the series 3-1

New Zealand News & Player List

New Zealand Player List

Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young

Predicted Playing XI

Will Young Batter Rachin Ravindra Batter Tom Latham Batter Daryl Mitchell Batter Devon Conway Wicket-keeper Mark Chapman All-rounder Ish Sodhi Bowler Mitch Santner All-rounder Jimmy Neesham All-rounder Lockie Ferguson Bowler Trent Boult Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand hasn't had a great 2023 thus far. In 20 games this year, New Zealand are 8-11. After their recent drubbing against England, New Zealand travelled to bangladesh and won the series 2-0.

England vs New Zealand Head to Head

Just like the 2019 World Cup finals, both sides are inseparable in ODI cricket with both sides winning 44 games thus far. In the recent past, England dominated the bilateral series against New Zealand as they won the series 3-1

Head to Head:

England Win: 44

New Zealand win: 44

Tied/NR: 7

England vs New Zealand Betting Odds

England to score more than New Zealand in powerplay

With the introduction of Bazball cricket it's fair to say England seems to have changed as cricket was perceived with their aggressive approach in all three formats of the game. Both teams went head to head in a four game bilateral series which was played in England. Even though New Zealand outscored England in the first two games, England dominated the powerplay overs in each of the last two fixtures and eventually won the series 4-1. It's hard not to back England in powerplay especially considering the fact in each of the last four games, New Zealand has conceded more runs in the first ten overs which includes last two games against England and two ODI games against Bangladesh prior to the World Cup. We believe England are one of the safest bets in the competition when it comes to outscoring the opponents hence this is a great opportunity to make some quick buck.

England vs New Zealand Odi Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad England Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.44 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.45 Bet Now! New Zealand Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.4 Bet Now!

England vs New Zealand Top Team Batters

Dawid Malan to be England’s top batter

Dawid Malan has been in scintillating form in 2023. In nine ODI games, Malan has scored 591 runs which includes 54, 96 and 127 in the last three ODI games against New Zealand. Considering the fact, Ahmedabad wicket is a batting paradise we believe Malan would score well and is our top pick for the upcoming fixture.

Daryl Mitchell to be New Zealand’s top batter

Daryl Mitchell had a great series against England prior to the world cup scoring a century and a half century in four games. Mitchell has had a brilliant 2023 in ODI cricket, in eight games, Mitchell has scored 493 which includes three centuries and one half century which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

England vs New Zealand Top Team Bowlers

Adil Rashid to be England’s top bowler

Adil Rashid has been one of the top picks for England in 2023. In seven ODI games, Rashid managed to bag 15 wickets which includes three games against Bangladesh in subcontinent were he managed to take eight wickets which is pretty decent. Considering his form in 2023 he is our top pick for the upcoming fixture.

Trent Boult to be New Zealand’s top bowler

Trent Boult was lethal against England in the bilateral series as he played two matches and ended up with eight wickets. Yes the Ahmedabad wickets seems to be a toxic wicket to bowl on and we expect both sides to score heavily but with the class of Trent Boult in your ranks he is bound to deliver once again which makes him our top pick for the game.