Canterbury vs Otago Match Prediction CKI 60 % Chance of Winning OVO 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.59 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.584 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Canterbury take on Otago in the 18th game of the 2024 Ford Trophy at the Mainpower Oval, Rangiora. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 02 at 03:00 AM IST.

Canterbury vs Otago Chance of Winning

Otago have struggled to make a mark this season as after a convincing win on the opening day against Auckland, Otago are winless in the last four matches and need a positive result if they aspire to make the playoffs. In the last game against Central Districts, Otago were outplayed, they were bowled out for mere 154 as they lost the game by 82 runs.

Much like their opponent, Canterbury has struggled in this tournament as they have lost three of the last four games and are currently fifth on the table. In the last game against Wellington, Canterbury failed to chase down the first innings score of 247 as they lost the game by 55 runs. As per our calculations, Canterbury are favourites in the upcoming game.

Canterbury’s chances of winning - 60%

Otago’s chances of winning - 40%

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Canterbury vs Otago Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Matthew Boyle’s struggles have continued this season. After averaging 4.16 runs in the last campaign, Boyle once again failed to show up this year and his form has been a cause of concern for Canterbury. After scoring 47 against Central Districts and 34 against Auckland, it felt he might have turned a corner but that wasn’t the case as he failed to show up in the last game and scored 11 against Wellington which makes us believe Boyle would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

We are going to back Dean Foxcroft once again as he was one of few batsmen in the line up who ended up with a double figure score in what was an awful display by Otago against the defending champions Central Districts. So far in this tournament, Foxcroft has scored 18, 62 and 15. Even though he is yet to convert his starts into a match winning score, we believe he would come good in the upcoming game and would score well for Otago.

Match Prediction Best Odds Canterbury Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Otago Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Canterbury 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Canterbury vs Otago Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has seen teams chase targets with ease as the chasing team has a better chance of winning at the venue. Last three games have been won by teams who have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 55% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 7C.

Canterbury News & Player List

Canterbury Player List

Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Matt Boyle, Rhys Mariu, Angus McKenzie, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Dylan Hunter, Michael Rippon, Sean Davey, Zakary Foulkes, Mitchell Hay (Wk), Tom Latham, Edward Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Michael Rae, William O'Rourke, Cameron Paul, Bevon Jacobs

Predicted Playing XI

Henry Nicholls Batter Chad Bowes Batter Ken McClure Batter Matt Boyle All-rounder Mitchell Hay Wicket-keeper Zakary Foulkes All-rounder Kyle Jamieson Bowler Michael Rippon All-rounder William O'Rourke Bowler Michael Rae Bowler Henry Shipley Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury head into this game after three loses in the last four games. Canterbury won the opening game but their form has taken a nosedive since. With seven points, Canterbury are fifth on the table, level on points with Wellington.

Otago News & Player List

Otago Player List

Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Jacob Cumming, Llew Johnson, Ollie White, Thorn Parkes, Dean Foxcroft, Glenn Phillips, Jake Gibson, Jamal Todd, Luke Georgeson, Max Chu (Wk), Andrew Hazeldine, Ben Lockrose, Jacob Duffy, Jarrod McKay, Matthew Bacon, Travis Muller

Predicted Playing XI

Hamish Rutherford Batter Dean Foxcroft Batter Thorn Parkes Batter Ollie White All-rounder Max Chu Wicket-keeper Dale Phillips All-rounder Llew Johnson Bowler Travis Muller All-rounder Ben Lockrose Bowler Matthew Bacon Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler

Otago Team Form

Otago kicked off their campaign with a stunning win against Auckland, since then they are winless in the next four games and with eight points are currently fourth on the table.

Canterbury vs Otago Head to Head

Otago has dominated this fixture against Canterbury in the recent past. Canterbury has one win in the last five games. Both sides went head to head this season and the game was called off due to rain.

Head to Head (Last five games)

Canterbury: 1

Otago: 3

Canterbury vs Otago Betting Odds

Canterbury to have a better opening partnership than Otago

Canterbury and Otago have struggled to find a footing this season and so far their campaigns have been a disappointment for their fans. Canterbury won the opening game of the season and since then have three losses in the last four games as their head into this fixture. Otago, much like their opponents are winless in the last four games but have a two point cushion over Canterbury and are currently fourth on the table. Even though Canterbury have been second best in games, one of the biggest positives for them has been the form of their openers who have more often than not provided good start in games. In the last four matches, Canterbury has managed an opening stand of 20, 87, 61 and 25. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact in three of the four matches, Canterbury have had a better opening stand. On the other hand, Otago managed a opening partnership of 80 runs in the opening game, since then they have had an opening stand of 7 and 14 and in both games they conceded a bigger opening stand which makes us believe Canterbury would have a better opening stand in the game.

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Canterbury vs Otago Top Team Batters

Chad Bowes to be Canterbury’s top batter

Even though Chad Bowes isn’t the top scorer for Canterbury he has been one of the most consistent batsmen for Canterbury thus far. So far, Bowes has scored 26, 36, 34 and 47, in the last game he was the top scorer for Canterbury which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Thorn Parkes to be Otago’s top batter

Thorn Parkes has been a shining light in what has been an underwhelming campaign thus far. He has two half centuries in four games and with 155 runs, is the leading run scorer for Otago this term. We believe Parkes would play a major role in the upcoming fixture which makes him our top pick in the upcoming fixture.

Canterbury vs Otago Top Team Bowlers

William O’Rourke to be Canterbury’s top bowler

They haven’t been a standout bowler for Canterbury in this tournament which is one of the reasons why they have struggled thus far. William O’Rourke was brilliant in the last game against Wellington as he ended up with 3/34 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Travis Muller to be Otago’s top bowler

Much like their opponents, Otago bowlers have struggled for consistency in this tournament. Travis Muller is the only bowler for Otago who has taken a wicket in every game thus far. In the last game, Muller ended up with 3/25 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.