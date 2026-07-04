Canterbury vs Central Districts Match Prediction

Table-toppers Central Districts will take on Canterbury in their seventh match of The Ford Trophy 2022-23 on Wednesday, January 11. The match will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The action will kickstart from 3:30 AM IST.

Bet on Ford Trophy

Central Districts have won four of their first six matches and are the leaders in the six-team competition with 19 points. Canterbury are placed second are just two points behind them. A win in this upcoming match can help Canterbury grab four points to dethrone Central Districts at the top. The two sides are facing each other for the first time after 2020.

Canterbury vs Central Districts Chance of Winning

Canterbury would have fancied their chances against Central Districts but the big international names in the squad including Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham and Ish Sodhi are set to miss the match. All these players are part of New Zealand's ongoing ODI series in Pakistan. Central Districts bowlers are set to hold their team strong against a depleted Canterbury.

Central Districts pacers are also not far behind. Seth Rance has picked 13 wickets in six matches at an average of 12.30. Brett Randell and Blair Tickner have also picked nine and eight wickets respectively. Not to forget Doug Bracewell has seven wickets to his name. Veteran spinner Ajaz Patel has registered six scalps at an average of 17.66 and an economy rate of 4.29. To be precise, Canterbury are having an edge in the bowling department.

Central Districts have relied heavily on the batting prowess of Dane Cleaver and Will Young. No other batter from the side has scored more than 150 runs in the ongoing tournament so far. However, given the problem Canterbury are facing, the batting unit of Central Districts looks more settled in comparison.

Talking about yet another problem for Canterbury, pacer Henry Shipley, who is their leading wicket-taker with 12 scalps at an average just over 11, is also in Pakistan. In his absence, the onus will be on left-arm pacer Ed Nuttall who has picked eight wickets at an average of 4.55 and an economy of 4.55. New Zealand international Matt Henry has also chipped in with five wickets at an average of 3.10. Spinner Ish Sodhi has picked four wickets in three innings at an economy of 4.06 but he too is in Pakistan.

All things said, it's clear that Canterbury are heavily depleted in both the departments of the game. That gives Central Districts the golden opportunity to surge further in the premier 50-over domestic tournament.

Our Prediction

A neck-to-neck Canterbury and Central Districts may very well be on the cards. The batting departments of both the teams have not been at their best, but their bowlers have been impressive. Central Districts have been highly dependent on Cleaver and Young and once either of the two depart, the team can be in tatters. However, Canterbury has a bigger problem to face. The likes of Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham and Daryl Mitchell would not turn up as they all are with the New Zealand national team in Pakistan. Adding to their woes is Ish Sodhi, the star leg-spinner who is in Pakistan as well. As mentioned above, Central Districts bowlers have an edge over Canterbury in the bowling department, and with the star batters missing in the opposition line-up, they would fancy their chance to help their team extend their lead at the top of the points table.

Central District to win @ 1.805 (Melbet)

Canterbury to win @ 2.005 (Melbet)

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Canterbury vs Central Districts Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

In the previous edition of The Ford Trophy, Canterbury finished at the bottom of the points table. Out of their 10 matches, they found themselves on the losing end on five occasions. They managed just a single win, while four matches ended without a result.

This time around, the Cole McConchie-led side has turned the tables. They are sitting second on the six-team points table and have three out of their six matches already. One match has ended without a result. Third-placed Northern Districts have the same number of points (17) but an inferior Net Run Rate (NRR). A win in the next game can see them topple Central Districts for the top spot but that looks highly unlikely. They will be left with three more matches (Otago, Auckland and Central Districts again) after that. While Auckland are at the bottom of the points table, Otago have failed to find rhythm. The star international players of the team would most likely be available for the final three matches. That would give Canterbury a fair shot at qualifying for the summit clash.

Central Districts lost their final match to Auckland by eight wickets in The Ford Trophy 2021-22. They are the table toppers once again in this season. They are two points clear of second-placed Canterbury. Their last three matches will see them face Northern Districts twice and Central Districts once more. The batting unit will have to take a bit of more responsibility if Central Districts are expecting a smooth road to the finals.

Canterbury vs Central Districts Aces Match Toss Prediction

Canterbury won the toss and elected to field first before beating Wellington by five wickets in the first Ford Trophy 2022-23 match at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. In the following match, Otago opted to field and defeated Canterbury by five wickets. Considering the pattern, team winning the toss would opt to field again.

Weather Report

"Cloudy periods. A few showers, turning to rain in the evening. Northeasterlies, then southerlies from afternoon, strong at times," Metservice has predicted. Two points will be shared between the two teams if the match is abandoned without a result.

