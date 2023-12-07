AUCA (Auckland) vs NDS (Northern Knights) Match Prediction AUCA 43 % Chance of Winning NDS 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.93 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.803 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Auckland and Northern Knights take centre stage in the fourth round of fixtures of the 2023 Ford Cup at the Cobham Oval Stadium, Whangarei. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 07 at 3:00 AM IST.

Auckland vs Northern Knights Chance of Winning

Auckland had a disappointing start to the tournament as they lost the opening fixture against Otago. They managed to bounce back in the second leg of the double header against Otago as they won the game with seven wickets to spare. In the last game, Auckland registered back to back wins as they managed to chase down first innings score of 250 against Canterbury and won the game with five wickets to spare.

Northern Knights have had a cracking start to the tournament as they have won the first two fixtures thus far and are the only unbeaten team in this tournament. After defeating Central Districts in the opening game, In the second game, Wellington were bowled out for 198 as Northern Knights won the game with six wickets to spare. The last game was suspended due to rain. As per our calculations, Northern Knights are favourites in the upcoming fixture.

Auckland’s chances of winning - 43%

Northern Knights’s chances of winning - 57%

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Auckland vs Northern Knights Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

George Worker has failed to carry his form from the last tournament into this season as he has had a torrid campaign thus far. In the three games so far, Worker has managed to score 17, 18 and 18 which is way below the expectations. Even though Worker scored well against Northern Knights last year, his form has been a cause of concern for his team which makes us believe he would score low in the upcoming game.

Henry Cooper had a phenomenal season last year as he scored 263 with an average of 52.60 but has failed to carry on his form into this season. Cooper has struggled to get going in the first two matches scoring nine in the season opener against Central Districts and he scored 15 against Wellington. Last year when both sides went head to head, Cooper scored 4 which makes us believe he would struggle in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Auckland to win 2.00 Bet on 1xBet Northern Knights to win 1.75 Bet on Parimatch Auckland to win 2.06 Bet on Dafabet

Auckland vs Northern Knights Match Toss Prediction

Last season, Whangarei hosted one game in this competition as Otago managed to chase down the target and win the game with six wickets to spare. We believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Auckland News & Player List

Auckland Player List

George Worker, Robert O'Donnell, William O'Donnell, Harjot Johal, Ryan Harrison, Sean Solia, Simon Keene, Cam Fletcher (Wk), Cole Briggs (Wk), Finn Allen, Quinn Sunde (Wk), Adithya Ashok, Benjamin Lister, Danru Ferns, Louis Delport, Matthew Gibson, Yahya Zeb

Predicted Playing XI

George Worker Batter William O'Donnell Batter Robert O'Donnell Batter Sean Solia Batter Cole Briggs Wicket-keeper Finn Allen Batter Benjamin Lister Bowler Danru Ferns All-rounder Louis Delport Bowler Adithya Ashok Bowler Matthew Gibson Bowler

Auckland Team Form

Auckland lost the opening game of the season against Otago but managed to turn things around as they registered back to back wins against Otago and Canterbury and are currently second on the table.

Northern Knights News & Player List

Northern Knights Player List

Bharat Popli, Henry Cooper, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter, Kane Williamson, Katene Clarke, Colin de Grandhomme, Kristian Clarke, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Peter Bocock, Tim Seifert (Wk), Anurag Verma, Brett Hampton, Frederick Walker, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher, Neil Wagner, Scott Johnston, Tim Pringle, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Zak Gibson

Predicted Playing XI

Jeet Raval Batter Henry Cooper Batter Sandeep Patel Batter Joe Carter Batter Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Kristian Clarke All-rounder Scott Kuggeleijn Bowler Brett Hampton All-rounder Katene Clarke Bowler Zak Gibson Bowler Matthew Fisher Bowler

Northern Knights Team Form

Northern Knights have had a phenomenal start to the campaign as they have a perfect record after two rounds of fixtures. The Northern Knights were unfortunate as their last game against Otago was called off. With 11 points, Northern Knights currently top the points table.

Auckland vs Northern Knights Head to Head

Northern Knights have dominated this fixture against Auckland in the recent past, winning three of the last five matches in this tournament. Auckland are winless in the last five games against Northern Knight.

Head to Head: (Last five Matches)

Auckland Win: 0

Northern Knights win: 3

Draw/NR: 2

Auckland vs Northern Knights Betting Odds

Auckland to have a better opening partnership than Northern Knights

Northern Knights and Auckland have been two of the best teams in this tournament and have looked great in the initial round of fixtures. Northern Knights remain the only unbeaten team in this competition and are at the top of the points table after three rounds of fixtures. Auckland seems to have overcome the humiliations against Otago in the opening game as they have won two games in the row and are currently second on the table. Looking at the first three games of the season, Auckland bowlers have failed to take early wickets in two of the three games thus far, twice conceding a 50 run partnership in both matches. In the three games, Auckland has managed an opening stand of 27, 39 and 58 which is pretty impressive as they average 41.33 runs. On the other hand, Northern Knights have had an opening stand of 2 and 77 in the first two games. Regardless of how well Auckland openers have batted, we believe Northern Knights would have a better opening partnership and you should encash on this great betting tip in order to make some quick financial gains.

Auckland vs Northern Knights List a Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland Auckland Aces Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.01 Bet Now! Northern Districts Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.93 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.803 Bet Now!

Auckland vs Northern Knights Top Team Batters

Finn Allen to be Auckland’s top batter

Finn Allen had a sublime start to the tournament as with 249 runs, he is the leading run scorer in this tournament. In the three games, Allen has managed to score 39, 168 and 42 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Joe Carter to be Northern Knights’s top batter

Joe Carter has had an exceptional start to the campaign as in two matches, Carter has scored 36 and 54 and has been one of the top batsmen for Northern Knights this season. In the last game against Auckland, Carter scored a brilliant half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Auckland vs Northern Knights Top Team Bowlers

Danru Ferns to be Auckland’s top bowler

Danru Ferns has had a solid start to the campaign as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Auckland and with six wickets is the leading wicket taker for his side. In the last head to head game, Ferns ended up with 2/25 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Scott Kuggeleijn to be Northern Knights’s top bowler

Scott Kuggeleijn has had a brilliant campaign thus far as he was sensational in Punklet Shield and in the last game he ended up with 3/40 against Wellington. In the last head to head game, Kuggeleijn ended up with 2/49 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.