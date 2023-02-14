Auckland vs Wellington Match Prediction AUK 30 % Chance of Winning WELL 70 % Bet now! Auckland will take on Wellington in their final group stage match at the Colin Maiden Park in Auckland on Tuesday, February 14. The action will kick off from 3:30 AM IST. Auckland and Wellington are currently placed at the bottom of the points table and their chances of qualifying for the play-offs is over. Wellington (16 points) are occupying the fifth spot with three wins in nine matches. Auckland are reeling at the bottom. They have also played nine matches out of which they have won three. Auckland are behind Wellington on the basis of Net Run Rate (NRR). The dead rubber will be an opportunity for both the teams to end their season on a high.

Facts Wellington’s Logan van Beek is the second-highest wicket-taker in The Ford Trophy 2022-23. He has picked 15 wickets at an economy of 5.86.

Auckland all-rounder George Worker has scored 40 and 91 not out runs in his last two outings in the tournament.

Wellington's Rachin Ravindra and Nick Kelly feature in the top-three list of highest run-scorers in The Ford Trophy 2022-23.

Auckland vs Wellington Chance of Winning

Auckland defeated Wellington by a comfortable 7-wicket margin on January 25 and the same can be expected this time around as well. Auckland had chased a 220 run target in just 43.1 overs with seven wickets to spare.

Left-arm spinner Louis Delport picked a four-wicket haul as Wellington were bundled out for 219 in 49.4 overs. In reply, Auckland opener George Worker scored 91 unbeaten runs, and William O Donnell (64) scored a fifty to hand their team an easy win.

Wellington have relied heavily on Rachin Ravindra (321) and Nick Kelly (305) who are also the second and third highest run-scorers in the tournament respectively. However, the next best batter in the team has scored 163 runs at an average of 20.37. The same has let down the brilliant bowling effort by the team's bowlers.

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Auckland vs Wellington Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Auckland had a shaky start to the 50-over competition and by the time they could find their feat, other teams moved way ahead of them in the race to the play-offs. The best they can do now is beat Wellington to ensure a fifth-place finish. If Otago lose their last match against Northern Districts, Auckland will have the chance of finishing fourth in the 6-team tournament. Otago face second-placed Northern Districts in their last match.

Wellington also can not qualify for the play-offs. Their best chance is a fourth-place finish if Otago lose and they beat Auckland in their last match of The Ford Trophy 2022-23.

Wellington vs Auckland Match Toss Prediction

Central Districts elected to field first after winning the toss and won the match by eight wickets against Auckland in the only match played at Colin Maiden Park in The Ford Trophy 2022-23. Team winning the toss would therefore look to do the same on Tuesday.

Weather Report

"Rain with heavy falls, easing in the afternoon. Gale southerlies, easing in the morning," Metaservice has predicted. The temperature will hover around 22 degree celsius. The precipitation level will go up to 70 percent. There is a high chance that rain will play spoilsport.

Auckland Player List

Auckland Squad

Martin Guptill, Robert ODonnell (c), William O Donnell, Sean Solia, Mark Chapman, George Worker, Simon Keene, William Somerville, Ben Horne (wk), Cole Briggs, Adithya Ashok, Danru Ferns, Ben Lister, Ross ter Braak, Ryan Harrison, Louis Delport, Matt Gibson

Auckland Predicted XI:

George Worker Batsman Sean Solia Batsman William O Donnell Batsman Mark Chapman Batsman Robert ODonnell (c) Batsman Ben Horne (wk) Batsman and wicket-taker Simion Keene Batsman Louis Delport Bowler Danu Ferns Bowler Ben Lister Bowler Matt Gibson Bowler

Auckland Team Form

In a season to forget, Auckland's first two matches were postponed due to wet outfield and bad weather conditions. They got to get on the park against Otago finally but ended up losing the match by six wickets. Later, they lost to Canterbury and Northern Districts by eight and two wickets to make it three in a row. The next match against Northern Districts did not fetch any result due to rain. Following the rain-marred match, Central Districts handed them a 8-wicket defeat. Auckland finally managed to register their first win, when they defeated Central Districts by three wickets on December 15. In the next match against Otago no result was possible due to rain. The side defeated Wellington and Canterbury by seven wickets each in their last two matches.

Wellington Player List

Wellington Squad

Troy Johnson (c), Tim Robinson, Luke Georgeson, Nick Kelly, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell (wk), Lauchie Johns, Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Ian McPeake, Ollie Newton, Michael Snedden, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears

Wellington Predicted XI





Luke Georgeson Batsman Devan Vishvaka Batsman Rachin Ravindra All-rounder Nick Kelly Batsman Ollie Newton All-rounder Troy Johnson (c) Batsman Tim Robinson Batsman Logan Van Beek Bowler Peter Younghusband Bowler Lauchie Johns Bowler and Wicket-keeper Michael Snedden Bowler

Wellington Team Form

Wellington kicked off their campaign with a 102-run defeat against Canterbury. Later, they registered two successive wins against Central Districts and Northern Districts respectively. Both the wins were by a 50-run margin. Three defeats on the bounce followed as Canterbury defeated Wellington by five wickets before Northern Districts and Central Districts also followed the same pursuit. Northern Districts won the match by 33 runs while Central Districts won 18 runs (DLS method). Wellington defeated Otago by 110 runs in their seventh match before going down against Auckland by seven wickets in the next game. Their last match against Otago was marred by rain.

Auckland vs Wellington Head to Head

Auckland have won three of the last five matches against Wellington.

Auckland vs Wellington Betting Odds

Wellington to win

Auckland, who have their last three matches, are the more likely side to win the upcoming match. Wellington, on the other hand, lost their last complete match. Overall, they have lost four of their last five complete matches. Their last match against Otago ended without a result. Wellington's batting collapse is a frequent phenomena now. They scored 219/9 against Otago, 219 versus Wellington, 140/7 (lost the match by DLS method) against Central Districts and 79 against Canterbury on December 8. Auckland's run with the bat has also not been exceptional but they look the better side currently. The momentum is on the side of Auckland, also they will have the benefit of playing at home in their final match of The Ford Trophy 2022-23.

Auckland vs Wellington Top Team Batsmen

Robert O'Donnell to be Auckland's top batter

Robert O'Donnell is currently the leading run-scorer for Auckland in The Ford Trophy 2022-23. He has scored 215 runs in eight matches at an average of 43. He has hit three fifties in the tournament so far. Overall, he has scored 72 matches and scored 1913 runs at an average of 31.36. He has one hundred and 13 fifties to his name in the format.

Nick Kelly to be Wellington's top batter

Nick Kelly is the second leading run-scorer for his team with 305 runs in nine matches at an average of 38.12. He has hit three fifties in the tournament so far. The 29-year-old southpaw has scored 18, 16, 61, 38* and 66 in his last three List A innings. Overall, he has played 65 matches and scored 1964 runs at an average of 32.73. He has three hundreds and 16 fifties to his name in the format.

Auckland vs Wellington top bowler

Benjamin Lister to be Auckland top bowler

Left-arm pacer Benjamin Lister has picked 49 wickets from 42 List A matches. Lister is the joint-third leading wicket-taker for his team with six wickets at an average of 31.50 and an economy rate of 4.34.

Logan van Beek to be Wellington's top bowler

Netherlands international Logan van Beek has led the bowling charge for Wellington in The Ford Trophy 2022-23. The 32-year-old has picked 15 wickets in nine matches at an economy of 5.86. In his last List A bowling against Auckland, the pacer picked three wickets for 46 runs. Overall, he has featured in 11 List A matches and picked 139 wickets at an average of 31.97.