CKI (Canterbury) vs NDS (Northern Knights) Match Prediction CKI 55 % Chance of Winning NDS 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.04 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.1 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.087 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Canterbury take on Northern Knights in the 24th game of the 2024 Ford Trophy at the Hagley Oval Stadium, Christchurch. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 10 at 03:00 AM IST.

Canterbury vs Northern Knights Chance of Winning

Northern Knights had a brilliant start to the campaign as they had just one loss in first six games and looked destined to top the group. In the last game against Wellington, Northern Knights suffered their second defeat of the season. Wellington batted first and scored 330 runs and eventually won the game by 45 runs.

Canterbury has looked sensational since the restart of the tournament as they have registered back to back wins against Otago and Auckland. They struggled to make a mark in the first half of the campaign and looked down and out but with back to back wins, they are right in the mix to make the playoffs this season. As per our calculations, Canterbury are favourites in the upcoming game.

Canterbury’s chances of winning - 55%

Northern Knights ’s chances of winning - 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Canterbury vs Northern Knights Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Mitchell Hay repaid our faith in the last game as he scored 32 off 47 balls which propels us to pick this tip once again. He has been the spark for Canterbury in this campaign as he has scored 222 runs thus far which included two half centuries and is the leading run scorer for Canterbury this term which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

Tim Seifert has managed to turn things around since the restart and has been the top batter in the last two games. Seifert scored 33 off 28 balls against Auckland and in the last game against Wellington, he scored 54 off 49 balls which makes us believe he would once again score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northern Knights to win 1.75 Bet on Parimatch Canterbury to win 2.08 Bet on 1xBet Northern Knights to win 1.81 Bet on Dafabet

Canterbury vs Northern Knights Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has seen teams chase targets with ease as the chasing team has a better chance of winning at the venue. Last two of the three games have been won by chasing teams which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 25% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 16C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 8C.

Canterbury News & Player List

Canterbury Player List

Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Matt Boyle, Rhys Mariu, Angus McKenzie, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Dylan Hunter, Michael Rippon, Sean Davey, Zakary Foulkes, Mitchell Hay (Wk), Tom Latham, Edward Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Michael Rae, William O'Rourke, Cameron Paul, Bevon Jacobs

Predicted Playing XI

Henry Nicholls Batter Chad Bowes Batter Ken McClure Batter Matt Boyle All-rounder Mitchell Hay Wicket-keeper Zakary Foulkes All-rounder Kyle Jamieson Bowler Michael Rippon All-rounder William O'Rourke Bowler Michael Rae Bowler Henry Shipley Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury managed to stop the rut as they beat Otago and then registered back to back wins as they beat Auckland in the last game. With 15 points, they are currently third on the table.

Northern Knights News & Player List

Northern Knights Player List

Tim Seifert (wk), Katene Clarke, Henry Cooper, Joe Carter, Jeet Raval (c), Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kristian Clarke, Tim Pringle, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher, Peter Bocock, Frederick Walker, Anurag Verma, Zak Gibson, Scott Johnston, Bharat Popli

Predicted Playing XI

Katene Clarke Batter Henry Cooper Batter Joe Carter Batter Jeet Raval Batter Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Brett Hampton All-rounder Scott Kuggeleijn Batter Kristian Clarke Bowler Tim Pringle Bowler Joe Walker Bowler Matthew Fisher Bowler

Northern Knights Team Form

Northern Knights were impressive against Auckland but in the last game they got outplayed by Wellington. With four wins in seven games, Northern Knights are currently at the top of the table.

Canterbury vs Northern Knights Head to Head

Canterbury have had a slight edge over Northern Knights in the last five matches (2-1). Both sides went head to head twice last season. Northern Knights won the first game and the second game was called off due to rain.

Head to Head (Last five games)

Canterbury: 2

Northern Knights : 1

Canterbury vs Northern Knights Betting Odds

Canterbury to have a better opening partnership than Northern Knights

Canterbury and Northern Knights head into this game as the two best sides thus far. Northern Knights have had a dominant season thus far but were pegged back in the last game against Otago who were dominant from the start. On the other hand, Canterbury who struggled in the first half of the campaign seems rejuvenated in the second half of the season as they have registered back to back wins for the first time this season. Even though Northern Knights have dominated the games this season they have struggled in the powerplay which has been pretty evident in the last few games. What makes this tip so intriguing is the fact in each of the last four matches, Northern Knights have conceded a bigger opening stand. On the other hand Canterbury openers have started to dominate the games and in three of the last four matches, they have had a better opening stand which makes us believe Canterbury would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Canterbury vs Northern Knights List a Hagley Oval, Christchurch Canterbury Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.04 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.1 Bet Now! Northern Districts Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.802 Bet Now!

Canterbury vs Northern Knights Top Team Batters

Chad Bowes to be Canterbury’s top batter

Even though Chad Bowes is not the top run scorer for Canterbury, he has been the most consistent batmen for Canterbury in this campaign. In the last six matches, he has scored 36, 26, 34, 47, 39 and 17 which makes us believe it only a matter of time before he converts these starts into big scores which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Joe Carter to be Northern Knights’s top batter

Even though Joe Carter did not have a great outing in the last game, we are going to stick with him once again as he has had a solid season thus far and have been consistently scoring runs in the last few games. Carter scored 106 off 114 balls as he destroyed the Auckland bowling attack. Which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Canterbury vs Northern Knights Top Team Bowlers

William O’Rourke to be Canterbury’s top bowler

We are going to go with William O’Rourke once again as even though he bagged just one wicket, he bowled well in the game. O’Rourke has played a key role for Canterbury’s resurgence and with 13 wickets, O’Rourke is the leading wicket taker for Canterbury which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kristian Clarke to be Northern Knights’s top bowler

Kristian Clarke had a phenomenal game against Wellington in the last outing as even though Northern Knights lost the game, Clarke ended up with 5/67 and was the top bowler in the game. With 16 wickets thus far, Clarke is the leading wicket taker for Northern Knights in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.