Auckland vs Otago Match Prediction AUCA 62 % Chance of Winning OVO 38 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.61 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.712 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Auckland take on Otago in the seventh game of the 2024-25 Ford Trophy at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 26 at 03:00 AM IST.

Auckland vs Otago Chance of Winning

Auckland had a phenomenal start to the campaign last season as they made the finals. They won the opening game Central Districts by 39 runs but fell short in the last match against Wellington. Auckland posted 140 runs on the scoreboard which was chased down in 31st over as Wellington won the game with four wickets to spare.

Otago did not have a great start to the campaign last season but were phenomenal in the opening game this season as they beat Northern Knights by 175 runs. In the last game they went head to head against Canterbury, Otago lost the game by 240 runs. As per our calculations, Auckland are favourites in the upcoming game.

Auckland’ chances of winning - 62%

Otago’ chances of winning - 38%

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Auckland vs Otago Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Sean Solia struggled to make a mark last season as he scored 168 runs in nine matches with an average of 21. In the last outing Solia scored seven which makes us believe he will struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Luke Georgeson was one of the most consistent batsman for Otago last season and has looked great thus far as he scored 40 and 34 in the first two games which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Auckland vs Otago Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last three of the four matches has been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 70% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Auckland News & Player List

Auckland Player List

Sean Solia (c), Simon Keene, William O Donnell, Michael Sclanders, Jock McKenzie, James Neesham, Cam Fletcher (wk), Bevon Jacobs, Adithya Ashok, Louis Delport, Lockie Ferguson, Danru Ferns

Predicted Playing XI

Sean Solia Batter Simon Keene Batter William O Donnell Batter Michael Sclanders All-rounder Cam Fletcher Wicket-keeper Jock McKenzie Batter James Neesham All-rounder Bevon Jacobs All-rounder Adithya Ashok Bowler Louis Delport Bowler Lockie Ferguson Bowler

Auckland Team Form

Auckland got off to a good start as they won the opening game but were beaten by Wellington in the last game and are currently fourth on the table.

Otago News & Player List

Otago Player List

Thorn Parkes, Dale Phillips, Llew Johnson, Dean Foxcroft, Leo Carter, Luke Georgeson (c), Max Chu (wk), Ben Lockrose, Andrew Hazeldine, Travis Muller, Matthew Bacon, Jarrod McKay, Jake Gibson, Jacob Cumming, Jamal Todd, Zac Cumming

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Georgeson Batter Jacob Cumming Batter Dean Foxcroft Batter Dale Phillips All-rounder Max Chu Wicket-keeper Thorn Parkes Batter Llew Johnson All-rounder Ben Lockrose All-rounder Matthew Bacon Bowler Andrew Hazeldine Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler

Otago Team Form

Much like their opponents Otago got off to a great start but were outplayed by Canterbury in the last game as they lost the game by 240 runs.

Auckland vs Otago Head to Head

Auckland has dominated this fixture against Otago 44-30. Last season both sides went head to head thrice and Auckland won two games.

Head to Head

Auckland: 44

Otago: 30

Auckland vs Otago Betting Odds

Auckland to have a better opening partnership than Otago

Otago and Auckland head into this game after similar fortunes in this campaign thus far. Both sides have one win in two games thus far and are currently third and fourth on the points table. Both sides went head to head thrice and Auckland won the last two matches including an important win in the playoffs. Even though both sides have had a similar start to the campaign, Otago openers have struggled thus far and have conceded a bigger opening partnership in both games thus far which makes us believe Auckland would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Auckland vs Otago Top Batters

William O Donnell to be Auckland’ top batter

Even though William O Donnell did not have a great game in the last outing he was sensational in the opening game as he scored 115 and took his team over the line which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Thorn Parkes to be Otago’ top batter

Thorn Parkes has struggled to make a mark this season, regardless we are going to stick with him once again as he was brilliant last season as he scored 319 runs and was the leading run scorer for Otago which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Auckland vs Otago Top Bowlers

Lockie Ferguson to be Auckland’ top bowler

Lockie Ferguson had a slow start as he bagged one wicket in the opening game. In the last outing Ferfugan bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Matthew Bacon to be Otago’ top bowler

Matthew Bacon has had a sensational start to the campaign as he bagged three wickets in the opening game and in the last match he bagged a fifer against Canterbury which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.