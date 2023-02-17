Canterbury vs Otago Match Prediction CNK 30 % Chance of Winning OV 70 % Bet Now! Canterbury will take on Otago in the preliminary-final of The Ford Trophy 2022-23. The match will be played at John Davies Oval in Queenstown. The action will kick off from 3:30 AM. Canterbury finished second in the 6-team after the completion of the league stage, while Otago defeated Northern Districts by seven wickets in their final group stage match to finish third and qualify for the knockout game. The winner of the match will face Central Districts in the mega final on Sunday, February 19. Facts Otago captain Hamish Rutherford scored an unbeaten hundred in a must-win game against Northern Districts on Tuesday.

Chad Bowes (247) is the only Canterbury batter to have scored over 200 runs in The Ford Trophy 2022-23.

Otago's Michael Rae is the leading wicket-taker among both the teams. He has picked 13 wickets so far.

Canterbury vs Otago Chance of Winning

Otago are the more likely team to win the match, considering that they defeated a strong team like Northern Districts to qualify for the preliminary final clash. In the match Otago bundled out Northern Districts for 240 in 49.3 overs. They later chased down the target in just 37.4 overs, winning the match by seven wickets. The same is expected to give them a lot of confidence and they would look to make the most out of the momentum.

Canterbury's last match against Central Districts was abandoned without a ball being bowled. So the last time they played was on February 2 when they lost against Auckland by seven wickets. In the match prior to it, Otago had defeated them by three wickets. The side last won a match in the tournament on January 11. The failure of the Canterbury batting unit is a concern. The side was bundled out for 131 in their against bottom-placed Auckland. Against Otago they could score only 169 runs in 46 overs. Only one batter from the side has scored more than 200 runs in The Ford Trophy 2022-23. The onus of the pace unit has solely depended on Ej Nuttall who has 10 wickets to his name at an average of 23.40. Henry Shipley would be featuring in the match but he has been expensive in his last few outings. Canterbury have missed pacer Matt Henry badly.

Otago pacers Matthew Bacon and Michael Rae have peaked at the right time for Otago. They picked three and four wickets respectively in the last match to ensure a play-offs berth for their team. Captain Hamish Rutherford scored a hundred and was well supported by Max Chu (48) and Dean Foxcroft (47). New Zealand international Glenn Phillips is also set to feature in the match and that would add to Otago's firepower.

Otago have the momentum on their side and their players have peaked at the right time. It would be really hard for lacklustre Canterbury to go past Otago.

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Canterbury vs Otago Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Considering the aforementioned factor, there is a high chance that Otago would be clashing against Central Districts in the mega final. However, beating them would be a very daunting task in the final. Notably, Central Districts have defeated Otago in both the matches of the league stage.

Canterbury vs Otago Match Toss Prediction

Otago elected to field first in the first match at John Davies Oval in Queenstown. The match against Auckland ended without a result due to rain. Earlier, the final of The Ford Trophy 2021-22 was played between Auckland and Central Districts at the venue. Auckland had elected to field first and won the match by eight wickets. Team winning the toss could look to field first on Friday.

Weather Report

"Fine. Light winds, but southerlies for a time late afternoon," as per Metaservice. The temperature will hover around 24 degree celsius and the wind speed will be somewhere around 11 kmph. A full game is expected.

Otago Player List

Otago Squad

Hamish Rutherford (c), Dale Phillips, Thorn Parkes, Jake Gibson, Llew Johnson, Josh Finnie, Dean Foxcroft, Michael Rippon, Max Chu, Glenn Phillips, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Bacon, Michael Rae, Ben Lockrose, Andrew Hazeldine, Jarrod McKay, Thorn Parkes, Hunter Kindley

Otago Predicted XI:

Hamish Rutherford (c) Batsman Max Chu Batsman and Wicket-keeper Dean Foxcroft All-rounder Dale Phillips Batsman Thorn Parkes Batsman Hunter Kindley Batsman Jake Gibson All-rounder Michael Rippon All-rounder Travis Muller Bowler Matthew Bacon Bowler Michael Rae Bowler

Otago Team Form

Otago started their campaign with a nine-wicket defeat against Centra Districts. In their second match, they defeated Auckland by six wickets before going down again against Central Districts by 123 runs. Later, the side defeated Canterbury by five wickets before losing by a massive 110-run margin against Wellington in their sixth match. In the following two matches, Otago defeated Canterbury by three wickets before losing against Northern Knights by seven wickets. Their match against Wellington on February 1 ended without a result. On February 14 they defeated Northern Districts by seven wickets in a must-win match.

