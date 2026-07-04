Canterbury vs Otago Match Prediction

Canterbury and Otago are scheduled to lock horns in Match No.14 of the Ford Trophy 2022-23 on Wednesday, December 14 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The match is set to get underway at 3:30am IST and is expected to keep everyone at the edge of their seats.

Bet on Ford Trophy

Canterbury are the table toppers, having won three out of four matches in the championship. Otago, on the other hand, are placed fifth in the table with a poor net run rate of -1.380.

Canterbury vs Otago Chance of Winning

Canterbury haven’t done much wrong in the tournament and hence, are in a pretty comfortable position. Barring their eight-wicket loss to Northern Knights, Canterbury have pretty much been flawless.

Otago, on the contrary, have only one victory to show for their efforts until now. They beat Auckland by six wickets, but lost my heavy margins against Central Districts.

It goes without saying that Otago need to put their best foot forward to have any chance of beating Canterbury, who are setting pretty on top.

Our Prediction

The bookmakers think that Canterbury should win the upcoming match and our prediction isn’t any different. It won’t be easy for Otago by any means to go past the in-form Canterbury unit. Canterbury have a power-packed bowling unit and Otago batters need to circumspect while taking risks.

Canterbury to win @ 1.62 (Melbet)

Otago to win @ 2.16 (Melbet)

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Canterbury vs Otago Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Canterbury have a net run rate of +2.380 and it shows how dominant they have been. Even if things come down to net run rate, Canterbury may end up having a big advantage over the others. If they secure another win, they will strengthen their grip on top of the points table.

Otago have had a tough campaign and need something special to turn their fortunes around. Placed just above Auckland, who are languishing at the bottom of the table, Otago have plenty of work ahead of them. Whether they can turn their fortunes around remains to be seen.

Canterbury vs Otago Match Toss Prediction

Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss and the pitch is only expected to get better with time. Canterbury won’t mind batting second after they defeated Wellington by five wickets at Hagley Oval. Otago have also won their only match while chasing a target.

Weather Report

There is no chance of rain at least for the time, which means that interruptions during a match is pretty unlikely. Temperatures will be around the 24-degree Celsius mark. There will be a fair amount of cloud cover, but the heavens are unlikely to open up. The humidity will be in the mid 40s.

Canterbury Players List

Chad Bowes, Matthew Boyle, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham (wk), Cole McConchie (c), Leo Carter, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, William O’Rourke, Ed Nuttall, Sean Davey, Theo van Woerkom, Angus McKenzie, Mitch Hay, ZG Foulkes

Canterbury Predicted XI

William O’Rourke Bowler Chad Bowes Batsman Matthew Boyle Batsman Henry Nicholls All Rounder Tom Latham Wicketkeeper Cole McConchie Al Rounder and captain Leo Carter Bowler Henry Shipley Bowler Ish Sodhi Al Rounder Baltej Singh Bowler Matt Henry Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury had an incredible outing last time around as they defeated Wellington by five wickets and showed what they are capable of. After opting to bowl first, they bowled Wellington out for 79 in 27.5 overs.

We Nuttall and William O’Rourke were the pick of the bowlers with three wickets apiece. Matt Henry got the wicket of Rachin Ravindra.

Thereafter, Canterbury chased the target down in a mere 18.2 overs and racked up a colossal win to improve their net run rate. They lost four wickets for 14 runs, but recovered well to get past the finish line.

Otago Players List

Hamish Rutherford (c), Llew Johnson, Dale Phillips, Glenn Phillips, Josh Finnie, Michael Rippon, Max Chu (wk), Ben Lockrose, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Bacon, Michael Rae, Dean Foxcroft, Jake Gibson, Thorn Parkes

Otago Predicted XI

Hamish Rutherford Batsman and Captain Dean Foxcroft Batsman Dale Phillips Batsman Glenn Phillips Batsman Josh Finnie All Rounder Michael Rippon Batsman and Wicketkeeper Max Chu All-rounder Ben Lockrose All-rounder Jacob Duffy Bowler Matthew Bacon Bowler Michael Rae Bowler

Otago Team Form

Otago will go into the next match after losing to Central Districts by 123 runs. After opting to field first, they restricted their opponent to 246 in 44.3 overs. Jacob Duffy picked up five wickets.

However, they were bowled out for 133 in 25.4 overs. Glenn Phillips scored 34 runs off 23 balls, but he didn’t get any support from others whatsoever.

Canterbury vs Otago Head to Head

Contrary to current form, Otago won against Canterbury both times in the previous edition of the Ford Trophy. In the first match, Otago beat Canterbury by five wickets after which they secured a three-wicket triumph.

Canterbury vs Otago betting odds

Canterbury is the team with the highest opening partnership

Canterbury’s opening stand of Chad Bowes and Matthew Boyle couldn’t quite step up against Wellington as they both got out to Logan van Beek. However, Otago can’t afford to undermine them by any means.

Bowes is currently the leading run-scorer for Canterbury in the tournament. Having scored 182 runs at an average of 60.66 with a top score of an unbeaten 85 Bowes has been on top of his game.

Boyel is yet to come into his own, but should be backed to fire in the next match.

Canterbury vs Otago Top Team Batsman

Henry Nicholls to be the top batsman for Canterbury

Henry Nicholls hasn’t quite been in the best of form in the ongoing edition of the tournament. But having scored loads of runs, both for New Zealand and in domestic cricket, he is expected to make a strong comeback.

In three matches thus far, Nicholls has scored 68 runs at an average of 22.66 and a strike-rate of 86.07 with a top score of 40.

He started the tournament with scores of 23 and 40 respectively, but failed to perform against Wellington. Prior to that, he was also impressive in the domestic first-class tournament.

Dean Foxcroft to be the top batsman for Otago

Dean Foxcroft is more than an effective batter, but hasn’t had the best of outings thus far in the tournament. In two matches, Foxcroft scored only eight runs. To make things worse, he was also dropped from Otago’s playing XI.

But as per the bookmakers, he is expected to play a major role against Canterbury in the upcoming contest. Having scored 673 runs with two centuries and three half-centuries, Foxcroft is no mug with the bay in List A cricket.

Canterbury vs Otago Top Team Bowlers

Matt Henry to be the top bowler for Canterbury

Matt Henry has been a top bowler for Canterbury in the championship. In three matches, Henry has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 3.02. He has dismissed the best of batters around world with the new ball and the Otago batters should be a tad careful while facing him.

In the previous match against Wellington, he finished with figures of 6.5-0-19-2 and helped his team bowl the opposition out for 79 in 27.5 overs. Henry came into the Ford Trophy after taking part in the three ODIs against India. The Otago batters could find themselves in trouble if they don’t play sensibly.

Jacob Duffy to be the top bowler for Otago

Jacob Duffy has arguably been the standout bowler for Otago in the ongoing edition of the Ford Trophy. In three matches, he has picked up eight wickets at an economy rate of 3.52.

He also picked up a five-wicket haul in Otago’s last match against the Central Districts. On the back of his spell, Otago bowled their opponent out for 256 in 43.3 overs.