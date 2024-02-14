CKI (Canterbury) vs CST (Central Districts) Match Prediction CKI 56 % Chance of Winning CST 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.78 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Canterbury take on Central Districts in the 26th game of the 2024 Ford Trophy at the Hagley Oval Stadium, Christchurch. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 14 at 03:00 AM IST.

Canterbury vs Central Districts Chance of Winning

Central Districts had a solid start to the campaign as they had one loss in the first four games. In the second half of the campaign, Central Districts has struggled and with just one win in the last four games they are currently third on the table. In the last game against Auckland, Central Districts managed to chase down the target as they won the game with six wickets to spare.

After three defeats on the bounce, Canterbury managed to turn things around as they are unbeaten in the last three games and are far better placed as they head into the game. Their last game against Northern Knights was washed out but prior to that they beat Otago and Auckland. As per our calculations, Canterbury are slight favourites in the upcoming game.

Canterbury’s chances of winning - 56%

Central Districts ’s chances of winning - 44%

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Canterbury vs Central Districts Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Mitchell Hay repaid our faith in the last game as he scored 32 off 47 balls which propels us to pick this tip once again. He has been the spark for Canterbury in this campaign as he has scored 222 runs thus far which included two half centuries and is the leading run scorer for Canterbury this term which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

Jack Boyle’s struggles have continued throughout the tournament. This bet has paid off thus far, so far this season, Boyle has scored 128 runs with an average of 21.33. In the last game, Boyle scored five of 17 balls against Auckland which makes us believe his struggle would continue in the upcoming game and he would score low.

Match Prediction Best Odds Central Districts to win 1.97 Bet on Parimatch Canterbury to win 1.83 Bet on 1xBet Central Districts to win 2.02 Bet on Dafabet

Canterbury vs Central Districts Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has seen teams chase targets with ease as the chasing team has a better chance of winning at the venue. Last two games have been won by chasing teams which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Canterbury News & Player List

Canterbury Player List

Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Matt Boyle, Rhys Mariu, Angus McKenzie, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Dylan Hunter, Michael Rippon, Sean Davey, Zakary Foulkes, Mitchell Hay (Wk), Tom Latham, Edward Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Michael Rae, William O'Rourke, Cameron Paul, Bevon Jacobs

Predicted Playing XI

Henry Nicholls Batter Chad Bowes Batter Ken McClure Batter Matt Boyle All-rounder Mitchell Hay Wicket-keeper Zakary Foulkes All-rounder Kyle Jamieson Bowler Michael Rippon All-rounder William O'Rourke Bowler Michael Rae Bowler Henry Shipley Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury managed to stop the rut and have managed to turn things around, Canterbury are unbeaten in last games and with 19 points are currently second on the table.

Central Districts News & Player List

Central Districts Player List

Jack Boyle, Brad Schmulian, Dane Cleaver (c & wk), Curtis Heaphy, Josh Clarkson, William Clark, Bayley Wiggins, Angus Schaw, Jayden Lennox, Blair Tickner, Raymond Toole, Doug Bracewell, Brett Randell, Ben Smith, Tom Bruce, Greg Hay, Bevan Small, Liam Dudding, Joey Field

Predicted Playing XI

Jack Boyle Batter Brad Schmulian Batter Curtis Heaphy Batter Josh Clarkson All-rounder Dane Cleaver Wicket-keeper William Clark All-rounder Bayley Wiggins Bowler Angus Schaw All-rounder Jayden Lennox Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler Raymond Toole Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts had a positive start to the campaign but have struggled in the second half of the campaign. In the last game, Central Districts beat Auckland with six wickets to spare.

Canterbury vs Central Districts Head to Head

Central Districts have had a slight edge over Canterbury in the last five matches (2-1). Both sides went head to head earlier this season, Central Districts won the game with four wickets to spare.

Head to Head (Last five games)

Canterbury: 1

Central Districts : 2

Canterbury vs Central Districts Betting Odds

Canterbury to have a better opening partnership than Central Districts

Canterbury and Central Districts head into this penultimate game as both sides are separated by mere two points and a winner of this game would all but secure a place in the playoffs. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and it turned out to be an absolute classic. Central Districts managed to chase down the target and eventually won the game with four wickets to spare. Even though Central Districts were so dominant in the game, Canterbury managed to have a better opening stand on the day. One of the key differences between the two sides has been the way Canterbury batted and bowled at the start of the innings throughout the campaign. In three of the last four games, Canterbury has managed to have a better opening stand. On the other hand, in three of the last four games, Central Districts have conceded a bigger opening stand which makes us believe Canterbury would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Canterbury vs Central Districts Top Team Batters

Chad Bowes to be Canterbury’s top batter

Even though Chad Bowes is not the top run scorer for Canterbury, he has been the most consistent batmen for Canterbury in this campaign. In the last six matches, he has scored 36, 26, 34, 47, 39 and 17 which makes us believe it only a matter of time before he converts these starts into big scores which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Brad Schmulian to be Central Districts’s top batter

Brad Schmulian has been the reason why Central Districts are still in contention for the playoffs. In the last game against Auckland, Schmulian scored a brilliant century as Central Districts won the game. With 241 runs, Schmulian is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Canterbury vs Central Districts Top Team Bowlers

William O’Rourke to be Canterbury’s top bowler

We are going to go with William O’Rourke once again as even though he bagged just one wicket, he bowled well in the game. O’Rourke has played a key role for Canterbury’s resurgence and with 13 wickets, O’Rourke is the leading wicket taker for Canterbury which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Raymond Toole to be Central Districts’s top bowler

Raymond Toole has had a solid campaign thus far as he has been the most consistent bowler for Central Districts this term. In the last five innings, Toole has had bowling figures of 5/72, 2/15, 2/26, 3/30 and 2/38 and with 16 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.