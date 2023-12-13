Auckland vs Wellington Match Prediction AUCA 66 % Chance of Winning WFI 34 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.502 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Auckland and Wellington take centre stage in the 15th game of the 2023 Ford Cup at the Eden Park Outer Oval Stadium, Auckland. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 13 at 3:00 AM IST.

Auckland vs Wellington Chance of Winning

Auckland had a disappointing start to the tournament as they were beaten by Otago in the opening game but since then Auckland have dominated the proceedings from start to finish as they head into this fixture with three wins on the bounce. In the last game, Auckland registered a comprehensive win against Northern Knights as they won the game by 54 runs.

Wellington have failed to carry their form from Plunket Shield into this tournament as they were winless after three games. In the last match, Wellington managed to turn things around against Canterbury as they managed to defend a par score of 247 and eventually won the game by 55 runs. As per our calculations, Auckland are clear favourites in the upcoming game.

Auckland’s chances of winning - 66%

Wellington’s chances of winning - 34%

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Auckland vs Wellington Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

William O’Donnell had a stunning start to the campaign as he scored 83 runs in the opening game against Otago. Since then his form has taken a nosedive and has failed to score well in the last three matches. In four games, O’Donnell has scored 83, 16, 6 and 0 averaging 7.3 runs in the last three games which makes us believe he would struggle to score well against Auckland in the upcoming game.

Nick Kelly has had an underwhelming start to the campaign in the Ford Cup and has failed to show up in each of the three games thus far. In the opening game against Canterbury, Kelly failed to open his account and in the second game, Kelly scored 15 off 41 balls. In the last game, once again Kelly struggled as he scored six off 13 balls which makes us believe Kelly would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Wellington to win 2.44 Bet on Parimatch Auckland to win 1.50 Bet on 1xBet Wellington to win 2.52 Bet on Dafabet

Auckland vs Wellington Match Toss Prediction

The win percentage for teams batting and bowling first is 50% at the venue. But we expect the weather to be cloudy especially at the start which could benefit the bowling team. We believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Auckland News & Player List

Auckland Player List

George Worker, Robert O'Donnell, William O'Donnell, Harjot Johal, Ryan Harrison, Sean Solia, Simon Keene, Cam Fletcher (Wk), Cole Briggs (Wk), Finn Allen, Quinn Sunde (Wk), Adithya Ashok, Benjamin Lister, Danru Ferns, Louis Delport, Matthew Gibson, Yahya Zeb

Predicted Playing XI

George Worker Batter William O'Donnell Batter Robert O'Donnell Batter Sean Solia Batter Cole Briggs Wicket-keeper Finn Allen Batter Benjamin Lister Bowler Danru Ferns All-rounder Louis Delport Bowler Adithya Ashok Bowler Matthew Gibson Bowler

Auckland Team Form

Auckland lost the opening game of the season against Otago, since then they have won three games on the bounce and with 12 points are currently top of the table.

Wellington News & Player List

Wellington Player List

Gareth Severin, Muhammad Arslan Abbas, Nick Greenwood, Nick Kelly, Tim Robinson, Troy Johnson, Jesse Tashkoff, Logan van Beek, Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith, Peter Younghusband, Rachin Ravindra, Callum McLachlan (Wk), Devon Conway, Tom Blundell, Adam Milne, Ben Sears, Ian McPeake, James Hartshorn, Michael Snedden

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Robinson Batter Troy Johnson Batter Nick Kelly Batter Nick Greenwood All-rounder Callum McLachlan Wicket-keeper Michael Bracewell All-rounder Nathan Smith Bowler Ian McPeake All-rounder Logan van Beek Bowler Peter Younghusband Bowler Ben Sears Bowler

Wellington Team Form

Wellington had an underwhelming start to the season as they remained winless after three matches. Wellington managed to turn things around and registered their first win of the season against Canterbury. Wellington are currently fifth on the points table.

Auckland vs Wellington Head to Head

Auckland have dominated this fixture against Wellington in the recent past, Wellington has won only once in the last five meetings. Last year both sides went head to head and Auckland won the game with seven wickets to spare.

Head to Head: (Last five Matches)

Auckland Win: 3

Wellington win: 1

Draw/NR: 1

Auckland vs Wellington Betting Odds

Auckland to have a better opening partnership than Wellington

Wellington and Auckland go head to head in what looks like a mismatch and should be an easy outing for Auckland. Even though Auckland has struggled in the Plunket Shield heading into this game they have managed to turn things around and have won three games in the row. On the other hand, Wellington has struggled in this tournament and after going winless in the first three games, Wellington won the last game but remained fifth on the table. One of the biggest differences between the two sides has been the form of opening batsmen. Finn Allen has been in sensational form for Auckland and in the last two matches they have managed an opening partnership of 58 and 196 runs. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact, Auckland have had a better opening stand in three of the four games which showcases their dominance in the powerplay. Auckland have struggled to get a good start in games and have conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the three matches which makes us believe Auckland would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Auckland vs Wellington Top Team Batters

Finn Allen to be Auckland’s top batter

They haven't been a better batsman so far in this tournament. Finn Allen has been exceptional for Auckland thus far in this campaign and is the leading runs scorer in this tournament. In the four matches thus far, Allen has scored 42, 168, 39 and 120 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Troy Johnson to be Wellington’s top batter

Wellington has struggled in the batting department throughout this campaign, regardless, Troy Johnson has had a solid start to the campaign and has been probably the only consistent batsmen for Wellington thus far. In three matches, Johnson has scored 26, 57 and 30 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Auckland vs Wellington Top Team Bowlers

Danru Ferns to be Auckland’s top bowler

Danru Ferns has had a solid start to the campaign as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Auckland and with six wickets is the leading wicket taker for his side. In the last head to head game, Ferns ended up with 2/25 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Adam Milne to be Wellington’s top bowler

Adam Milne has been the standout bowler for Wellington so far in this tournament as he has been in the thick of things in all three matches thus far. In the opening game Milne ended with a five wicket haul and carried his form as he bagged another four wickets in the last three games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.