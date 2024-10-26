CKI (Canterbury) vs NDS (Northern Knights) Match Prediction CKI 64 % Chance of Winning NDS 36 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.625 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Canterbury take on Northern Knights in the eighth game of the 2024-25 Ford Trophy at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 26 at 03:00 AM IST.

Canterbury vs Northern Knights Chance of Winning

Canterbury were arguably the best team in the group stages as they went on and won the championship last season. Canterbury have been perfect thus far as they beat Wellington in the opening game and they dismantled Otago in the last game as Canterbury won the tie by 240 runs.

Unlike last season, Northern Knights have struggled for consistency after two games and are currently fifth on the table. They lost the opening game against Otago by 175 runs but beat Central Districts in the last game. As per our calculations, Canterbury are favourites in the upcoming game.

Canterbury’ chances of winning - 64%

Northern Knights’ chances of winning - 36%

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Canterbury vs Northern Knights Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Henry Nicholls had a solid campaign last season as he scored 301 runs in six matches with an average of 75.25 which is brilliant in any format. Even though he has struggled thus far we believe Nicholls will score well in the upcoming game.

Jeet Raval had a solid campaign last season as he scored 252 runs with an average of 36. He struggled to score in the opening game but in the last match scored 47 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Canterbury vs Northern Knights Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last three of the four matches has been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 7C.

Canterbury News & Player List

Canterbury Player List

Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes, Rhys Mariu, Mitch Hay (wk), Cole McConchie (c), Matthew Boyle, Michael Rippon, Zakary Foulkes, Angus McKenzie, Sean Davey, Michael Rae, Matt Rowe, Fraser Sheat

Predicted Playing XI

Chad Bowes Batter Matthew Boyle Batter Henry Nicholls Batter Michael Rippon All-rounder Mitchell Hay Wicket-keeper Cole McConchie Batter Rhys Mariu All-rounder Zakary Foulkes All-rounder Angus McKenzie Bowler Michael Rae Bowler Sean Davey Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury are the defending champions and are the only unbeaten side in this tournament as they have won both games thus far.

Northern Knights News & Player List

Northern Knights Player List

Fergus Lellman, Katene D Clarke, Tim Seifert (wk), Robert ODonnell, Henry Cooper, Jeet Raval (c), Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kristian Clarke, Frederick Walker, Scott Johnston, Neil Wagner

Predicted Playing XI

Katene Clarke Batter Henry Cooper Batter Joe Carter All-rounder Jeet Raval All-rounder Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Brett Hampton Batter Robert O'Donnell All-rounder Scott Kuggeleijn All-rounder Kristian Clarke Bowler Scott Johnston Bowler Frederick Walker Bowler

Northern Knights Team Form

Northern Knights have one win in two games thus far and are currently fifth on the table.

Canterbury vs Northern Knights Head to Head

Canterbury had an upper hand in this game against Northern Knights 42-33. Last season both sides went head to head twice, the first game was called off and Northern Knights won the second game.

Head to Head

Canterbury: 42

Northern Knights: 33

Canterbury vs Northern Knights Betting Odds

Canterbury to have a better opening partnership than Northern Knights

Northern Knights and Canterbury head into this game in what feels like a mismatch as Canterbury have dominated this fixture. Last season both sides went head to head twice, the first game was called off due to rain and Canterbury won the second game and in both games Canterbury had a better opening partnership. The defending champions have won both games thus far and in both matches they had a better opening partnership which makes us believe Canterbury would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and its a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Canterbury vs Northern Knights List a Hagley Oval, Christchurch Canterbury Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.55 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.57 Bet Now! Northern Districts Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.388 Bet Now!

Canterbury vs Northern Knights Top Batters

Chad Bowes to be Canterbury’ top batter

Chad Bowes had a brilliant campaign last season and has continued his form in this campaign as in the last game he scored 205 and took his team over the line which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tim Seifert to be Northern Knights’ top batter

Tim Seifert struggled for consistency last season as he scored 199 with an average of 28.42. In the last game, Seifert scored 102 and was the leading run scorer in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Canterbury vs Northern Knights Top Bowlers

Zakary Foulkes to be Canterbury’ top bowler

Zakary Foulkes was sensational last season as he bagged 17 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for Canterbury. In the two games thus far he has bagged five wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kristian Clarke to be Northern Knights’ top bowler

Kristian Clarke had a sensational campaign last season as he was the star of the show and with 18 wickets last term. In the last game he bagged two wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.