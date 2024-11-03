CKI (Canterbury) vs CST (Central Districts) Match Prediction CKI 62 % Chance of Winning CST 38 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.61 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.658 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Canterbury take on Central Districts in the 13th game of the 2024-25 Ford Trophy at Mainpower Oval, Rangiora. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 03 at 03:00 AM IST.

Canterbury vs Central Districts Chance of Winning

Canterbury surrendered their unbeaten run in this campaign in the last outing against Auckland. It was the game that got impacted by rain but Canterbury batsmen failed to turn up as they were dismissed for 109 which Auckland managed to chase down and eventually won the game with seven wickets to spare.

Central Districts were winless after three matches but in the last game they managed to turn things around as they beat Otago. Central Districts scored 330 runs and eventually won the game by 108 runs. As per our calculations, Canterbury are favourites in the upcoming game.

Canterbury’ chances of winning - 62%

Central Districts’ chances of winning - 38%

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Canterbury vs Central Districts Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Henry Nicholls was one of the few batsmen for Canterbury who scored in double digits in the last game. So far this season Nicholls has struggled as he has scored 37 runs in three matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Curtis Heaphy had a solid season last term and once again he has flourished so far. In the last game against Otago Heaphy scored 142 in 145 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Canterbury vs Central Districts Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last three of the four matches has been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 13C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 4C.

Canterbury News & Player List

Canterbury Player List

Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes, Rhys Mariu, Mitch Hay (wk), Cole McConchie (c), Matthew Boyle, Michael Rippon, Zakary Foulkes, Angus McKenzie, Sean Davey, Michael Rae, Matt Rowe, Fraser Sheat

Predicted Playing XI

Chad Bowes Batter Matthew Boyle Batter Henry Nicholls Batter Michael Rippon All-rounder Mitchell Hay Wicket-keeper Cole McConchie Batter Rhys Mariu All-rounder Zakary Foulkes All-rounder Angus McKenzie Bowler Michael Rae Bowler Sean Davey Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury surrendered their unbeaten streak in the last game against Auckland and are currently second on the table.

Central Districts News & Player List

Central Districts Player List

Brad Schmulian, Curtis Heaphy, Jack Boyle, Dane Cleaver (wk), Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, William Clark, Brett Randell, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox (c), Raymond Toole, Angus Schaw, Joey Field, Ewald Schreuder

Predicted Playing XI

Jack Boyle Batter Curtis Heaphy Batter Brad Schmulian All-rounder Josh Clarkson All-rounder Dane Cleaver Wicket-keeper William Clark Batter Tom Bruce All-rounder Brett Randell All-rounder Blair Tickner Bowler Jayden Lennox Bowler Ray Toole Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts were winless in the first three matches but in the last game they beat Otago by 108 runs.

Canterbury vs Central Districts Head to Head

Canterbury have dominated this fixture in the past against Central Districts 43-29. Last season both sides went head to head twice and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Canterbury: 43

Central Districts: 29

Canterbury vs Central Districts Betting Odds

Canterbury to have a better opening partnership than Central Districts

Central Districts and Canterbury head into this game in what seems like a mismatch even though Canterbury lost the last game against Auckland. They are the defending champions and have had a solid start to the campaign as they are currently second on the table. On the other hand much like last season Central Districts have struggled thus far in the tournament as they were winless after three matches but managed to stop the rut in the last game as they registered their first win of the season. We expect Canterbury to dominate the game and they will end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Canterbury vs Central Districts Top Batters

Chad Bowes to be Canterbury’ top batter

Even though Chad Bowes did not have a great game in the last outing we are going to stick with him as with 253 runs he is the leading run scorer in the tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Brad Schmulian to be Central Districts’ top batter

Brad Schmulian continued his brilliant form in the last game as he scored 78 against Otago. With 212 runs thus far he has been consistent so far this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Canterbury vs Central Districts Top Bowlers

Zakary Foulkes to be Canterbury’ top bowler

Zakary Foulkes had a decent game in the last outing against Auckland as he was one of the two Canterbury bowlers who bagged a wicket in the game. He is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Blair Tickner to be Central Districts’ top bowler

Blair Tickner had a solid game against Otago as he bagged two wickets in the game. With nine wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.