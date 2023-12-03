Canterbury vs Auckland Match Prediction CKI 63 % Chance of Winning AUCA 37 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1xBet 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Dafabet 1.94 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Canterbury and Auckland take centre stage in the third round of fixtures of the 2023 Ford Cup at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 03 at 3:30 AM IST.

Canterbury vs Auckland Chance of Winning

After the disappointments of last year where Canterbury got outplayed in the finals, they would be aiming to go one step ahead and go all the way this season. In the opening fixture, Canterbury registered an impressive win against Wellington but in the last game once again they were outplayed by the defending champions as Central Districts won the game with four wickets to spare.

Auckland’s form has been a cause of concern heading into this tournament. Auckland were bookies favourites in the opening fixture against Otago but lost the game by 42 runs. Auckland managed to turn things around against Otago as they won the game with seven wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Canterbury are clear favourites heading into this game.

Canterbury’s chances of winning - 63%

Auckland’s chances of winning - 37%

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Canterbury vs Auckland Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Matthew Boyle had a disappointing campaign last year, Boyle played six games for Canterbury last season and scored mere 25 runs with an average of 4.16 which is pretty low. In the last head to head game, Boyle could only manage to score 12 which makes us believe Boyle would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Finn Allen had a sublime start to the tournament as in the opening game against Otago, Allen scored 42 and in the last game against Otago, Allen single handedly destroyed the Otago bowling attack as he scored 168 off 110 balls. Auckland won the game with seven wickets to spare. Looking at his form, we believe Allen would score well in the upcoming game.

Canterbury vs Auckland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the team batting first has had a slight edge at the venue, in the last game Wellington failed to chase down a sub-par score of 220 as they lost the game by 63 runs which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 14C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 9C.

Canterbury News & Player List

Canterbury Player List

Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Matt Boyle, Rhys Mariu, Angus McKenzie, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Dylan Hunter, Michael Rippon, Sean Davey, Zakary Foulkes, Mitchell Hay (Wk), Tom Latham, Edward Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Michael Rae, William O'Rourke

Predicted Playing XI

Henry Nicholls Batter Chad Bowes Batter Ken McClure Batter Matt Boyle All-rounder Mitchell Hay Wicket-keeper Zakary Foulkes All-rounder Kyle Jamieson Bowler Michael Rippon All-rounder William O'Rourke Bowler Michael Rae Bowler Henry Shipley Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Last year’s runner up had a solid start to the campaign as they managed to register a comprehensive victory against in-form Wellington in the season opener. In the last game they felt short as they were beaten by Central Districts.

Auckland News & Player List

Auckland Player List

George Worker, Robert O'Donnell, William O'Donnell, Harjot Johal, Ryan Harrison, Sean Solia, Simon Keene, Cam Fletcher (Wk), Cole Briggs (Wk), Finn Allen, Quinn Sunde (Wk), Adithya Ashok, Benjamin Lister, Danru Ferns, Louis Delport, Matthew Gibson, Yahya Zeb

Predicted Playing XI

George Worker Batter William O'Donnell Batter Robert O'Donnell Batter Sean Solia Batter Cole Briggs Wicket-keeper Finn Allen Batter Benjamin Lister Bowler Danru Ferns All-rounder Louis Delport Bowler Adithya Ashok Bowler Matthew Gibson Bowler

Auckland Team Form

Auckland had a disappointing campaign last year as they finished sixth on the table. This season once again they have had an underwhelming start as they got outclassed by Otago in the season opener but managed to turn things around in the last game as they beat Otago with seven wickets to spare.

Canterbury vs Auckland Head to Head

Auckland have edged Canterbury in this fixture in recent history, winning three of the last five matches. Both sides went head to head twice and managed to share the spoils which makes this a very intriguing game for the neutrals.

Head to Head: (Last five matches)

Canterbury Win: 2

Auckland win: 3

Draw/NR: 0

Canterbury vs Auckland Betting Odds

Canterbury to have a better opening partnership than Auckland

Auckland and Canterbury headed into this tournament on the back of an underwhelming performance in Plunket Shield, even though it's tough to take much as both are different tournaments but form does have a barring on bets. Canterbury had a phenomenal tournament last term as they ended up second on the table and lost to Central Districts in the finals. But in one department where they have lacked consistency is opening partnerships which seems to have changed this season. In the opening game against Wellington, Canterbury registered an opening stand of 20 runs and in the second game against Central Districts, they managed an opening stand of 87 runs.In both games this season, Canterbury has managed a better opening stand. What turns this tip in their favour is the fact that in four of the last five matches in ODIs, Canterbury have managed a better opening stand and combining that with the struggles of Auckland, we believe Canterbury would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Canterbury vs Auckland Top Team Batters

Chad Bowes to be Canterbury’s top batter

Chad Bowes had a pretty decent start to the tournament as on the wicket which was difficult to bat on, Bowes scored 26 as he managed to see off the new ball and in the last game he managed to score 36. Last year both sides went head to head twice and on both occasions, Bowes was the leading run scorer for his team which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

George Worker to be Auckland’s top batter

Even though George Worker did not have a great game in the last outing, he was one of the most consistent batsman for Auckland last year especially in the second half of the season. Last year, both sides went head to head and Worker scored a brilliant 40 off 51 balls as Auckland beat Canterbury which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Canterbury vs Auckland Top Team Bowlers

William O’ Rourke to be Canterbury’s top bowler

William O’Rourke was magnificent for Canterbury last year as he ended up with 13 wickets and was joint top wicket taker for Canterbury last season. O’Rourke had a great game against Wellington and was unlucky to have only got one wicket in the game which doesn’t outline how well he bowled which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Adithya Ashok to be Auckland’s top bowler

If something is not broken then why fix it, we are going to stick to our pick once again in the upcoming game as Adithya Ashok once against showcased his class in the opening fixture as he ended up with 2/60 and in the last game, Ashok was one of the most economical bowler in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.