Canterbury Player List

Canterbury Squad

Chad Bowes, Matthew Boyle, Leo Carter, Henry Nicholls, Mitch Hay, Sean Davey, Daryl Mitchell, Cole McConchie (c), Ed Nuttall, Tom Latham (wk), Cam Fletcher, Matt Henry, Angus McKenzie, Henry Shipley, Theo van Woerkom, Zakary Foulkes, William ORourke, Ish Sodhi,

Canterbury Predicted XI

Matthew Boyle Batsman Chad Bowes Batsman Leo Carter Batsman and Wicket-keeper Mitch Hay Batsman Cole McConchie (c) Batsman Cam Fletcher Batsman and wicket-taker Sean Davey All-rounder Zakary Foulkes Bowler Fraser Sheat Bowler Ed Nuttall Bowler William ORourke Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury defeated Wellington by 102 runs to kick off their campaign. They lost their second match against Northern Knight by eight wickets (DLS method) before registering two back-to-back wins against Auckland and Wellington. Canterbury faced a five-wicket defeat against Otago in their last fifth match. Their match against Northern Knights was abandoned without a bowl being bowled. In the seventh match against Central Districts, Canterbury registered a six-wicket win. The side have lost their last two matches against Otago and Auckland by three and seven wickets respectively. Their last match against Central Districts was abandoned.

Canterbury vs Otago Head to Head

Otago have won each of their last five matches against Northern Districts.

Canterbury vs Otago Betting Odds

Otago to win

Otago are the favourites to beat Canterbury in the preliminary final of The Ford Trophy 2022-23. Otago are high on confidence after beating Northern Districts in the virtual knockout on February 14. The team's batters have peaked at the right time and the bowlers as usual did well. The bowling have also chipped in handsomely with pacers Bacon and Rae hunting in groups. Left-arm spinner Michael Rippon has also picked 10 wickets at an average of 26.40 and an economy rate of 5.12.

Canterbury have a lot to worry about. Their batting unit has collapsed in every second match and the bowlers have also struggled. Ed Nuttall, team's leading wicket-taker among pacers - did not feature in the last match. If he misses the upcoming fixture as well, the onus of the pace unit will be completely on Henry Shipley - the team's leading wicket-taker and the only bowler in the side with more than 10 Ford Trophy wickets to his name. Also, Canterbury, who last played a match on February 2 - lost their last fixture against Otago by three wickets. The side was bundled out for 169 in the match.

Canterbury vs Otago Top Team Batsmen

Hamish Rutherford to be Otago's top batter

The batter is the leading run-scorer for his team with 358 runs in ten matches at an average of 59.66. Three fifties and a hundred have come off the bat of the 33-year-old so far. He scored a match-winning hundred for his team in his previous outing against Northern Districts. Overall, he has featured in 122 List A matches and scored 4222 runs at an average of 38.03. The New Zealand international has 13 hundreds and 18 fifties to his name in the format.

Chad Bowes to be Canterbury's top batter

The 30-year-old is the leading run-scorer for his team with 247 runs in eight matches at an average of 35.28. He is the only batsman from his team to have scored more than 200 runs in the ongoing tournament. Overall, he has scored 2680 runs in 81 List A matches at an average of 37.74. He has hit six hundreds and 12 fifties in the format.

Canterbury vs Otago top bowler

Michael Rippon to be Otago's top bowler

The left-arm spinner is the third highest wicket-taker for his team with ten scalps to his name at an average of 26.40 in six innings. Overall, the 31-year-old has featured in 99 List A matches and picked 135 runs at an average of 27.76.

Henry Shipley to be Canterbury's top bowler

Henry Shipley is back from India tour and he feat very likely set to feature in the crucial encounter for Canterbury. Currently, he is their leading wicket-taker with 12 wickets in five matches at an average of 11.91. Overall, he has picked 40 wickets in 41 List A matches at an economy rate of 5.91.