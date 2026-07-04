Canterbury vs Northern Knights Match Prediction

Canterbury and Northern Knights are set to lock horns in Match No.17 of the ongoing Ford Trophy on Sunday, December 18. The Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host the contest and the match can be watched from 3:30 AM in India.

Bet on Ford Trophy

Canterbury are currently placed on top of the points table with 15 points and a net run rate of +1.430. They have won three of their five games but are going into the game after a loss against Otago earlier in the week.

The Knights, on the other hand, are also on 15 points courtesy of three wins from five matches. But they are placed third in the points table due to inferior net run rate than Canterbury and Central Districts. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.509, while Central Districts have a NRR of +0.952.

Canterbury vs Northern Knights Chance of winning

Canterbury are the table toppers at the halfway stage of the tournament, but it doesn’t give them the luxury to sit back and relax. The points table is congested and a loss can push Canterbury down the points table.

The Knights, on the contrary, are in with a realistic chance of moving to the top of the points table by displacing Canterbury, with 17 points. However, a loss won’t make it any easier for them in the second half of the tournament, with Otago needing one more win to level with Canterbury’s 15 points.

Our Prediction

The bookmakers think that Canterbury have a better chance of winning. But Northern Knights can’t be undermined by any stretch of the imagination. In fact, the Knights have lost one less match than Canterbury, with one No Result to show for as well. It’s also pertinent to note that in the last four matches involving Canterbury, the team batting second came up trumps. If the Knights get a chance to bat second, they have every chance of easing past Canterbury.

Canterbury to win @ 1.73 (Melbet)

Northern District to win @ 2.104 (Melbet)

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Canterbury vs Northern Knights Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Canterbury started their campaign with a thumping 102-run victory over Wellington, who are struggling in the bottom half of the points table. From there on, Canterbury have blown a tad hot and cold.

Canterbury have won against Wellington and Auckland – teams that have struggled to find much of a rhythm and find themselves at No.5 and 6 respectively in the table. They have lost to the Knights earlier and then Otago, showing their struggles against stronger sides.

However, having already beaten Canterbury earlier, the Northern Knights will again fancy their chances.

Canterbury vs Northern Knights Match Toss Prediction

The Hagley Oval has hosted two matches thus far in the ongoing championship and both games went in favour of the teams, batting second. Hence it’s a no-brainer that teams should opt to field first after winning the toss. A fairly high-scoring game seems to be on the cards. Bowlers won’t have much room for error and need to be on their toes with their line and lengths.

Weather Report

There is a chance of rain throughout the duration of the match. It won’t be a surprise if the game gets called off or abandoned due to rain. Playing conditions will be cool and pleasant with temperatures around the 17-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the 70s. There will be a fair amount of cloud cover and the sun isn’t expected to be our during the game.

Canterbury Player List

Canterbury squad:

Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Cole McConchie (c), Cam Fletcher (wk), Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, William O’Rourke, Ed Nuttall, Sean Davey, Theo van Woerkom, Leo Carter, Angus McKenzie, Mitch Hay, ZG Foulkes, Matthew Boyle

Canterbury predicted XI:

Henry Nicholls All-rounder Chad Bowes Batsman Daryl Mitchell All rounder Tom Latham Batsman Cole McConchie Batsman and captain Cam Fletcher Wicket-keeper batsman Henry Shipley All-rounder Ish Sodhi Bowler Matt Henry Bowler William O’Rourke Bowler Ed Nuttall Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury will go into their next game after losing to Otago by five wickets at Hagley Oval. After Otago opted to field first, they bowled Canterbury out for 160 in 37.3 overs. A number of the Canterbury batters got starts, but failed to convert.

Tom Latham top-scored for them with a knock of 35 runs off 38 balls with five fours before fast bowler Jacob Duffy accounted for his wicket. Michael Rippon picked up four wickets for Otago.

Thereafter, Otago chased the target down in 35.2 overs. Otago skipper Hamish Rutherford scored 76 to make sure that Canterbury never found a foothold back in the contest.

Northern Knights Player List

Northern Knights squad:

Katene Clarke, Tim Seifert (wk), Jeet Raval (c), Bharat Popli, Henry Cooper, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Peter Drysdale, Kristian Clarke, Tim Pringle, Scott Johnston, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Joe Carter, Zak Gibson, Frederick Walker

Northern Knights Predicted XI:

Katene Clarke Batter Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper batter Jeet Raval Batter and captain Bharat Popli Batter Henry Cooper Batter Brett Hampton Batter Scott Kuggelejin All-rounder Peter Drysdale Bowler Kristian Clarke Bowler Tim Pringle Bowler Scott Johnston Bowler

Northern Knights Team Form

Northern Knights will be brimming with confidence after beating Wellington by 33 runs in their previous game at Basin Reserve.

After being put in to bat first, the Knights racked up a mammoth score of 381 for the loss of five wickets on the board. Tim Seifert threw his bat around to score 103 runs off 87 balls with the help of eight fours and six sixes.

Skipper Jeet Raval also made 81 to put pressure on the opposition bowlers. Wellington also did well, but finished with 348 in 48.1 overs. Finn Allen and Nick Kelly notched scores of 90 and 66 respectively but to no avail.

Scott Johnston and Tim Pringle picked up two wickets apiece for Northern Knights.

Canterbury vs Northern Knights Head to Head

Canterbury and Northern Knights have faced other 77 times thus far. Even as Northern Knights came up trumps 33 times, Canterbury won 41 matches. While three matches didn’t produce any result, three matches were abandoned.

In their last encounter, earlier in this year’s Ford Trophy, the Knights won by eight wickets in a rain-affected game.

Canterbury vs Northern Knights Betting Odds

Canterbury to have a higher opening partnership

The opening pair of Henry Nicholls and Chad Bowes for the Canterbury team is likely to perform better than their opponents, with markets odds of 1.725. Nicholls has scored 87 runs in the competition, while Bowed is the leading run-scorer for his team, with 195 runs in five games.

Canterbury vs Northern Knights Top Team Batsmen

Henry Nicholls to be Canterbury's top batter

Left-hander Henry Nicholls opens the batting for Canterbury, but haven’t quite been at his very best in the tournament. In four matches, the southpaw has scored 87 runs at an average of 21.75 and a strike rate of 82.07 with a top score of 40. Although he is yet to be at his very best, he is greatly experienced, having represented New Zealand in 58 ODIs. He has market odds of 3.0.

Jeet Raval to be Northern Knights’ top batter

Jeet Raval has arguably been among the standout batter for the Knights in the championship. In five matches, Raval has scored 173 runs at an average of 57.66 and a strike rate of 94.53 with a top score of 81, and has market odds of 4.0.

Canterbury vs Northern Knights Top Team Bowlers

Matt Henry to be Canterbury’s top bowler

Matt Henry has been a brute force for New Zealand, especially in white-ball cricket. He has also been impressive in the Ford Trophy for Canterbury. In four matches, Henry has picked up five wickets. But what’s most astonishing is his economy rate of 3.10.

Neil Wagner to be Northern Knights’ top bowler

Neil Wagner, the joint-highest wicket-taker for the Knights with nine scalps, could be the game-changer for his side. The quick has been highly effective and his economy rate of 3.83 suggests that he has been on the mark throughout the tournament.