Canterbury vs Otago Match Prediction
CKI
60%
Chance of Winning
OVO
40%
List a
Mainpower Oval
Facts:
- With 185 runs, Mitchell Hay is the leading run scorer for Canterbury in this tournament.
- With 5 wickets, Matthew Bacon is the leading wicket taker for Otago in this tournament.
Canterbury vs Otago Chance of Winning
Otago have struggled to make a mark this season as after a convincing win on the opening day against Auckland, Otago are winless in the last four matches and need a positive result if they aspire to make the playoffs. In the last game against Central Districts, Otago were outplayed, they were bowled out for mere 154 as they lost the game by 82 runs.
Much like their opponent, Canterbury has struggled in this tournament as they have lost three of the last four games and are currently fifth on the table. In the last game against Wellington, Canterbury failed to chase down the first innings score of 247 as they lost the game by 55 runs. As per our calculations, Canterbury are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Canterbury’s chances of winning - 60%
- Otago’s chances of winning - 40%
Canterbury vs Otago Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Matthew Boyle’s struggles have continued this season. After averaging 4.16 runs in the last campaign, Boyle once again failed to show up this year and his form has been a cause of concern for Canterbury. After scoring 47 against Central Districts and 34 against Auckland, it felt he might have turned a corner but that wasn’t the case as he failed to show up in the last game and scored 11 against Wellington which makes us believe Boyle would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.
We are going to back Dean Foxcroft once again as he was one of few batsmen in the line up who ended up with a double figure score in what was an awful display by Otago against the defending champions Central Districts. So far in this tournament, Foxcroft has scored 18, 62 and 15. Even though he is yet to convert his starts into a match winning score, we believe he would come good in the upcoming game and would score well for Otago.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Canterbury Opening Partnership Over 23.5
Otago Opening Partnership Over 22.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Canterbury
Canterbury vs Otago Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has seen teams chase targets with ease as the chasing team has a better chance of winning at the venue. Last three games have been won by teams who have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 55% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 7C.
Canterbury News & Player List
Canterbury Player List
Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Matt Boyle, Rhys Mariu, Angus McKenzie, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Dylan Hunter, Michael Rippon, Sean Davey, Zakary Foulkes, Mitchell Hay (Wk), Tom Latham, Edward Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Michael Rae, William O'Rourke, Cameron Paul, Bevon Jacobs
Predicted Playing XI
|
Henry Nicholls
|
Batter
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Chad Bowes
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Batter
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Ken McClure
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Batter
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Matt Boyle
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All-rounder
|
Mitchell Hay
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Wicket-keeper
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Zakary Foulkes
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All-rounder
|
Kyle Jamieson
|
Bowler
|
Michael Rippon
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All-rounder
|
William O'Rourke
|
Bowler
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Michael Rae
|
Bowler
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Henry Shipley
|
Bowler
Canterbury Team Form
Canterbury head into this game after three loses in the last four games. Canterbury won the opening game but their form has taken a nosedive since. With seven points, Canterbury are fifth on the table, level on points with Wellington.
Otago News & Player List
Otago Player List
Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Jacob Cumming, Llew Johnson, Ollie White, Thorn Parkes, Dean Foxcroft, Glenn Phillips, Jake Gibson, Jamal Todd, Luke Georgeson, Max Chu (Wk), Andrew Hazeldine, Ben Lockrose, Jacob Duffy, Jarrod McKay, Matthew Bacon, Travis Muller
Predicted Playing XI
|
Hamish Rutherford
|
Batter
|
Dean Foxcroft
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Batter
|
Thorn Parkes
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Batter
|
Ollie White
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All-rounder
|
Max Chu
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Wicket-keeper
|
Dale Phillips
|
All-rounder
|
Llew Johnson
|
Bowler
|
Travis Muller
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Lockrose
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Bacon
|
Bowler
|
Jacob Duffy
|
Bowler
Otago Team Form
Otago kicked off their campaign with a stunning win against Auckland, since then they are winless in the next four games and with eight points are currently fourth on the table.
Canterbury vs Otago Head to Head
Otago has dominated this fixture against Canterbury in the recent past. Canterbury has one win in the last five games. Both sides went head to head this season and the game was called off due to rain.
Head to Head (Last five games)
Canterbury: 1
Otago: 3
Canterbury vs Otago Betting Odds
Canterbury to have a better opening partnership than Otago
Canterbury and Otago have struggled to find a footing this season and so far their campaigns have been a disappointment for their fans. Canterbury won the opening game of the season and since then have three losses in the last four games as their head into this fixture. Otago, much like their opponents are winless in the last four games but have a two point cushion over Canterbury and are currently fourth on the table. Even though Canterbury have been second best in games, one of the biggest positives for them has been the form of their openers who have more often than not provided good start in games. In the last four matches, Canterbury has managed an opening stand of 20, 87, 61 and 25. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact in three of the four matches, Canterbury have had a better opening stand. On the other hand, Otago managed a opening partnership of 80 runs in the opening game, since then they have had an opening stand of 7 and 14 and in both games they conceded a bigger opening stand which makes us believe Canterbury would have a better opening stand in the game.
Canterbury vs Otago
List a
Mainpower Oval, Rangiora
Canterbury vs Otago Top Team Batters
Chad Bowes to be Canterbury’s top batter
Even though Chad Bowes isn’t the top scorer for Canterbury he has been one of the most consistent batsmen for Canterbury thus far. So far, Bowes has scored 26, 36, 34 and 47, in the last game he was the top scorer for Canterbury which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Thorn Parkes to be Otago’s top batter
Thorn Parkes has been a shining light in what has been an underwhelming campaign thus far. He has two half centuries in four games and with 155 runs, is the leading run scorer for Otago this term. We believe Parkes would play a major role in the upcoming fixture which makes him our top pick in the upcoming fixture.
Canterbury vs Otago Top Team Bowlers
William O’Rourke to be Canterbury’s top bowler
They haven’t been a standout bowler for Canterbury in this tournament which is one of the reasons why they have struggled thus far. William O’Rourke was brilliant in the last game against Wellington as he ended up with 3/34 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Travis Muller to be Otago’s top bowler
Much like their opponents, Otago bowlers have struggled for consistency in this tournament. Travis Muller is the only bowler for Otago who has taken a wicket in every game thus far. In the last game, Muller ended up with 3/25 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Canterbury
- Canterbury to win @ 1.68 (PariMatch)
- Otago to win @ 2.18 (PariMatch)
Parimatch