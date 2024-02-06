Auckland vs Canterbury Match Prediction AUCA 58 % Chance of Winning CKI 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.91 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.902 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Auckland takes on Canterbury in the 20th game of the 2024 Ford Trophy at the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 06 at 03:00 AM IST.

Auckland vs Canterbury Chance of Winning

After a shocking loss in the opening game against Otago, Auckland won four games on the bounce but were clawed back in the last game as they got outplayed by Northern Knights on the day. Northern Knights scored 319 runs and managed to restrict Auckland to mere 215 and eventually won the game by 104 runs.

Canterbury won the opening game against Wellington but were winless in the next four games as they lost three games on the bounce. Canterbury managed to stop the rut as they beat Otago in the last game and are currently fourth on the table. As per our calculations, Auckland are slight favourites in this upcoming fixture.

Auckland’s chances of winning - 58%

Canterbury’s chances of winning - 42%

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Auckland vs Canterbury Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Even though Mitchell Hay failed to turn up in the last game against Otago, he has been sensational in the first half of the season as he has scored 190 runs thus far which included two half centuries and is the leading run scorer for Canterbury this term which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sean Solia has had his highs in this campaign but in general, he has had an underwhelming tournament thus far. In six games, Solia has scored 125 runs with an average of 25 which is pretty low for a top order batsman. In the last game against Canterbury, Solia failed to turn up as he scored mere two runs in the game which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Canterbury to win 2.05 Bet on Parimatch Auckland to win 1.88 Bet on 1xBet Canterbury to win 2.06 Bet on Dafabet

Auckland vs Canterbury Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has seen teams chase targets with ease as the chasing team has a better chance of winning at the venue. Last three games have been won by chasing teams which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Auckland News & Player List

Auckland Player List

George Worker, Finn Allen, William O Donnell, Robert ODonnell, Sean Solia (c), Cam Fletcher (wk), Ryan Harrison, Adithya Ashok, Danru Ferns, Louis Delport, Ben Lister, Matt Gibson, Quinn Sunde, Simon Keene, Cole Briggs

Predicted Playing XI

George Worker Batter Finn Allen Batter William O Donnell Batter Robert ODonnell Batter Cam Fletcher Wicket-keeper Ryan Harrison All-rounder Sean Solia Batter Adithya Ashok Bowler Danru Ferns Bowler Louis Delport Bowler Ben Lister Bowler

Auckland Team Form

Auckland surrendered their four match win streak in the last game against Northern Knights. Regardless, Auckland have had a solid campaign thus far as they remain second on the table.

Canterbury News & Player List

Canterbury Player List

Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Matt Boyle, Rhys Mariu, Angus McKenzie, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Dylan Hunter, Michael Rippon, Sean Davey, Zakary Foulkes, Mitchell Hay (Wk), Tom Latham, Edward Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Michael Rae, William O'Rourke, Cameron Paul, Bevon Jacobs

Predicted Playing XI

Henry Nicholls Batter Chad Bowes Batter Ken McClure Batter Matt Boyle All-rounder Mitchell Hay Wicket-keeper Zakary Foulkes All-rounder Kyle Jamieson Bowler Michael Rippon All-rounder William O'Rourke Bowler Michael Rae Bowler Henry Shipley Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury managed to stop the rut as they beat Otago in the last game. This was their first win in the last five matches and with 11 points, they are currently fourth on the table.

Auckland vs Canterbury Head to Head

Auckland has dominated Canterbury in this fixture in the recent past. Both sides went head to head earlier in this campaign and Auckland won the game with five wickets to spare.

Head to Head (Last five games)

Auckland: 4

Canterbury: 1

Auckland vs Canterbury Betting Odds

Canterbury to have a better opening partnership than Auckland

Auckland and Canterbury head into this game as both sides are desperate for points. Auckland surrendered their four game winning streak in the last game against Northern Knights. Northern Knights had a better opening partnership on the day. Auckland and Canterbury squared off earlier in this campaign. Canterbury were restricted to mere 250 runs which was chased down with ease by Auckland. Even though Canterbury lost the game, they had a better opening stand in the game. Canterbury has struggled throughout the tournament as they were winless since the opening day but managed to take maximum points against Otago in the last game. Canterbury Openers have batted well thus far, and in four of the last five matches they have had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Auckland vs Canterbury Top Team Batters

Finn Allen to be Auckland’s top batter

Finn Allen did not start the last game as Auckland batters failed to show up and were beaten by Northern Knights. With 387 runs, Allen is the leading run scorer in this tournament and in the last game against Canterbury, Allen scored 39 off 37 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chad Bowes to be Canterbury’s top batter

Even though Chad Bowes is not the top run scorer for Canterbury, he has been the most consistent batmen for Canterbury in this campaign. In the last five matches, he has scored 36, 26, 34, 47 and 39 which makes us believe it only a matter of time before he converts these starts into big scores which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Auckland vs Canterbury Top Team Bowlers

Danru Ferns to be Auckland’s top bowler

We are going to stick with Danru Ferns once again as he had a great game in the last outing against Northern Knights as he ended up with 2/48 and was the leading wicket taker in the game. With nine wickets, Danru Ferns is the leading wicket taker for Auckland in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

William O’Rourke to be Canterbury’s top bowler

We are going to go with William O’Rourke once again as he had a sublime game in the last outing against Otago as he ended up with bowling figures of 6/20 and was the top wickets taker in the game. With 12 wickets, O’Rourke is the leading wicket taker for Canterbury which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.