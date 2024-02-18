AUCA (Auckland) vs CST (Central Districts) Match Prediction AUCA 55 % Chance of Winning CST 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.95 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.734 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Auckland take on Central Districts in the 30th game of the 2024 Ford Trophy at the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 18 at 03:00 AM IST.

Auckland vs Central Districts Chance of Winning

Central Districts had a solid start to the campaign as they had one loss in the first four games. In the second half of the campaign, Central Districts has struggled and with just one win in the last five games they are currently fifth on the table and need a miracle to make the playoffs this term.

After a stunning start to the tournament, Auckland has failed to show up in the second half of the campaign as they have three losses in the last four games and need a win in the final game and hope either Otago or Northern Knights drop points if they aspire to make the playoffs. As per our calculations, Auckland are favourites in the upcoming game.

Auckland’s chances of winning - 55%

Central Districts ’s chances of winning - 45%

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Auckland vs Central Districts Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Finn Allen’s return to the starting line up would give Auckland a big boost in the starting line which was evident in the last game. Even though Allen did not have a great game in the last outing, his return in the starting line had a positive impact. Allen missed three games in the second half of the campaign and Auckland lost all the games. He has scored 393 runs in six matches which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

Dane Cleaver has failed to have an impact in this tournament as he heads into this game in poor run of form. So far this season, Cleaver has scored 149 runs with an average of 21.28. His numbers look inflated as he scored 93 runs in one game. Looking at his form, we believe Cleaver would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Central Districts to win 1.73 Bet on Parimatch Auckland to win 2.05 Bet on 1xBet Central Districts to win 1.82 Bet on Dafabet

Auckland vs Central Districts Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured teams that bat first. Auckland has hosted three games this season and all three games were won by teams that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 45% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Auckland News & Player List

Auckland Player List

George Worker, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Robert ODonnell (c), William O Donnell, Cam Fletcher (wk), Ryan Harrison, Jock McKenzie, Danru Ferns, Louis Delport, Ben Lister, Nikith Perera, Simon Keene

Predicted Playing XI

George Worker Batter Finn Allen Batter Mark Chapman Batter Robert ODonnell Batter Cam Fletcher Wicket-keeper William O Donnell All-rounder Ryan Harrison Batter Jock McKenzie Bowler Danru Ferns Bowler Louis Delport Bowler Ben Lister Bowler

Auckland Team Form

After three back to back defeats, Auckland managed to stop the rut as they beat Wellington in the last outing. With 20 points in nine games, Auckland are currently fourth on the table.

Central Districts News & Player List

Central Districts Player List

Curtis Heaphy, Brad Schmulian, Dane Cleaver (c & wk), William Clark, Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Bayley Wiggins, Ajaz Patel, Jayden Lennox, Blair Tickner, Raymond Toole, Liam Dudding, Bevan Small

Predicted Playing XI

Curtis Heaphy Batter Brad Schmulian Batter Josh Clarkson Batter William Clark All-rounder Dane Cleaver Wicket-keeper Bayley Wiggins All-rounder Doug Bracewell Bowler Ajaz Patel All-rounder Blair Tickner Bowler Jayden Lennox Bowler Raymond Toole Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts had a positive start to the campaign but have struggled in the second half of the campaign. In the last game, Central Districts were battered by Canterbury as they lost the game by 183 runs.

Auckland vs Central Districts Head to Head

Auckland have had a slight edge over Central Districts in the last five matches (3-2). Both sides went head to head earlier this season, Central Districts won the game with six wickets to spare.

Head to Head (Last five games)

Auckland: 3

Central Districts : 2

Auckland vs Central Districts Betting Odds

Auckland to have a better opening partnership than Central Districts

Central Districts and Auckland head into this penultimate game as both sides have an outside chance to make the playoffs this season. Both teams went head to head earlier in this campaign, Central Districts dominated the game as they managed to chase down a target of 233 and eventually won the game with six wickets to spare. Even though Central Districts dominated the game, Auckland had a better opening partnership on the day. One of the main reasons why Central Districts have struggled in the second half of the campaign is the fact they have failed to get a good start in games. In each of the last four games, Central Districts have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Auckland would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game against Central Districts.

Auckland vs Central Districts List a Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland Auckland Aces Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.95 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Central Stags Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.186 Bet Now!

Auckland vs Central Districts Top Team Batters

Robert O’ Donnell to be Auckland’s top batter

We are going to stick with Robert O’ Donnell once again as he showcased his class in the last outing which was a must win game for Auckland, O’Donnell scored a brilliant 115 off 110 balls as he carried his team to the finishing line. With 406 runs, he is the leading run scorer in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Brad Schmulian to be Central Districts’s top batter

Even though Brad Schmulian did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to stick with him once again. In two of the last three games, Schmulian has been the top scorer for Central Districts. He was sensational in the last game against Auckland as he scored a brilliant century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Auckland vs Central Districts Top Team Bowlers

Danru Ferns to be Auckland’s top bowler

Auckland has struggled to find consistency in the bowling department especially in the second half of the campaign. Danru Ferns has been the most consistent bowler for Auckland this term and with 10 wickets he is the leading wicket taker which makes him out top pick in the upcoming game.

Raymond Toole to be Central Districts’s top bowler

Raymond Toole did not have a great game against Canterbury but that doesn’t change the fact he has been the most consistent bowler for Central Districts this term. In the last six innings, Toole has had bowling figures of 5/72, 2/15, 2/26, 3/30, 2/38 and 1/67 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.