Canterbury Player List

Canterbury Squad

Chad Bowes, Matthew Boyle, Leo Carter, Henry Nicholls, Mitch Hay, Sean Davey, Daryl Mitchell, Cole McConchie (c), Ed Nuttall, Tom Latham (wk), Cam Fletcher, Matt Henry, Angus McKenzie, Henry Shipley, Theo van Woerkom, Zakary Foulkes, William ORourke, Ish Sodhi.

Canterbury Predicted XI

Matthew Boyle Batsman Chad Bowes Batsman Leo Carter Batsman and Wicket-keeper Mitch Hay Batsman Cole McConchie (c) Batsman Cam Fletcher Batsman and wicket-taker Sean Davey All-rounder Theo van Woerkom Bowler Matt Henry Bowler Ed Nuttall Bowler William ORourke Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury defeated Wellington by 102 runs to kick off their campaign. They lost their second match against Northern Knight by eight wickets (DLS method) before registering two back-to-back wins against Auckland and Wellington. Canterbury faced a five-wicket defeat against Otago in their last fifth match. The last match against Northern Knights was abandoned without a bowl being bowled. The batting unit has crumbled time and again.

Central Districts Player List

Central Districts Squad

Ross Taylor, Jack Boyle, Will Young (c), Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Brad Schmulian, Jayden Lennox, Dane Cleaver, Doug Bracewell, Ajaz Patel, Brett Randell, Blair Tickner, Raymond Toole, Seth Rance

Central Districts Predicted XI:

Jack Boyle Batsman Ben Smith Batsman and Wicket-keeper Brad Schmulian Dane Cleaver Batsman and Wicket-keeper Tom Bruce (c) Batsman Josh Clarkson All-rounder Doug Bracewel All-rounder Ajaz Patel Bowler Raymond Toole Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler Brett Randell Bowler

Central District Team Form

Central Districts have four out of their six matches in the tournament so far. They defeated Otago twice in a row ( by nine wickets and 123 runs). They lost their first match against Wellington by 50 runs before handing them a 18-run defeat (DLS method) in their last encounter of the tournament. The side faced Auckland in their fourth match and defeated them by 8 wickets. In their fifth match, Central Districts lost to the same team by three wickets. The batting failure of Central District is a concern.

Canterbury vs Central Districts Aces Head to Head

The last two matches between the two sides were abandoned without a bowl being bowled. In the three matches prior to them, Canterbury lead the head-to-head tally 2-1. Central Districts won the last complete match in 2020 by six wickets.

Canterbury vs Central Districts Betting Odds

Central Districts to win

A neck-to-neck Canterbury and Central Districts may very well be on the cards. The batting departments of both the teams have not been at their best, but their bowlers have been impressive. Central Districts have been highly dependent on Cleaver and Young and once either of the two depart, the team can be in tatters. However, Canterbury has a bigger problem to face. The likes of Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham and Daryl Mitchell would not turn up as they all are with the New Zealand national team in Pakistan. Adding to their woes is Ish Sodhi, the star leg-spinner who is in Pakistan as well. As mentioned above, Central Districts bowlers have an edge over Canterbury in the bowling department, and with the star batters missing in the opposition line-up, they would fancy their chance to help their team extend their lead at the top of the points table.

Canterbury vs Central Districts Top Team Batsmen

Chad Bowes to be Canterbury's top batter

The 30-year-old is the leading wicket-taker for his team with 195 runs in five matches at an average of 48.75. The right-hand batter smashed a couple of fifties to start his campaign before getting out for 24 against Central Districts in his third match. He was dismissed for a duck in the fourth match. Bowes scored 15 unbeaten runs in his last outing. The batter has been consistent and we expect him to deliver once again with the bat. Overall, he has scored 2628 runs in 78 List A matches at an average of 38.64. He has hit six hundreds and 12 fifties in the format.

Will Young to be Central District’ top batter

Will young is the second-highest run-scorer for Central Districts. The Kiwi international has scored 180 runs in four matches at an average of 90. The 30-year-old scored 37 not out runs in the first match before getting out for a duck in the second. The third match saw him blast 128 versus Otago. In his last outing against Auckland, he scored 15 unbeaten runs. Overall, he has played 83 List A matches and scored 3010 runs at an average of 40.67.

Canterbury vs Central Districts top bowler

Seth Rance to be Central Districts' top bowler

After six games in the Ford Trophy this season, Seth Rance has already claimed 13 wickets at an excellent average and economy rate of 12.30 and 3.40 respectively. The 35-year-old right-hand pacer is the leading wicket-taker for his team for now. He has picked at least two wickets in five of the six matches. Overall, he has featured in 72 first-class matches and picked 114 wickets at an average of 23.91.

Ed Nuttall to be Canterbury's top bowler

Left-arm pacer Ed Nuttall is the second-highest wicket-taker for his team currently. The 29-year-old has picked eight wickets in five matches at an average of 17.75. He has picked five wickets for 50 runs in his last two outings in the competition. Overall, he has picked 65 wickets in 44 List A matches at an average of 27.60.